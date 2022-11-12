News
Class 2A state volleyball: Pequot Lakes ends Concordia Academy’s run in semis
As the volleyball dropped just inside the right edge of the court, out of reach of the nearest Concordia Academy defender, senior Ava McTeague looked up to her teammates and said, “It’s OK.”
That ball, a tip from the outstretched fingers of a Pequot Lakes attacker over the Beacons blockers, dashed any hopes Concordia Academy (22-11) had of making the state championship. That opportunity was going instead to Pequot Lakes (29-4), which won 25-19, 25-19, 25-13 in a Class 2A state semifinal at Xcel Energy Center on Friday.
But it was not going to change Concordia Academy’s demeanor, not when its never-out-of-it, “point-by-point” mindset had been pivotal to getting them there. The Beacons needed five sets to beat Nova Classical, the previously undefeated top-ranked team in the Section 4 final last week. In the state quarterfinals Thursday, they battled back from several large deficits and won seven of the final eight points to claim a five-set victory over Belle Plaine.
So as the Beacons walked back to their bench, there were no tears or sagging shoulders, just a look of what’s next.
“We’re still here,” head coach Kim Duis said. “We’re one of six teams still playing on a Saturday, and there’s only three teams in our class that will do that. We’re still battling.”
Concordia Academy will play for third place at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The fight was there against Pequot Lakes. Duis saw the same determination and belief that had pushed the team to back-to-back five-set wins, they just ran into a well-oiled machine on the other side of the net.
“They ran a flawless offense tonight,” Duis said of Pequot Lakes.
Concordia Academy managed just 27 kills to Pequot Lakes’ 51. The constant, well-balanced attack kept the Beacons guessing and out of system. When they did dig out of a Pequot Lakes attack they were often out of position to return with the same aggressiveness.
Three Pequot Lakes’ attackers finished with at least 11 kills. No Concordia Academy attacker reached that number. McTeague and her sister Kyla, also a senior, led the team with 10 and eight kills, respectively.
“It was a faster offense than we’ve seen before,” Ava McTeague said.
It wore on the Beacons. Each set started close, with the teams trading points, but every time Pequot Lakes went on a run in the middle of the set that distanced itself from Concordia Academy. The teams were tied at 10 in the first set only for the Patriots to win seven of the next 10 points to take control. Tied at three in the second set, Pequot Lakes scored 13 of the next 16 points to keep the Beacons at a distance.
Even then, Ava McTeague believed they had one more comeback in them.
“We knew that even though they had the first two we could take the second two,” she said. “[But] they just came out very strong.”
The third set was a similar story. Pequot Lakes scored nine straight points, which pushed the lead from three to 12 and all but ended the match.
“Pequot’s a very good team,” Duis said. “Their fast offense, not so much caught us off guard, but we were just not able to stop it.”
The result means Concordia Academy continues to chase its elusive third state championship. The Beacons last won the state title in 1987 and have made the tournament 13 times since, including six times in the last eight years.
Trump sues Jan. 6 committee to block subpoena for documents and testimony
Former President Trump has filed a lawsuit to block the committee’s Jan. 6 subpoena for documents and testimony.
Last Friday, the committee extended by a week the deadline for Trump to comply with his request for documents. The original deadline was November 4. The committee also asked Trump to appear for deposition on Monday, November 14.
As ABC News previously reported, Trump’s team expected the move to try to use up time on the subpoena before Republicans potentially retake the House after the midterm elections. term of 2022.
Trump’s lawyers argue in their lawsuit that he retains immunity as a former president and that while other presidents and former presidents have voluntarily agreed to testify before Congress, his legal team says no president was forced to do so.
They describe the committee’s subpoena as “invalid” because they say it does not serve a legislative purpose and say it was too broad and infringed on his First Amendment rights.
This is a developing story. Please check for updates.
Magic beat Suns for first consecutive wins despite Paolo Banchero’s absence
No Paolo Banchero, no problem for the Orlando Magic.
That was once again the case Friday, with the Banchero-less Magic (4-9) picking up a 114-97 win over the Phoenix Suns (8-4) at Amway Center for their first consecutive victories after also beating the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday.
The Magic’s formula Friday was similar to Wednesday’s: Slow down the opposing team’s best offensive player defensively and a do-it-by-committee approach offensively without their leading scorer in Banchero.
The gameplan worked again.
The Magic had six players score in double figures, led by Wendell Carter Jr’s 20 points (7-of-15 shooting), 10 rebounds and 5 assists for his team-high sixth double-double.
After getting the Luka Dončić defensive assignment Wednesday, Chuma Okeke (11 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists) was tasked with being the primary defender on the opposing team’s best player.
He delivered defensively once again, giving Booker little space to get comfortable when matched up one-on-one.
The Magic executed their defensive switching gameplan well, too, to keep a defender in front of Booker often to keep him from establishing a scoring rhythm.
They held Devin Booker, who entered Friday averaging 27.5 points on 48.9% shooting from the field and 40% shooting on 3s, to 17 points on 6-of-19 shooting (2 of 8 on 3s).
Franz Wagner had 17 points (7 of 15), 6 rebounds and 3 assists, while Jalen Suggs recorded 16 points (7 of 12), 5 assists and 3 rebounds.
Bol Bol scored 13 points (5 of 8) to go with a career-high 15 rebounds.
Terrence Ross led the bench with 14 points (5 of 9) in 24 minutes while Mo Bamba added 9 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists and R.J. Hampton contributed 8 points (3 of 3) and 2 assists in the Magic’s third win of their seven-game homestand.
Cam Payne led the Suns with 22 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds.
Banchero missed his second consecutive game Friday because of a sprained left ankle. He was listed as questionable on the team’s injury report before being ruled out two hours before tipoff.
“We don’t really do timelines [for returns],” coach Jamahl Mosley said. “He’s going to continue to stay day-to-day for us.”
Banchero, the No. 1 pick in June’s draft, was originally added to the team’s evening injury report on Tuesday.
He suffered the injury in Monday’s home loss to the Houston Rockets, rolling the ankle on a drive to the basket with 2:51 remaining.
Banchero did finish Monday’s game, recording 30 points on 8-of-16 shooting and 12 of 14 on free throws to go with 6 rebounds and 4 assists in 35 minutes.
He missed Wednesday’s win, which was his first absence.
Banchero’s averaging a team-high 23.5 points, which also is the most among rookies, to go with 8.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 34.6 minutes.
Two-way guard Kevon Harris, who also missed Wednesday’s win, was available Friday after being listed as questionable because of a left rib contusion but didn’t play.
Cole Anthony (torn right internal oblique), Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), Gary Harris (left knee injury recovery), Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery) and Moe Wagner (sprained right midfoot) remain sidelined.
The Suns were without Chris Paul (sore right heel), Cam Johnson (torn right meniscus) and Landry Shamet (concussion protocol).
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Alec Baldwin sues ‘Rust’ crew members for handing him a loaded gun
Alec Baldwin filed a lawsuit against several members of the “Rust” crew on Friday for providing him with the loaded gun he fired on set, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins last year.
Baldwin, who is awaiting a decision on whether he will face criminal charges in the shooting, accused the gunsmith and ‘Rust’ first assistant director, among other things, of negligence in a cross-complaint following a lawsuit filed against him last year by script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, The New York Times reported.
Mitchell accused Baldwin of “recklessly” firing the gun that killed Hutchins, 42, as she stood next to her, causing her emotional distress.
Baldwin’s costume names Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the film’s rookie gunsmith who was in charge of handling the weapons and ammunition on set in New Mexico, as well as assistant director David Halls, who handed over the loaded gun to Baldwin after announcing he was safe, the report said.
Sarah Zachry, the head of the team’s props department, and Seth Kenney, who provided weapons and ammunition to the set, were also named, The Times reported.
Baldwin’s attorney, Luke Nikas, said crew members failed to provide security on set.
“This tragedy occurred because live ammunition was delivered to the set and loaded into the gun,” the lawsuit alleges, according to the Times.
Baldwin last week lost his bid to launch Mitchell’s lawsuit – one of many filed against the actor after the shooting – after a higher Los Angeles County court ruled Mitchell could pursue his allegations of aggression, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence against the actor. Gutierrez-Reed and Hall are also named in her complaint.
Baldwin shot and killed Hutchinson more than a year ago on October 21, 2021, while filming a scene for the indie western at a ranch outside of Sante Fe. While practicing a cross draw on set with a Pietta Colt .45 replica, the gun discharged, hitting Hutchins and director Joel Souza, 49. Hutchins died of his injuries.
Baldwin and those named in his lawsuit have repeatedly denied responsibility for the shooting.
The actor said the gun accidentally detonated and he didn’t pull the trigger. However, a recent FBI forensic report revealed that the gun could not have fired unless the trigger was pulled.
Last month, the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office completed its investigation into the fatal shooting. Criminal charges against those involved, including Baldwin, could be imminent, pending a decision from District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies.
Last month, the production announced that filming would continue after a settlement was reached with the Hutchins estate. Her widower, Matthew Hutchins, will serve as executive producer.
Lombardo beats Sisolak in gubernatorial race: NPR
Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio
RENO, Nev. — Republican Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo will be Nevada’s next governor, fending off Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, according to a race call from The Associated Press.
Sisolak is the only incumbent governor (so far) to lose re-election in 2022. The main issues in the race were crime, abortion and the economy. In 2018, he was elected the state’s first Democratic governor in more than two decades.
Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Lombardo, who says he disagrees with Trump that there was fraud in the 2020 election.
Lombardo is an Army veteran who started as a police officer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in 1988 and was elected sheriff in 2014. Lombardo became a national name during the 2017 Las Vegas mass shootings .
He supports school choice vouchers, which would allow parents to use state money for private education. Opponents argue it would take resources from public schools. Nevada ranks low nationally for student achievement.
Democrats criticized Lombardo for changing his stance on several issues. He previously said he supported a 13-week abortion ban, but later said the decision should be up to Nevada voters. Abortions are guaranteed for up to 24 weeks under state law.
Lombardo has sided with Trump twice, but disagrees that there was widespread voter fraud in 2020. Lombardo also implemented a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for new Metropolitan Police hires, but backed off.
Economically, Nevada has been hit hard by the pandemic, but casinos are now seeing record revenues. The state still has one of the highest unemployment rates. Lombardo has promised not to raise taxes and wants to see Nevada’s economy diversify away from tourism into manufacturing jobs.
More coverage of the 2022 elections:
Twitter stops giving blue ticks after impersonators hit the platform
Twitter Inc. appears to have stopped offering its paid subscription service after people used it to impersonate companies, brands and celebrities.
In recent days, the company had rolled out an update to the service, Twitter Blue, which allowed any user to pay $7.99 per month for a verified account and other privileges. But the Twitter Blue subscription was not available for purchase on the iOS app on Friday. On his websiteTwitter said accounts created on or after November 9 were “not able to subscribe to Twitter Blue at this time.”
Congresswoman edges out developer in L.A. mayoral seesaw race
LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. Representative Karen Bass established a shaky lead Friday over developer Rick Caruso in their back-and-forth bid to become Los Angeles’ next mayor, with many ballots not counted and the outcome expected. at least until next week.
Returns released by the Los Angeles County Clerk’s Office showed Bass a 4,384 vote advantage over billionaire Caruso – or 50.4% to 49.6%. Earlier, Caruso held a slim lead over the congresswoman.
Nearly 40% of the ballots remained uncounted.
Bass, a progressive Democratic congresswoman, could become the first black woman to hold the position. Caruso, a Republican-turned-Democrat known for building high-end malls, would represent a shift to the political right for the liberal city of nearly 4 million and promises to expand the police department.
The election has historic dimensions, coming as the city council grapples with a racist scandal that led to the exit of its former president and calls for the resignation of two other members, an uncontrolled homelessness crisis, investigations on corruption and a widespread concern over crime that has ranged from daytime robberies on city sidewalks to robberies in luxury stores.
The favorite is Bass, a former state Assembly leader who has the advantage of being a longtime Democrat in a city where Republicans are almost invisible. She is backed by President Joe Biden and the Democratic establishment and has vowed to use her skills as a coalition builder to heal a wounded city.
Caruso is campaigning on an abrupt change in leadership, arguing that Bass and other longtime politicians are part of the problem that has led LA to multiple crises. Along with hiring more police, he promises to quickly remove the ubiquitous homeless encampments from the streets.
The winner will replace beleaguered Democrat Eric Garcetti, who will conclude two bumpy terms with his nomination for US ambassador to India stalled in the Senate, reportedly due to allegations of sexual misconduct against a former top Garcetti adviser.
Copyright © 2022 The Washington Times, LLC.
