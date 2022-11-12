News
Countries demand UN human rights debate over Iran violence: report
Geneva:
Germany and Iceland on Friday submitted a request on behalf of dozens of countries to hold a special session at the UN Human Rights Council on the ongoing protests in Iran later this month, according to a document.
According to the letter signed by the ambassadors of the two countries, the request asked the session to “address the deteriorating human rights situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran, particularly with regard to women and children”.
Anti-government protests began in September after the death of a Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested by morality police for allegedly flouting the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code for women. They have since turned into a popular revolt and rights groups say hundreds of protesters have been killed in the government crackdown. The government blamed Amini’s death on pre-existing medical conditions.
At least a third of voting members of the UN Human Rights Council backed the proposal, as is required for meetings outside the body’s normal agenda, meaning its convening is a formality.
Dozens of others have also registered, the German diplomatic mission in Geneva said, bringing the total number of supporters to 44. It did not immediately provide the list.
The letter requested that the meeting be held on November 24.
Iran opposed convening the meeting in private meetings, diplomats told Reuters. Its diplomatic mission in Geneva did not respond to an email response to comment on the debate scheduled for Friday.
The Rights Council has no legal powers per se, but its deliberations enhance the examination of alleged abuses and sometimes the evidence gathered during its investigations is then used in international legal cases.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Majestic Princess Sydney: Cruise ship docks at Circular Quay with 800 passengers infected with Covid
A cruise ship with 800 Covid-infected passengers on board has docked in Sydney.
The Majestic Princess arrived at Circular Quay with 3,300 guests and 1,300 crew around 6am on Saturday.
Those on board who have been stricken with the virus have isolated themselves in their rooms but will be allowed to leave the ship after uninfected passengers have disembarked.
Passengers have been told that if they are infected they must arrange private transport so they can self-isolate at home, but positive cases do not need to self-quarantine after the suppression of mandatory isolation on October 14.
Cruise ship with 800 Covid-infected passengers on board docked in Sydney
Ambulance crews waited nearby as the cruise ship docked with the first wave of uninfected guests leaving the ship wearing face masks
Ambulance crews waited nearby as the cruise ship docked with the first wave of uninfected guests leaving the ship wearing face masks.
NSW Health has rated the ship as a ‘level three’ Covid risk level, which is the highest categorization on a cruise ship, meaning there is a ‘high level of transmission’.
Nearly one in four guests have been infected with the virus, making it the biggest outbreak on a cruise ship since the Ruby Princess in 2020, which resulted in more than 600 positive cases and 28 deaths.
Holidaymaker Sharon Leslie and her husband Steven said cruise ship workers acted quickly when the first passengers were infected.
“We felt safe most of the time…they were cleaning all the time,” Ms Leslie said.
“It’s just disappointing for the cruise industry…and towards the end it kinda ruined things.”
As Covid infections have spiked in Australia recently, former Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Nick Coatsworth declined to comment on the latest wave, saying it was time to ‘move on’ from the pandemic .
Passengers on board the Majestic Princess who are not infected were asked to wear face masks when disembarking the ship.
Princess Cruises has confirmed that some guests have tested positive on the 12-night trip to New Zealand.
Princess Cruises has confirmed some guests have tested positive on the 12-night voyage to New Zealand
The Majestic Princess arrived at Circular Quay with 3,300 guests and 1,300 crew around 6am on Saturday (File image of the Majestic Princess)
“These guests are mildly symptomatic or asymptomatic and self-isolating in their cabins,” the company said in a statement.
“We have proactively prepared for and managed the implications of Covid-19 and continue to work closely with NSW Health, including adhering to their guidelines.”
Rules for cruise ships on the East Coast state that those who test positive on board ‘must self-isolate for five full days from the date of their positive test result’.
Those on board who tested positive received medical attention while those disembarking first have already taken a rapid antigen test.
Princess Cruises senior vice president Stuart Allison said the company is helping positive cases arrange transportation and accommodation so they can self-isolate.
“We have also put in place a range of strict and robust measures to guarantee the safety of our guests and our crew, as well as to ensure that we limit the exposure of current cases in the community,” she said. declared.
Princess Cruises senior vice president Stuart Allison said the company is helping positive cases arrange transport and accommodation so they can self-isolate (stock image)
A ‘fourth wave’ of Covid infections has been seen in Australia, but residents have been urged not to panic (stock image)
It comes after NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant urged Australians to make sure they were up to date with their vaccinations.
She said there was a ‘fourth wave’ of Covid infections sweeping the country, but infections were expected to peak and then drop within weeks.
‘The [new Covid] wave takes off with a certain trajectory, it will be quite a steep wave and hopefully the decline will be just as steep,’ Dr Chant told the ABC.
“That’s why it’s important for the community to take these protective measures now and I can’t stress the urgency – if you’re going to get vaccinated, do it immediately.”
Ms Chant added that she expects the fourth wave of Covid to fall before December 25.
“The surge could well peak before Christmas and we could be on the decline,” she said.
Cases have increased in New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland, with the Sunshine State recommending the wearing of masks in some indoor settings.
Ms Chant added that she expects the fourth wave of Covid to fall before December 25 (stock image)
Health officials and experts have said most Australians are expected to carry on with their lives despite the arrival of a fourth wave of Covid
The state has also recommended residents get tested every other day if they live with someone who has tested positive for Covid.
The ABC’s chief health correspondent, Dr Norman Swan, said Australia had moved “to the next wave” and issued a grim warning of further deaths.
‘[Cases are] up, Victoria and NSW 20% last week, South Australia 27%, Tasmania 40%,’ he told RN Breakfast on Friday.
“It’s really hard to say the death statistics at the moment, unfortunately they will follow.”
But Dr Coatsworth urged Australians to ‘move on’ from the pandemic while Deakin University epidemiology chair Catherine Bennett said ‘fear is not the answer’ when he it was an influx of infections.
“Go and do your normal things,” she told Daily Mail Australia.
“Panic never helps, that’s my view. Being aware of, responding to, and managing changing risk is the best thing you can do.
The state has also recommended residents get tested every other day if they live with someone who has tested positive for Covid (stock image)
Professor Bennett acknowledged that residents should be aware of the latest wave.
“We are seeing numbers, especially hospitalizations, increasing across the country,” she said.
“We know from data from abroad that adding Covid variants to the mix increases transmission rates. What this means for individuals is that their risk of exposure increases.
Professor Bennett said it was important for residents to listen to the advice of healthcare professionals, get their reminders, but not to make drastic changes to their lives.
Magic’s Paolo Banchero (ankle) sits vs. Suns for 2nd consecutive absence
Rookie forward Paolo Banchero missed his second consecutive game Friday because of a sprained left ankle in the Orlando Magic’s home game vs. the Phoenix Suns.
He was listed as questionable on the team’s injury report before being ruled out two hours before tipoff.
“We don’t really do timelines [for returns],” coach Jamahl Mosley said. “He’s going to continue to stay day-to-day for us.”
Banchero, the No. 1 pick in June’s draft, was originally added to the team’s evening injury report on Tuesday.
He originally suffered the injury in Monday’s 134-127 loss to the Houston Rockets at Amway Center, rolling the ankle on a drive to the basket with 2:51 remaining.
Banchero did finish Monday’s game, recording 30 points on 8-of-16 shooting and 12 of 14 on free throws to go with 6 rebounds and 4 assists in 35 minutes.
He also missed Wednesday’s win over the Dallas Mavericks, which was his first absence.
Banchero’s averaging a team-high 23.5 points, which also is the most among rookies, to go with 8.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 34.6 minutes.
Two-way guard Kevon Harris, who also missed Wednesday’s win, was available Friday after being listed as questionable because of a left rib contusion.
Cole Anthony (torn right internal oblique), Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), Gary Harris (left knee injury recovery), Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery) and Moe Wagner (sprained right midfoot) remain sidelined.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com.
Couple get married in Illinois – at an Aldi grocery store – NBC Chicago
A couple who recently married didn’t walk down any aisle to say “yes,” it was along the produce section of an Aldi in Illinois.
Michigan natives Jessica Bojanowski and Michael Hurd had an Aldi-themed destination wedding at a model store at the chain’s headquarters in Batavia on Wednesday, November 9.
“It was beautiful,” Bojanowski said on the big day. “It was a dream come true to walk here with my dad and see our closest friends and family sitting there waiting for us to become husband and wife.”
The couple’s wedding was officiated by none other than an Aldi employee, and their reception was complete with all-Aldi food and drink, including a charcuterie platter spread across an entire checkout lane. Their three-tier cake was lined with Aldi’s signature chain of colors and featured a grocery store classic as decoration: a shopping cart with wedges.
The duo secured their first marriage of their kind in a ‘Happily Ever Aldi’ competition launched by the supermarket in August.
Hundreds of couples who dreamed up the idea of getting married in the aisles of Aldi submitted their stories for a chance to win the all-expenses-paid raffle, but Bojanowski and Hurd ultimately stood out from the crowd for embodying ” Aldi love,” the channel said. in one version. The wedding even coincidentally happened on the same date the couple first dated.
The wedding ended with personalized favors and the couple were able to cement the ceremony with a photo shoot in front of the store. Bojanowski and Hurd are also set to receive free Aldi groceries for a year.
“We’ve been engaged for four years, we never wanted to plan anything, and that’s perfect,” Bojanowski said. “We love Aldi. Aldi is a big part of our relationship together.”
MN meteorologist Eric Ahasic falls short in ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions semifinals
In his second appearance Friday on the “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions, Minneapolis meteorologist Eric Ahasic enjoyed a successful first round but fell short of winning after one of his competitors used Ahasic’s key tactic of finding, and betting big on, Daily Doubles.
“I kind of knew that, realistically, this is going to be my last time on the ‘Jeopardy!’ stage,” said the 33-year-old Ahasic. “I just wanted to have fun, enjoy it and remember everything about the day. If I happened to pull off a win, great. But I was in it for the fun.”
Ahasic first appeared on “Jeopardy!” in June, when he won six games in a row, earning him a spot in the Tournament of Champions, which includes the best of the best who’ve competed since the previous tournament in 2020. He won his first Champions episode, which aired Nov. 4, after going all in on the second round’s pair of Daily Doubles. He took home $39,201, bringing his total “Jeopardy!” haul to $199,802.
On Friday, he faced off against Mattea Roach, a writer and podcaster from Toronto with 23 wins, and Andrew He, a software developer from San Francisco with six wins under his belt.
“I decided to be more aggressive,” Ahasic said. “There’s nothing to lose, so why not? Those two are so good, in the same way as me, and they’re fast on the buzzer. To use a soccer term, this is the Group of Death. All three of us are in the top tier of the Tournament of Champions.”
Although He won the first round’s Daily Double, Ahasic maintained the lead. After the first commercial break, host Ken Jennings congratulated Ahasic on his recent wedding (Ahasic actually got married in October, after the episode was taped.) Ahasic told Jennings that he was spending his “Jeopardy!” winnings on the ceremony and that the pair were planning a honeymoon in Hawaii.
At the end of the first round, Ahasic led the pack with $5,400 to Roach’s $4,000 and He’s $3,400.
But He went on to dominate the second round, with two true Daily Doubles that brought him to $33,600. The audience gasped and someone off camera said “Oh, wow!” when He announced he was betting “all of it” on the second one.
All three contestants continued to provide the correct questions, but the round ended with He at $39,200, Ahasic at $17,000 and Roach at $7,200.
The Final Jeopardy! clue: “To fight malaria, this former royal estate helped move quinine-producing cinchona plants from South America to India.” To laughs from the crowd, all three responded with “What is ?” rather than the correct one, “What is Kew Gardens?”
Andrew He ended up with a quite respectable $37,863.
Where Ahasic’s first run on the show was full of frazzled nerves, his time playing the Tournament of Champions was all about appreciating the experience.
“I was so relaxed,” he said. “And it was the most locked-in on the buzzer I’ve ever been. I was creeping up on Andrew, but I ran out of time. He had such a big lead, I knew I couldn’t catch him. I just stood there and enjoyed the Final Jeopardy! music one last time.
“It was kind of a dream game for me. Even though it was a blowout loss, it honestly was some of the most fun I’ve had playing ‘Jeopardy!’ “
Playstation video game ‘Stray’ inspires ‘American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ campaign
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — The “Stray” video game inspired a campaign to help stray animals.
Playstation users are posting videos on social media of their pets reacting to the video game, using the hashtag #StrayReactions.
If you’re playing BlueTwelve Studio’s Stray video game, you play as a cat who’s been separated from family and friends, forced to wander a lost and forgotten city. Your main goal is to try to find your way around and reconnect with your family.
MORE: Bay Area shelters appeal to pet owners as facilities overflow with abandoned pets
Apparently the animals love the game too, with their owners posting videos of their hilarious reactions on social media.
It’s all fun, but it turned into a campaign for the ASPCA, raising awareness of the nonprofit’s efforts to help stray animals.
“The way we look at this campaign, it raises awareness of an important issue,” said Matthew Carroll of the ASPCA. “Whether this leads to more adoptions…only time will tell. But the overwhelming public response has been wonderful.”
“It freaked me out when I saw…there were a bunch of unofficial Twitter channels that were created to just focus on cats reacting to Stray,” Playstation’s Shawne Benson said. “We thought it was hilarious and a wonderful celebration of the game, but also of the love for animals, because who doesn’t really love cats?”
RELATED: SF SPCA shelter is full, looking for loving families to adopt adult dogs
Sony Interactive Entertainment, the game’s original publisher, donated $25,000 to the ASPCA.
If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Ask high school coach to return to football field in march, judge orders
The high school football coach who lost his job for praying on the 50-yard line after games will return to the field and school in March, a federal judge ordered Thursday.
The decision comes after the Supreme Court ruled in June that the school violated Coach Joseph Kennedy’s First Amendment rights.
“The Bremerton School District may not retaliate or take future adverse employment action against Kennedy,” District Court Judge Robert S. Lasnik wrote in the order.
According to the three-page order, Mr Kennedy will return to school on March 15. Its attorneys can seek attorney fees from the district within 60 days.
A school spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. However, the district’s website noted on October 25 that they were working to facilitate Mr Kennedy’s return.
Mr Kennedy fought a seven-year legal battle to get his job back after being ousted for praying after the games.
The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 for the public high school coach, who was furloughed after praying. The court’s conservative majority said in Kennedy v. Bremerton School District that the government cannot punish someone for personal and private religious expression.
Judge Neil M. Gorsuch said Mr Kennedy, who coached at a school in Bremerton, proved his post-game prayer was private and no students were forced to join him.
The school district had ousted him, saying his role as an employee and public executive drifted too far into state sponsorship of religion, making some students and parents uncomfortable.
Judge Gorsuch said that was not reason enough to trample on Mr. Kennedy’s First Amendment rights.
“The Constitution and the best of our traditions advise mutual respect and tolerance, not censorship and repression, for religious and non-religious views,” he wrote for the majority.
Mr Kennedy said he made a vow to God to pray for his students after every football game, starting in 2008.
He prayed alone at first, but said some students noticed and asked if they could join. He began giving prayerful motivational speeches, although he said he never coerced anyone into participating.
In 2015, his superintendent told him to stop the practice, saying it violated the district’s religious activities policy.
After the warning, Mr Kennedy began to offer short solo prayers at the end of matches while the players were supposed to be doing other things. The school said it was still illegal and Mr. Kennedy was suspended.
Mr Kennedy moved to Florida after being fired, but said he would return to Bremerton, a town near Seattle, if he were successful.
“Thank goodness and thank you to everyone who supported me, and I discovered that I was not crazy. That is absolutely true of all the facts of the case, and it feels good to know that the First Amendment is alive and well,” he said after his High Court victory.
