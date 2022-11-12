News
Crypto exchange giant FTX collapses, files for bankruptcy
By KEN SWEET
NEW YORK (AP) — It took less than a week for FTX to go from the third-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world to bankruptcy court.
The embattled cryptocurrency exchange, short billions of dollars, sought bankruptcy protection after the exchange experienced the crypto equivalent of a bank run. FTX, the hedge fund Alameda Research, and dozens of other affiliated companies filed a bankruptcy petition in Delaware on Friday morning. FTX US, which originally was not expected to be included in any financial rescue, was also part of the company’s bankruptcy filing.
CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried has resigned, the company said. Bankman-Fried was recently estimated to be worth $23 billion and has been a prominent political donor to Democrats. His net worth has all but evaporated, according to Forbes and Bloomberg, which closely track the net worth of the world’s richest people.
“I was shocked to see things unravel the way they did earlier in the week,” Bankman-Fried wrote in a series of posts on Twitter.
FTX’s unraveling is causing ripple effects. Already companies that backed FTX are writing down their investments. Politicians and regulators are ramping up calls for stricter oversight of the crypto industry. And this latest crisis has put pressure on the prices of bitcoin and other digital currencies. The total market value of all digital currencies dropped by about $150 billion in the last week, according to CoinMarketCap.com.
FTX’s failure goes beyond finance. The company had major sports sponsorships as well, including Formula One racing, a sponsorship deal with Major League Baseball as well as a sports arena in Miami. Mercedes said it would remove FTX from its race cars starting this weekend.
FTX and Bankman-Fried, as well as his brother, were also early investors in Semafor, the high profile news startup run by former BuzzFeed editor-in-chief and New York Times columnist Ben Smith.
Bankman-Fried has other problems as well. On Thursday, a person familiar with the matter said the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission were looking into FTX to determine whether any criminal activity or securities offenses were committed. The person could not discuss details of the investigations publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
The investigation is centered on the possibility that FTX may have used customers’ deposits to fund bets at Alameda Research. In traditional markets, brokers are expected to separate client funds from other company assets. Violations can be punished by regulators. Financial company MF Global effectively failed for a similar practice roughly a decade ago when it intermingled client assets with its own bets.
In its bankruptcy filing, FTX listed more than 130 affiliated companies circled around the globe. The company valued its assets between $10 billion to $50 billion, with a similar estimate for its liabilities. The company appointed as its new CEO John Ray III, a long-time bankruptcy litigator who is best known for having to clean up the mess made after the collapse of Enron.
FTX’s bankruptcy is certainly to be one of the most complicated bankruptcy cases in years. The company listed more than 100,000 creditors on its filing, and with all of its customers effectively being creditors because they deposited their funds with FTX, it will take months to sort out who is owed what, bankruptcy lawyers said. Cryptocurrencies have no protections under law, and politicians on both sides of the aisle issued statements opposing any Lehman Brothers-like bailout for crypto investors.
“Unlike a case where there’s (securities insurance in the failure of a brokerage) or where the FDIC steps in with a bank failure, these customers are totally exposed,” said Daniel Besikof, a partner at Loeb & Loeb LLP who specializes in bankruptcy law.
FTX had agreed earlier this week to sell itself to bigger rival Binance after experiencing the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank run. Customers fled the exchange after becoming concerned about whether FTX had sufficient capital.
The crypto world had hoped that Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, might be able to rescue FTX and its depositors. However, after Binance took a look at FTX’s books, it concluded that the smaller exchange’s problems were too big to solve and backed out of the deal.
FTX is the latest in a series of cascading disasters that have shaken the crypto sector, now under intense pressure from collapsing prices and circling financial regulators. Its failure is already being felt throughout the crypto universe.
On Thursday, the venture capital fund Sequoia Capital said Thursday it is writing down its total investment of nearly $215 million in FTX.
The cryptocurrency lender BlockFi announced on Twitter late Thursday that it is “not able to do business as usual” and pausing client withdrawals as a result of FTX’s implosion.
In a letter posted to its Twitter profile late Thursday, BlockFi — which was bailed out by Bankman-Fried’s FTX early last summer — said it was “shocked and dismayed by the news regarding FTX and Alameda.”
The company ended by saying any future communications about its status “will be less frequent that what our clients and other stakeholders are used to.”
Bitcoin tumbled immediately after the letter was posted and is trading below $17,000. The original cryptocurrency, bitcoin had been hovering around $20,000 for months before FTX’s problems became public this week, sending it down briefly to around $15,500.
Shares of the publicly traded cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase and the online trading platform Robinhood each rose nearly 12%.
Reporters Matt Ott and Michael Balsamo in Washington contributed.
House Dem jockey to lead campaign arm starts with control still in limbo
“If you elect me as the next president of the [Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee]I promise to fight with you to win in 2024 so that we can continue to provide services to working families in the United States and contribute to our great progress,” he wrote in a letter to fellow lawmakers. Democrats sent Friday morning, a copy of which was obtained by POLITICO.
He promises to create a membership services operation at the DCCC, hire a more diverse staff and expand the party’s investment in new outreach strategies, among other reforms. This is Cárdenas’ second bid for the role after losing a close race to current DCCC President Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (DN.Y.), who just lost his own re-election bid.
Cárdenas has won the support of about 80 members of the Democratic caucus, including key members of the so-called tri-caucuses from the American, Black and Hispanic Asia-Pacific caucuses, according to a person familiar with his candidacy.
representing Marc Takano (D-Calif.), a Cárdenas ally who also co-chairs the Equality PAC, the campaign arm of the LGBTQ caucus, praised him as a “visionary” leader of the BOLD PAC who couldn’t just lend credibility with Hispanic and Latino voters, but also to build “bridges to other caucus segments, other important caucus constituencies.”
“The DCCC is a thankless job – you’re not going to make everyone happy. But I think Tony will eventually have the respect of caucus members because they’ll have confidence that decisions are made for strategic reasons that are in caucus interest – to get to 218,” Takano said.
Democrats will likely choose the DCCC chair after choosing their top leaders at the end of the month, though the process could change. Some Democrats, led by Reps. Marc Pocan (D-Wis.), Suzan Delbene (D-wash.) and Brad Schneider (D-Ill.), are formally pushing for leaders to appoint the DCCC chair, rather than subject him to a caucus-wide election, according to several people familiar with the deliberations.
The Democrats Committee on Caucus Procedure, chaired by Rep. Grace Meng (DN.Y), will decide whether to recommend procedural changes to the rest of the caucus, which could then take up the matter later this month.
Rep. Ami Bera (D-California), who currently serves in a leadership role with the pro-business NDP coalition, is also expected to jump in the race, though he has yet to announce his plans.
Although Democrats are still awaiting full midterm election results and any signals from their top leaders regarding their future plans, lawmakers lower in the chain of command are beginning to maneuver. Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.) announced a candidate for the presidency of the democratic caucus on Thursday, and Reps. Ted Place (D-California), Joyce Beaty (D-Ohio), Madeleine Doyen (D-Pa.) and Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) have launched campaigns to be vice-chairman of the caucus.
Sarah Ferris contributed to this report.
News
Vikings at Bills picks: With or without Josh Allen, Buffalo looks like the team to beat
Pioneer Press reporters who cover the Vikings forecast Sunday’s game in Buffalo against the Bills:
Dane Mizutani
Vikings 27, Bills 21: The fortune continues for the Vikings as they likely avoid Josh Allen this weekend. Even though Case Keenum is the conductor of the Minneapolis Miracle, he’s not beating his former team.
John Shipley
Bills 29, Vikings 24: The Vikings won’t win out, right? This is a difficult road game, even with Case Keenum playing quarterback instead of Josh Allen — you might remember Keenum and teammate Stephon Diggs winning a playoff game here — and it’s hard to be completely sold on Minnesota’s defense.
Chris Tomasson
Bills 24, Vikings 21: After recent wins over Miami and Teddy Bridgewater and Washington and Taylor Heinicke, the Vikings could run into another ex-Minnesota quarterback in Case Keenum, who would start if injured Josh Allen can’t go. But there’s an ex-Vikings coach they should really worry about: Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, who has put together quite a unit.
Charley Walters
Bills 21, Vikings 20: Former Vikings Case Keenum and Stefan Diggs squeak it out for the Bills in Buffalo. Who would have thought five years ago that this could actually happen this Sunday?
Western powers want uranium traces in Iran explained – Reuters – RT World News
The International Atomic Energy Agency would be pushed to rely on Tehran on this subject
The US, UK, France and Germany want the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to pass a resolution stating that it “essential and urgentfor Iran to explain traces of uranium found outside its declared nuclear sites, Reuters reported on Friday, citing a draft resolution. The measure, which requires a simple majority to pass, will be discussed at the quarterly board meeting on Wednesday.
The IAEA Board of Governors, made up of 35 member states,decides that it is essential and urgent … that Iran act to fulfill its legal obligations and … take the following measures without delayreads the text seen by Reuters. According to the draft, Tehran must provide credible explanations of the traces and “access to the location and equipment required by the Agency, as well as for the collection of samples deemed appropriate by the Agency.”
The proposed resolution was reportedly sent to all members of the Board of Governors the day after the IAEA released a report summarizing the years-long investigation into the traces, which were found at three undeclared sites in Iran.
READ MORE:
UN inspectors visit Ukrainian nuclear sites
Iran agreed to meet IAEA officials in Tehran after Wednesday’s board meeting, although diplomatic sources told Reuters they did not expect anything substantial. The four countries behind the resolution plan to meet in Paris on Monday to discuss the issue ahead of Wednesday’s meeting.
Tehran has insisted that the IAEA end its nuclear trace investigation as a precondition for reviving the 2015 nuclear deal that collapsed in 2018 when then-US President Donald Trump said withdrew Washington from the agreement and that the other partners did not honor their commitments. While Israel has been warning for more than two decades that the country is about to build a nuclear bomb, Iran insists it only wants the technology for peaceful purposes.
You can share this story on social media:
Nets Notebook: Ben Simmons to continue coming off the bench
Starting Nets center Nic Claxton joked that his shooting threes could provide the spacing needed to play more minutes together with Ben Simmons.
That, however, isn’t a viable option, no matter how eager Claxton, a career 15% three-point shooter, is to let them fly.
“I wanna shoot [them],” he said.
For now, Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn said Simmons will continue to come off the bench as he works his way through offseason back surgery and a swollen knee that he had fluid drained from last week.
The Nets have staggered the minutes Claxton and Simmons play. They have found success in that approach, while giving Simmons more freedom to lead the second unit.
“Especially with the second group, I think he’s done a good job and he finished the game with the first group,” Vaughn said after practice on Friday. “He gives you the flexibility to be able to play fast, have space on the floor, still be big out there, rebound the basketball.”
Vaughn admitted it’s difficult for the Nets to play Simmons and Claxton together because neither are adept three-point shooters, and the team plays best when there is space in the half-court offense.
“The spacing on the floor, especially when teams are double-teaming Kev [Durant], we’ve gotta have shooters out there,” Vaughn said.
Claxton also understands the dilemma.
“It’s tough,” he said. “Teams load up on both of us, and it kind of makes their job easy when both of us are on the court.
For now, the staggering will work because Claxton is playing well and Simmons is still working to get back to his All-Star form.
At some point, however, Simmons will need to be playing 30 minutes a game again.
“It’s a long season, we can work something out and I think we can get to [playing together more] at some point,” Claxton said. “Maybe not right now, but once Ben gets going a bit, maybe we can work it out.”
That means either the Nets need to find a way to play Claxton and Simmons together, or Claxton will end up seeing his minutes decline if Simmons fully finds his game.”
“I think we’ve had some positive results both ways,” Vaughn said.
Vaughn said “hopefully” Simmons’ minutes will increase during the road trip.
After missing four games with a swollen knee, Simmons played 16 minutes against the Dallas Mavericks and 24 minutes against the Knicks on Wednesday.
“That first game, his [minutes limit] was 20-ish, he ended up [playing] 16,” Vaughn said. “He was 20-ish [against the Knicks] and ended up playing 25. So a lot of it is geared towards: anyone who steps on the floor, play hard.”
Vaughn says he is pleased with Simmons’ progression over the last two games.
“He hasn’t played in a long time, and consecutively: four games in five nights, six in nine, so it tests your mental and physical strength,” he said. “I think you’ve seen him start to progress. Last game, more minutes in the game and some positive force that you saw from him. The tip dunk and we’ll continue to see that the more he plays.”
TJ PROGRESSING
Vaughn says veteran forward T.J. Warren has advanced to playing pickup games against coaches and will be re-assessed at some point in the next two weeks.
Warren has missed each of the past two seasons due to consecutive stress fractures in his left foot. The last time he played, he averaged about 27 points for the Indiana Pacers in the NBA’s Orlando Bubble.
It’s going to take some time, however, for Warren to get back to that point.
Vaughn said Warren looks good in practice but hedged that against the fact that he’s only playing against coaches.
“The read against players is not there yet,” he said before joking: “Coaches are a little slower than the players, a little older.”
Nets starter Royce O’Neale said Warren is “almost playing five-on-five” and is “eager to play.”
“Even if he’s not playing, he’s still talking to us and communicating, so that’s the big thing,” O’Neale said. “It takes everybody as a team.”
YUTA OUT
Vaughn said reserve forward Yuta Watanabe is likely to miss the first two games of the Nets’ four-game West Coast road trip.
Watanabe wore a brace on his left ankle during Nets practice after sustaining a sprain against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. He was in good spirits during the team’s post-practice open gym session,
“He did do some shooting today,” Vaughn said. “So hopefully that’s trending in the right direction.”
CLIPPERS COMING UP
The Nets are set to embark on a four-game West Coast road trip featuring matchups against both the Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers, the Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers.
The Clippers, who are without star forward Kawhi Leonard, are the most challenging team on the docket, and they are first up against a Nets team that will be tested after winning three of their last four games.
Even without Leonard, the Clippers are one of the toughest teams in the Western Conference. Paul George is averaging 25.4 points per game, but it’s the depth on a Clipper team with at least 10 players who could start elsewhere that could give Brooklyn issues on Saturday.
“That’s what we talked about today, the depth they have and the different styles the play,” Vaughn said. “John Wall coming in with that second unit is going to be a transition piece that we really have to be concerned about.”
“It’s Gonna Be WAR”
UFC fans are looking forward to Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler’s showdown this weekend, and that includes Francis Ngannou.
Saturday night’s UFC 281, the penultimate numbered event of the year, will see Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira fight for the world middleweight title in the main event.
Meanwhile, the undercard features a terrific matchup in the lightweight division between Poirier and Chandler.
Poirier and Chandler looked in great shape at Friday’s weigh-in ahead of their fight tomorrow night, so much so that UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou couldn’t contain his excitement.
“Even though I’m excited for the Izzy fight, I can’t wait to see Poirier vs. Chandler,” Ngannou said on Twitter.
“This is going to be a WAR.”
Poirier has had a terrific streak over the past few years after beating Dan Hooker and then following that up with back-to-back wins over Conor McGregor.
That was until he fell at the last hurdle when he was beaten by Charlies Oliveira in December last year in an attempt to win the world lightweight title.
As for Chandler, he snapped a two-fight losing streak by knocking out UFC legend Tony Ferguson earlier this year and for both men, a victory on Saturday night could propel them into the hunt for the world title.
Rookie TE Daniel Bellinger believes he’ll play again for Giants this season
Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger said this week that he is “definitely confident I can play again this season” after a successful surgery on his injured left eye.
He is still waiting for some double vision to go away, which doctors told him is normal. So he didn’t practice this week and will sit out a second straight game Sunday against the Houston Texans.
But he’s relieved that his eye is OK. Bellinger called it a “one-in-a-million injury” and a “freak accident.”
He said doctors “had to go in under the eye and put a plate in, just get the bone fixed up, and then they had to fix my septum, as well.”
“I’m going to get a visor and probably wear one for the rest of my career,” he said of his plans to protect the eye when he returns.
Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd sent Bellinger a message apologizing for poking him in the eye in that Giants Oct. 23 win in Jacksonville.
Bellinger, a fourth-round pick out of San Diego State, admitted it was “incredibly scary” when he first got hurt.
The area around his eye went “numb,” so he didn’t realize blood was dripping down at first. He thought it was sweat.
Thankfully, he’s now able to aim for playing football again this season.
“They said that the plate in here is supposed to fuse to the bone,” Bellinger said. “So I’ll let that heal up and just kind of go with how I feel and how my vision feels. It’s getting better day by day.”
SAQUON: I COULD BE THE BEST EVER
Barkley told Amazon’s Taylor Rooks that “not in an arrogant way, I really feel like I could be the best to ever play the game.”
Barkley said turning his ankle in Dallas last season was the lowest moment in his career.
“That was probably the one time where I even questioned myself and questioned God,” he said on the Thursday Night Football feature. “I remember when I was getting carted off and the camera was on my face after I hurt my ankle. At that moment, for some reason, I just wanted to bust out crying.”
Barkley said winning this season, when the Giants were counted out, “feels good because … we always knew what we had. It’s like a ‘me against the world’ mindset.”
He added that he doesn’t consider his strong 2022 season a comeback.
“No, I wouldn’t say I’d call it a comeback,” Barkley said. “I’ve been this guy the whole time. I just had a little battle with adversity, some stuff didn’t go my way. I’m just happy I’m able to show everybody again, and remind everyone who I am.”
GIANTS GAME STATUSES: Out: OT Evan Neal (knee), TE Daniel Bellinger (eye). Questionable: WR Kenny Golladay (knee), OLB Oshane Ximines (quad), CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf) … WR Marcus Johnson was added to Friday’s practice report as limited with a thumb injury, but he didn’t receive a designation for the game.
TEXANS GAME STATUSES: Out: LB Neville Hewitt (hamstring). Questionable: WR Brandin Cooks (wrist), DL Maliek Collins (chest), WR Nico Collins (groin), LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (groin).
