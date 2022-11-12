Deer breaks into West Allis’ house and destroys upstairs

WEST ALLIS, Wis. – A couple from West Allis, Wisconsin got quite the scare when a wild animal broke into their home.

It was a normal afternoon for Sue and Richard Sujecki when they heard a loud crash inside their house. They said it was an unreal situation that made them think, “Oh, deer.”

Just a week ago, the Sujecki family were broken into their home by an uninvited guest. Their front door was open with just the glass barrier open and a male pushed his way inside.

“If you tell someone, no one can believe that an adult deer is trapped inside your house and can’t get out,” Sue Sujecki said.

(Courtesy of the Sujecki family)

A supposed two-year-old male came through their front door and walked through their living room. He attempted to exit through any window he saw and was unsuccessful.

“I didn’t realize it was a deer until it came out of the living room,” said Richard Sujecki. “He didn’t go through the door he could have gotten out of. Instead, he walked right past me and up the stairs.

They said the deer got scared and trapped itself upstairs trying to get out. He managed to enter all the rooms on the second floor of their house and left his mark.

“He was bleeding from his mouth and his leg and he was looking out of every window,” Sue Sujecki said.

Sue Sujecki said the deer destroyed their home. He broke glass, lamps, collectibles and started bleeding everywhere. He even managed to punch holes in their ceiling with his antlers.

“He was just trying to find a way out,” Sue Sujecki said.

The deer couldn’t make it out on its own and was trapped upstairs for almost three hours. The Sujeckis called the DNR and their son for help. Once the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources arrived, they were able to help.

DNR director Erik Anderson said it was the first time he had seen something like this in someone.

(Courtesy of the Sujecki family)

“With the help of other officers we were able to scare him out of the room he was trapped in and because all the other doors were closed we were able to redirect him down the stairs and into the door. ‘entry,” Anderson said. said.

Their efforts were much needed, and it was something the couple was extremely grateful for.

“We appreciate the DNR folks,” Sue Sujecki said. “We couldn’t have done it.”

While it’s unclear what prompted the deer to enter their home, the DNR said it was mating season and the couple had a pair of holiday reindeer outside their home. .

Anderson said it might have looked like a good mate for the money. He also believes he saw his reflection in the glass door and attacked him.

(Spectrum News 1/Megan Marshall)

“Here’s Dasher and Prancer, and Prancer had an unwanted suitor,” Sue Sujecki said as she presented her wooden reindeer decorations.

At the end of the day, the family is happy no one was hurt and the deer has returned to its own home after a brief stay with them.