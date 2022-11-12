SHARM el-SHEIKH, Egypt — Marina Silva, a former environment minister and potential re-election candidate, delivered a message to the UN climate summit on Saturday: Brazil is back when it comes to to protect the Amazonian forest, the largest in the world and crucial for limiting global warming.
Dolphins winning while pursuing that elusive ideal performance
Perhaps Cleveland becomes that game for the Miami Dolphins.
Perhaps the Browns are the game where it all comes together — offense, defense, special teams, coaching, discipline, everything.
“We haven’t yet had that game that you’re shooting for where you feel like each phase has played to its capability the entire game,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said.
McDaniel said he thinks his team is close to having such a complete game.
In the absence of the complete game, the Dolphins will do what they’ve done on their way to a 6-3 record, they’ll play their own brand of complementary football.
At times, it’s a bumpy road.
“But along the way,” McDaniel said, “we’re learning these great lessons, and that’s why I’m getting excited about the team and how we’re getting better each week.”
The Dolphins, who will host Cleveland (3-5) while playing their second game with new edge rusher Bradley Chubb and running back Jeff Wilson Jr., a pair of headline-grabbing trade deadline acquisitions, have a chance to take first place in the AFC East.
If the Dolphins win and Buffalo (6-2) loses to Minnesota (7-1), the Dolphins are in first place.
Whether or not that happens, the Dolphins have shown they can win doing things their way, so to speak.
McDaniel acknowledged the Dolphins’ brand of complementary football hasn’t been traditional in the sense it doesn’t always work with, say, the defense getting a stop, forcing a punt, and the offense taking the ball down the field and scoring on the ensuing possession time after time after time.
In fact, McDaniel thinks that’s unrealistic.
“There’s no complete domination in the NFL,” McDaniel said.
The Dolphins’ versions of complementary football have been a bit choppy, but effective.
Sometimes the offense has the magic, sometimes the defense has the magic, sometimes special teams make plays, and sometimes the magic is only there briefly but it surfaces at the right time.
In victories over Pittsburgh and Detroit the defense pitched second-half shutouts. Within that, things weren’t necessarily ideal. The offense didn’t score in the second half against the Steelers, but it posted 14 points in the second half against the Lions.
In the opener against New England the offense only scored one touchdown but the defense added a touchdown to aid in the 20-7 victory.
Against Baltimore, the defense allowed 38 points but only three points in the fourth quarter while the offense scored 28 fourth-quarter points to snag the 42-38 victory.
Again, it hasn’t been ideal but it works.
“There’s complementary football within it,” McDaniel.
The pattern repeated itself last week in the Dolphins’ 35-32 victory at Chicago.
The Dolphins, who got a special teams touchdown on a blocked punt, were holding a 35-32 lead early in the fourth quarter and the defense managed to clamp down on Chicago’s final two possessions to maintain that margin despite a record 178 yards rushing by Bears quarterback Justin Fields.
“This is the NFL,” McDaniel said. “It’s hard to have success in either phase the entire game. They get paid, too.”
Against the Browns, the Dolphins are tasked with controlling running back Nick Chubb, who ranks second in the league with 814 yards rushing.
“You’d be hard-pressed not to call him the best back in the league, simply because of what I talked to players all the time about,” McDaniel said, later adding, “he forces defenders to tackle him every play. And if you let up at all, he’ll have one of those rugby scrum explosives, where he’ll all of a sudden bust out.”
The Dolphins’ run defense has been torched by a pair of quarterbacks — Fields and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson (119 yards rushing) and tested by New York Jets running back Breece Hall (97 yards rushing).
The Browns, however, are tasked with stopping the Dolphins’ passing game that’s led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, whose 115.9 passer rating leads the NFL, and wide receivers Tyreek Hill (lead-leading 1,104 yards receiving) and Jaylen Waddle (812 yards receiving).
The Dolphins have had their best back-to-back scoring outputs of the season the past two weeks with 31 points at Detroit and 35 points at Chicago, both impressive road showings despite coming against a pair of NFL lightweights.
And the way McDaniel sees things, although the Dolphins haven’t yet had their ideal victory, they’re getting better each week.
“That’s what I hope for this week with the Cleveland Browns,” he said. “I want to see continued growth in ways that aren’t maybe as obvious as just the straight up box score, but we are learning how to step up in big moments.
“The more you do that, the more you have a chance to have that game where everyone is high-fiving at the end and acknowledging that their best game was played.”
()
College foursome win postseason All-OAC honors
WESTERVILLE — The Wilmington College women’s soccer team has had four people earn All-Ohio Athletic Conference honors.
Alex Wilson earned All-OAC First-Team honors and was also named co-freshman while a trio of Quakers – Haley Fulton, Gabriella Gordon and Lauren Galloway – earned All-OAC Third-Team recognition -OAC.
Wilson, who shared co-freshman of the year honors with John Carroll University’s Emily Patrzyk, led Wilmington in scoring with 12 goals to finish second in the conference in scoring. She scored three game-winning goals and was twice named Midstream Lighting OAC Offensive Player of the Week.
Fulton and Gordon anchored a defensive unit that allowed 1.06 goals per game on the season. Goaltender Lauren Galloway, who broke the program’s career save record in her last game with 388, had eight shutouts and posted a 1.07 goals-against average.
“It’s a great day for the program to see these four honored,” said coach Nick Kinder. “We took a big step forward as a program this year and they all played a big part in our success. Lauren, Gabbi and Haley have been so consistent at the back this year and Alex has changed several games for us this year up front with his ability to find the back of the net.
Wilmington finished its 2022 season with a 10-8-0 overall record and a 4-5-0 record in OAC games.
Brazil will be the climate leader, says ex-minister Marina Silva
Silva said da Silva’s coming to the top, months before he came to power on Jan. 1, was an indication of his administration’s commitment to protecting forests and playing a leading role in the fight against climate change. Da Silva was to meet several heads of delegations.
“Brazil will regain the leading role it had before in terms of climate, biodiversity,” said Silva, who spoke to reporters from the Brazilian Climate Hub.
Bolsonaro, who was elected in 2018, has pushed the development of the Amazon, both in his actions and in his rhetoric. Environmental agencies were weakened and he appointed forest managers from the agro-industrial sector. The sector opposes the creation of protected areas such as indigenous territories and pushes for the legalization of land plunder. The deforested area in the Brazilian Amazon reached a 15-year high from August 2020 to July 2021, according to official figures. Satellite monitoring shows that this year’s trend is on track to overtake last year.
After winning the October elections, da Silva, president between 2003 and 2010, promised to revise Bolsonaro’s policies and move towards a complete halt to deforestation, called “zero deforestation”.
It will be a huge task. While much of the world celebrates the policies that protect the rainforest in Brazil and other South American countries, there are myriad forces pushing for development, including among many people in the Amazonia. And Da Silva, although much more focused on environmental protection than Bolsonaro, has had a mixed record as president. Deforestation dropped dramatically in the decade after Da Silva came to power, with Marina Silva as environment minister. But during her second term, Da Silva began to cater to agribusiness interests, and in 2008 Marina Silva resigned.
In recent weeks, reports in Brazil have focused on a possible alliance between Brazil, Congo and Indonesia, home to the world’s largest rainforests. Given the nickname ‘OPEC of the Forests’, in reference to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and the way they regulate oil production, the general idea would be for these three countries to coordinate their negotiating positions and practices. on forest management and biodiversity protection. . The proposal was originally launched at last year’s climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, according to reports.
When asked for details about an alliance, including whether it might be announced during the second week of the summit, Silva hesitated, making it clear that such an announcement was not his.
“We don’t want to be isolated in our forest protection,” she said more generally, adding that Brazil wanted forest management to be coordinated among “mega forest countries” but would not try to impose its will. .
Silva won a congressional seat in the October election. A former childhood rubber sapper who worked closely with murdered environmentalist Chico Mendes, she has moral authority on environmental issues and is one of a handful of people being talked about as a possible minister in the government of da Silva.
While making it clear that she was not speaking on behalf of the president-elect, Silva shared details about what she thought would be part of the next administration. She said Brazil would not take the position that it “must be paid” to protect its forests, a position that Bolsonaro’s administration has taken.
Brazil would not undertake the kind of big energy projects it did in the past under the early terms of Da Silva, such as a large hydroelectric dam, but would instead focus on a shift to renewables like solar. Along the same lines, she said there would be an incentive to shift state oil company Petrobras from a focus on oil to a focus on renewables.
“We need to use these (oil) resources, which are still needed, to transition to other forms of energy and not perpetuate the model” of an oil-driven business, she said.
Silva said Brazil would participate in carbon offset markets, but needed “rigorous” oversight, which is arguably not currently the case. These carbon credits allow companies and countries to offset part of their carbon emissions by paying for activities that capture carbon, such as planting trees.
Silva also said she had proposed a government body to focus on climate change, which would presumably be in addition to the environment ministry. She said the idea would be to have tight regulation of climate change so that things can be dealt with in real time, such as greenhouse gas leaks or weaknesses in climate policy. She made a comparison to how governments always keep a close eye on inflation.
“The idea is to avoid climate inflation,” she said.
Associated Press writer Diane Jeantet contributed to this story from Rio de Janeiro.
Peter Prengaman, AP’s climate and environmental news director, served as Brazil’s news director between 2016 and 2019. Follow him on Twitter: twitter.com/peterprengaman
The Associated Press’s climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. Learn more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Earthquakes felt in Delhi, nearby areas second in a week
New Delhi:
Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby towns around 8pm today, prompting many to rush out of their homes and offices, in the second quake felt in the region. The epicenter was again in Nepal, when the magnitude was 5.4 on the Richter scale, the National Seismology Center reported.
Nepal’s earthquake monitoring authority said the epicenter was around Patadewal in Bajhang district and the exact time was 8:12 p.m. local time, or 7:57 p.m. in India.
Earthquake of magnitude: 5.4, occurred on 12-11-2022, 19:57:06 IST, Lat: 29.28 and Long: 81.20, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal, for more information, download the BhooKamp app .co/4wntmaWERI@ndmaindia@Indiametdept@Ravi_MoES@OfficeOfDrJS@Dr_Mishra1966@PMOIndiapic.twitter.com/eyQE1HMb5Z
— National Seismology Center (@NCS_Earthquake) November 12, 2022
This was lower than the intensity of the earthquake felt in Delhi and other parts of northern India earlier this week. The depth was again 10 km below the earth’s surface.
Tremors were reported today in Noida and Gurugram, as well as other parts of Haryana, UP and Uttarakhand.
My bed was literally rocking 😭 #delhi#earthquake
— Varshita⁷ (@pluviophile05_) November 12, 2022
It was a long earthquake!
— Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) November 12, 2022
It was a VERY long earthquake! Scary case!
— Iknoor Kaur (@iknoorkaur) November 12, 2022
Earlier on Tuesday evening, strong tremors were felt in Delhi around 2 a.m. after a 6.3 magnitude quake hit Nepal. The depth of this earthquake was about 10 km, according to the National Seismology Center. Six people were killed and eight others injured in Nepal.
Zelensky thanks US troops on Veterans Day: ‘Your example inspires Ukrainians’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky released a video message on Friday to honor American Veterans Day, thanking American taxpayers for billions of dollars in support of his country and Americans who volunteered to fight the Russian invasion.
November 11 was set aside in America to honor military veterans since the end of World War I, but officially became the Veterans Day holiday in 1954. Americans traditionally celebrate with commemorations honoring their local communities d veterans and speeches by political leaders.
Under leftist President Joe Biden, America has become Ukraine’s most important ally in the war against Russia. Russia first invaded Ukraine in 2014 when Biden was vice president, colonizing Ukraine’s Crimea region, but Washington largely ignored the conflict for eight years. Last February, when Russian leader Vladimir Putin dramatically expanded his invasion into the heart of the country, America invested nearly $20 billion to fund Ukraine’s military in its war against Russian forces.
On Thursday, Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, announced another military aid package worth $400 million to Kyiv, including “missiles for Hawk air defense systems, as well as four American Avenger air defense systems equipped with Stinger missiles”.
Zelensky acknowledged the contributions on Friday in an English post on his social media:
For nearly 250 years, the men and women of the armed forces of the United States have prevailed against tyranny. Your example inspires Ukrainians today to fight against Russian aggression.
On behalf of all Ukrainians, Happy Veterans Day and thank you for your service. pic.twitter.com/gnEPi6ZeKf
— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 11, 2022
“For nearly 250 years, the men and women of the armed forces of the United States have prevailed against tyranny, often through thick and thin. Your example inspires Ukrainians today to fight against Russian tyranny,” Zelensky said, adding “special thanks to the many American veterans who volunteered to fight in Ukraine and to the American people for the incredible support you have given. to Ukraine”.
“With your help, we have stunned the world and are pushing back the Russian forces,” he promised.
In response to the escalation of Russian forces in February, Zelensky in March created the “International Territorial Defense Legion of Ukraine”, an official office responsible for processing and approving the participation of foreign volunteers in the country to fight Russia. Although the Ukrainian military has not revealed detailed statistics on its foreign fighters, Americans are believed to be a significant number of those who have joined the war. Ukraine has also received significant assistance from US aid workers and nonprofit organizations.
Outside of official military and humanitarian support, Zelensky, a former television actor, has become a popular personal cause among Hollywood celebrities. Ukraine’s president has produced a steady stream of content featuring high profile actors and other American artists who have stopped by Kyiv in a show of solidarity. More recently, Zelensky hosted far-left actor Sean Penn – who has previously supported Russian-allied human rights abusers such as Fidel Castro and Hugo Chávez – who lent him his Oscar trophy in sign of support.
“I feel bad. It’s just a token, silly thing, but if I know it’s here with you, then I’ll feel better and stronger for the fight,” Penn said as he presented the award and asking Zelensky to return it once the war is over.
Over the summer, Zelensky hosted actor Ben Stiller and hosted a video chat with comedian Jimmy Fallon to discuss “cooperation options” in the war. Actress Jessica Chastain and star wars Personality Mark Hamill has also had public exchanges with Zelensky throughout the past year.
As of Friday, Ukrainian officials are claiming a “significant victory” in Kherson, a southern region in northern Crimea. The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed on Friday that the country’s troops had “redeployed” out of part of the region, crossing the Dnieper from Wednesday. According to Russian media RT, the departure was made to protect Russian forces and strengthen “defense”, but RT admitted that such a move left the city of Kherson largely defenceless.
“Russian troops used artillery, aviation and mines to drive Ukrainian forces 30 to 40 kilometers away from the Dnieper crossings,” Lt. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, a Russian ministry spokesman, said on Friday. of the defense.
Ukrainian officials insisted the move was a retreat and a sign that international support for its troops was working.
“Kherson is coming back under Ukrainian control and units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are entering the city,” the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
Observers viewed the redeployment in Kherson as a particularly moral defeat for Russia, as Putin announced the “annexation” of Kherson – along with three other regions, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk – in September. In a victory speech alongside the regions’ separatist leaders, Putin announced that settlement movements were needed to combat the “satanic” West and gender ideology, among other alleged threats.
“The destruction of this Western hegemony is irreversible, the world will never be the same again,” Putin proclaimed at the time. “We are fighting for our culture, for our language so that it is impossible to undo it and remove it from history.”
Russian officials have claimed for months that the presence of Russian troops in annexed areas was legitimized by the demands of separatist leaders.
Follow Frances Martel on Facebook and Twitter.
Working Strategies: Testing your limits as a worker with disabilities
Second Sunday Series — Editor’s Note: This is the third of 12 columns on work and disability that will appear in the next 12 months — one on each second Sunday of the month, from September through August. Last month’s column discussed the dilemma of revealing disabilities during job search, and the previous column reviewed concepts of disability in the workplace.
One of the biggest challenges of being a job seeker with disabilities is knowing what or how much you can do.
If your disabilities are new — such as the after-effects of a car accident, or long-haul COVID, for example — you may not know if you can do the same things you used to. Meanwhile, if you’ve lived with disabilities all your life but haven’t had work experiences yet, you can find yourself with no frame of reference.
Luckily there are occupational assessments that can evaluate a person’s abilities. Unluckily, these tools are more of a snapshot, not a reliable guide to ongoing, daily capabilities.
Hobbies and interests can provide clues, but they have limitations, too. As many of us have experienced, it’s one thing to do something well in your personal life — say, cooking a great meal or untangling a computer problem — but it’s quite another to do it over and over, at the level needed by an employer.
This point also matters to parents and others who may be helping someone with disabilities, as they can find themselves confused about which jobs the individual can actually do. Without this knowledge, it’s difficult to judge how much social capital to expend in asking others to help land a particular position.
The frustrating truth is this: The best way to know what a person can do at work is for that person to work. But often the only way to get work is to know (and communicate) what that person can do.
If you’ve found yourself in this closed loop, either as the job seeker or the person helping a job seeker, take heart. There are numerous ways to test abilities, skills, interests and limitations in a work-like setting before committing to a job search path. Here are five to start with.
1. Start out part-time. Especially for someone returning after becoming disabled, part-time or flexible scheduling can be a good way to ease back into a pattern of work.
2. Try temp work. While temporary assignments can sometimes be stressful, they can also provide insight into a variety of work options without commitment. Being straightforward with the temp recruiter will help ensure a good placement.
3. Work for friends or family members. One advantage of trial work with those who know the situation is not needing to explain as much. They may be more willing to flex the work or to offer accommodations, as well.
4. Take specialized training. Hands-on courses are available in numerous vocational areas, and often come with internships as part of the process. In this situation, choosing a program with extreme flexibility might be best, since a fast-paced course with tight deadlines could be overwhelming.
5. Work as a volunteer. Although the enrollment process can sometimes lag, signing on as a volunteer can be an ideal way to acclimate to working. Ranging from relatively simple tasks all the way to professional roles, volunteer opportunities can be found in most nonprofits.
Since the goal at this stage is to test limitations, ideal roles would include supervision, allowing for real-time feedback, as well as support in navigating problems.
If the position works out, it could provide a pipeline to an actual job. But if not, the experience can still be noted on a résumé, with the tasks clearly defined for interviewers to see. Contacts from the role could also prove helpful in connecting to job leads, or by serving as references.
And, if the position doesn’t work out, remember: That’s information, not failure. Regardless of the disappointment, gaining a better understanding was the purpose. Was it too difficult to concentrate? Did working with others become confusing or complicated? Perhaps the schedule was difficult to maintain or the duties were taxing.
Any information is valuable at this point, as it helps clarify which situations are likely to fit in the future, and which are best avoided.
For job seekers with disabilities, gaining a better understanding of capabilities is the gold standard for improving both confidence and future communication with employers.
Amy Lindgren owns a career consulting firm in St. Paul. She can be reached at [email protected]
Middleton hails beaten England: ‘We couldn’t ask for anything more’ | Women’s Rugby World Cup 2021
England’s Simon Middleton says he will always be proud of his side after their gruesome defeat to New Zealand in a stunning Rugby World Cup final. The Red Roses played over 60 minutes with just 14 players and missed a crucial late attacking opportunity, but Middleton said her side had given their all and helped take the women’s game to another level.
The head coach said he thought his side were close to securing victory in the dying seconds, but paid a generous tribute to the hosts and their coach, Wayne Smith. “I’m extremely positive about what we just witnessed,” he said. “I don’t think we could have asked a single thing more from our players. We have just taken off against a team that had a little more than us. Well done to the Black Ferns, they are worthy world champions. If this World Cup does not move the game forward, there is something wrong.
The Black Ferns’ 34-31 triumph owes much to Joanah Ngan-Woo’s stolen added-time line as England push for the winning score. “I thought someone was going to have a really good 30 seconds,” Middleton admitted. “I supported us to get it, but we didn’t. New Zealand were great, they came up and challenged. Sometimes things are written in the stars and I think this tournament was for the Black Ferns.
“Those are such thin margins, aren’t they? If Caroline Drouin overturns the penalty for France last week, the Black Ferns are not in the final. If we score with the last play, we win the cup. But that’s not how it works. Black ferns deserve the trophy. They weathered the storm – and it’s been a hell of a storm the last eight or nine months – and they came out the other side. For rugby, it’s a good thing. We were really privileged to be in this game, to give everything we could. What an occasion, what a crowd, what an atmosphere.
Striker Abbie Ward also said she thought England had made the right call in opting for the late line-up rather than looking to kick an equalizer penalty. “We used it wisely throughout the game. We had four tries on the lineout in the game and we had to go. We had to support him. Maybe if we had caught it, it would have been a different outcome. It’s something that will stay with us. »
Skipper Sarah Hunter also acknowledged that the pain of defeat would not fade for a long time. “Sport can be cruel, but a game doesn’t define you. It hurts to lose a World Cup final and especially in this way, but I’m incredibly proud of what we did as a team.
Middleton also stressed there was no malice involved in the collision with Portia Woodman which saw Lydia Thompson sent off after just 17 minutes. “She’s quite upset, as you can imagine. But Lydia is one of the best pros and one of the nicest people you will ever meet. She is devastated, as much by what happened to Portia as by what happened to her.
England men’s coach Eddie Jones, meanwhile, was quick to add to the chorus of praise for the Red Roses. “Back here in England, we can feel the impact they’ve had on the game; how many people talk about it and like to watch it. They will inspire even more girls and boys to play rugby. England are set to host the next World Cup in 2025.
Back at Eden Park, Smith said the experience matched anything he had had before in rugby. “It was the most phenomenal rugby moment of my life being there and hearing that crowd chant those girls’ names. Something has ignited this country around women’s rugby and we have to make it count.
