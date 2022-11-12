SHARM el-SHEIKH, Egypt — Marina Silva, a former environment minister and potential re-election candidate, delivered a message to the UN climate summit on Saturday: Brazil is back when it comes to to protect the Amazonian forest, the largest in the world and crucial for limiting global warming.
DWTS’ Daniel Durant describes his unique bond with Selma Blair
Daniel Durant and Selma Blair know the struggle.
As competitors in the current season of Dancing with the starsBoth Daniel and Selma inspired viewers with their respective journeys: Daniel, as the third deaf performer in the show’s history, and Selma, who battled her MS diagnosis in extremely impressive ways.
Despite the fact that Selma DWTS trip was forced to be cut short due to doctor’s recommendations, Daniel revealed the couple formed an unmistakable bond during their time together.
“She was a huge fan of mine because of CODA and I was touched,” Daniel exclusively told E! News. “I knew we would already have each other’s backs. We are in the same community and we understand each other in some ways. She is a brilliant actress and seeing her dance was so touching and impressive. I always congratulated her and spoke to her.”
Since leaving, Selma has continued to cheer Daniel on by leaving supportive comments on his Instagram posts, which has kept their friendship alive.
“His mind and his heart are there,” Daniel said. “It makes a big difference. Seeing her support on social media means a lot to me. It’s who Selma really is. She’s a beautiful person.”
Hawaii: Red Hill Water Contamination Crisis Lawsuit Attracts Over 100 New Plaintiffs
CNN
—
More than 100 new plaintiffs affected by water contamination at the Red Hill bulk fuel storage facility in Hawaii have been included in a lawsuit against the United States government.
The lawsuit was originally filed earlier this year in the U.S. District Court for the District of Hawaii and included the names of 10 plaintiffs.
The latest update to the document, which was filed on Thursday, includes the names of more than 100 new plaintiffs, including civilians, who say they suffered physically, emotionally and financially after a series of failures last November resulted in a fuel leak at the facility.
“The once healthy adults and children were treated – and hospitalized – for seizures, gastrointestinal disorders, neurological problems, vestibular dysfunction, brain damage, hearing disorders, kidney complications, skin tumors , lung damage, liver damage, kidney damage, burns, rashes, lesions, thyroid abnormalities, migraines, baby loss and other illnesses,” the complaint states.
A US Navy investigation found that around 20,000 gallons of fuel had leaked into a nearby well that families relied on for water.
The Navy closed its Red Hill long after reports surfaced of people living on base suffering from nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, headaches and skin problems. Tests revealed petroleum hydrocarbons and vapors in the water, the Navy said at the time.
Through a command investigation, the Navy found inadequate responses to the May 2021 spill and the November spill. He also found that the risk could have been identified with proper training and drills after the original leak.
In March, the Department of Defense announced that it would refuel and permanently close the facility by August 2027. The leak, IThe resulting environmental damage and harm to surrounding communities are part of what prompted the department to make the decision.
In response to an investigation into the updated lawsuit, the Defense Health Agency said in a statement that it is “committed to the health and safety of our patients.”
There are currently plans to open a dedicated clinic for patients with symptoms related to fuel exposure in December, said Whitney Trimble, head of public affairs for the Defense Health Agency’s Indo-Pacific region, to CNN on Friday in the release.
“Because there are very few studies available on the long-term health effects of exposure to petroleum products, DHAR-IP is working closely with experts from the Department of Defense, Department of Hawaii Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to closely monitor the long-term health effects of exposure to fuel-contaminated water, so that we can better serve patients affected by the contamination. of Red Hill,” Trimble said.
The updated complaint follows the release by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Hawaii Department of Health of the results of an investigation into water contamination in the base’s drinking water system. Joint Pearl Harbor-Hickam of the United States Navy.
The survey, which had 986 participants, was conducted in September and found that around 80% of respondents reported health symptoms in the previous 30 days, and 65% expressed high or very high confidence in the that the symptoms were related to the water contamination incident.
According to the survey, the most commonly reported symptoms were headaches, anxiety, dry or itchy skin, fatigue and trouble sleeping.
Respondents also “overwhelmingly expressed concern and frustration regarding communication, transparency and trust.”
Cody Gakpo says it would be ‘an honour’ to play for Manchester United, Man City or Liverpool as PSV star reveals he’s ready for ‘the next step’ at season’s end
Cody Gakpo has named Liverpool, Manchester United and Man City as his next dream clubs as he seeks to ‘take the next step’ in his career.
The PSV star was heavily linked with the Red Devils, Leeds and Southampton during the last transfer window, but the 23-year-old remained in the Eredivisie after what he described as a “stressful” summer.
Now the 23-year-old has revealed he is definitely ready to leave the club he has been at since 2007 at the end of this season.
Since breaking into the PSV first team in 2018, Gakpo has won the Eredivisie title, the Dutch Cup and the Dutch Super Cup twice.
He’s now the club’s captain and has been on fire this season with a superb return of 13 goals and 17 assists in 23 games in all competitions – but now he’s looking for a new challenge.
“I think at the end of this season I will be ready to take this step,” the left-winger told Dutch outlet NOS after being named in the Netherlands squad for the World Cup.
“I feel like I’m already like this at the start of this season, but after this season I’m even more ready to face the next one. Take a step.”
Asked about his dream club, Gakpo replied: “PSV has always been my dream club. I don’t really have any for the rest.
ASCEND
Xavi Simons – Chelsea target at 12, 2m followers at 16 and now ready for World Cup
to boast
Dutch winger says teammates call him ‘problem’ and critics ‘are secretly big fans’
bold
Ten Hag told Lang to ‘shut up’ ahead of Arsenal interest, and he wants Real Madrid deal
However, when asked if he could name the other teams he would like to play for, the Dutch star gave up three Premier League teams.
“Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool,” he said.
“It would be an honor to play there, but I also have to see what kind of team I can best achieve my goals.”
Gakpo’s current contract with the Eredivisie leaders expires in 2026.
But given the winger’s comments, the interest he garnered last summer and the fact he will be on the world stage in Qatar, it’s likely PSV’s top scorer will play elsewhere this time around. ‘next year.
Russia is alone against NATO – ex-president – RT Russia and the former Soviet Union
Moscow is alone in its battle against the US-led NATO military bloc and is capable of defeating its enemies on its own, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has said.
“Only Russia is fighting NATO and the Western world”, Medvedev, who is the deputy head of the country’s Security Council and the leader of the ruling United Russia party, wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday.
“We are capable of destroying by ourselves a powerful enemy or alliances of enemies”, the former president said, adding that during its military activities, Moscow seeks to preserve the lives of its soldiers and civilians.
Medvedev wrote that Russia has not yet used “all his arsenal” of arms and did not hit “all potential enemy targets.” He added that “there is time for everything.”
“It is Russia that today forms the future world order” supported the ex-president, stressing that “this new equitable world order will be formed.”
Medvedev’s words come as kyiv becomes increasingly dependent on Western military and financial aid in the ongoing conflict. The United States, along with the EU and several other countries, imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia after Moscow launched its military operation in late February.
kyiv received massive military aid from the West during the conflict. The United States announced an additional $1.1 billion for Ukraine in September, bringing the total amount of military aid to the country to nearly $17 billion since President Joe Biden took office at the start. of 2021.
Russia sent troops to Ukraine on February 24, citing kyiv’s failure to implement the Minsk Accords, intended to give Donetsk and Luhansk regions special status within the Ukrainian state. The protocols, brokered by Germany and France, were first signed in 2014. Former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko has since admitted that kyiv’s main goal was to use the ceasefire to save time and “to create powerful armed forces.”
In February 2022, the Kremlin recognized the Donbas republics as independent states and demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join any Western military bloc. kyiv insists the Russian offensive was unprovoked.
In early October, the people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, as well as the regions of Zaporozhye and Kherson, officially became part of Russia following referendums that saw the majority of local residents vote in favor of joining. .
Dolphins winning while pursuing that elusive ideal performance
Perhaps Cleveland becomes that game for the Miami Dolphins.
Perhaps the Browns are the game where it all comes together — offense, defense, special teams, coaching, discipline, everything.
“We haven’t yet had that game that you’re shooting for where you feel like each phase has played to its capability the entire game,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said.
McDaniel said he thinks his team is close to having such a complete game.
In the absence of the complete game, the Dolphins will do what they’ve done on their way to a 6-3 record, they’ll play their own brand of complementary football.
At times, it’s a bumpy road.
“But along the way,” McDaniel said, “we’re learning these great lessons, and that’s why I’m getting excited about the team and how we’re getting better each week.”
The Dolphins, who will host Cleveland (3-5) while playing their second game with new edge rusher Bradley Chubb and running back Jeff Wilson Jr., a pair of headline-grabbing trade deadline acquisitions, have a chance to take first place in the AFC East.
If the Dolphins win and Buffalo (6-2) loses to Minnesota (7-1), the Dolphins are in first place.
Whether or not that happens, the Dolphins have shown they can win doing things their way, so to speak.
McDaniel acknowledged the Dolphins’ brand of complementary football hasn’t been traditional in the sense it doesn’t always work with, say, the defense getting a stop, forcing a punt, and the offense taking the ball down the field and scoring on the ensuing possession time after time after time.
In fact, McDaniel thinks that’s unrealistic.
“There’s no complete domination in the NFL,” McDaniel said.
The Dolphins’ versions of complementary football have been a bit choppy, but effective.
Sometimes the offense has the magic, sometimes the defense has the magic, sometimes special teams make plays, and sometimes the magic is only there briefly but it surfaces at the right time.
In victories over Pittsburgh and Detroit the defense pitched second-half shutouts. Within that, things weren’t necessarily ideal. The offense didn’t score in the second half against the Steelers, but it posted 14 points in the second half against the Lions.
In the opener against New England the offense only scored one touchdown but the defense added a touchdown to aid in the 20-7 victory.
Against Baltimore, the defense allowed 38 points but only three points in the fourth quarter while the offense scored 28 fourth-quarter points to snag the 42-38 victory.
Again, it hasn’t been ideal but it works.
“There’s complementary football within it,” McDaniel.
The pattern repeated itself last week in the Dolphins’ 35-32 victory at Chicago.
The Dolphins, who got a special teams touchdown on a blocked punt, were holding a 35-32 lead early in the fourth quarter and the defense managed to clamp down on Chicago’s final two possessions to maintain that margin despite a record 178 yards rushing by Bears quarterback Justin Fields.
“This is the NFL,” McDaniel said. “It’s hard to have success in either phase the entire game. They get paid, too.”
Against the Browns, the Dolphins are tasked with controlling running back Nick Chubb, who ranks second in the league with 814 yards rushing.
“You’d be hard-pressed not to call him the best back in the league, simply because of what I talked to players all the time about,” McDaniel said, later adding, “he forces defenders to tackle him every play. And if you let up at all, he’ll have one of those rugby scrum explosives, where he’ll all of a sudden bust out.”
The Dolphins’ run defense has been torched by a pair of quarterbacks — Fields and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson (119 yards rushing) and tested by New York Jets running back Breece Hall (97 yards rushing).
The Browns, however, are tasked with stopping the Dolphins’ passing game that’s led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, whose 115.9 passer rating leads the NFL, and wide receivers Tyreek Hill (lead-leading 1,104 yards receiving) and Jaylen Waddle (812 yards receiving).
The Dolphins have had their best back-to-back scoring outputs of the season the past two weeks with 31 points at Detroit and 35 points at Chicago, both impressive road showings despite coming against a pair of NFL lightweights.
And the way McDaniel sees things, although the Dolphins haven’t yet had their ideal victory, they’re getting better each week.
“That’s what I hope for this week with the Cleveland Browns,” he said. “I want to see continued growth in ways that aren’t maybe as obvious as just the straight up box score, but we are learning how to step up in big moments.
“The more you do that, the more you have a chance to have that game where everyone is high-fiving at the end and acknowledging that their best game was played.”
College foursome win postseason All-OAC honors
WESTERVILLE — The Wilmington College women’s soccer team has had four people earn All-Ohio Athletic Conference honors.
Alex Wilson earned All-OAC First-Team honors and was also named co-freshman while a trio of Quakers – Haley Fulton, Gabriella Gordon and Lauren Galloway – earned All-OAC Third-Team recognition -OAC.
Wilson, who shared co-freshman of the year honors with John Carroll University’s Emily Patrzyk, led Wilmington in scoring with 12 goals to finish second in the conference in scoring. She scored three game-winning goals and was twice named Midstream Lighting OAC Offensive Player of the Week.
Fulton and Gordon anchored a defensive unit that allowed 1.06 goals per game on the season. Goaltender Lauren Galloway, who broke the program’s career save record in her last game with 388, had eight shutouts and posted a 1.07 goals-against average.
“It’s a great day for the program to see these four honored,” said coach Nick Kinder. “We took a big step forward as a program this year and they all played a big part in our success. Lauren, Gabbi and Haley have been so consistent at the back this year and Alex has changed several games for us this year up front with his ability to find the back of the net.
Wilmington finished its 2022 season with a 10-8-0 overall record and a 4-5-0 record in OAC games.
Brazil will be the climate leader, says ex-minister Marina Silva
Silva said da Silva’s coming to the top, months before he came to power on Jan. 1, was an indication of his administration’s commitment to protecting forests and playing a leading role in the fight against climate change. Da Silva was to meet several heads of delegations.
“Brazil will regain the leading role it had before in terms of climate, biodiversity,” said Silva, who spoke to reporters from the Brazilian Climate Hub.
Bolsonaro, who was elected in 2018, has pushed the development of the Amazon, both in his actions and in his rhetoric. Environmental agencies were weakened and he appointed forest managers from the agro-industrial sector. The sector opposes the creation of protected areas such as indigenous territories and pushes for the legalization of land plunder. The deforested area in the Brazilian Amazon reached a 15-year high from August 2020 to July 2021, according to official figures. Satellite monitoring shows that this year’s trend is on track to overtake last year.
After winning the October elections, da Silva, president between 2003 and 2010, promised to revise Bolsonaro’s policies and move towards a complete halt to deforestation, called “zero deforestation”.
It will be a huge task. While much of the world celebrates the policies that protect the rainforest in Brazil and other South American countries, there are myriad forces pushing for development, including among many people in the Amazonia. And Da Silva, although much more focused on environmental protection than Bolsonaro, has had a mixed record as president. Deforestation dropped dramatically in the decade after Da Silva came to power, with Marina Silva as environment minister. But during her second term, Da Silva began to cater to agribusiness interests, and in 2008 Marina Silva resigned.
In recent weeks, reports in Brazil have focused on a possible alliance between Brazil, Congo and Indonesia, home to the world’s largest rainforests. Given the nickname ‘OPEC of the Forests’, in reference to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and the way they regulate oil production, the general idea would be for these three countries to coordinate their negotiating positions and practices. on forest management and biodiversity protection. . The proposal was originally launched at last year’s climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, according to reports.
When asked for details about an alliance, including whether it might be announced during the second week of the summit, Silva hesitated, making it clear that such an announcement was not his.
“We don’t want to be isolated in our forest protection,” she said more generally, adding that Brazil wanted forest management to be coordinated among “mega forest countries” but would not try to impose its will. .
Silva won a congressional seat in the October election. A former childhood rubber sapper who worked closely with murdered environmentalist Chico Mendes, she has moral authority on environmental issues and is one of a handful of people being talked about as a possible minister in the government of da Silva.
While making it clear that she was not speaking on behalf of the president-elect, Silva shared details about what she thought would be part of the next administration. She said Brazil would not take the position that it “must be paid” to protect its forests, a position that Bolsonaro’s administration has taken.
Brazil would not undertake the kind of big energy projects it did in the past under the early terms of Da Silva, such as a large hydroelectric dam, but would instead focus on a shift to renewables like solar. Along the same lines, she said there would be an incentive to shift state oil company Petrobras from a focus on oil to a focus on renewables.
“We need to use these (oil) resources, which are still needed, to transition to other forms of energy and not perpetuate the model” of an oil-driven business, she said.
Silva said Brazil would participate in carbon offset markets, but needed “rigorous” oversight, which is arguably not currently the case. These carbon credits allow companies and countries to offset part of their carbon emissions by paying for activities that capture carbon, such as planting trees.
Silva also said she had proposed a government body to focus on climate change, which would presumably be in addition to the environment ministry. She said the idea would be to have tight regulation of climate change so that things can be dealt with in real time, such as greenhouse gas leaks or weaknesses in climate policy. She made a comparison to how governments always keep a close eye on inflation.
“The idea is to avoid climate inflation,” she said.
Associated Press writer Diane Jeantet contributed to this story from Rio de Janeiro.
Peter Prengaman, AP’s climate and environmental news director, served as Brazil’s news director between 2016 and 2019. Follow him on Twitter: twitter.com/peterprengaman
The Associated Press’s climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. Learn more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
