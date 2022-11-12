Elderly couple die in house fire after grandfather tells ‘I’m not leaving my wife’

An elderly couple, married for 63 years, died in a house fire after the grandfather told dispatchers he ‘wouldn’t leave my wife’.

Kenneth and Phyllis Zerr, both 84, of New Melle, Minnesota, died around 1 a.m. Thursday from a suspected electrical fire at their Tall Cedar Court home, where they lived for 18 years.

The New Melle Fire Protection District said the fire started on the ground floor of the house, eventually ascending to both bedrooms.

The couple had been hiding in the master bedroom and when firefighters arrived the whole upstairs floor started to collapse.

Kenneth had tried to help his wife, who had fallen in the bathroom, out of the house when dispatchers encouraged him to get out as quickly as possible, but he refused Phyllis and soon after they were trapped.

“My dad said, ‘I’m not leaving my wife,’ and he stayed with her until the end,” their son Andy told 5 On Your Side.

Kenneth allegedly pushed wet towels under the door and prayed that the fire department would arrive soon.

By the time firefighters pushed through the thick black smoke, the couple was already dead, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

“The house was full of smoke. They couldn’t see. No visibility,” Fire Chief Dan Casey told the Post-Dispatch.

The firefighters “felt around the bed, under the bed, on the bed”, but as the ground gave way they had to leave.

“The ground started to give way so they had to step back. They did it in no time,” Casey said.

When emergency personnel arrived they did not know how many people were in the house as their eldest daughter Brenda and her husband also lived in the house and dispatchers were unable to get much information from Kenneth .

Brenda and her husband were vacationing in Alabama when police contacted her after Kenneth hung up on the dispatcher.

She immediately called Andy who rushed over, but by the time he got there the fire department informed him they had died of smoke inhalation.

The home of the parents of three has always been the center of family gatherings, where their children, six grandchildren and a dozen great-grandchildren have enjoyed each Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“Everyone wanted to be like them and everyone wanted to be with them. My mum and dad were salt of the earth,’ Andy told 5 On Your Side. ‘We will miss them very much. They were a pillar of the community. They were our rocks. They were our foundation. They were our wisdom.

Kenneth, a retired vice president of computer services at Community Federal Bank, had just celebrated his 84th birthday on Tuesday and the couple celebrated 63 years of marriage in September.

Phyllis was a retired receptionist for Prairie Farms.

Upon retirement, the couple loved to travel and had taken several trips together, Andy told the Post-Dispatch.

“They loved being together. They loved life.

Andy remembers traveling with his two sisters and parents as a child, spending three weeks exploring the South West.

The couple were also devout Catholics and had a strong marriage.

“You wanted your wedding to be like theirs. Always there for each other. Fat and thin,’ their granddaughter Ashley Kozlowski, 32, said.