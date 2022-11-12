News
Ex-Islamist details horrific abuse he witnessed after being imprisoned in Egypt
Reform radical-turned-anti-extremism activist Maajid Nawaz talks about how he saw tortured Islamist prisoners turn violent after suffering horrific abuse and explains the importance of having a government that upholds human rights on “Tucker Carlson Today.”
As a young man in the UK, Nawaz witnessed unspeakable violence that inspired him to seek a sense of belonging and protection within Hizb ut-Tahrir, an Islamist organization that sought to impose a caliphate in the world.
His ideas and participation in the organization, while non-violent, led him to recruit others. He arrived in Egypt a day before the September 11 attacks where he studied Arabic and set up group chapters. After a government crackdown, his house was raided and at age 24 in Egypt he was imprisoned for his thoughts. What he witnessed changed his life.
“To get to this prison, you have to go through the torture cell first,” he said. “…We were tied with rags around our eyes and hands, and my number was 42…What they would do in this underground torture dungeon is they would go through roll call. .. Number one is called. The guard takes him to the torture center and everyone hears number one’s screams…”
UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY ADOPTS RESOLUTION ACCUSING TALIBAN OF HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS IN AFGHANISTAN
Nawaz, who was forced to watch his friend being tortured after Nawaz only responded for his name and organization, detailed how officials electrocuted prisoners’ teeth and genitals, among other gruesome practices.
His charge was “spreading by word and writing for a banned organization”. In Egypt, all organizations were banned because a permit was required to operate and the suspension of the country’s constitution allowed people to be judged for their beliefs.
“We were placed in solitary confinement for four months in cells without beds, without toilets, without toilets (with) 15 minutes of break per day”, he explained. “The toilet was the floor.”
Many prisoners whom he met had been in prison without charge since he was alive. After being charged, Nawaz was able to “mingle in the political wing” of the prison where he met assassins of Sadat, the leader of the Muslim Brotherhood and the founder of Egypt’s biggest terror group at the time. He soon realized how much the prison served as an incubator for radicalism.
“If you torture someone’s 17-year-old child in front of him by electrocution to force him to confess, what happens…then the father…will become insane and therefore violent…that’s an answer crazy. It’s a response born out of pure instinct, a reaction.”
Amnesty International eventually took up his case, among other things, as a prisoner of conscience and after being released from prison he renounced ideology and founded Quilliam to fight extremism and work in public policy. Now he explains why it is so important to have a constitutional government that respects human rights.
“The sooner you can shake the sacred nature of (the Constitution), the easier it will be to start adapting it, changing it, amending it for your purposes,” he said.
Cop27: demonstrations expected in Sharm el-Sheikh and around the world – live | Cop27
Key events
Nina Lakhani
Today is Food Day in Sharm el-Sheikh, the first-ever day dedicated to agriculture and adaptation in a Cop – which is mind-boggling given that a third of global emissions greenhouse gases come from industrialized food systems and the devastating effects of the climate crisis on agriculture and food security.
Big agribusiness and industrial agriculture are expected to receive strong backing from some governments in key negotiating rooms, where much is expected to be heard about “climate-smart agriculture” and climate-focused solutions. technology that will largely tinker with current industrialized systems rather than pushing transformative change. One to watch is the session on the UAE-US initiative – the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM for Climate) which has already garnered at least $8 billion in private sector support. Small, indigenous, sustainable farmers who produce 70% of the world’s food won’t play a big role in major negotiations, but outside the halls they will demand a fair share of subsidies and additional climate finance to build a more diverse diet and resilient. systems that the IPCC says help buffer extreme temperatures and sequester carbon.
Outside of the main negotiations, there are dozens of food-focused side events taking place, and the Guardian will try to give you a taste of them throughout the day.
Just a quick reminder of why climate and food matter: 37 million people face starvation in the Greater Horn of Africa after four consecutive droughts; in Pakistan, unprecedented floods hit the main agricultural regions of the country; and record temperatures across Europe have led to a drastic reduction in crop yields. Add to that Russia’s war in Ukraine that has caused global shortages and price hikes of wheat, oilseeds and fertilizers, highlighting the fragility of the fossil fuel-dependent food industry that has sacrificed diversity, sustainability and resilience for the benefit of mass production and profits.
Bill McGuire, author of the recent book Hothouse Earth, wrote for the Guardian this morning about his pessimism about the goal of keeping global warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.
In retrospect, it’s clear that having a specific goal, rather than fighting to stop every fraction of a degree of temperature rise, was actually counterproductive. There’s an ongoing problem with targets is that they’re always reachable – until they’re not. That way they can be used to justify inertia until it’s too late. And that’s exactly how fossil fuel companies, world leaders and others have used 1.5C – as a get-out-of-jail card to justify inaction on emissions. Continuing to present this temperature threshold as an achievable goal provides a fig leaf for business as usual. Take it out, and this dangerous jiggery-pokery is on display for all to see.
You can read the full article here:
Hello and welcome to the Guardian’s coverage of day six of the Cop27 climate talks taking place in Sharm el-Sheikh.
As we come to the end of the first week, the theme for Saturday is “adaptation and agriculture”. It is also traditionally the most protest-focused day, although this will be limited this year due to the Egyptian government’s draconian crackdown on protests. However, many actions will take place around the world.
On Friday, US President Joe Biden paid a whirlwind visit to the conference, where he delivered a speech saying that world leaders “can no longer plead ignorance” and that “the science is devastatingly clear – we must make progress by the end of this decade. “My colleague Oliver Milman was there, and you can read his report here:
You can also catch up on the rest of the day’s events here.
I’m Alan Evans, and you can send me story tips, comments, photos, questions, or abuse at [email protected] or on Twitter at @itsalanevans.
FOX Bet Super 6: Win $25,000 in Week 11 College Football Pick 6 Contest
Is there really only three weeks left in college football’s regular season?
The season flies faster than a Target salesman replacing sweet corn with mistletoe. Sweet corn, by the way, deserves respect.
Speaking of respect, the College Football Playoff (CFP) committee gave some to TOS in its latest ranking. The Horned Frogs have finally risen through the ranks and are in the top four. In a plot worthy of an epic college football storyline, perennial favorites Alabama and Clemson both lost in Week 10. Now both of these teams are on the outside looking inside.
While we poke fun at the Tide and the Tigers for losing their spot at the cool kids table, we want you to know that you can sit with us because our table has money. And a lot. But only if you play the game.
We talk about the FOX bet Super 6 College Football Pick 6 Challenge!
FOX bet Super 6 is a free contest. To participate in the game and try your luck at the prize of $25,000, download the FOX Bet Super 6 appchoose the winners and winning margins of the six college football marquee matchups and submit your picks before games start on Saturday.
It’s easy, it’s free and people really win!
You could end your weekend richer by $25,000 if you download the FOX Bet Super 6 App at present. But before making your choice, read our predictions for the Week 11 matchups.
Let’s go?
Indiana at No. 2 ohio state (noon ET Saturday, FOX)
One thing we learned for sure last week is that it’s never wise to underestimate an underdog’s moxie.
In a contest where North West — a team with a win all year — was a 38-point dog for the Buckeyes, the result was Ohio State 21, NU 7. And honestly, the game felt closer than the final score.
Box 40 point underdog Is Indiana still interesting this week against Ohio State 9-0 as well?
That, my friends, would be a definite no.
And it’s not because the 3-6 Hoosiers are worse at football than the 1-8 Wildcats. It’s because the Buckeyes have to play well enough to make us forget that dismal performance. It should be easy for them, especially because they own this series.
Ohio State leads the series 76-12-5. In fact, the Hoosiers haven’t defeated the Buckeyes since 1988. And when it comes to putting Week 10 behind them, QB by CJ Stroud talent can easily bury this play. He’s passed for 2,453 yards this year and his 29 touchdowns rank second in college football.
This Big Ten showdown at the Shoe will be all about the Buckeyes.
Prediction:
Ohio State by 21 to 26 points
Oklahoma at West Virginia (noon AND Saturday, FS1)
So far, so average for the post-Lincoln Riley-era Sooners. OU is 5-4 under new head coach Brent Venables, and the team is seventh in the Big 12. We still like the Sooners over the Mountaineers this weekend.
The Sooners do it on both sides of the ball. Their 219.8 rushing yards per game lead the Big 12 and rank 12th in the nation, and their 7.6 tackles for loss per game rank 10th in college football. Also, November was good for Oklahoma. The team has won 24 of its last 27 games of the month.
On the West Virginia side, they have a journeyman quarterback JT Daniels. He’s made more stops at colleges across the country than at a job fair. JT’s 2,042 passing yards ranks 48th in the nation this season, and his eight interceptions are tied for 90th. So when the going gets tough this weekend, Daniels is unlikely to come to the rescue.
Boom!
Prediction:
Oklahoma 7 to 8 points
No. 9 Alabama at No. 11 Ole Miss (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)
Down goes Bama – again? Yes, the Crimson Tide lost a second game of this regular season against USL and proven that they are in fact mortal like the rest of us.
And you know how the SEC’s slogan is “It just means more?” Well, this all-SEC West showdown between Bama and Ole Miss is a game that could mean a lot.
While LSU sits alone atop the western side of the conference, there are still some goofy long-term scenarios that would allow the tide or the rebels to sneak into the front row. Wacky being the key word here. But hey, weird things happened.
With all that in mind, expect the Tide and Rebels to bring their A-games. What do these A-games look like?
Well, Bama’s defense ranks fifth in the country with third-place conversion rates. Ole Miss is second in the conference and ninth in the nation in third down conversion. from Alabama Bryce Young passed for 2,234 and 19 TDs. And back to the Rebels – the seven sacks they allowed are the fourth-lowest in FBS.
Whichever way you slice it, both of these teams come into this contest with impressive resumes and with impact players who can change the complexion of the game.
But when it comes to being battle tested, Bama has more players who have played in those high-stakes situations.
The tide will roll.
Prediction:
Alabama by 9 to 11 points
No. 25 Washington at No. 6 Oregon (7 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)
This game will have all the offensive fireworks, so hold on to your seats.
The Ducks have scored at least 41 points in every game this season. They scored 70 points in Week 2 against Eastern Washington. Coach Dan Lanning attack – except for Week 1 vs. Georgia – does all the right things.
But wait! The Huskies also scored points. They’ve eclipsed 40 in six games this year.
Dots, dots and more dots. But someone has to win. And we’re going with Oregon.
The Ducks rank first in FBS in first downs per game and first in red-zone touchdowns. Their 520.6 yards per game rank second in the nation.
And then there is Bo Nix — the QB who enjoys a second wind in the starting position after leaving Auburn. His 36 total touchdowns — 22 passes, 13 carries and 1 reception — lead all of FBS.
As UW leads this series 60-48-5 and enters this game ranked second in the nation in first down and third down conversions, it’s still the quack offense we’ll be backing.
Oregon by a score.
Prediction:
Oregon 7 to 8 points
Number 4 TOS at No. 18 Texas (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)
We call surprise. Texas will upset the TCU in Week 11 of the college football season.
And when we say upset, we mean upheaval from TCU’s clear path to a CFP berth. Because according to bettors at FOX Bet, Texas is a 7 point favorite.
This prediction is as bold as a cowboy’s oversized belt buckle. Be bold or go home, right?
Here’s what Texas has going for it. On offense, the Longhorns have wide receiver Xavier Worthy who ranks first in the Big 12 in touchdowns. They also have explosive running back Bijan Robinson, who has 1,129 yards and 12 touchdowns this year. As for the history between these two, Texas’ record is 64-27-1.
Honestly, TCU had some pretty close calls. Pundits love to talk about how TCU has beaten the top 20 teams in four straight weeks. Alright, that’s great, but let’s also talk about how close some of their matches are. They beat Kansas of a score and Oklahoma State by a field goal.
The Frog’s luck turns this week against the Horns in Austin.
Prediction:
Texas 7 to 8 points
No. 15 North Carolina at WakeForest (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN2)
And while we’re talking about unthwarted upsets, here’s another one for you. Wake Forest will beat North Carolina.
Yes, FOX bet to the demon deacons favored by 3.5 pointsbut Carolina has more to lose.
The Tar Heels are 8-1 overall, a perfect 5-0 in conference and first in the ACC. Wake Forest — 6-3 overall, 2-3 in the conference — is sixth in the ACC. To get into the CFP, UNC would need a lot of trouble for a handful of teams. However, they are still on track for a better bowl game than Wake. So the stakes are still a bit high. But we give the advantage to the Deacs.
Wake’s QB Sam Hartman — with his 2,423 passing yards and 24 touchdowns — was an important leader as captain of the Deacs ship. On defense, Wake Forest has Kobie Turner, a player with the highest rating of any Power Five defensive player in the country.
Yes, North Carolina QB Drake May is a real strength, having passed for 2,964 yards this season and his 31 touchdowns rank first in the nation. He is truly a gifted player who should be at the forefront of Heisman’s conversations.
But we have to choose a team to win, and Wake is the best team. All things considered, we like the Deacs getting the W at home.
Prediction:
Wake Forest from 5 to 6 points
So are you ready to play to win $25,000?
Open your FOX Bet Super 6 App and make your selections before Saturday’s games start. Don’t forget to tag us on all social media platforms at @FOXSuper6 and @EricaReneeD and show us your choices using the #EricaSuper6 hashtag!
Let’s earn that money!
the Commission reconsiders its forecasts and fears “difficult months” for the 27 – RT in French
The EU will go into recession at the end of the year and suffer higher than expected inflation. The energy crisis affecting the 27 is partly linked to a sharp deterioration in relations with Russia since the start of its offensive in Ukraine.
“We have difficult months ahead of us”, declared the European Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, during a press conference on 11 November. Coming from an aristocratic lineage, the one who evolved within Italian social democracy before joining the European Commission today predicts a contraction in activity in the last quarter of 2022 and the first of 2023, and therefore a “recession” both for the EU, the euro zone and “most member states”.
As a result, next year’s GDP growth has been revised sharply downwards, to just 0.3% for countries sharing the single currency, against 1.4% expected so far, even if a return to growth is expected in the spring.
The European Commission admits that it made bad forecasts
The European Commission stressed in a press release that the EU was among “the most affected advanced economies” due to “its geographical proximity to the war zone and its heavy dependence on gas imports from Russia”.
Inflation continues to exceed our forecasts
As AFP reports, the recovery recorded since last year, after the historic recession of 2020, has resisted until this summer even if it has slowed down. The euro zone still recorded 0.2% growth in the third quarter, surprising analysts. Enough to raise the forecast for 2022 by 0.5 points to 3.2%.
“The shock of war is taking over […] Inflation continues to exceed our forecasts, the sharp erosion of purchasing power has caused a drop in consumer confidence, such as that of companies which are facing high production costs, persistent supply difficulties and tightening conditions funding”, lamented Paolo Gentiloni, according to whom “uncertainty remains exceptionally high”.
Brussels has revised its inflation forecast in the euro zone for 2023 sharply upwards, to 6.1%, against only 4% expected so far. However, it expects price increases to begin to decline after a high point expected at the end of 2022. For the whole of 2022, Brussels is now expecting inflation to be stronger than expected at 8.5%, against 7.6% previously.
The economic damage could be much greater than expected
The European Commissioner underlined that gas stocks appeared sufficient for the moment, but, pointing to the almost total halt in Russian deliveries and the difficulty of compensating for this lack by imports from other countries, he predicted a difficult reconstitution of stocks for winter 2023/2024.
“If Europe fails to prepare properly, the economic damage could be far greater than expected,” he admitted. In a pessimistic scenario, GDP could thus fall by 0.9% in 2023 and inflation prove to be much more persistent.
The specter of deindustrialization
Companies are alarmed by energy prices that are much higher in Europe than in the United States or Asia. Factories and investment projects threaten to desert the EU, raising fears of an economic stall.
“This risk of deindustrialization exists […]but it does not lead me to catastrophic predictions, because the choice of industrial locations depends on many factors, not just energy prices”, argued Paolo Gentiloni.
He insisted on the need for the 27 member countries of the EU to remain united. “If, as Europeans, we are able to stay united, we can successfully overcome this difficult period and come out of it stronger,” he said.
Germany, Europe’s largest economy, should record the weakest performance of EU countries next year, with a decline of 0.6% in its GDP, against growth of 0.4% in France, of 1 % in Spain and 0.3% in Italy.
In 2023, inflation is expected to be lowest in Denmark (3.7%). It would be in Germany clearly above the average (7.5%) and almost twice as high as in France (4.4%), according to forecasts from Brussels.
Quoted by AFP, the European commissioner reported a positive note concerning the European labor market which “should remain solid”. The unemployment rate, which is at a historic low, is expected to increase “only marginally”, from 6.8% this year to 7.2% in 2023 in the euro zone.
The 100 year journey to Sgt. Purple Heart of Loyd
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) – General George Washington has established the Purple Heart Award to honor those wounded in combat. However, some soldiers who fought valiantly in the First World War have not received their due more than 100 years later.
Until recently, Sgt. Perry Loyd was one of them.
Loyd’s grandson, Perry James, IV, of Mt. Pleasant, never knew his grandfather, but he promised his mother that he would work to obtain Loyd’s Purple Heart.
James went to the US government to ask for his grandfather’s purple heart and was refused twice.
He involved Senator Tim Scott’s office and eventually the Department of the Army introduced him to Sgt. Perry Lloyd’s Purple Heart
But why did it take 100 years?
“The African-American combat unit faced systematic racism,” Perry said. “It’s a systematic approach to discredit these men. And so, when they prepared to board the ship, they were stripped of anything that could give them a sense of accomplishment.
Perry’s research led him to write a historical novel about his grandfather titled “Sgt. Rawhide: A Fighting Hero of World War I.
After hearing about his success, other WWI veteran families began to reach out to James.
On Nov. 7, Mark Edinburgh and his family traveled from Chicago to North Charleston, where they received Purple Heart honors for his grandfather, Sgt. Henry Dokes.
Dokes served in France with the 371st Infantry and lost an eye in action.
James says his work to get the Purple Heart for his grandfather led him to a new mission. A mission to help other families obtain the medals and citations due to their loved ones and to publicize the 371st Infantry Colored Regiment.
For more information or to contact James, you can reach him at [email protected] or 803-351-8111.
Raphael James sits down with Perry W. James, IV, author of Sgt. Rawhide: Apex of the Attacking Salient
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.
Get De Bruyne to have 1+ shot on target at 1/1 with Sky Bet!
Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City sign with a home game against Brenford midday on Saturday, in their last game before the World Cup break.
Sky Bet and talkSPORT have teamed up to offer improved odds for City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne to have a shot on target in the 1/4 game at Evens, which you can add directly to your bet slip here.
Kevin De Bruyne will have 1+ shot on target – CLAIM HERE
The Belgian midfielder has had a typically impressive start to the season, scoring three goals and assisting 13 goals in 18 appearances in all competitions.
In his last three Premier League games, De Bruyne has registered a goal and two assists, and will look to finish the first half of the season on a high before leaving for Qatar to represent tournament hopes in Belgium.
A win for Manchester City on Saturday lunchtime against Brentford would see them top of the table until Arsenal’s night out with Wolves on the same day, when the Gunners would need a win to reclaim top spot.
Pep Guardiola’s side have won their last four games in all competitions, while Brentford are winless in their last five, including being knocked out of the Carabao Cup at home by League Two contenders Gillingham on Tuesday night.
The Bees started the season well but now find themselves in 11th place, which puts them just three points behind runners-up Liverpool last season, but also just four points above the relegation zone.
Man City have won the last three meetings between the two teams by an aggregate score of 7-1.
NO CHRISTMAS. 1
Wolves v Arsenal: Jesus, Martinelli and Saka will all have 1+ shots on target – 7/2
best bets
Saturday horse racing tips: daily selections from Cheltenham, Naas and Wetherby
LAUNCH
talkSPORT BET is here! Join now and get £30 free bets with the latest bookmaker
LAST LITTER
Sao Paulo Grand Prix odds, betting overview and free bets
QATAR 2022
World Cup 2022 preview and free bets: Brazil backed to win sixth World Cup title
JUMP START
Cheltenham tips: Edwardstone big favorite for Sunday’s Year 2 hunt
Month-long operation nets 18-year-old suspect with cache of guns and drugs, San Diego police say
A month-long investigation by San Diego police led authorities to find multiple guns and drugs – including loaded pistols and 1,000 doses of LSD – and led to the arrest of a 18 years old.
The suspect was arrested on Tuesday on firearms and drug charges. He remained jailed on Friday in lieu of $100,000 bond.
San Diego police said two homes were raided — one on E Street in East Village and one on Lake Murray Boulevard in La Mesa.
At the East Village home, authorities said they found a loaded handgun with a 20-round magazine, a high-capacity rifle, and a pistol grip with a loaded high-capacity magazine. They also found prescription drugs and $50,000.
The La Mesa home search uncovered 240 bottles of Xanax, 1,000 shots of LSD, as well as cocaine and ecstasy. Authorities also found a shotgun, seven rifles and 12 handguns.
Police did not say how the man they arrested may have been connected to either house.
San Diego police said their Ghost Weapon Apprehension Team made the arrest and executed the warrants with the help of several other teams such as the Special Operations Unit, as well as the Task Force on the Drug Enforcement Administration.
It was unclear whether the 18-year-old had retained a lawyer on Friday. He is due in court Monday in San Diego Superior Court.
