Is there really only three weeks left in college football’s regular season?

The season flies faster than a Target salesman replacing sweet corn with mistletoe. Sweet corn, by the way, deserves respect.

Speaking of respect, the College Football Playoff (CFP) committee gave some to TOS in its latest ranking. The Horned Frogs have finally risen through the ranks and are in the top four. In a plot worthy of an epic college football storyline, perennial favorites Alabama and Clemson both lost in Week 10. Now both of these teams are on the outside looking inside.

Indiana at No. 2 ohio state (noon ET Saturday, FOX)

One thing we learned for sure last week is that it’s never wise to underestimate an underdog’s moxie.

In a contest where North West — a team with a win all year — was a 38-point dog for the Buckeyes, the result was Ohio State 21, NU 7. And honestly, the game felt closer than the final score.

Box 40 point underdog Is Indiana still interesting this week against Ohio State 9-0 as well?

That, my friends, would be a definite no.

And it’s not because the 3-6 Hoosiers are worse at football than the 1-8 Wildcats. It’s because the Buckeyes have to play well enough to make us forget that dismal performance. It should be easy for them, especially because they own this series.

Ohio State leads the series 76-12-5. In fact, the Hoosiers haven’t defeated the Buckeyes since 1988. And when it comes to putting Week 10 behind them, QB by CJ Stroud talent can easily bury this play. He’s passed for 2,453 yards this year and his 29 touchdowns rank second in college football.

This Big Ten showdown at the Shoe will be all about the Buckeyes.

Prediction:

Ohio State by 21 to 26 points

Oklahoma at West Virginia (noon AND Saturday, FS1)

So far, so average for the post-Lincoln Riley-era Sooners. OU is 5-4 under new head coach Brent Venables, and the team is seventh in the Big 12. We still like the Sooners over the Mountaineers this weekend.

The Sooners do it on both sides of the ball. Their 219.8 rushing yards per game lead the Big 12 and rank 12th in the nation, and their 7.6 tackles for loss per game rank 10th in college football. Also, November was good for Oklahoma. The team has won 24 of its last 27 games of the month.

On the West Virginia side, they have a journeyman quarterback JT Daniels . He’s made more stops at colleges across the country than at a job fair. JT’s 2,042 passing yards ranks 48th in the nation this season, and his eight interceptions are tied for 90th. So when the going gets tough this weekend, Daniels is unlikely to come to the rescue.

Boom!

Prediction:

Oklahoma 7 to 8 points

No. 9 Alabama at No. 11 Ole Miss (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)

Down goes Bama – again? Yes, the Crimson Tide lost a second game of this regular season against USL and proven that they are in fact mortal like the rest of us.

And you know how the SEC’s slogan is “It just means more?” Well, this all-SEC West showdown between Bama and Ole Miss is a game that could mean a lot.

While LSU sits alone atop the western side of the conference, there are still some goofy long-term scenarios that would allow the tide or the rebels to sneak into the front row. Wacky being the key word here. But hey, weird things happened.

With all that in mind, expect the Tide and Rebels to bring their A-games. What do these A-games look like?

Well, Bama’s defense ranks fifth in the country with third-place conversion rates. Ole Miss is second in the conference and ninth in the nation in third down conversion. from Alabama Bryce Young passed for 2,234 and 19 TDs. And back to the Rebels – the seven sacks they allowed are the fourth-lowest in FBS.

Whichever way you slice it, both of these teams come into this contest with impressive resumes and with impact players who can change the complexion of the game.

But when it comes to being battle tested, Bama has more players who have played in those high-stakes situations.

The tide will roll.

Prediction:

Alabama by 9 to 11 points

No. 25 Washington at No. 6 Oregon (7 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

This game will have all the offensive fireworks, so hold on to your seats.

The Ducks have scored at least 41 points in every game this season. They scored 70 points in Week 2 against Eastern Washington. Coach Dan Lanning attack – except for Week 1 vs. Georgia – does all the right things.

But wait! The Huskies also scored points. They’ve eclipsed 40 in six games this year.

Dots, dots and more dots. But someone has to win. And we’re going with Oregon.

The Ducks rank first in FBS in first downs per game and first in red-zone touchdowns. Their 520.6 yards per game rank second in the nation.

And then there is Bo Nix — the QB who enjoys a second wind in the starting position after leaving Auburn . His 36 total touchdowns — 22 passes, 13 carries and 1 reception — lead all of FBS.

As UW leads this series 60-48-5 and enters this game ranked second in the nation in first down and third down conversions, it’s still the quack offense we’ll be backing.

Oregon by a score.

Prediction:

Oregon 7 to 8 points

Number 4 TOS at No. 18 Texas (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

We call surprise. Texas will upset the TCU in Week 11 of the college football season.

And when we say upset, we mean upheaval from TCU’s clear path to a CFP berth. Because according to bettors at FOX Bet, Texas is a 7 point favorite .

This prediction is as bold as a cowboy’s oversized belt buckle. Be bold or go home, right?

Here’s what Texas has going for it. On offense, the Longhorns have wide receiver Xavier Worthy who ranks first in the Big 12 in touchdowns. They also have explosive running back Bijan Robinson, who has 1,129 yards and 12 touchdowns this year. As for the history between these two, Texas’ record is 64-27-1.

Honestly, TCU had some pretty close calls. Pundits love to talk about how TCU has beaten the top 20 teams in four straight weeks. Alright, that’s great, but let’s also talk about how close some of their matches are. They beat Kansas of a score and Oklahoma State by a field goal.

The Frog’s luck turns this week against the Horns in Austin.

Prediction:

Texas 7 to 8 points

No. 15 North Carolina at WakeForest (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN2)

And while we’re talking about unthwarted upsets, here’s another one for you. Wake Forest will beat North Carolina.

Yes, FOX bet to the demon deacons favored by 3.5 points but Carolina has more to lose.

The Tar Heels are 8-1 overall, a perfect 5-0 in conference and first in the ACC. Wake Forest — 6-3 overall, 2-3 in the conference — is sixth in the ACC. To get into the CFP, UNC would need a lot of trouble for a handful of teams. However, they are still on track for a better bowl game than Wake. So the stakes are still a bit high. But we give the advantage to the Deacs.

Wake’s QB Sam Hartman — with his 2,423 passing yards and 24 touchdowns — was an important leader as captain of the Deacs ship. On defense, Wake Forest has Kobie Turner, a player with the highest rating of any Power Five defensive player in the country.

Yes, North Carolina QB Drake May is a real strength, having passed for 2,964 yards this season and his 31 touchdowns rank first in the nation. He is truly a gifted player who should be at the forefront of Heisman’s conversations.

But we have to choose a team to win, and Wake is the best team. All things considered, we like the Deacs getting the W at home.

Prediction:

Wake Forest from 5 to 6 points

