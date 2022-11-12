News
Failure to land Donovan Mitchell trending toward Knicks disaster
Wherever Leon Rose, the mystery man running the Knicks front office, is sitting atop his mountain of protected draft picks, you have to wonder what he’s thinking these days about Donovan Mitchell.
Mitchell, if you recall from the summer, was supposed to be a Knick. The Westchester standout was so presumptuous of a homecoming that he told friends and family, “Alright, keep this quiet, but it’s probably going to happen.”
Then the Cavs swooped in and Mitchell has played like a superstar in Cleveland. Thirty points or more in eight of the 10 games this season for the 26-year-old, the third leading scorer in the NBA. Even the most optimistic viewpoint didn’t predict Mitchell’s production as so robust.
There are different messages about why the Knicks failed in their pursuit, and Rose doesn’t field questions from independent media. But the common story is the Knicks were resistant to include the necessary pick compensation and haggled over young players like Quentin Grimes.
In the aftermath, the Knicks are roughly as projected — average. Grimes is barely available because of a lingering sore foot. Julius Randle and RJ Barrett are playing to the mean of their careers, the good and bad. Tom Thibodeau’s squad played against six superstars and, not coincidentally, carried six defeats into Friday night against the Pistons.
Mitchell. Ja Morant. Giannis Antetokounmpo. Trae Young. Jayson Tatum. Kevin Durant.
With the exception of Young, those players utterly dominated the Knicks. All six combined to average 29 points, 7.2 rebounds and nine assists, which we’re bringing up to underscore the obvious failure of Rose in Year 3 of his tenure: the Knicks still don’t have a superstar to counter.
Thibodeau was asked about that conundrum and he danced around it.
“Every team has strengths and weaknesses,” the coach said before pivoting to a long answer about Durant being difficult to guard.
The excuse-makers maintain Mitchell’s trade price was too high and he wouldn’t have elevated the Knicks to contention, regardless. The familiar sell of hope is that Leon Rose will simply jump on the next superstar available, but such a strategy, if you could call it that, is wildly unpredictable. We heard for two years about acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns and Damian Lillard. Then they both signed massive extensions.
Banking on a player of Mitchell’s caliber becoming available is a flawed approach. The idea the Knicks can automatically win a bidding war for the next superstar is even more problematic. Perhaps Sunday’s opponent at MSG, Shai-Gilgeous Alexander, forces his way out of OKC. It’s more likely he doesn’t after signing for $172 million just last year.
In the meantime, the Knicks aren’t inspiring much enthusiasm about the possibilities of this season. Rose’s decision to run it back with Jalen Brunson — while sacrificing the 11th pick to make that signing — has just created confusion about the direction.
The Knicks are neither rebuilding nor contending. Then the excuses of ‘not enough energy and effort’ are often uttered after defeats because they’re correctable problems. Brunson was the latest after Wednesday’s blowout loss in Brooklyn, when the point guard said, “It’s not OK… they played harder than us and we didn’t play as hard as we could have.”
The real issue of ‘they have a superstar and we don’t’ is harder to fix.
“We’re trying to figure ourselves out,” Derrick Rose said.
The Knicks can always pivot with trades if things get out of hand, which would be Rose’s second admission of failure after his disastrous summer of 2021.
No matter where this goes, the Knicks will be hard-pressed to find a player like Mitchell available. Missing him is looking more and more like a disastrous mistake as the season progresses.
World Cup in Qatar: Fifa bans Denmark from wearing a jersey in favor of human rights
The International Football Federation (Fifa) has rejected Denmark’s request to use jerseys for its team bearing the message “Human Rights for All” for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Jakob Hoyer, a spokesperson for the Danish Football Federation (DBU), confirmed to AFP on November 10.
Long hostile to the organization of the World Cup in Qatar, the Danish federation wants to be at the forefront of the defense of respect for migrant workers and LGBT rights in the emirate. “We sent a request to Fifa but the response was negative. We regret it, but we must take it into account,” said its managing director, Jakob Jensen, to the Danish agency Ritzau.
We sent a request to Fifa but the response was negative. We regret it, but we must take it into account
The federation had previously announced that training shirts would display ‘critical messages’, with two sponsors (Danske Spil and Arbejdernes Landsbank) agreeing to them replacing their logos.
Fifa, which prohibits any political message, last week urged the teams to “focus on football” and not drag it “into every ideological or political battle”, a few days before the start of the World Cup. controversial in Qatar (beginning November 20).
The DBU disputes that it is a political message but will comply with the decision to avoid fines and sanctions, it said. “For me, it’s a shirt with a very simple message about universal human rights,” said Jakob Jensen.
On the Scandinavian country’s official jerseys during the competition, its equipment supplier Hummel also dimmed its logos in a sign of “protest” against the Qatari authorities.
Asked by AFP, Fifa did not react immediately.
A World under fire from critics
Qatar is at the heart of controversy before the start of the biggest sporting and media event of the year.
During a recent interview for the German channel ZDF, a Qatari ambassador for the World Cup, for example, described homosexuality as “mental damage”, arguing that it “is ‘haram’” (which means “prohibited”).
In addition to the scandal of foreign workers killed or injured on construction sites, Doha is also accused of not respecting ecology or LGBT and women’s rights. The awarding of the World Cup to the country itself has also been criticized.
Veterans ‘best of America,’ VP Harris says in laying wreath
WASHINGTON — Under gray clouds and pouring rain at Arlington National Cemetery, Vice President Kamala Harris told the nation’s veterans Friday their work makes America stronger, as the administration announced new support for children who live with wounded service members.
“Every day, through your life’s work and your example, you make America stronger,” she told the crowd. “On Veterans Day, we come together to express our profound gratitude for all you have done and you continue to do.”
The initiative, known as the Hidden Helpers Coalition, helps young people who act as caregivers and was announced by first lady Jill Biden, who hosted a breakfast for veterans on Friday before she, Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff came to the annual ceremony at the Virginia cemetery.
With President Joe Biden in Egypt for a United Nations conference on climate, it was Harris who placed the wreath in a somber ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which is dedicated to deceased service members whose remains have not been identified. She arranged it carefully, fussing a bit with the ribbons to move them back in place after they were blown askew by the wind and rain.
Harris said the nation owes soldiers a great debt, and that the Biden administration was working to deliver on help with housing, health care and jobs. She noted Jill Biden’s work with the families of veterans, saying “while our veterans wore the uniform, they’re not the only ones who have served.”
“As Americans, we have a sacred obligation to take care of our veterans and our military families,” she said. “Fulfilling that obligation means making sure veterans can access the support and resources they need to thrive.”
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, along with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, himself a veteran, joined.
This is the first Veterans Day since Biden signed legislation expanding health care for service members who were exposed to burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan or to chemicals that were used in previous conflicts.
The legislation, known as the PACT Act, was a priority for Biden. His eldest son, Beau Biden, died of brain cancer in 2015, several years after he was exposed to a burn pit during military service in Iraq.
From Egypt, Biden acknowledged the sacrifices of America’s veterans there.
“This day is a day of commemoration at home in the United States. It’s Veterans Day,” he said. “America’s veterans and their families, survivors and caregivers are the very spine and soul of the United States. And on this special day, on every day, I honor all those who sacrifice to our nation, like my son.”
More than 137,000 claims involving toxic exposure have been filed, the Biden administration says. The Department of Veterans Affairs also began asking veterans about possible toxic exposure earlier this week in an attempt to identify any health complications.
The Democratic president also released a video message before he left Thursday night for Egypt. He also has stops in Cambodia and Indonesia before he returns for his granddaughter’s wedding at the White House on Nov. 19.
The Challenge’s CT Tamburello files for divorce from his wife
Chris “CT” Tamburello faces a new kind of challenge.
According to public court records, The challenge veteran filed for divorce from his wife Lilianet “Lili” Solares November 7 after four years of marriage. The couple’s 7-year-old son Christophe “CJ” Tamburello Solares is listed in court records, but no custody claim is specified.
E ! News has reached out to CT’s attorney for comment and has not heard back. There is no registered lawyer for Lili.
In September 2018, the couple exchanged vows in front of close friends and co-stars, including Cara Maria Sorbello, Derrick Kosinsky, Leroy Garret and Wes Bergman. The wedding ceremony in Florida will then be broadcast on an MTV special.
But as the marriage continued, CT showed signs on The challenge that this relationship was far from perfect. Before the 2020 premiere The Challenge: Double AgentsCT revealed that he had separated from his wife.
Rains from Nicole douse eastern US from Georgia to Canada
By REBECCA BLACKWELL and FREIDA FRISARO (Associated Press)
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Nicole covered the eastern United States from Georgia to the Canadian border Friday while hundreds of people on a hard-hit stretch of Florida’s coast wondered if their homes can be made livable again.
Parts of otherwise intact buildings hung over cliffs of sand created by pounding waves that covered the normally wide beach in Wilbur-by-the-Sea, near where Nicole made landfall. Dozens of hotel and condominium towers as tall as 22 stories were declared uninhabitable in Daytona Beach Shores and New Smyrna Beach after seawater undercut their foundations.
As waves washed over pieces of lumber and concrete blocks that once were part of homes at Wilbur-by-the-Sea, workers tried to stabilize remaining sections of land with rocks and dirt. It was too late for some, though: The front of one house laid on the sand, where it was sheared away from the rest of the structure.
Forecasters issued multiple tornado warnings in the Carolinas, although no touchdowns were reported immediately. In south Georgia, Keith Post tried to clean up the damage at a coastal submarine museum that was submerged by floodwaters.
“At one point it was up to my knees,” said Post, whose St. Marys Submarine Museum sits on the river that forms the Georgia-Florida line at the Atlantic coast. “From the front of the museum looking across to Florida, you did not see any green. It was all water.”
Downgraded to a depression, what was left of Nicole could dump as much as 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rain over the Blue Ridge Mountains, forecasters said, and there was a chance of flash and urban flooding as far north as New England.
As the storm moved north of Atlanta and maximum sustained winds dropped to 30 mph (45 kph), forecasters issued a string of tornado warnings in North and South Carolina, although no touchdowns or damage were reported immediately. Much of both states and Virginia were under a tornado watch.
Wrecks added to Atlanta’s notoriously bad traffic as rain from Nicole fell across the metro area during rush hour, and a few school systems in mountainous north Georgia canceled classes.
The storm caused at least three deaths and swallowed once-wide stretches of sand in the Daytona Beach area — famous for its drivable beaches.
One roughly 15-mile (24-kilometer) long area of the coast was severely eroded, with multiple seawalls destroyed, when Hurricane Ian crossed the state from west to east just six weeks earlier, killing more than 130 people and destroying thousands of homes.
Volusia County officials said it wasn’t clear when people might be able to sunbathe next to their cars and pickup trucks on the beaches again.
“Assessments have begun and will be ongoing as we have 47 miles of beach,” county spokesman David Hunt said.
The late-season hurricane hit the Bahamas first, the first to do so since Category 5 Hurricane Dorian devastated the archipelago in 2019. For storm-weary Floridians, it was the first November hurricane to hit their shores since 1985 and only the third since record-keeping began in 1853.
Even minimal hurricanes and storms have become more destructive because seas are rising as the planet’s ice melts due to climate change, increasing coastal flooding, said Princeton University climate scientist Michael Oppenheimer. “It’s going to happen all across the world,’ he said.
The lifting of a curfew at 7 a.m. Friday and the reopening of bridges leading to the beachfront enabled evacuated residents to return to the area to take stock of their properties, if only from the outside, and to begin to figure out whether they’ll be able to live there again. But safety officials warned people not to approach the wreckage.
“Residents and visitors are urged to stay away from the beach because of debris and the damage to homes, condos, hotels, beach walkways and piers,” Tamara Malphurs, deputy chief of the Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue, told The Associated Press.
“If you go anywhere near the beach, you are putting your life in jeopardy. We are flying double red flags because there are massive amounts of debris in the water and on the beach, 5- to 8-foot breaking waves, and strong rip currents,” she said.
Piers and walkways also could be dangerous, she said: “Even during low tide, these structures may collapse without notice. Currently the beach is the most dangerous place to be in our county. We will work as hard as we possibly can to make it safe and accessible once again, but it’s going to take time.”
A man and a woman were killed by electrocution when they touched downed power lines in the Orlando area, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Another man died as waves battered his yacht against a dock in Cocoa, despite efforts to resuscitate him by paramedics who managed to get on board as the boat broke away from its moorings, Cocoa Police said.
Nicole also caused flooding well inland, as parts of the St. Johns River were at or above flood stage. Some rivers in the Tampa Bay area neared flood levels, according to the National Weather Service. Emergency declarations were approved for all 67 Florida counties and the Seminole Tribe of Florida as the sprawling storm moved over the state.
___
Frisaro reported from Fort Lauderdale. AP writers Curt Anderson in St. Petersburg; Russ Bynum in Savannah, Georgia; Jay Reeves in Birmingham, Alabama; and Seth Borenstein in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, contributed to this report.
___
For more AP coverage of our changing climate:
KC veteran walks 20 miles with 50 pounds on his back to fight homelessness
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) – A local Army veteran runs 20 miles with 50 pounds on his back on Veterans Day to raise awareness about homelessness.
Clay Daniels is a member of the board of directors of ReStart, Inc.. Based in downtown, Restart provides Kansas City’s less fortunate and most vulnerable population with housing and resources.
Daniels is an Army veteran, Green Beret, and former football player at West Point. He is now service president at US Engineering. He has compassion for homeless veterans and hopes to raise awareness through his march through the streets for the third year in a row.
Daniels’ race last year saw him run 40 miles with 40 pounds to raise a $40,000 goal for ReStart’s 40th year of service. He beat that by over $20,000. This year, he will try to raise an additional $20,000.
“I think it’s really important to raise awareness of this issue and get lots of problem solvers who can help support an organization like ReStart, which is really at the center of solving this issue,” Daniels said.
ReStart serves all homeless populations, including singles, families, people with mental illnesses, LGBTQ+, unaccompanied youth, and veterans.
The organization has 12 locations, 10 in Missouri and three in Kansas. They help approximately 400 people every day through prevention, awareness and accommodation by addressing barriers to housing through services such as case management, street outreach and employment services.
“At the end of the day, Kansas City is our city, and if we can empower them to solve this problem, and on top of that, if we can get other people to do something similar towards their passion, their goals, I think that’s really what I’m trying to accomplish,” Daniels said.
Daniels’ running route, seen here, begins at Resurrection United Methodist Church at 137th Street and Briar Street, then goes north along Roe Avenue, east along 133rd Street, then north again along State Line Road, Ward Parkway, Wornall Road, Broadway Boulevard, Wyandotte Street, Main Street, Grand Boulevard and Locust Street, before ending east at East Ninth Street at ReStart, near Harrison Street.
Mike McDaniel makes Austin Jackson affirmation — sort of; details on Dolphins safety rotation, other updates
With offensive lineman Austin Jackson nearing a return and veteran Brandon Shell playing well at his right tackle post, there are questions outside the Miami Dolphins on if Jackson could play elsewhere when he’s fully ready to play from his high-ankle sprain.
Coach Mike McDaniel made a firm statement Friday about his role — sort of.
“I see Austin as our starting right tackle,” McDaniel said, before then not fully committing to the idea.
“However, just because I’m annoying, we’ll play him at whatever position best serves us at the given moment to win the game.”
McDaniel putting it in drive and then reverse comes after offensive coordinator Frank Smith said Thursday the Dolphins will look to “play the best five” on the line.
McDaniel continued: “I still, without a shadow of doubt, haven’t strayed away at all from my feelings of Austin being the starting right tackle because of what he’s shown me coming back, showing improvement in detail and execution of certain things from when he was in a groove before he got hurt.
“He’ll be back there when he’s ready, and we’ll adjust him if it’s the best thing for the team, which there’s a lot of variables involved in that.”
The Dolphins will also continue to take a cautious approach with Jackson’s return after ramping him up Thursday for his greatest practice workload since injuring the ankle in the Sept. 11 opener against the New England Patriots, missing the ensuing eight games.
“We’ll not compromise his progress for the long haul to put him out there before we feel as confident as we possibly can that he won’t regress,” McDaniel said.
Safety rotation
The Dolphins have used a matchup-based rotation in replacing strong safety Brandon Jones since his season-ending knee injury. In last Sunday’s win against the Bears, it was mostly Eric Rowe, with Elijah Campbell getting into the mix. The week prior at Detroit, it was Verone McKinley up from the practice squad. When Jones was initially sidelined, on Oct. 23 against the Steelers, Clayton Fejedelem saw plenty of action.
“They give us versatility for different sorts of packages week in and week out,” McDaniel said. “You can utilize specific skillsets for given matchups.”
McDaniel also praised Rowe’s seven-tackle performance in the start against the Bears after being inactive the week before against the Lions.
“It’s not usually just, ‘Hey, this is the next guy,’” said Boyer, adding there are special teams and roster management elements to decisions. “If you try to highlight what guys do well, you try to put them in situations that are going to come up that you feel pretty good that they’re going to do well in those situations.”
Campbell played 16 snaps, 22 percent of defensive plays, on Sunday after previously only getting in on four against the Patriots in the opener and one at Cincinnati in Week 4.
“There were some things that I was a little delayed on, but through time and repetition, I’m going to be just quicker to trigger on some things,” Campbell said.
Campbell has been versatile for Miami, working with cornerbacks given the multitude of injuries the Dolphins have had there and also getting safety work.
“It was just an adjustment,” Campbell said. “There’s a lot less that you have to look at as a corner, as opposed to safety. There’s a lot more calls and checks that your teammates are relying on you to make. Your responsibility is a lot higher.”
And the Dolphins enjoy the element of surprise for opponents with the different safeties.
“From a game-plan perspective from their side, they don’t know what they’re going to get, so they can only have so many game plans to attack the strong safety,” Campbell said. “Everyone’s going to perform. We’re all NFL athletes.”
Friday updates
Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead (toe) was not seen at practice Friday after his usual Thursday session of limited participation. Tight end Hunter Long (concussion protocol) was not spotted Friday.
The Browns already ruled out linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (knee) and tight end and University of Miami alum David Njoku (ankle), who will not make his Hard Rock Stadium return.
This story will be updated.
