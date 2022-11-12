News
Firefighter, 25, elected Kentucky town mayor by flip of the coin after opponents tie
A firefighter, 25, is elected mayor of the Kentucky city by a coin flip after opponents tie in the polls
- Mason Taylor, 25, held his breath as Pendleton County Sheriff Edwin Quinn flipped a shiny silver quarterback to decide his fate
- He and his opponent and current mayor Greg McElfresh are tied with 55 votes each in Butler, Ky.
- State law required that tie races be decided with a coin toss and Taylor won
- The coin went around the floor about three times and spun and then it fell on the pile and I had this big exhale of relief,’ Taylor said.
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
A Kentucky mayor was elected with a punch after tying with his opponent.
Mason Taylor, 25, held his breath as Pendleton County Sheriff Edwin Quinn flipped a shiny silver quarterback to decide his fate.
He and his current opponent and mayor Greg McElfresh were tied with 55 votes each in Butler, Kentucky, and state law required that tied races be decided by coin toss.
After Quinn threw their fates up in the air, he spun around three times before landing on the tails and sealing the Gen-Z contestant’s fate.
“The coin went around the floor about three times and spun around and then it fell on the pile and I had this big exhale of relief,” newly elected mayor Taylor told WCPO.
Taylor has retained the quarterback since winning and said he has plans for the small town of 600 people.
Mason Taylor, 25 (left) held his breath as Pendleton County Sheriff Edwin Quinn (right) knocked down a shiny silver quarterback to decide his fate
He and his opponent and current mayor Greg McElfresh were tied with 55 votes each in Butler, Kentucky, and state law required that tied races be decided by coin toss.
“The coin went around the floor about three times and spun around and then it fell on the pile and I had this big exhale of relief,” newly elected mayor Taylor said.
“Going forward, I want to expand geographically so that we can increase revenue for the town, but I also want to make the town of Butler a place where my kids can grow up and my kids’ kids can grow up,” Taylor , who has spent his entire life in the city, told the outlet.
He also said he wanted to bring new businesses to the city and repair its infrastructure.
“I want to reassure people that, going forward, my visions for the city will remain [the same as] the campaign promises I ran on,’ he told the outlet.
Taylor is also a member of the city council and works as a firefighter and paramedic.
This isn’t the first time Butler has used a toss to decide a politician’s fate. In 2018, a city council race used the same method.
Kentucky, along with 28 other states, uses similar methods to decide between ties, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Current mayor Greg McElfresh lost his seat after the draw
Advertising
dailymail us
News
Banksy paints a moving mural on a destroyed building in Ukraine
Legendary street artist Banksy appeared to confirm suspicions he was in Ukraine when he unveiled his latest piece on Friday of a mural painted on the side of a damaged building in the beleaguered country.
Banksy posted three photos of the stunning new artwork, which depicts a gymnast, painted in black and white, balancing on her hands among the rubble of the building.
“Borodyanka, Ukraine” is all he wrote in the caption, seeming to indicate where the mural was.
Prior to Banksy’s Instagram post, the famed stealth artist was said to have been in the country after other murals in his iconic style popped up in other parts of the city, The Guardian reported.
A mural, also painted on the side of a destroyed building, shows a young boy knocking Russian President Vladimir Putin onto his back during a judo match.
Another shows children using a tank trap as a swing, according to The Guardian.
Borodyanka, a suburb with a pre-war population of around 13,000 about 30 miles northwest of Kyiv, was the scene of heavy fighting at the start of the Russian invasion.
Drone footage of the city released after the March bombings showed the city’s main street clogged with a dozen destroyed trucks and fires still smoldering skyscrapers.
The town was liberated by Ukrainian forces in April and has since struggled to rebuild.
New York Post
News
COVID lockdowns ‘most likely’ hurt Sisolak, but they actually helped the economy
On Friday’s “Alex Wagner Tonight” show on MSNBC, Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV) said she thinks it’s “highly likely” that Democratic governors, like the defeated Governor of Nevada Steve Sisolak, struggled against congressional Democrats because they had to oversee COVID shutdowns, but defended Sisolak’s COVID policies by saying that if he hadn’t taken the approach he took, “Recovery would have taken longer, it would have been more difficult, lives would have been lost and it would have taken more effort to get people back to work and children back to school.
Host Alex Wagner asked, “I actually want to talk to you about the COVID effect on all of this. Because the Democratic nominee, in terms of the gubernatorial race, it looks like the governors have been punished, in a way, or we’re talking about a split ticket, but it looks like some Democrats at the gubernatorial level have more trouble than congressional Democrats. And I wonder if you think it’s because of COVID and the fact that some of these governors have had to oversee local business closures and deal a blow to the state’s economy. Is that why you see different numbers in the same party for people in gubernatorial races versus congressional races? »
Titus replied, “I think it’s very likely. You can’t imagine how difficult it was for our Governor to shut down the Strip when our economy is so dependent on this revenue, when so many people are employed in tourism and travel. And to see the Strip, you could drive down, it looked like the Twilight Zone and closed for several months. So I’m sure it has something to do with it. But if he hadn’t done that, the recovery would have taken longer, it would have been more difficult, lives would have been lost and it would have taken more effort to get people back to work and children back to school. school. ”
Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett
Breitbart News
News
Labor Department says children were illegally working night shifts to clean up meat processing plants
Investigation reveals 13-year-old suffered chemical burns on the job; sanitation service provider PSSI says it prohibits employment of minors
wsj
News
Bill Maher mocks Dem’s obsession with non-white, non-male contestants amid 2024 talks: ‘Sorry Gavin Newsom’
“Real Time” host Bill Maher called attention to the Democrats’ obsession with identity politics, particularly regarding who they will appoint in 2024.
During his Friday interview with Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, Maher asked if the country was “on the gay hump” with his successful re-election bid as America’s first openly gay governor and the election of two lesbian governors in Oregon and Massachusetts. Polis credited voters who say “it doesn’t matter” who they are but instead care about what they stand for.
“Do you think when you run for president that might actually be an advantage?” Maher asked as Polis shook his head in reaction to the presidential buzz. “Because the Democratic Party is very important to tick boxes. And it’s very hard to imagine a ticket now on the Democratic side that would only have two consecutive white men. It’s impossible to imagine. So they have to tick boxes. boxes. You tick one of them.”
BILL MAHER CALLING DESANTIS ‘POWERFUL’, RIP ‘LOSER’ TRUMP: ‘HOW MANY ELECTIONS HAS HE NOW MADE IN GEORGIA?’
“First of all, I have the job that I love,” Polis replied. “I’m really passionate about Colorado, I hope everyone visits Colorado, enjoys Colorado…”
“So you’ll never run for president,” Maher said.
“I love this job I have, it’s the job I want,” Polis replied, drawing laughter from the audience for his non-response.
Polis added, “It’s not a bad thing that the Democratic Party wants to be like America. I mean, I think it’s good that you have a party, you know, about race, about race, about sex on all these different – on faith, on all these different factors. I mean, you want to look like America. People should be able to look in the mirror and say, ‘Hey, there’s someone like me in Congress or someone like me on the Supreme Court. “That’s a good thing.”
“That’s a good thing. But the question, though, is that the priority?” Maher asked. “I think that’s what people squirm at times in Democrats. Is that more of a priority than things like merit that should matter more? Is that more of a priority than facts or science? ”
BILL MAHER SAYS DEMOCRACY ‘WILL LOSE’ HALFWAY: ELECTING ‘ELECTION DATES’ WILL LEAD TO ‘AUTHORITARIANISM’
“That should never get in the way of merit, right? You always want the best president, the best congressman,” Polis replied. “But what I think is exciting, at least where the Democrats are, and I think most Americans are, is that these things don’t matter. I mean, look President Barack Obama, right, the first African American President of the United States of America… These barriers that are still in people’s minds, like somehow I can’t do this , I think they fall, and there really is no barrier for anyone with any background and any race who they are who they love their faith or no faith at all. really has no, no obstacles to serve in any office.
Later during the roundtable, Maher revived the topic with his guest, Rep. Ro Khanna, D-California, who was touted as a potential 2024 hopeful if President Biden does not seek re-election.
A member of the panel, CBS News correspondent Robert Costa predicted that Polis and Khanna will show up until the president does.
“And that’s fine because there are no white straight guys. The last thing you want is a white straight guy. Sorry Gavin Newsom!” Maher burst out laughing.
BILL MAHER MARVELS AT GOP’S POPULARITY AMONG HISPANIC VOTERS: DEMOCRATS’ PADERING DIDN’T WORK
“I’ll say this…I don’t think it should matter,” Khanna replied. “I don’t think it should matter if someone is Indian-American, gay, straight. I think what matters is what your view of this country is… That’s the only thing Who should matter if someone is white, straight, gay. Indian, whatever. There should be absolutely no relation.
“It shouldn’t, but it will,” Maher pushed back. “Look, I don’t have a dog in this fight. I’m not running for president. I don’t care if it’s two white guys or two fucking purple guys! I’m just saying the Democratic Party, where they at with the identity politics they’ll never have two straight white guys. And maybe they shouldn’t. I’m just saying it’s a fact. It just can’t be. So you have to be- check one of the boxes. Fortunately, you do.”
The HBO star then cited potential candidates for 2024 compiled by New York Times contributing opinion writer Frank Bruni, many of whom are on the diversity checklist.
Maher was quick to fire one, Vice President Kamala Harris, who he said should run for “president of the University of Santa Barbara.”
BILL MAHER: ATTACK ON PAUL PELOSI IS LATEST IN ‘COLD CIVIL WAR’
“Pete Buttigieg? Gay. Great,” Maher said before making a controlling gesture with his hand. “Governor Gretchen Whitmer? Yes. Senator Amy Klobuchar? Ro Khanna? Governor Jared Polis? Gavin Newsom? Sorry. And Senator Elizabeth Warren.”
“Anyone on this list that you think is better than anyone else?” Maher asked Khanna, who was notably on the list.
“Joe Biden,” Khanna replied.
“Oh for fuck’s sake, come on,” complained Maher.
“I’ll tell you the one thing Democrats need,” Khanna continued. “We have to have a clear vision of patriotism. We have to say that this country has made huge progress on race. We have made huge progress on gender. We are the greatest country in the world… And I think this a message of inclusion and a vision for the country-”
“And celebrate the progress we’ve made!” Maher exclaimed. “Not to always be so depressed about ourselves! This is a Democratic problem that you need to solve.”
CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP
“The only thing Liz Truss did was pave the way for a British Indian to become prime minister,” Khanna said. “My grandfather spent four years in prison with Gandhi [for] Indian independence. Two generations later you have an Indian ruling Britain. How not to say that the story is moving forward?
“Absolutely,” Maher agreed.
Fox
News
China tightens restrictions as rise in virus cases reported
BEIJING — Everyone in a district of 1.8 million people in southern China’s metropolis Guangzhou was ordered to stay home on Saturday to be tested for the virus and a major city in the south- west closed schools as a further rise in infections was reported.
Nationwide, a total of 11,773 infections have been detected in the past 24 hours, including 10,351 in people with no symptoms, the National Health Commission said. China’s numbers are low, but the rise over the past week is a challenge to a “zero-COVID” strategy that aims to isolate every infected person.
The quarantine for travelers arriving in China has been shortened to five days from seven as part of changes to virus checks announced on Friday to reduce their costs and disruption. But the ruling Communist Party has said it will stick to “zero COVID” even as other countries ease travel and other restrictions and try to shift to a long-term strategy of living with the virus.
A total of 3,775 infections have been found in Guangzhou, a city of 13 million people, including 2,996 in people with no symptoms, according to the NHC. This is an increase from Friday’s total of 3,030, including 2,461 people without symptoms.
Residents of Haizhu District in Guangzhou were ordered to stay at home on Saturday during the tests, the district government announced on its social media account. One member of each household was allowed to go out to buy food.
Guangzhou, 120 kilometers (75 miles) north of Hong Kong, has shut schools and bus and subway services across much of the city as the number of cases rises.
Flights from Guangzhou to the Chinese capital, Beijing, and other major cities have been canceled.
Across the country, people wishing to enter supermarkets, office buildings and other public buildings are required to show negative results of a virus test taken as often as once a day. This allows authorities to detect infections in people with no symptoms.
In the southwest, the industrial city of Chongqing has closed schools in its Beibei district, which has a population of 840,000. Residents were barred from leaving a series of apartments in its Yubei district, but the city gave no indication of how many people were affected.
Earlier this year, the ruling party shifted to isolating buildings or neighborhoods with infections instead of its previous approach of suspending access to cities over costly complaints. But during epidemics, these restrictions can always extend to areas with millions of inhabitants.
Public frustration and complaints that residents are sometimes left without access to food or medicine have turned into protests and clashes with local authorities in some areas.
Elsewhere, mass testing was also carried out on Saturday in eight districts with a total of 6.6 million people in the central city of Zhengzhou.
Access to an industrial zone in Zhengzhou that houses the world’s largest iPhone factory was suspended last week following outbreaks. Apple Inc. has warned that shipments of its new iPhone 14 model will be delayed.
Despite efforts to mitigate damage to the world’s second-largest economy, forecasters say business and consumer activity is weakening after growth rebounded to 3.9% from a year earlier in the for the three months ending in September, compared to 2.2% in the first half.
Economists cut their forecast for China’s annual economic growth to just 3%, which would be among the lowest in decades.
President Xi Jinping’s government has refused to import foreign vaccines and defied demands for more information about the source of the virus, which was first detected in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019.
Economists and public health experts say ‘zero COVID’ could stay in place for up to another year. They say millions of older people need to be vaccinated before the ruling party can consider lifting controls that prevent most foreign visitors from entering China.
ABC News
News
After Hurricane Nicole, Condo Owners Struggle With Beach Life
David Haber, a condominium litigation lawyer, said he anticipated those involved in the reconstruction would be extremely cautious. After the Champlain Towers collapsed, he said, “they will now bend over backwards to be extremely careful.”
Nanette McKeel Petrella, who owns three units in one of the evacuated buildings, Castaways Beach Resort, said she expects costs to rise. Part of the building’s pool deck had collapsed, with cracks running up and down what was left. Parts of the dike had also collapsed.
Ms McKeel Petrella, 66, sits on the building’s board of directors and expected the board to raise fees to make the necessary fixes. “It’s the reality,” she says.
She said she was less worried about herself than about elderly and disabled residents. “I don’t know what they’ll be able to afford, whether they have to do appraisals or raise condo fees,” she said.
The fighting had already started.
On Friday afternoon, a handful of Castaways residents sat in the lobby of the building, angry and frustrated by local police orders to evacuate the building, which they perceived to be fine.
A man tore down a sign in anger. Another, Michael Riviera, who has multiple sclerosis and uses a mobility scooter, said he could not return to his fifth-floor flat because the elevator was out of order. He said he had spent the previous night at a hotel and had paid $134. Now he had to get his things and medical supplies back.
“I have to go up the stairs,” Mr. Riviera said. “I’ll probably sit on my butt and come back up.”
Robert Longmire, 66, a two-unit owner, described the building as “working perfectly”. He added: “Now they have turned off the hot water. They try to make the situation miserable for the tenants who don’t want to leave.
nytimes
Firefighter, 25, elected Kentucky town mayor by flip of the coin after opponents tie
Banksy paints a moving mural on a destroyed building in Ukraine
COVID lockdowns ‘most likely’ hurt Sisolak, but they actually helped the economy
Labor Department says children were illegally working night shifts to clean up meat processing plants
Bill Maher mocks Dem’s obsession with non-white, non-male contestants amid 2024 talks: ‘Sorry Gavin Newsom’
China tightens restrictions as rise in virus cases reported
After Hurricane Nicole, Condo Owners Struggle With Beach Life
Pakistan wants to swap national currencies with Russia – official – RT Business News
SEC Chairman Gensler Discusses Crypto Regulation Following FTX Drops
The Ukrainian SBU hunts down the enemy within: “agents” for Russia
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News7 days ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News3 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
News1 week ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
News2 weeks ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
Finance3 weeks ago
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Pro and Con List For Deciding Whether to Sue For a Car Accident