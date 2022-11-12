News
For Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck, a contract extension has never been too far away
Two weeks before the Gophers were set to play Northwestern, coach P.J. Fleck needed some advice, so he picked up the phone and called Wildcats coach Pat Fitzgerald.
“I was going through something,” Fleck shared with the Pioneer Press on Monday. “You don’t have many of those (relationships) in the profession, especially within the same conference, same division. It had nothing to do with football. I needed (to ask) a question about something, and he picked up the phone immediately.”
Fitzgerald was gracious with his time just like he was 15 years ago when Fleck, then an assistant coach at Northern Illinois, asked him to go to lunch. Back in 2007, they went to a small burger joint in Evanston, Ill., and that started the basis for their collegial bond.
Early on in his now-six-year tenure at Minnesota, Fleck often pointed to “cultural sustainability” within other Big Ten West Division programs for what he wants to establish at Minnesota. But when looking around the room these days, there are fewer examples to share.
Nebraska canned Scott Frost in September, Wisconsin fired Paul Chryst in October and Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz has dealt with accusations of unchecked nepotism with his son Brian’s leadership of a stagnant and often sluggish Hawkeyes offense this season.
Fitzgerald is in his 17th season at his alma mater, but his current Northwestern team comes to Huntington Bank Stadium for a 2:30 p.m. Saturday kickoff, having lost eight straight games, the program’s worst skid since 1998. They are in the division’s basement at 1-5 in Big Ten play after reaching two of the past four Big Ten Championship games.
Fleck said this week the Gophers are treating the Wildcats as if they are the defending Big Ten West champions — even if they are two years removed from that title and went 1-8 in league play a year ago.
Part of the reason for that no-let-up approach is Minnesota has slipped up a few times in the division in the past two years. A 20-10 loss to Purdue on Oct. 1 and a 26-14 defeat to Illinois on Oct. 15 still naw at the U roughly a month later — just like the 14-6 loss to the rebuilding Illini wounded Minnesota’s division hopes a year ago.
Both defeats this year have forced Minnesota to play catch up within the division. Second-year Illinois coach Bret Bielema has the Illini sitting atop the West, but an upset loss to Michigan State last week put them at 4-2 in the conference. That loss opened the door, albeit just a crack, to Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and Purdue; each team is one game back at 3-3.
If Minnesota continues to finish strong — with a home game vs. Iowa on Nov. 19 and a trip to Wisconsin on Nov. 26 — and receive substantial help elsewhere in the division, the U still could represent the West in the Big Ten Championship Game.
If Minnesota is able to overcome those long odds with the division logjam, Fleck’s name likely would again be mentioned as the amount coaching vacancies is expected to continue to grow after the regular season.
This has become a nearly annual tradition, and so have contract extensions for Fleck.
Fifty-one weeks ago, Fleck’s team was 6-2 when he signed a seven-year contract extension through the 2028 season. The deal gave Fleck a raise to $5 million per year and included a buyout of $10 million, if Fleck were to leave before Dec. 31.
But that buyout figure drops to $7 million on Jan. 1 — a time when the coaching carousel might be spinning wildly.
Fleck has repeatedly shared how much he loves it at Minnesota and wants to continue building the program. Meanwhile, he is having a new home built in the Twin Cities suburbs.
Fleck’s contract has six more seasons remaining, but the minimum length of any college coach’s contract is only as viable as a recruit-turned-player can be on campus (typically five years). This means extensions for any successful coach within this timeframe are never too far away.
Even if Minnesota was to fall short of winning the West, Fleck has shown what he can do at the U, with a 26-9 record across the last three full seasons (2019, 2021 and so far in 2022). Athletics Director Mark Coyle has continually re-upped Fleck’s contract, and Fleck’s agent Bryan Harlan was spotted attending the Gopher game in Champaign, Ill., last month.
The Gophers defense has been the bedrock of their success, and defensive coordinator Joe Rossi’s unit is again in the Top 25 in multiple categories this fall. Rossi said that doesn’t happen without the standard Fleck sets for his players, holding them accountable for their actions both on and off the field.
One recent example is Dylan Wright being suspended for an undisclosed reason for the Penn State loss despite the team’s clear need for his skills and contribution among the shorthanded and struggling receiving corps.
Rossi said players are required to practice hard, exhibit toughness and show fine attention to detail. “He does all of that to allow the schemes to really come to life,” Rossi said.
Fleck’s forte is on the offensive side, with a background playing receiver and then coaching the position group. “I think great leaders do this, and he is a tremendous leader: He puts people in position, empowers them and allows them to go do their job,” Rossi said.
“Now, if we are not doing something up to the standard, he is going to let us know about it, trust me,” Rossi continued. “Whether it’s in a staff meeting or it’s out on the field or it’s one-on-one in your office. For the most part, we have good coaches who do their jobs, and so he just fosters that environment.”
Offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca returned to Minnesota in December and three key assistants were there to welcome him back — offensive line coach Brian Callahan, running backs coach Kenni Burns and receivers coach Matt Simon.
“Continuity is a great thing,” Ciarrocca said. “It’s a hard thing to establish in this profession. … Guys are moving all over the place.”
When Ciarrocaa returned after spending 2020 at Penn State and 2021 at West Virginia, he was able to soon get on the same page with with his old colleagues, while the majority of the players, everyone outside of the recent transfers, have only known how things are done within Fleck’s culture at Minnesota.
“The players apply it,” Ciarrocca said. “It’s not the message, it’s really the messengers when you are trying to establish something, and P.J. has a lot of messengers here.”
High school football: Saturday’s state quarterfinal predictions
A look high school football state tournament quarterfinal games Saturday involving East Metro teams:
CLASS 5A
Mahtomedi (9-1) vs. St. Thomas Academy (10-0), 12 p.m., at Woodbury High School
A rematch of the Oct. 7 meeting won 28-14 by the Cadets. St. Thomas Academy won the line of scrimmage that night, slowing Zephyrs star back Corey Bohmert while, perhaps more importantly, also establishing a passing game. The two ground-and-pound squads have both sought out added aerial production all fall. Whoever can establish it Saturday might be the team to advance. OUR PICK: St. Thomas Academy 21, Mahtomedi 14
CLASS 3A
St. Croix Lutheran (5-5) vs. Fairmont (9-2), 12 p.m., at Burnsville High School
The Crusaders entered the postseason on a three-game losing streak but turned the tide in time to earn their first state tournament since 2017. St. Croix Lutheran’s 14-6 section final win over Breck may have been the team’s best defensive performance to date. But can the Crusaders’ defense slow a Fairmont offense averaging 36.6 points over its past seven games? OUR PICK: Fairmont 35, St. Croix Lutheran 28
Twitter’s hectic overhaul puts regulators on alert – Orange County Register
By Thomas Seal | Bloomberg
Twitter’s frantic overhaul under new owner Elon Musk is attracting the attention of top politicians and regulators around the world, who are telling the world’s richest man they’re ready to entrust his new acquisition to protection data, content moderation and labor law.
In the days after the SpaceX and Tesla CEO took office, Musk ordered thousands of job cuts and changed a series of central policies on San Francisco-based Twitter. There have also been voluntary senior executive departures: since Wednesday, Chief Trust and Safety Officer Yoel Roth, Chief Information Security Officer Lea Kissner, Chief Privacy Officer Damien Kieran and Chief Compliance Marianne Fogarty resigned.
In a rare intervention on Thursday, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said it was following the developments with “deep concern” and said “no CEO or company is above the law.”
The FTC has been regulating how Twitter handles user data and has overseen the company’s privacy and data security compliance since placing the company under a consent order in 2011. which obliges Twitter to undergo independent audits every two years.
Under Musk’s ownership, Twitter is subject to FTC oversight until at least 2042, meaning any new products or changes to privacy and data policies are subject to the agency’s scrutiny.
“All of this is extremely dangerous for our users,” a Twitter employee said in a Slack post seen by Bloomberg. Their identity is not known to Bloomberg. “Furthermore, given that the FTC can (and will!) fine Twitter BILLIONS of dollars pursuant to the FTC’s consent order, extremely detrimental to the longevity of Twitter as a platform. Our users deserve so much better than this.
Europe
Politicians and watchdogs across the Atlantic have also said they are watching closely. It hasn’t gone unnoticed that Twitter offices around the world have suffered rapid layoffs, and daily rule changes have sparked a parade of impersonations and impersonations.
Twitter will meet with the Irish Data Protection Commission next week.
“In light of the media coverage over the past 24 hours of the departure of senior executives, including the Data Protection Officer, we want to establish with Twitter that they will continue to make decisions from their Irish office,” he said. said Graham Doyle, deputy. authority commissioner, told Bloomberg by phone. European GDPR rules state that companies must have a data protection officer.
On Friday, the UK’s Advertising Standards Authority said “at a time when law and regulation are demanding more from these platforms in terms of the protection they offer, we believe it is important that any changes in personnel do not compromise not their ability to protect users”. and advertisers,” according to a spokesperson.
Kevin Bakhurst, director of Ofcom, which is set to regulate Twitter under online safety legislation, said the platform “seems to be losing some of its most important and talented people, including content moderation and public policy teams.”
“I don’t understand the strategy at all, as online safety regulation is imminent in the UK and EU,” Bakhurst said in a LinkedIn post. “These are exactly the kind of people they need.”
UK Business Secretary Grant Shapps told the Prospect union he was following the job cuts closely on Twitter and would write to the company ‘to ensure it meets all relevant legal requirements “.
Texas billionaire Musk has repeatedly said that Twitter will stand up for “free speech”. He will have to do this while navigating a gauntlet of new online safety laws around the world regarding moderation and hate speech.
The European Union recently enacted the Digital Services Act, governing how tech companies moderate content and providing for fines of up to 6% of annual sales for violations.
EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton tweeted to warn Musk hours after he struck the $44 billion deal last month that the company must “play by our rules”. Musk previously told Breton he agreed “with everything” the senior EU official said during a discussion on digital regulations.
Late Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron echoed Breton’s approach, asking Musk on Twitter “will the bird protect our children?” in reference to the logo of the site. Musk replied “absolutely”.
California Daily Newspapers
Hornets’ Oubre compares referee on key traveling call vs. Heat to ‘sharks on the prowl trying to eat the weak’
Add another chapter to the Miami Heat’s recent we-were-robbed string of games.
This time, the lament comes from the Charlotte Hornets after the Heat stole into the FTX Arena night last week on a Tyler Herro game-winning 3-pointer against the Sacramento Kings that the NBA later ruled should have been called a travel, and after a pair of incorrect calls two days later hampered the Heat in a loss at the buzzer to the Indiana Pacers.
This time, Hornets forward Kelly Oubre Jr. felt victimized when called for a traveling violation off a Charlotte inbounds play down one point with 13.1 seconds remaining in overtime of the Heat’s 117-112 Thursday night victory.
The call was stunning because it occurred less than two seconds after Oubre received the inbounds pass, while setting up benignly near midcourt.
“I saw 10 players on the court, three referees and obviously, the referee saw something I didn’t,” Oubre said. “I’m not saying that they were wrong or anything, but at the end of the day it’s very selective.
“From my experience being in the NBA, in this society as a whole, I just feel as if like when an individual or a team is down, they are sharks on the prowl trying to eat the weak. And tonight I feel as if we were the weak. So, we got to continue to fight through, focus on ourselves.”
The teams meet again in a Saturday night rematch at FTX Arena.
Hornets coach Steve Clifford said in the immediate wake of the game he was not focused on Oubre at the time of the call, instead studying whether the play call for guard Terry Rozier could be properly executed.
“The play was going to be for Terry,” Clifford said. “So I was watching the baseline action to see if he was going to be open or not.”
Following the traveling call, the Heat got a pair of free throws from guard Gabe Vincent with 9 seconds to play, with Rozier then off with a potential tying 3-pointer with 6.4 seconds left. Vincent closed out the scoring with 3.8 seconds remaining.
Turnover game
Among the keys to Thursday’s victory was the Heat forcing 21 Charlotte turnovers that translated into 30 Heat points. The Heat, by contrast, committed 11 that led to 10 Hornets points.
“I think the key with that in being disruptive is we’re also still able, for the most part, to be able to protect the paint, protect the lane, and eliminate just the easy baskets,” coach Erik Spoelstra said, “Of course, I’m coach, so I would like to see it even better.
“We’re nowhere near where we want to be or where we’ll end up defensively, but at least some of the foundational things of being disruptive and taking away easy baskets, we’re starting to get there.”
The Heat exited Thursday’s game second in the NBA, forcing 17.1 turnovers per game, second only to the 18.1 forced by the Oklahoma City Thunder.
“That’s one of their big strengths,” Clifford said. “They’ve been doing it all year. They’re quick. They’re very aggressive with their hands and get in the passing lanes. So it’s something we’ll have to do better on Saturday.”
Closing time
To show how reliant the Heat have been on certain closing lineups, entering Friday’s play, Adebayo led the NBA in fourth-quarter minutes, at 128.6, with Gabe Vincent fourth at 115.7 and Max Strus fifth at 114.6. The only players between were Atlanta’s Dejounte Murray at 117.7 and Brooklyn’s Royce O’Neale at 116.8 . . .
The Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, secured its first victory Thursday night to improve to 1-2, with a 127-117 home victory over the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. The Skyforce were led by the 37 points of DJ Stewart. A minor ankle injury limited Heat two-way player Jamal Cain to 16 scoreless minutes.
()
Maine DA recuses itself from former gubernatorial candidate Cutler’s child pornography case
A district attorney recuse himself from charges against a former gubernatorial candidate accused of possession of child pornography.
Matthew Foster, the district attorney for Hancock and Washington counties, was previously represented by the same attorney who defended two-time independent gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler.
Cutler, 76, is out on bail awaiting trial on four counts of possessing sexually explicit material from a child under 12. Each count carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.
FORMER MAINE GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE AND PROMINENT DEMOCRATIC DONOR ARRESTED ON CHILD PORN CHARGES
Cutler is represented by Water McKee, who also represented Foster when he was investigated for child sex abuse in 2017. No charges have been filed in the case.
MAINE GOVERNOR: DEMOCRAT JANET MILLS WILL REMAIN IN OFFICE, DEFEATING GOP CHALLENGER PAUL LEPAGE
The Bangor Daily News first reported Foster’s recusal and his work with McKee, which the attorney confirmed. Foster did not return messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Fox
Vikings’ Dalvin Tomlinson, Cameron Dantzler don’t practice, unlikely to play at Buffalo
Vikings defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson and cornerback Cameron Dantzler again didn’t practice Friday, making it unlikely they will play Sunday at Buffalo.
Both missed the entire week of practice. Tomlinson is in jeopardy of missing his second straight game due to a right calf injury. Dantzler suffered a left ankle injury last Sunday at Washington and during the week was wearing a walking boot.
James Lynch started in pace of Tomlinson in the 20-17 win over the Commanders. Rookie Akayleb Evans replaced Dantzler when he was hurt in the second quarter of that game and is expected to start against the Bills.
Center Garrett Bradbury, who suffered an ankle injury at Washington and missed two plays late in the first half, did not practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday. He has said he will be “good to go” at Buffalo.
Walgreens, Coinbase, Duolingo, Ralph Lauren
A Walgreens store is seen on August 07, 2019 in Miami, Florida.
Joe Raedle | Getty Images
Find out which companies are making headlines in the midday business.
Doximity – The online platform for healthcare professionals soared more than 27% after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results. Doximity also announced a new share buyback program.
Walgreens – Shares rose 6% after an upgrade to buy from Deutsche Bank, which said it liked Walgreens’ merger and acquisition plans.
Coinbase – Coinbase jumped 9% after Piper Sandler reiterated her overweight rating on the stock, calling it well positioned to “weather a prolonged crypto winter.” The crypto industry is bracing for a major setback that could put further pressure on prices and suppress trading activity, following the sudden collapse of popular exchange FTX.
Duolingo – Shares of the foreign language-learning platform fell 10% after the company reported lower-than-expected revenue while posting a lower-than-expected quarterly loss. Duilingo also pushed back its full-year outlook.
Wynn Resorts – Casino stock jumped more than 8% after China said it would ease some Covid restrictions, cutting quarantine time for international travelers by two days. Wynn Resort’s operations in Macau have come under pressure this year due to China’s strict Covid policies.
Ralph Lauren — The clothing maker jumped 7.7% after reporting better-than-expected second-quarter profits. UBS called the company a “recovery stock,” noting helpful changes to its business model.
GSK – Shares of the pharmaceutical company fell 6.2% after GSK announced on Friday that it would not use an ovarian cancer drug in the United States for certain patients with consumer mutations, according to Reuters. It was also downgraded to neutral by UBS due to its “unattractive earnings scenario”.
Healthcare stocks – Healthcare stocks led the S&P 500 lower as investors ditched those regular outperformers this week in favor of growth stocks now that the market is rebounding. Among the latecomers were Cigna (down 9.3%), Elevation (7.7% less), humane (down 6.7%), Summit (down 4.3%) and McKesson (down 4.8%).
Imax – Shares of the entertainment company rose 5% after Wedbush named Imax one of its best ideas. The company said the company was well positioned to play the rebound in demand for theaters.
netflix – The streaming giant rose 4.4% after JPMorgan reiterated the stock as overweight, citing “increased belief” in the company’s ability to boost revenue growth, free cash flow and margins operating.
General Motors — The auto giant’s stock jumped more than 6.3% after Citi reiterated the company as its top pick. Citi said it sees “growth and resilience” heading into the company’s Investor Day next week.
Amazon – Amazon shares rose 4.1% on a Wall Street Journal report that the company is reviewing cost-cutting measures, particularly in unprofitable business units such as Alexa. Wall Street analysts at Bank of America and Morgan Stanley applauded the move.
Legal mentionsZoom — The stock gained 7.5% after posting a quarterly loss that fell short of expectations. The legal document provider also raised its outlook for the full year.
Beazer Homes – Shares of the homebuilding company rose 4.3% after Beazer beat earnings and revenue expectations, noting it saw increases in better home prices and profit margins .
— CNBC’s Yun Li, Tanaya Macheel, Sarah Min and Carmen Reinicke contributed reports
cnbc
