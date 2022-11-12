Connect with us

Blockchain

FTX Effects Continues, Even After the Fall of BlockFi!

Binance Drops Plans To Acquire Finetech Startup Ftx
  • BlockFi announces an official halt of all possible transactions.
  • The ban on transactions was said to be temporary.
  • All revolves around the fall of FTX globally.

Ever since the fight between FTX and Binance, things have been taking a quite different approach throughout the entire crypto industry. With the onset of the rivalry between CZ and Sam, both being the CEOs of top crypto exchanges, indeed affected the entire global crypto industry on many terms. 

Though the year 2022, has been bitterly cold throughout, nearing towards the end, situations have gotten worse. And so, a triggered cold condition is prevailing currently. With the downfall of FTX crypto exchange, BlockFi has officially announced the halt of all the platform’s transactions. 

Behind BlockFi’s Halt

Though BlockFi’s halt has been declared as a temporary one by itself, the consequences so far due to FTX are quite undetermined. BlockFi is a crypto financing platform, which lends all sorts of crypto buying support. Moreover, BlockFi also functions as an exchange and a trading platform too. Collateral assets could be also kept in exchange for crypto assets. 

As FTX has been a major investor, and a partner of BlockFi, the downfall of FTX has quite adversely affected BlockFi. Apart from BlockFi, FTX US, Alameda all collapsed due to the FTX effect. 

 BlockFi admitted that they came to know regarding the FTX situation through Twitter only. In spite of all this, they point out evidently that their entire traffic, and business has been adversely affected due to FTX, FTX US, and Alameda entirely. 

And so, BlockFi puts out that they are halting all their platform activities just temporarily. Despite all this they openly stated out to their customers to not to invest anything upon their platform also. 

However, with the current trend, even though BlockFi promises to look after its clients, and customers, the chances for BlockFi to declare bankruptcy is not a longtime down the line.

  • The exchange went from a $32 billion value to insolvency in a matter of days.
  • FTT has dropped by over 27% in the previous hour following the announcement.

FTX has formally declared bankruptcy. Liquidity dried up, user funds were frozen, and competitor exchange Binance pulled up its non-binding deal to purchase FTX, sending the firm from a $32 billion value to insolvency in a matter of days.

The processes are entirely optional for Alameda Research and the other 130+ affiliated companies. However, LedgerX (which operates as FTX US Derivatives), FTX Express Pay, FTX Digital Markets, and FTX Australia are not included in the release.

Revival Efforts Failed

Although FTX withdrawals were suspended, FTX U.S. withdrawals continued normally. For the sake of regulators, FTX has resumed withdrawals in the Bahamas and indicated that a few other countries have begun partial withdrawals throughout the course of the preceding hours.

Earlier, FTX tweeted that it has reached a deal with Justin Sun’s TRON network, allowing holders of TRX and a few other currencies to trade their assets from FTX to other third-party wallets. 

With the bankruptcy announcement, the price of bitcoin dropped by a thousand dollars, lowering it to $16,500 in a matter of minutes, and is now trading at $16,983. Because of this revelation, the native token of the FTX exchange, FTT, has dropped by over 27% in the previous hour and by 95% in the past 7 days. At the time of writing, it was trading at $2.7.

Sam Bankman-Fried was trying to save his failing cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, with a $9.4 billion rescue plan. But it seems nothing worked out in the end.

Binance CEO CZ Cautions of Cascading Effects Due to FTX Fall

