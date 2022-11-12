Ftx Is On The Verge Of Collapse After A Failed Agreement With Binance

A homeless sex offender who brutally raped and burned a professional poker player to death has been sentenced to life in prison – but has said he will appeal the verdict.

Jeffery Morris, 62, was sentenced to life without parole on Thursday after being convicted of first-degree murder and felony felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct a month ago.

The jury took less than an hour to convict him of murdering Susie ‘Susie Q’ Zhao, 33, in July 2020.

When given the chance to speak, he said he had “a lot to say”, but he would[at] this time I won’t say anything.

“I will wait until I come back to appeal and start again,” he told the judge.

The two met at a motel in Waterford Township on July 12, 2020, where she often stayed. Evidence indicates that Zhao was brutally raped, causing damage to her genitals, tied up with zip ties, doused with gasoline, and burned to death.

At a preliminary hearing in 2020, Deputy Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Hanosh told the court via teleconference that Zhao’s tongue was burned, his hair was burned, and smoke and soot were were discovered in her airways and lungs, leading to the conclusion that she was alive when she was set on fire.

Nahosh estimated that Zhao suffered burns to at least 90% of his body.

An autopsy also revealed extensive damage to the victim’s genitals after being “cut” with a fist or other object.

Her body was discovered by two men in a wooded area near the Pontiac Lake State Recreation Area and it was so burned they thought it was a mannequin.

White Lake Police Department Detective Thomas Sorasin said phone records showed eight calls between Morris and Zhao just hours before their July 12 meeting, according to CBS Detroit.

Both Morris and Zhao stayed at the Sherwood Motel in Waterford, and an FBI agent told the court that cellphone tower records indicated the couple had traveled from the motel to a remote part of the recreation area.

Prosecutors said the crime played out Morris’ depraved sexual fantasy, which included brutality against Asians and bondage, Oakland Press reported. Morris had previously been convicted of a sex crime in 1989.

Morris told cops in 2020 after his arrest that he picked up Zhao on Watkins Lake Road and they checked into the Sherwood Motel around 9:26 p.m. on July 12.

The suspected killer said the couple then briefly left the motel to buy alcohol at a party store before returning.

Zhao then left the motel at midnight and took all of her belongings with her, including her cellphone, Morris told cops.

However, cellphone records place Zhao’s cellphone at the motel until around 5 a.m. the next morning – at the same time cellphone records and surveillance footage captured Morris leaving the motel, according to the court documents.

The suspect then drove to the secluded 3,745-acre park where he stayed for approximately seven minutes, WXYZ reported.

Police believe Morris tied Zhao with zip ties, sexually assaulted her with a large object before she was “set on fire to death”.

Morris was arrested on July 31 after being arrested in his vehicle in Ypsilanti on a warrant by White Lake Township officers.

A search of his vehicle revealed a fitted sheet with apparent bloodstains and a wooden baseball bat with a possible large bloodstain.

Several shoe prints, hair, fibers and other items with possible blood stains and duffel bags with Morris’ identification inside were also found in the car, according to court records.

Morris has a long history of violent and sexual crimes dating back over three decades.

Morris was convicted of third-degree felony sexual conduct by Oakland County Circuit Court in 1989 and has several domestic violence charges, including pleading guilty to misdemeanor domestic violence in 2009.

At the time of Zhao’s murder, he was on probation for retail fraud.

“What happened to him was so mean, so brutal and unnecessary,” prosecutor John Skrzynski said Thursday.

Her friend said the professional player ‘spoke modestly about her success in the game’

Zhao was born in China and moved to the United States as a young girl and had moved from California to Michigan a month before her murder.

Judge Martha Anderson said the case was “one of the most agonizing trials” she has ever endured and that she “cannot get over the brutality of this murder and the pointlessness of it all”.

“You took advantage of a fragile person and basically destroyed everything she had achieved in her life,” she told him.

Zhao had moved from Los Angeles to Michigan in June 2020 to live with his mother and stepfather. She was also diagnosed with schizophrenia as an adult.

She was born in China and moved to the United States when she was eight years old.

Zhao started playing poker in middle school and eventually made it in the professional leagues.

‘[Zhao] found a lot of power in a card game,’ said childhood friend Meredith Rogowski, who spoke in court. She also said her friend “spoke modestly about her success at the game.”