News
German MPs vote to keep nuclear power plants running — RT World News
The German parliament has approved the life extension of the country’s three remaining nuclear power plants. This decision was proposed by the government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz in response to the worsening energy crisis.
It is now expected that the facilities will continue to operate until April 15, 2023, after the original shutdown date scheduled for the end of this year.
The measure’s approval vote, held on Friday, saw 375 lawmakers supporting the measure, 216 opposing it and 70 abstaining.
The decision will breathe new life into Isar 2 and Neckarwestheim 2 in southern Germany and Emsland in the northwest of the country.
The original deadline for decommissioning the plants was pushed back to 2011, shortly after the Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan.
However, the plan has been criticized by MPs representing both ends of the political spectrum.
While Die Linke insisted that Germany close all its nuclear power plants as soon as possible for safety reasons, the Christian Democrats argued that the approved extension was in fact insufficient and demanded that the installations be kept in line until the end of 2024. . Their proposal, however, did not garner enough votes to be approved.
Meanwhile, the right-wing Alternative for Germany party has suggested declaring nuclear energy “environmentally friendly and safe” to build new factories.
The question of how to proceed with nuclear power plants had previously divided Germany’s ruling coalition. The Green Party had argued that only two of the three facilities should remain operational, while the business-friendly Liberal Democratic Party favored keeping all three factories in operation. Some party members have even called for the resuscitation of other such facilities that were closed last year.
The plan to keep the facilities running was drawn up after Chancellor Olaf Scholz last month ordered his cabinet to draw up measures that would help Germany get through the winter. Europe’s powerhouse is facing a major energy crisis, which began in 2021 amid the Covid pandemic, and has been further affected by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and subsequent Western sanctions against Moscow.
You can share this story on social media:
RT
News
Joe Tsai meets with Kyrie Irving, says Nets star does not have ‘beliefs of hate towards Jewish people’
There is momentum suggesting suspended Nets star Kyrie Irving could make his way back to the court soon — though not soon enough to rejoin the team during their upcoming four-game road trip.
Irving has met with league officials — including NBA commissioner Adam Silver, Nets owner Joe Tsai and the National Basketball Players’ Association — this week, and the players’ union is optimistic for a resolution to Irving’s suspension “very soon,” according to an email sent to its members on Friday.
After meeting with Irving on Thursday, Tsai tweeted he does not believe his star point guard has antisemitic beliefs.
“We spent quality time to understand each other and it’s clear to me that Kyrie does not have any beliefs of hate towards Jewish people or any group,” he tweeted Friday. “The Nets and Kyrie, together with the NBA and NBPA, are working constructively towards a process of forgiveness, healing and education.”
Irving met with Silver, who is Jewish, on Tuesday. The commissioner told The New York Times he has “no doubt” Irving is not antisemitic.
“Whether or not he is antisemitic is not relevant to the damage caused by the posting of hateful content,” Silver said.
This brings us to the terms of Irving’s reinstatement, which newly promoted head coach Jacque Vaughn declined to touch with a 20-foot pole after Nets practice on Friday, saying he is only focusing on the group available, declining to even get into basketball questions about a Nets team that has won more games without Irving (3-1) this season than they have with him (2-6).
The Nets deemed Irving “unfit to be associated with” the franchise and suspended him for a minimum of five games for “failure to disavow antisemitism when given a clear opportunity to do so” after he posted the link to the controversial film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” with no caption on both his Instagram story and his Twitter feeds on Oct. 27.
The film is rife with antisemitic tropes and the Nets handed down his suspension on Nov. 3. Game 6 of his suspension, in theory, would be against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. Vaughn said “no update — nothing’s changed from the last game” when asked whether or not Irving will travel with the team during their four-game West Coast trip.
“I have not talked to him,” Vaughn said. “The focus has been on this group, and I think that’s sometimes the best: give someone space and focus on the task and the group at hand.”
As a condition of Irving’s reinstatement, however, the Nets have reportedly asked that Irving condemn the film he shared, make a $500,000 donation to anti-hate causes, complete sensitivity training and antisemitic training, meet with both the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and Brooklyn’s Jewish leadership, as well as meet with Tsai.
Those terms activated the players’ union. Silver suggested there is some middle ground to be found in the criteria Irving must meet to play for the Nets again.
“He’s someone I’ve known for a decade, and I’ve never heard an antisemitic word from him or, frankly, hate directed at any group,” Silver told The Times on Thursday. “I think that what I understand where things stand is the Nets are looking to make this into a partnership between them and Kyrie as to what remediation is appropriate. Because what is most important here is that the remorse be truly authentic and genuine. And I think that will best come by conditions that are agreed to upon as opposed to imposed on him.”
NBPA vice president and Celtics star Jaylen Brown spoke on behalf of the union against the Nets’ checklist for Irving to return.
“I’m expecting the player’s union to appeal the suspension from Brooklyn,” Brown told The Boston Globe. “The terms for his return, they seem like a lot, and a lot of the players expressed discomfort with the terms.”
“I don’t think people in our governing bodies think he’s antisemitic. He made a mistake. We understand from an outside perspective how important sensitivity is to not condone hate speech and not condone anything of that nature.”
Lakers star and NBA figurehead LeBron James also tweeted in support of getting Irving back on the floor, though that support came several days after he condemned Irving’s actions.
“I told you guys that I don’t believe in sharing hurtful information. And I’ll continue to be that way but Kyrie apologized and he should be able to play,” James tweeted on Thursday. “That’s what I think. It’s that simple. Help him learn — but he should be playing.
“What he’s asked to do to get back on the floor I think is excessive IMO. He’s not the person that’s being portrayed of him.”
While it remains unclear when Irving will take the court again, it’s clear Irving has proven to the relevant parties that he does not hold any anti-Jewish beliefs.
“I’m very encouraged by the progress that’s been made. Thanks to all involved (Irving, the NBA, the Nets, the player’s union, and Tsai) for their openness and willingness to work towards a positive outcome,” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt tweeted on Friday. “The Black and Jewish communities have so much in common, it’s critical that we come together and heal so that we can stop the spread of hate. All of us at ADL are ready to engage towards a better future for all.”
The players’ union believes it has both all NBA players’ best interests in mind.
“Kyrie’s rights, and the rights of all future players, have been protected at every turn,” the NBPA wrote in Friday’s memo, adding that the union “look(s) forward very toon to a resolution of all matters satisfactory to all parties.”
Irving is averaging 27 points, five rebounds and five assists per game for the Nets this season.
()
News
CM FFA at the national congress
Five of the Clinton Massie-Great Oaks FFA officers and Mrs. Tunnacliffe attended the FFA’s 95th National Convention held in Indianapolis.
During this experience, we also had the opportunity to take a few tours, one of which was to Cummins Inc in Columbus, Ind. There we saw what it takes to build and test the engines.
Our second tour was the National FFA Center in Indianapolis. We learned all about the history of the FFA and how it has changed over the years. It was an amazing experience.
We attended the first and the third session. We heard from an amazing speaker, Tamika Catchings. During the third session, we had the opportunity to listen to Coty Back, a former member of the FFA who told us his story.
It was another great experience. Special thanks to Mrs Tunnacliffe for planning this trip and being the best guide.
Left to right, Delaney Chester, Brylie Green, Austin Vonderhaar, McKinley Hale and Elle Dunham.
(function(d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#version=v2.11&xfbml=1”
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
Delaware
News
Taylor Swift will now headline two shows at US Bank Stadium in June
Just like she did the last time she was in town, record-breaking pop star Taylor Swift has added a second show at U.S. Bank Stadium. The 32-year-old multimedia mogul will headline the stadium on June 23 and 24.
Tickets are priced from $449 to $49, with VIP options ranging from $899 to $199, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 18 through Ticketmaster. Capital One cardholders have access to a presale that runs from 2 p.m. Nov. 15 through 10 p.m. Nov. 17.
Since it was first announced, Swift’s Eras Tour has almost doubled the number of shows booked in 20 cities. Swift drew 98,774 fans to her pair of concerts at USBS in 2018.
Swift had a world tour planned for 2020 that was ultimately canceled due to the pandemic. But she went on to surprise fans with two new albums of quieter folk and country songs that year, “Folklore” and “Evermore.” In 2021, Swift began rerecording her early albums after an ownership dispute. That year, she released new versions of “Fearless” and “Red,” complete with a series of bonus tracks. One of them, “All Too Well (10 Minute Version),” debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and became the longest song in history to top the chart.
Last month, Swift issued her tenth album, “Midnights,” which she said was inspired by “13 sleepless nights” of her life. It’s 2022’s fastest and best-selling album, with the largest vinyl sales week of the century. In its first week, Swift claimed all 10 spots in the Hot 100 Top 10, a first for any musical act.
News
For Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck, a contract extension has never been too far away
Two weeks before the Gophers were set to play Northwestern, coach P.J. Fleck needed some advice, so he picked up the phone and called Wildcats coach Pat Fitzgerald.
“I was going through something,” Fleck shared with the Pioneer Press on Monday. “You don’t have many of those (relationships) in the profession, especially within the same conference, same division. It had nothing to do with football. I needed (to ask) a question about something, and he picked up the phone immediately.”
Fitzgerald was gracious with his time just like he was 15 years ago when Fleck, then an assistant coach at Northern Illinois, asked him to go to lunch. Back in 2007, they went to a small burger joint in Evanston, Ill., and that started the basis for their collegial bond.
Early on in his now-six-year tenure at Minnesota, Fleck often pointed to “cultural sustainability” within other Big Ten West Division programs for what he wants to establish at Minnesota. But when looking around the room these days, there are fewer examples to share.
Nebraska canned Scott Frost in September, Wisconsin fired Paul Chryst in October and Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz has dealt with accusations of unchecked nepotism with his son Brian’s leadership of a stagnant and often sluggish Hawkeyes offense this season.
Fitzgerald is in his 17th season at his alma mater, but his current Northwestern team comes to Huntington Bank Stadium for a 2:30 p.m. Saturday kickoff, having lost eight straight games, the program’s worst skid since 1998. They are in the division’s basement at 1-5 in Big Ten play after reaching two of the past four Big Ten Championship games.
Fleck said this week the Gophers are treating the Wildcats as if they are the defending Big Ten West champions — even if they are two years removed from that title and went 1-8 in league play a year ago.
Part of the reason for that no-let-up approach is Minnesota has slipped up a few times in the division in the past two years. A 20-10 loss to Purdue on Oct. 1 and a 26-14 defeat to Illinois on Oct. 15 still naw at the U roughly a month later — just like the 14-6 loss to the rebuilding Illini wounded Minnesota’s division hopes a year ago.
Both defeats this year have forced Minnesota to play catch up within the division. Second-year Illinois coach Bret Bielema has the Illini sitting atop the West, but an upset loss to Michigan State last week put them at 4-2 in the conference. That loss opened the door, albeit just a crack, to Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and Purdue; each team is one game back at 3-3.
If Minnesota continues to finish strong — with a home game vs. Iowa on Nov. 19 and a trip to Wisconsin on Nov. 26 — and receive substantial help elsewhere in the division, the U still could represent the West in the Big Ten Championship Game.
If Minnesota is able to overcome those long odds with the division logjam, Fleck’s name likely would again be mentioned as the amount coaching vacancies is expected to continue to grow after the regular season.
This has become a nearly annual tradition, and so have contract extensions for Fleck.
Fifty-one weeks ago, Fleck’s team was 6-2 when he signed a seven-year contract extension through the 2028 season. The deal gave Fleck a raise to $5 million per year and included a buyout of $10 million, if Fleck were to leave before Dec. 31.
But that buyout figure drops to $7 million on Jan. 1 — a time when the coaching carousel might be spinning wildly.
Fleck has repeatedly shared how much he loves it at Minnesota and wants to continue building the program. Meanwhile, he is having a new home built in the Twin Cities suburbs.
Fleck’s contract has six more seasons remaining, but the minimum length of any college coach’s contract is only as viable as a recruit-turned-player can be on campus (typically five years). This means extensions for any successful coach within this timeframe are never too far away.
Even if Minnesota was to fall short of winning the West, Fleck has shown what he can do at the U, with a 26-9 record across the last three full seasons (2019, 2021 and so far in 2022). Athletics Director Mark Coyle has continually re-upped Fleck’s contract, and Fleck’s agent Bryan Harlan was spotted attending the Gopher game in Champaign, Ill., last month.
The Gophers defense has been the bedrock of their success, and defensive coordinator Joe Rossi’s unit is again in the Top 25 in multiple categories this fall. Rossi said that doesn’t happen without the standard Fleck sets for his players, holding them accountable for their actions both on and off the field.
One recent example is Dylan Wright being suspended for an undisclosed reason for the Penn State loss despite the team’s clear need for his skills and contribution among the shorthanded and struggling receiving corps.
Rossi said players are required to practice hard, exhibit toughness and show fine attention to detail. “He does all of that to allow the schemes to really come to life,” Rossi said.
Fleck’s forte is on the offensive side, with a background playing receiver and then coaching the position group. “I think great leaders do this, and he is a tremendous leader: He puts people in position, empowers them and allows them to go do their job,” Rossi said.
“Now, if we are not doing something up to the standard, he is going to let us know about it, trust me,” Rossi continued. “Whether it’s in a staff meeting or it’s out on the field or it’s one-on-one in your office. For the most part, we have good coaches who do their jobs, and so he just fosters that environment.”
Offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca returned to Minnesota in December and three key assistants were there to welcome him back — offensive line coach Brian Callahan, running backs coach Kenni Burns and receivers coach Matt Simon.
“Continuity is a great thing,” Ciarrocca said. “It’s a hard thing to establish in this profession. … Guys are moving all over the place.”
When Ciarrocaa returned after spending 2020 at Penn State and 2021 at West Virginia, he was able to soon get on the same page with with his old colleagues, while the majority of the players, everyone outside of the recent transfers, have only known how things are done within Fleck’s culture at Minnesota.
“The players apply it,” Ciarrocca said. “It’s not the message, it’s really the messengers when you are trying to establish something, and P.J. has a lot of messengers here.”
News
High school football: Saturday’s state quarterfinal predictions
A look high school football state tournament quarterfinal games Saturday involving East Metro teams:
CLASS 5A
Mahtomedi (9-1) vs. St. Thomas Academy (10-0), 12 p.m., at Woodbury High School
A rematch of the Oct. 7 meeting won 28-14 by the Cadets. St. Thomas Academy won the line of scrimmage that night, slowing Zephyrs star back Corey Bohmert while, perhaps more importantly, also establishing a passing game. The two ground-and-pound squads have both sought out added aerial production all fall. Whoever can establish it Saturday might be the team to advance. OUR PICK: St. Thomas Academy 21, Mahtomedi 14
CLASS 3A
St. Croix Lutheran (5-5) vs. Fairmont (9-2), 12 p.m., at Burnsville High School
The Crusaders entered the postseason on a three-game losing streak but turned the tide in time to earn their first state tournament since 2017. St. Croix Lutheran’s 14-6 section final win over Breck may have been the team’s best defensive performance to date. But can the Crusaders’ defense slow a Fairmont offense averaging 36.6 points over its past seven games? OUR PICK: Fairmont 35, St. Croix Lutheran 28
News
Twitter’s hectic overhaul puts regulators on alert – Orange County Register
By Thomas Seal | Bloomberg
Twitter’s frantic overhaul under new owner Elon Musk is attracting the attention of top politicians and regulators around the world, who are telling the world’s richest man they’re ready to entrust his new acquisition to protection data, content moderation and labor law.
In the days after the SpaceX and Tesla CEO took office, Musk ordered thousands of job cuts and changed a series of central policies on San Francisco-based Twitter. There have also been voluntary senior executive departures: since Wednesday, Chief Trust and Safety Officer Yoel Roth, Chief Information Security Officer Lea Kissner, Chief Privacy Officer Damien Kieran and Chief Compliance Marianne Fogarty resigned.
In a rare intervention on Thursday, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said it was following the developments with “deep concern” and said “no CEO or company is above the law.”
The FTC has been regulating how Twitter handles user data and has overseen the company’s privacy and data security compliance since placing the company under a consent order in 2011. which obliges Twitter to undergo independent audits every two years.
Under Musk’s ownership, Twitter is subject to FTC oversight until at least 2042, meaning any new products or changes to privacy and data policies are subject to the agency’s scrutiny.
“All of this is extremely dangerous for our users,” a Twitter employee said in a Slack post seen by Bloomberg. Their identity is not known to Bloomberg. “Furthermore, given that the FTC can (and will!) fine Twitter BILLIONS of dollars pursuant to the FTC’s consent order, extremely detrimental to the longevity of Twitter as a platform. Our users deserve so much better than this.
Europe
Politicians and watchdogs across the Atlantic have also said they are watching closely. It hasn’t gone unnoticed that Twitter offices around the world have suffered rapid layoffs, and daily rule changes have sparked a parade of impersonations and impersonations.
Twitter will meet with the Irish Data Protection Commission next week.
“In light of the media coverage over the past 24 hours of the departure of senior executives, including the Data Protection Officer, we want to establish with Twitter that they will continue to make decisions from their Irish office,” he said. said Graham Doyle, deputy. authority commissioner, told Bloomberg by phone. European GDPR rules state that companies must have a data protection officer.
On Friday, the UK’s Advertising Standards Authority said “at a time when law and regulation are demanding more from these platforms in terms of the protection they offer, we believe it is important that any changes in personnel do not compromise not their ability to protect users”. and advertisers,” according to a spokesperson.
Kevin Bakhurst, director of Ofcom, which is set to regulate Twitter under online safety legislation, said the platform “seems to be losing some of its most important and talented people, including content moderation and public policy teams.”
“I don’t understand the strategy at all, as online safety regulation is imminent in the UK and EU,” Bakhurst said in a LinkedIn post. “These are exactly the kind of people they need.”
UK Business Secretary Grant Shapps told the Prospect union he was following the job cuts closely on Twitter and would write to the company ‘to ensure it meets all relevant legal requirements “.
Texas billionaire Musk has repeatedly said that Twitter will stand up for “free speech”. He will have to do this while navigating a gauntlet of new online safety laws around the world regarding moderation and hate speech.
The European Union recently enacted the Digital Services Act, governing how tech companies moderate content and providing for fines of up to 6% of annual sales for violations.
EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton tweeted to warn Musk hours after he struck the $44 billion deal last month that the company must “play by our rules”. Musk previously told Breton he agreed “with everything” the senior EU official said during a discussion on digital regulations.
Late Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron echoed Breton’s approach, asking Musk on Twitter “will the bird protect our children?” in reference to the logo of the site. Musk replied “absolutely”.
California Daily Newspapers
German MPs vote to keep nuclear power plants running — RT World News
Joe Tsai meets with Kyrie Irving, says Nets star does not have ‘beliefs of hate towards Jewish people’
CM FFA at the national congress
FTX Effects Continues, Even After the Fall of BlockFi!
Taylor Swift will now headline two shows at US Bank Stadium in June
For Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck, a contract extension has never been too far away
Struggling Crypto Exchange FTX Files For Bankruptcy
High school football: Saturday’s state quarterfinal predictions
Twitter’s hectic overhaul puts regulators on alert – Orange County Register
Hornets’ Oubre compares referee on key traveling call vs. Heat to ‘sharks on the prowl trying to eat the weak’
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News6 days ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News3 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
News1 week ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
News2 weeks ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
-
Finance3 weeks ago
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Pro and Con List For Deciding Whether to Sue For a Car Accident