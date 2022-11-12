Get De Bruyne to have 1+ shot on target at 1/1 with Sky Bet!

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she feared for her life as a congresswoman, saying she could rarely relax in public and was even afraid to walk from her car to her front door.

The New York congresswoman, 33, told CNN’s Chris Wallace that the attack on Paul Pelosi only heightened her concern.

Pelosi, 82, fractured his skull when an intruder broke into the San Francisco home he shares with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at 2:30 a.m.

Ocasio-Cortez has been open about seeking therapy after the Jan. 6 riot and told The New York Times this fall that her office is struggling to keep up with the “astronomical” number of threats she receives each day. .

When asked if she felt her life was in danger, she replied: “Absolutely, I felt my life was in danger from the moment I won my primary election in 2018.

“And that especially intensified when I was first introduced to Congress in 2019.

The New York MP said there was a threat every time she walked from her car to her front door

“It’s a very real dynamic and very unfortunately and tragically, we’ve seen political violence play out,” she told Wallace, in an episode of her chat show airing Friday on HBO Max.

She added: ‘When I wake up in the morning I hesitate to walk my dog.

“That means when I get home I have to ask my fiancé to come to where my car is to just walk me from my car to my front door.”

“It means there’s just – a general layout where you feel like there’s almost static electricity around you.”

“And you’re still looking around, your head is just on a pivot, you’re going to a restaurant, you’re walking down the street.”

The former Tesla driving bartender turned congresswoman says she disagrees with the move to make the Democrats a more centrist party and away from the progressive politics she promotes .

She denied being an extremist.

“It’s important for us to dig deeper into what that actually means,” she told Wallace.

“As someone often referred to as ‘extreme’, I would of course object to that.

“I don’t believe I’m extreme like Marjorie Taylor Greene on the Republican side is extreme.”

She said she felt her policies were not on par with those of Taylor Greene.

The congresswoman is seen with her boyfriend Riley Roberts in November 2018, shortly after winning the election

“The idea that there is an equivalence between someone who believes in the guarantee of universal health care in the United States and someone who believes that undocumented people should suffer physical harm – are somehow on the same extreme level – is something I would object to,’ she said.

The 33-year-old said she knew her progressive politics had made her a target and as a result she moved on to make her job “as solid and urgent as possible”.

She added, “I don’t want to take the time I have for granted. I don’t know if I’ll be there to see us get guaranteed health care in the United States.

“So I have to defend it very thoroughly right now,” she said.

“Similar to a full journey to citizenship for millions of people in this country. I just have to be out there and say it and at least leave a ticket if I’m not there.

She also hinted that she wouldn’t support Joe Biden for a second term and said she wants a different type of Democrat to run in 2024.

“I believe we need to have not just generational changes, but also potentially substantial changes,” she said.

“I think and I hope what we’ve seen, whether people think it’s too left or too right, or up or down or whatever, it may be that we We are moving in a direction where the leadership of the Democratic Party is less reliant on big donors and corporations and sponsorship, because that has a defining effect on our legislative priorities.