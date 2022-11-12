Hawaii: Red Hill Water Contamination Crisis Lawsuit Attracts Over 100 New Plaintiffs





CNN

—



More than 100 new plaintiffs affected by water contamination at the Red Hill bulk fuel storage facility in Hawaii have been included in a lawsuit against the United States government.

The lawsuit was originally filed earlier this year in the U.S. District Court for the District of Hawaii and included the names of 10 plaintiffs.

The latest update to the document, which was filed on Thursday, includes the names of more than 100 new plaintiffs, including civilians, who say they suffered physically, emotionally and financially after a series of failures last November resulted in a fuel leak at the facility.

“The once healthy adults and children were treated – and hospitalized – for seizures, gastrointestinal disorders, neurological problems, vestibular dysfunction, brain damage, hearing disorders, kidney complications, skin tumors , lung damage, liver damage, kidney damage, burns, rashes, lesions, thyroid abnormalities, migraines, baby loss and other illnesses,” the complaint states.

A US Navy investigation found that around 20,000 gallons of fuel had leaked into a nearby well that families relied on for water.

The Navy closed its Red Hill long after reports surfaced of people living on base suffering from nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, headaches and skin problems. Tests revealed petroleum hydrocarbons and vapors in the water, the Navy said at the time.

Through a command investigation, the Navy found inadequate responses to the May 2021 spill and the November spill. He also found that the risk could have been identified with proper training and drills after the original leak.

In March, the Department of Defense announced that it would refuel and permanently close the facility by August 2027. The leak, IThe resulting environmental damage and harm to surrounding communities are part of what prompted the department to make the decision.

In response to an investigation into the updated lawsuit, the Defense Health Agency said in a statement that it is “committed to the health and safety of our patients.”

There are currently plans to open a dedicated clinic for patients with symptoms related to fuel exposure in December, said Whitney Trimble, head of public affairs for the Defense Health Agency’s Indo-Pacific region, to CNN on Friday in the release.

“Because there are very few studies available on the long-term health effects of exposure to petroleum products, DHAR-IP is working closely with experts from the Department of Defense, Department of Hawaii Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to closely monitor the long-term health effects of exposure to fuel-contaminated water, so that we can better serve patients affected by the contamination. of Red Hill,” Trimble said.

The updated complaint follows the release by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Hawaii Department of Health of the results of an investigation into water contamination in the base’s drinking water system. Joint Pearl Harbor-Hickam of the United States Navy.

The survey, which had 986 participants, was conducted in September and found that around 80% of respondents reported health symptoms in the previous 30 days, and 65% expressed high or very high confidence in the that the symptoms were related to the water contamination incident.

According to the survey, the most commonly reported symptoms were headaches, anxiety, dry or itchy skin, fatigue and trouble sleeping.

Respondents also “overwhelmingly expressed concern and frustration regarding communication, transparency and trust.”