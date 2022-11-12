News
Heat, Miami-Dade terminate FTX deal, seek new arena naming rights; FTX branding already being removed
In the wake of the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, the naming-rights holder for the Miami Heat’s downtown Arena, the team and Miami-Dade County announced Friday they immediately will “take action to terminate” that business relationship and seek a new naming-rights partner for the team’s home alongside Biscayne Boulevard.
In the interim, the Heat are in the process of removing FTX branding from the facility, a process that began Friday, yet to designate an interim name for the facility that previously had been AmericanAirlines Arena before the naming-rights switch to FTX last year.
Due to time constraints, the building will be called FTX Arena at least for Saturday night’s game against the Charlotte Hornets. The Heat then next play at home on Monday night against the Phoenix Suns, before leaving for a seven-day trip.
Just Wednesday, the Heat had released a statement that read, “It is far too premature for us to comment.”
Friday evening, a joint statement from the team and county then was released that read:
“The reports about FTX and its affiliates are extremely disappointing. Miami-Dade County and the Miami HEAT are immediately taking action to terminate our business relationships with FTX, and we will be working together to find a new naming rights partner for the arena.
“We are proud of the impact our Peace & Prosperity Plan — sponsored by County Commissioner Keon Hardemon and funded through the original deal — is already having in preventing violence and creating opportunity for young people across Miami-Dade, and we look forward to identifying a new partner to continue funding these important programs in the years ahead.”
Miami-Dade County in March 2021 agreed to a 19-year, $135 million contract with FTX for naming rights to the facility alongside Biscayne Bay, with the official renaming coming three months later.
Last month, the FTX logo was formally placed on the arena’s roof, replacing the airplane logo of American Airlines, on what had been AmericanAirlines Arena until the air carrier moved on from the sponsorship.
According to the Associated Press, “The embattled cryptocurrency exchange, short billions of dollars, sought bankruptcy protection after the exchange experienced the crypto equivalent of a bank run. FTX, the hedge fund Alameda Research, and dozens of other affiliated companies filed a bankruptcy petition in Delaware on Friday morning. FTX US, which originally was not expected to be included in any financial rescue, was also part of the company’s bankruptcy filing.”
CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who had been prominently featured when the Heat’s arena deal with FTX was announced in March 2021, has resigned in the wake of FTX’s failure and seen his previous $23 billion net worth all but evaporate.
In its bankruptcy filing, FTX listed assets between $10 billion to $50 billion, with a similar estimate for liabilities.
The failure of FTX comes amid calls for stricter oversight of the cryptocurrency industry.
Mercedes, which had a Formula 1 sponsorship agreement with the company, is removing the company’s logo from its race cars.
FTX made a significant splash with its entry into the sports realm. Beyond the Heat’s arena, the company has a sponsorship-patch agreement with Major League Baseball for umpire uniforms, the naming rights for Cal-Berkley’s football field, and marketing agreements with Tom Brady, Stephen Curry and Sohei Otani, among others.
Heat captain Udonis Haslem is featured in a commercial for FTX that plays inside the arena and on the team’s broadcasts. Haslem told the Sun Sentinel he was not an investor.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
News
Baby Holly cold case: Watch Holly Miller, who disappeared 40 years ago, reunite with her family
More than four decades ago, an unidentified couple was found beaten and strangled in a wooded area of Houston. Although their remains were later found, questions remained about the couple’s baby girl – what happened to Baby Holly?
After years of searching, the baby has finally been reunited with her birth family – now as a 42-year-old woman.
RELATED: Woman known as ‘Baby Holly’ found alive 40 years after parents died in Houston
In a hug over 40 years, Holly Miller hugged her grandmother Donna Casasanta, aunt Debbie Brooks and aunt Tess Welch, among other extended family members, for the first time.
“I love you. … Thank you for all your prayers,” Miller said. “God has kept me safe and protected all these years, and I just wanted you to know that.”
RELATED: ‘Baby Holly’ Biological Family Talks Finding Her Four Decades Later
Miller’s grandmother repeated three words she’s said to herself often over the years: “Never give up.”
Following an investigation, the case of the unidentified couple’s murder in 1981 went cold and the identities of the victims remained a mystery until a rift occurred last year. Forensic genealogy was able to positively identify the couple as Tina Gail Linn Clouse and Harold Dean Clouse Jr., according to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Once the bodies were identified, the couple’s family and authorities began a search for “Baby Holly”.
Some time after her parents were murdered, authorities discovered that Baby Holly had been left at a church in Arizona, where she was later adopted by her adoptive parents, who are not suspects in the murder of her biological parents.
After Tina and Harold Clouse’s family were informed of their murder, they told authorities they had not heard from the couple since October 1980 and wanted to know what happened to their baby girl. Soon they had their answer, Baby Holly was identified as Holly Miller, 42, a mother of five living in Oklahoma.
“I am so wonderfully blessed to have a loving and faithful family to embrace as we reunite after 41 years. My heart is overwhelmed with joy and sadness. Joy to know the family of my parents who prayed and sought for me , “Holly Miller told ABC News in a statement. “Sadness for the loss of my parents and the time we could have shared together. I hope many more gatherings with my new family will embrace and share memories together.”
Lanae Holmes, director of family advocacy at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, said as they move forward, it’s important to acknowledge Miller’s experiences so far.
“The interesting thing about these kinds of cases is that we’ve learned that … we have to honor that person’s lived experience. And for Holly, she was 41,” Holmes said. “She has her own family. And she was just as excited to share her life with her biological family. It was a coming together of past and present and then being able to share it all together and really just honor the time that was lost. , but also really honoring the life and lives that Holly and her family members have lived all these years.”
Holmes added that the family will still have to deal with “conflicting and competing emotions” in conjunction with their happy reunion.
“We support the continuing law enforcement investigation into the murders of Holly’s parents,” Holmes said. “And we hope that there can be answers that come out of that, that will give this family a sense of peace, answers to really understand what happened to them. And having Holly as an example, which we will never, ever give Hope At the National Centre, there is always hope for children to be found.
“It’s these cases that really validate the work we do. And I don’t say this lightly – we will never stop looking for missing children. We will never, ever stop,” Holmes added. “It’s a case that makes us want to keep looking and keep having that hope. So while 40 years is certainly one of the longest living recoveries we’ve dealt with at the center, it doesn’t just to renew our efforts for all of the employees of the National Center, of all the families who are still there looking for their children. This is a case that gives them hope.
The investigation into the Harold and Tina Clouse murders is ongoing. The Texas Attorney General’s Office Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit has asked the public to contact them for any information related to the case at [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
News
Republicans tout benefits of fossil fuels at climate talks
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Members of a Republican congressional delegation spoke at this year’s UN climate talks on Friday to tout the benefits of fossil fuels — a bold move during a a meeting dedicated to reducing carbon emissions for the good of humanity.
Scientists overwhelmingly agree that heat-trapping gases such as those released by burning coal, oil and gas are driving up global temperatures, causing sea levels to rise, extreme weather conditions and species extinction.
Still, Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, said it would be wrong to demonize fossil fuels.
“I think we have to decide as a world: do we hate greenhouse gas emissions or do we hate fossil fuels,” said Curtis, known for founding the Conservative Climate Caucus. “It’s not the same thing.”
Like Curtis, Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., suggested that fossil fuels can be a clean form of energy, if only the carbon released by extracting and burning them could be captured and stored safely.
“One of the things we should be doing is not attacking oil and gas, it’s attacking the emissions associated with it, where it may be indistinguishable from other oil and gas technologies. renewable energy,” he told an audience in the US pavilion at the climate talks in Sharm el-Sheikh.
According to Graves, that would make fossil fuels “an arrow in the quiver as we try to meet our goals of energy affordability, reliability, cleanliness, exportability and supply chain security.”
Their comments echo industry efforts in recent years to separate carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels in public perception. The opinions of House Republicans will likely become more important given the House’s planned shift to Republican control.
Andrea Dutton, professor of geosciences and MacArthur Fellow at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, said that was not possible.
“The burning of fossil fuels releases greenhouse gases that cause temperatures to rise rapidly, and this is the biggest contributor to global warming that we know of,” she said in an email. “It’s not a matter of belief but rather a matter of scientific evidence.”
While the fossil fuel industry has made progress in reducing emissions per unit of fuel burned – largely due to government regulation and pressure from those concerned about climate change – neither coal nor oil nor gas are far from being a clean source of energy.
One solution promoted by the industry is the idea of carbon capture, to prevent emissions from reaching the atmosphere, usually by storing exhaust gases underground. There is also nascent stage “direct air capture” that would be able to remove emissions once they are in the air.
No one has demonstrated a cost-effective way to do either on a large scale, said Andrew Dessler, a professor of atmospheric sciences at Texas A&M University.
“Renewables are currently the cheapest energy – even without carbon capture on fossil fuels – so adding carbon capture will never be the economically superior solution,” he said.
Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, said switching from a fossil fuel — coal — to a slightly cleaner one — natural gas — would already result in big emissions reductions.
In the United States, natural gas has already replaced coal in many cases and is responsible for substantial reductions in one of the main greenhouse gases, carbon dioxide, in recent years.
“Let them build the pipelines they need, let them build the export terminals they need,” Crenshaw told the public in Egypt, adding that the effect would be “the equivalent of giving every American solar panels, giving every American a Tesla and doubling our wind capacity.
Several experts contacted by The Associated Press said that was not an ideal solution. Natural gas is mainly composed of methane. Satellites show the powerful greenhouse gases escaping from equipment at every stage of production.
“To solve the climate crisis, we must stop emitting carbon dioxide and methane into the atmosphere,” said Jonathan T. Overpeck, dean of the School for Environment and Sustainability at the University of Michigan. “The production and use of natural gas does both, so we need to stop using natural gas as soon as possible.”
Overpeck warned that any fossil fuel infrastructure being built, including for natural gas, risks becoming a stranded asset if governments are to deliver on their promises to curb climate change.
“That’s why we need to move from gas-based solutions to renewable energy-based solutions, plus battery storage, plus hydrogen,” he said in an email to the AP.
Crenshaw, the Texas lawmaker, accused “radical environmentalists” of exaggerating the threat posed by climate change and distorting the science.
“Let’s not lie to our children and scare them to death and then tell them they’re going to burn alive because of this,” he said.
Donald Wuebbles, professor of atmospheric science at the University of Illinois, former deputy director of the Office of Science, Technology, and Policy at the White House, and former senior author of the Independent Panel on Climate Science at the UN, said the allegation was misplaced.
“Nobody says kids are going to burn to death,” Wuebbles wrote. “What we are saying is that this is an extremely serious problem, possibly the most serious problem that humanity has ever faced and we must deal with it.”
The Republican delegation spoke shortly before US President Joe Biden delivered a speech to a packed house at the same venue, where he announced additional measures to tackle methane emissions and promoted the recent proposed his administration’s climate law, designed to boost the use of rooftop solar and electric cars. .
News
Heat, Miami-Dade terminating FTX agreement, seeking new naming-rights holder for arena
In the wake of the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, the naming-rights holder for the Miami Heat’s downtown Arena, the team and Miami-Dade County announced Friday they immediately will “take action to terminate” that business relationship and seek a new naming-rights partner for the team’s home alongside Biscayne Boulevard.
Just Wednesday, the Heat had released a statement that read, “It is far too premature for us to comment.”
Friday evening, a joint statement from the team and county was released that read:
“The reports about FTX and its affiliates are extremely disappointing. Miami-Dade County and the Miami HEAT are immediately taking action to terminate our business relationships with FTX, and we will be working together to find a new naming rights partner for the arena.
“We are proud of the impact our Peace & Prosperity Plan — sponsored by County Commissioner Keon Hardemon and funded through the original deal — is already having in preventing violence and creating opportunity for young people across Miami-Dade, and we look forward to identifying a new partner to continue funding these important programs in the years ahead.”
A Heat spokesman declined Friday to say what the arena would be called in the interim as a new naming-rights holder is sought.
Miami-Dade County in March 2021 agreed to a 19-year, $135 million contract with FTX for naming rights to the facility alongside Biscayne Bay, with the official renaming coming three months later.
Last month, the FTX logo was formally placed on the arena’s roof, replacing the airplane logo of American Airlines, on what had been AmericanAirlines Arena until the air carrier moved on from the sponsorship.
“We are closely monitoring it. We are exploring all possible avenues to prepare ourselves,” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said about FTX at a Thursday news conference.
According to the Associated Press, “The embattled cryptocurrency exchange, short billions of dollars, sought bankruptcy protection after the exchange experienced the crypto equivalent of a bank run. FTX, the hedge fund Alameda Research, and dozens of other affiliated companies filed a bankruptcy petition in Delaware on Friday morning. FTX US, which originally was not expected to be included in any financial rescue, was also part of the company’s bankruptcy filing.”
CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who had been prominently featured when the Heat’s arena deal with FTX was announced in March 2021, has resigned in the wake of FTX’s failure and seen his previous $23 billion net worth all but evaporate.
In its bankruptcy filing, FTX listed assets between $10 billion to $50 billion, with a similar estimate for liabilities.
The failure of FTX comes amid calls for stricter oversight of the cryptocurrency industry.
Mercedes, which had a Formula 1 sponsorship agreement with the company, is removing the company’s logo from its race cars.
FTX made a significant splash with its entry into the sports realm. Beyond the Heat’s arena, the company has a sponsorship-patch agreement with Major League Baseball for umpire uniforms, the naming rights for Cal-Berkley’s football field, and marketing agreements with Tom Brady, Stephen Curry and Sohei Otani, among others.
Heat captain Udonis Haslem is featured in a commercial for FTX that plays inside the arena and on the team’s broadcasts. Haslem said he was not an investor.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
News
Sports
News
Biden’s climate summit mission: Convince the world ‘it’s different now’
Biden’s visit to Sharm el-Sheikh, delayed by the United States midterm elections, lasted only a few hours as he made his way to Cambodia and then to next week’s G20 summit in Indonesia. But it drew cautious receptions from delegates who simultaneously acknowledged the need for U.S. engagement in climate change efforts, while acknowledging that it has not proven to be a reliable partner.
“Veterans of this process will tell you that they have been more than frustrated by many promises that are not backed by finances and deadlines. This time is different,” said Mahmoud Mohieldin, Egypt’s former minister of Investment and United Nations High-Level Champion for Climate Action “We need this political leadership.”
The summit is taking place amid a storm of global challenges – a looming recession, energy and food crises, nations on the brink of default. All of this is happening as climate impacts become more threatening.
That he showed up at all sent a signal that the world’s richest nation – and its biggest climate polluter in the past 200 years – is taking the threat of climate change seriously. It came three months after Biden signed the nation’s toughest climate law, after a generation of failed attempts.
“It’s different now. The United States came up with legislation,” said German climate envoy Jennifer Morgan.
Biden began with a nod to his administration’s “bold” climate agenda, which he launched on his first day in office, and his decision to join the 2015 Paris climate agreement. It prompted applause from the audience, and Biden warmly apologized for his predecessor’s decision to pull the United States out of the landmark climate accord.
He also praised the US Inflation Reduction Act, HR 5376 (117) — the historic spending program of the United States, with $369 billion for climate initiatives. Adoption of this legislation in August almost certain that Biden’s presidency will be remembered as a pivotal time for clean energy investment.
Biden’s speech was an American event in every way. It was clear when the president’s mention of US climate envoy John Kerry received more applause than Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. The guest list, while long, was a select portion of the 46,000 conference delegates. Even UN officials had to request a ticket from the US State Department.
Throughout his 20-minute speech, Biden outlined US plans to invest more in climate adaptation efforts in Africa, help reduce methane emissions, support Egypt’s clean energy transition, and support initiatives to reduce carbon pollution from high-emitting sectors like shipping.
He also vowed to fight for more money to help climate-vulnerable countries build up their defenses against growing climate disasters.
This includes $150 million to help Africa – the most climate-threatened continent in the world – expand early warning systems, expand access to climate finance and boost food security, and a doubling money, $100 million, to fund adaptation globally.
The challenge will be to fight Republicans in his own country who have resisted efforts to pour more money into the fight against climate change in other parts of the world.
“Without Republicans engaging in this debate, we won’t make the progress we need as a country,” the U.S. Representative said. John Curtis of Utah, a rare Republican who supports the fight against climate change.
“Promise whatever he wants”
The world is wearily aware of American divisions. The United States’ contribution to climate finance in developing countries is about $32 billion less than its fair share, according to a metric based on its historical emissions developed by Carbon Brief. Republicans have long refused permission to send more money.
Joining the podium after Biden’s speech, Seyni Nafo, a Malian diplomat who this year brokered a deal with the United States to fund adaptation measures in Africa, said: “As president, he makes all he can. … The president can promise whatever he wants. But it’s Congress that takes ownership.
The money Biden has put on the table pales in comparison to the trillions of dollars needed not just to prevent climate damage, but to pay for it when it occurs.
Compensating the poorest nations for irreparable climate damage is the main issue at this year’s climate negotiations. It has been put on the official agenda for the first time, after years of blockage by wealthy countries that have refused to pay for the damage caused by their broadcasts.
But poorer countries remain suspicious of the United States on the issue known in diplomatic circles as loss and damage. Biden promised to back a G7-led insurance-based initiative that would help countries recover from climate-related damage, but the United States offered no money.
Small island states and other countries whose economies are increasingly threatened by the effects of global warming have called for a dedicated fund that could be earmarked for repairing infrastructure and restoring countries when lives, homes, livelihoods and culture are lost.
Biden acknowledged that his nation has a responsibility to support the poorest countries as they struggle to green their economies, saying that if rich countries can fund coal in developing countries, “there’s no reason why we can’t fund clean energy”.
But many of the poorest and least developed countries say they need a different kind of financing, one that helps them build infrastructure to cope with more extreme storms or invest in drought-resistant agriculture.
“I think there is a genuine desire to recognize that this is a serious concern that can no longer be put on the back burner,” said Aminath Shauna, Maldives’ environment minister.
“I also think the United States is such a powerful partner in global institutions and in global politics that it can make a difference,” she said. “It has come to a point that we can no longer ignore.”
Biden’s confident tone masked the political tensions that lay behind every word of his speech — both at home and among the nations invited to hear him speak.
When passing from his climate law is a victory for the American president, it is bittersweet for some of his closest allies.
“First of all [it’s] a huge contribution to the transition to a sustainable economy in the United States, so we can only welcome that,” the European Union’s chief climate envoy, Frans Timmermans, told reporters on Friday.
But the law’s made-in-America requirements have sent shivers through European industry at a time when it is reeling from the energy crisis. “Sometimes I feel like it’s not seen enough across the Atlantic,” Timmermans said. “They have cheap energy, we have very expensive energy, and it’s really, really hurting our industry and really, really hurting our households.”
The Conservative Climate Caucus – a group of Republican members of Congress – organized an event to present an alternative, more industry-friendly vision for tackling climate change. representing Attic graves of Louisiana said the plan accepts the “facts” that demand for oil and gas around the world will continue to grow. Two weeks ago, the International Energy Agency said demand for all fossil fuels would peak this decade.
Biden also took contradictions over fossil fuels with him to COP27. His speech was interrupted by a group of Native Americans protesting against the American oil and gas industry. The president had spoken of the important role indigenous landowners play in protecting nature, but as the group left the venue through security, one said: “President Biden says indigenous peoples have the answers, but he refuses to listen to the aboriginal people. people.”
“He’s our president,” said another. “We don’t know when we’ll be in a room with someone like that again.”
Then they were taken out into the desert night and Air Force One took the president away to deal with other pressing global issues.
Politices
News
From Cousins’ chains to defense’s bowling strike, Vikings’ celebrations have gone to a whole new level
From quarterback Kirk Cousins going shirtless with chains around his neck on a team flight to the defense coming up with an elaborate on-field celebration mimicking a bowling ball knocking down pins, Vikings players have raised the bar this season when it comes to having fun. But they insist there’s a lot more good stuff still to come.
The Vikings (7-1) will put their six-game winning streak on the line on the road Sunday against the powerful Buffalo Bills (6-2), If they win, tackle Christian Darrisaw said to stay tuned for another must-see celebration involving Cousins on the flight back to Minnesota.
“I can’t tell you yet, but we’ve got something (planned),” Darrisaw said Friday. “You’ll just have to see.”
It was Darrisaw who helped get things rolling with the team’s recent celebrations on the team plane when Cousins wore his diamond-encrusted chain on the way back from a 28-25 win over New Orleans in London on Oct. 2, and a video made it to social media. Cousins then wore more chains on the flight back after a 24-16 victory Oct. 16 at Miami.
After last Sunday’s 20-17 win at Washington, videos were all over social media of Cousins being shirtless on the plane and wearing seven or eight chains. That included the Darrisaw’s chain that has a big medallion with “CD” written on it.
“I’m not going to count out Kris Boyd since he had his hand on starting it, too,” said Darrisaw, noting that the Vikings cornerback helped convince Cousins to wear the chain on the flight from London. “But it’s cool where this has gone. Hopefully, we can keep it going. So we’ll see what’s next for Kirk on these away games. We’re all just having fun, and the chemistry on this team is through the roof.”
During the win over the Commanders, the Vikings had a much-publicized celebration on the field. After a key interception by Harrison Smith midway through the fourth quarter, the veteran safety rolled the football toward the other 10 defensive players in the game gathered together. They all fell down while imitating bowling pins, with linebacker Jordan Hicks rocking back and forth before finally hitting the ground.
“I loved it,” Mark Schelerth, 56, a former NFL guard who was the Fox analyst for that game, said in a phone interview. “Most of those celebrations, I don’t like because I’m old. But I laughed out loud at that one.”
Linebacker Eric Kendricks said players had talked beforehand about the celebration but that Hicks ad-libbed his move for what Kendricks said “was the best part.” Kendricks said the defense has some other celebrations “on the backburner” and will be ready to roll them out after some future big plays.
But wide receiver K.J. Osborn said not to sleep on the offense. While fellow receiver Justin Jefferson has gotten lots of publicity for doing “The Griddy” after scoring touchdowns, Osborn said offensive players are working to catch up to the defense.
“I feel like the defense is kicking our butt right now with that bowling, and we’ve got to step it up,” Osborn said. “We’re going to work on something.”
With all the fun the Vikings are having, Osborn said it has led to them to “playing free” and has helped build “team morale.” Jefferson agreed.
“I love it,” Jefferson said. “This team is coming together as one. I feel like we’re enjoying ourselves, especially because we’re winning. … We’re finding ways to enjoy it.”
Jefferson, whose nickname is “Jet,” contributed to the chains around Cousins’ neck last Sunday by handing over the one he has with a medallion of a jet plane.
Cousins said there has been a “rule of no social media on planes,” but that obviously is no longer the case. Rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah got it started by posting on social media a video from the trip back from London. And multiple players since then have distributed videos of Cousins on planes.
“Once it got out and the train gets down the tracks, it’s hard to stop at that point, as evidenced by me not wearing a shirt last week,” Cousins said.
Nevertheless, Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell likes it that, while his players are coming up with unique ways to celebrate, it hasn’t taken away from the work they’ve been put in to get ready for games. And he’s hoping there will be another celebration on the flight home from Buffalo.
“If we’re able to earn a chance to win this football game, I would hope our team would enjoy that,” he said.
