Herschel Walker’s allies think DeSantis is ‘better fit’ than Trump on the campaign trail
Supporters of Georgia’s Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker have the idea that popular Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will join him on the campaign trail.
Walker faces incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in a runoff to be decided Dec. 6.
Some Republicans worry Trump, who backed Walker early in his campaign, could hurt the former NFL running back by injecting himself further into the campaign, and believe DeSantis or Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) would be more useful.
“I think Youngkin or DeSantis are better suited for the soft Republicans or suburban independents that we need to train,” Ralph Reed, chairman of the conservative Faith and Freedom coalition, told CNN.
A person close to Walker’s campaign also told CNN that DeSantis campaigning for Walker would be “a huge draw if we could get him,” pointing out that the governor of Florida didn’t shy away from the governor of Georgia. Brian Kemp, who was opposed by Trump. , although the state is less than 20 miles from the Governor’s Mansion in Tallahassee.
Kemp, who beat Democrat Stacey Abrams on Tuesday, reportedly told his allies he wanted to help Walker in any way he could before Dec. 6.
Trump allies told CNN it would be much harder to persuade Trump to stay out of state if DeSantis campaigned for Walker.
“To imagine [Trump] seeing Ron campaign for Herschel as he is told, “Please stay away.” It would go ballistic,” the Trump ally told the outlet.
Trump launched a social media tirade against DeSantis on Thursday, saying DeSantis shouldn’t run in 2024 and calling him an “average REPUBLICAN governor with great public relations.”
Trump also lambasted Youngkin on Friday in a racially insensitive attack, where he said the governor’s name “sounds Chinese.”
With GOP hopes for Senate control looking increasingly hinged on the outcome in Georgia, party strategists fear Trump’s involvement in the runoff race could drive Republican voters away from the polls.
“Let’s hope Trump stays out of the race as much as he can,” a Republican aide to the Hill said.
One compromise that is being discussed in Trumpworld, according to CNN, is to ask the 45th president to write a generous check to help Walker’s campaign. Trump’s super PAC MAGA Inc. sits on a war chest of more than $100 million, and it gave GOP candidates $16.4 million at the end of the 2022 cycle.
“He’s looking at how he can salvage this moment and one of the ways for him to do that is to help Walker win,” a Trump adviser told CNN, referring to the stinging Election Day defeats. several Trump-backed candidates would have endured. left Trump in a “bad mood.”
Biden launches multimillion-dollar ‘Gender Equity and Climate Fund’
President Joe Biden announced the launch of his multi-million dollar ‘Climate Gender Equity Fund’ to address alleged inequalities women face in climate finance at the UN climate conference COP 27 in Egypt Friday.
The Climate Gender Equity Fund “will leverage contributions from the private sector to help equip women climate leaders with technical skills, networks and capital to develop and scale climate solutions,” according to a House statement. White.
The Biden White House just announced the launch of a “Climate Gender Equity Fund” to “help provide women climate leaders with the technical skills, networks, and capital to grow and scale. the scale of climate solutions”.
It is funded by USAID and Amazon. pic.twitter.com/3WGnwzMuum
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 11, 2022
The program will have initial funding of $6 million, with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) matching the $3 million investment from e-commerce giant Amazon.
Amazon said the program will have a “global focus” and “help women access the networks and technical skills they need to accelerate the development of their climate change technologies.”
Amazon’s Global Vice President of Sustainability Kara Hurst said:
As an important step in solving climate change, we must tackle the gender inequalities that persist in climate finance and ensure that women entrepreneurs have an equal place at the negotiating table and have access to finance. , networks and technical support they need to scale up climate solutions. We are proud to partner with USAID and the Biden administration to help bring women-led climate solutions to scale globally.
Amazon added that “businesses founded by women typically receive a fraction of total venture capital, and that percentage has dropped during the pandemic.” Amazon also announced that it would allocate an additional $50 million from its Climate Pledge Fund to invest in climate tech companies founded and led by women.
Biden’s White House has also launched, among other programs, the “Indigenous Peoples’ Funding Facility,” a $2 million program that “will enable continued climate management by Indigenous Peoples and local communities by improving their access to climate finance”.
The multimillion-dollar Climate Gender Equity Fund comes after Biden signed a $430 billion climate spending bill under the guise of fighting inflation.
Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News.
Marc-Andre Fleury posts shutout as Wild earn 1-0 win over Kraken
SEATTLE — Wild coach Dean Evason knew what to expect heading into the matchup with the Kraken on Friday night at Climate Pledge Arena.
His players did, too, after the Wild got shut out last week in a 4-0 loss to the Kraken.
That result was on Evason’s mind in the hours leading up to puck drop.
“They are as aggressive as any team that we’ve seen offensively and defensively,” Evason said. “We have to find ways to exit our zone, and we have to find ways to get it completely deep into their zone in order to give ourselves a chance to have some offense. This isn’t the team from last season.”
No it certainly is not. After spending last season near the bottom of the league, the Kraken have been much improved this season, and they proved that once again on Friday night by making life miserable for the Wild.
In the end, though, the Wild closed out the West Coast road trip in style with a 1-0 win over the Kraken. Mats Zuccarello scored the lone goal of the game for the Wild, while Marc-Andre Fleury was outstanding in the crease, making 28 saves to record the shutout.
After getting blanked in a 1-0 loss to the Kings to start the West Coast road trip, the Wild turned things around in a hurry, earning a 4-1 win over the Ducks, then a 1-0 win over the Kraken. They returned to the Twin Cities with a 7-6-1 record heading into a game with the San Jose Sharks this weekend.
After a back-and-forth start to the first period, Zuccarello put the Wild in front 1-0, finishing off a fortuitous bounce in front. The sequence started with Jon Merrill whipping the puck toward the boards in an attempt to hold the offensive zone. The puck ricocheted off the boards and bounced directly into the slot, where Zuccarello ripped a snipe top shelf.
Meanwhile, the penalty kill continued to be lights out with some impenetrable play in front of Fleury. In fact, the Wild finished up the West Coast road trip a perfect 12 for 12 on the penalty kill, selling out time and time again
That stellar defensively play continued in the second period as the Wild stood tall in front of Fleury with a bevy of blocked shots.
That paved the way for the third period, where Fleury saved his best for last. He made a handful of saves down the stretch, then denied Kraken center Yanni Gourde as time expired to put the finishing touches on the win.
Grounded Jet Airways reports loss of Rs 308 Crore in September quarter
New Delhi:
Jet Airways, which has been grounded for more than three years, on Friday reported a standalone net loss of Rs 308.24 crore in the three months to September.
The airline had reported a net loss of Rs 305.76 crore in the same period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.
Through the corporate insolvency resolution process, the Jalan Fritsch consortium became the successful bidder for the airline after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the consortium’s resolution plan in June last year . However, the carrier has yet to resume operations.
In the second quarter of the current financial year, Jet Airways saw its total revenue plunge to Rs 13.52 crore from Rs 45.01 crore a year ago.
Total expenditure also jumped to Rs 321.76 crore in the last quarter of September.
“The company continues to incur losses resulting in an erosion of its net worth and its current liabilities exceed current assets as of September 30, 2022,” the filing said.
The airline, which closed in April 2019, received the Air Operator’s Certificate from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGAC) in May this year as the consortium works to revive the carrier.
The filing indicates that the company’s oversight committee is unable to provide consolidated financial results for various reasons, including that the subsidiaries are separate legal entities and also currently non-operating.
“…the team faces huge difficulties in obtaining relevant data from the said subsidiaries as there are also no KMPs/senior managers (in the company’s subsidiaries) from whom the relevant information can be obtained for the preparation of the company’s consolidated financial results,” the filing said.
KMP refers to key management personnel.
The winning consortium is also known as the Jalan Kalrock consortium.
What Google said after facing a Rs 936 Crore fine in India
Veterans shine on Veterans Day as Gophers men’s hockey rallies to split with Penn State
The Veterans Day holiday officially had nothing to do with what happened on the ice at the Minnesota Gophers’ home rink on Friday. But in desperate need of an offensive spark, the Gophers’ veterans stepped up and helped Minnesota earn a split with red-hot Penn State.
Bryce Brodzinski scored twice, just 66 seconds apart, to break a third-period deadlock, and the Gophers beat the Nittany Lions 3-1 in the finale of their two-game series.
“We were a lot better tonight. When the game was kind of quiet, we hung in there until we could get a power-play goal,” Gophers coach Bob Motzko said. “We’re playing (against) a very veteran, very good hockey team and then our veterans took over. That’s what we needed.”
Mason Nevers added a power-play goal and goalie Justen Close had 33 saves as the Gophers improved to 8-4-0 overall and 4-2-0 in the Big Ten.
It was just the second loss of the season for the Nittany Lions (10-2-0, 4-2-0), who got an outstanding 30-save night from goalie Liam Souliere but saw their early lead disappear. The Lions had won 4-2 on Thursday.
“I liked the way we came out,” Lions coach Guy Gadowsky said. “But obviously if you have to kill that many penalties in a row — especially against a team as talented as Minnesota — you’re going to pay, and that’s what happened.”
After getting caught flat-footed in the opening 20 minutes on Thursday, the Gophers made a more concerted offensive effort in the first period on Friday, but still found themselves trailing after 20 minutes. Christian Sarlo got the Lions on the board after a nice pass from behind the net by Ashton Calder.
The Lions controlled the game for long stretches in the middle period, then ran into penalty trouble which opened the door for Minnesota to tie the game. Nevers got his fifth of the season on the power play by tipping a Mike Koster shot past Souliere.
Brodzinski, the former Minnesota Mr. Hockey winner, scored on back-to-back shifts, both times with Jaxon Nelson feeding him the puck.
“Nellie rose to the challenge and that’s what we needed,” Motzko said. “Our young guys are going to get better from playing this (game), but we weren’t going to rise to the challenge without our older guys.”
The Lions put Souliere on the bench for an extra attacker with more than three minutes to play, but could not get another puck past Close.
Older guys from Omaha
On the surface, Brodzinski and Nelson wouldn’t seem to have much in common. One (Brodzinski) is a suburban kid from a hockey powerhouse (Blaine). The other is a farm boy from a tiny town (Magnolia) that most Minnesotans couldn’t locate on a map.
But in the 2018-19 season, this odd couple found themselves as teammates and linemates for a few games with the Omaha Lancers of the USHL, and an immediate bond formed.
“I think we played in a tournament together when we were maybe 10 years old and we played together in Omaha for a couple games,” Nelson recalled. “We kind of got some chemistry there. The last couple years we haven’t really played together but this year we came back and we’re doing really well now.”
The pair are roommates in an off-campus house, and Brodzinski said they have developed a brother-like bond.
“A couple of times when my mom has asked me who’s my best friend on the team, I’ve always said him,” Brodzinski said. “He’s the guy if something funny happens in my day, I text him and tell him.”
They both said there is also a freedom to “yell at each other” when mistakes are made, knowing that they will be fine eventually.
Motzko’s move to put the two on a line is looking like a chemistry experiment that may have some staying power.
Extra pucks
Healthy scratches from the Gophers lineup on Friday were forwards Carl Fish, John Mittelstadt and Colin Schmidt, and defenseman Matt Staudacher.
The Gophers next head out on the road, where they will play their next six games. The journey begins on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 17-18, with a pair of games at Michigan. Minnesota’s next home game is Dec. 9 versus Wisconsin.
The game was delayed for a little under seven minutes in the third period after a collision between Minnesota’s Logan Cooley and Penn State’s Chase McLane caused a pane of glass in front of Section 22 to shatter. A crew of seven, led by arena manager Craig Flor and Adam Stirn, the rink’s lead ice maker, cleaned up the broken glass and installed a new panel before the game resumed with 7:50 to play.
World’s Tallest Woman Rumeysa Gelgi Seeking Bay Area Tech Job Inspires Others To Dream Big
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — The tallest woman in the world is currently in the Bay Area, not only looking for a job in technology, but also to educate others about a rare disease and inspire confidence in others.
For Rumeysa Gelgi, 25, the past few weeks in the Bay Area have been filled with new experiences.
“I visited Apple Park which was the highlight of my trip so far!” she was beaming.
Rumeysa, originally from Turkey, is visiting her family in San Jose and the United States for the first time. She is anything but your average tourist. A video on her Instagram shows her explaining how she holds five titles for Guinness World Records, including the longest hands on a woman and the tallest at just over seven feet.
VIDEO: All-female team breaks world record by sailing 2,400 nautical miles from San Francisco to Hawaii
Its height however, came with a lifetime of challenges.
“I have Weaver syndrome which is a very rare genetic condition,” she says. “There are only 150 cases in the world and I am the first case diagnosed in Turkey.”
Rumeysa’s visit, in collaboration with Guinness, is not just about seeing the sites and shooting videos for the organization. She sends a message of determination to others. She shows the world that anything is possible.
“Lack of muscles that does not allow me physical independence, which is why I am a physically disabled person who spends most of my time in a wheelchair. I am one of those people who thinks, even if you were born, or having something that seems negative at first – anyone can turn it into something positive for themselves.”
VIDEO: Texas dog “Zeus” named “world’s tallest living dog” by Guinness World Records
Trained as a web developer, Rumeysa also hopes to land her first full-time tech job in the coming months.
“The Bay Area is the most perfect place for all tech workers in the world!” she says.
Until then, she credits her super supportive parents for her success so far and leaves us this message to the world.
“I want to say to anyone who is struggling to be different, never, ever give up and never stop believing in yourself. I’m pretty sure you can make a difference in this world.”
We have a feeling that the positive mindset and confidence will go a long way in achieving his American dreams.
Timberwolves fall to Memphis for sixth loss in seven games
Anthony Edwards was asked where the Timberwolves’ sense of urgency was after Minnesota’s uninspiring loss to Phoenix on Wednesday.
The guard said the time to act was now, then pointed to the next game on the schedule.
“I think we’ll turn it around in Memphis, for sure,” he said. “I think Memphis will bring it out of us.”
Why wouldn’t he think that? Memphis has always brought the best out of Minnesota. Every time the two teams met last season — including their thrilling postseason series — the Wolves got up for the fight. Surely, that would happen again.
But Edwards may need to realize what everyone else is quickly finding out — this is not the same Timberwolves team from a year ago. Last year’s rules need not apply to the 2022-23 edition. The Timberwolves were better in some areas Friday in Memphis, but worse in others in a 114-103 loss to the Grizzlies.
On Friday, the issue was an inability to box out on the offensive end. That was the exact struggle for Minnesota (5-8) in last year’s first-round playoff series, which was a big reason for the acquisition of Rudy Gobert. That was supposed to be the salve for that issue.
Instead, the Timberwolves continue to get blitzed on the boards, never more so than Friday. The Grizzlies (9-4) grabbed 15 offensive rebounds, which they turned into 32 second-chance points — and that was without Jaren Jackson Jr., who will miss the first two-plus months of the year as he works his way back from offseason surgery.
It’s another effort area where Minnesota again continues to come up short.
Memphis radio host Chris Vernon may have described it best with his in-game tweet Friday.
“The Grizzlies just played terribly in 3rd but still extended lead. Seeing Wolves in person is jarring,” he said. “That spirit they had when last saw ’em in playoffs is gone. They hardly speak to one another, and when do its usually met (with) an eye-roll.”
ESPN analyst Doris Burke wasn’t much kinder. When Minnesota fell down 15 midway through the fourth, Burke noted,
“This is where you feel a little bit of concession from Minnesota, where it pulls apart,” Burke said.
What an indictment of a professional basketball team, and her point is inarguable at this juncture. The rotations are consistently in flux, and the Wolves are indecisive and unenergetic on a nightly basis.
Edwards actually showed up Friday, tallying 28 points, six assists and six rebounds. And it wasn’t close to enough to matter. Memphis shot poorly from the field and yet coasted to a double-digit victory. Minnesota was slightly better than it had been, and it still wasn’t good enough.
Perhaps that’s as much a cause for concern as any.
