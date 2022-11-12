High school football playoffs: Lakeville South stops Stillwater in Class 6A quarterfinal

The Democratic-Farmer-Labor majority in the Minnesota House has voted to keep Melissa Hortman as speaker as Republicans in the chamber look to new leadership for their caucus.

After a closed-door meeting Friday, the 64-member House Republican Caucus announced that Assistant Minority Leader Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring, will serve as its next minority leader. She’ll replace current Minority Leader Kurt Daudt when lawmakers return to the Capitol on Jan. 3.

Demuth, who represents a district in central Minnesota southwest of St. Cloud, will be the first Black lawmaker to lead a caucus in the Minnesota Legislature, though she downplayed the milestone while addressing reporters Friday at the State Office Building in St. Paul.

“I have never led on the fact that I’m a Black woman first. First, I introduce myself: who I am, what I bring, and what I can learn,” said Demuth, who was just elected to her third term. “And then, yes, I happen to be a Black woman born in the late ’60s in my district. I now have that opportunity to continue serving my district, so I look forward to it.”

Republicans have been in the minority in the House since 2019. The DFL maintained its majority in the 2022 election and is set to hold 70 seats in the 134-seat chamber. Following Tuesday’s election, Democrats now control the House, the Senate and the governor’s office, meaning Republicans won’t be able to stop them from passing legislation.

Republican Minority Leader Daudt won reelection to his seat, but is stepping down as leader at the end of this year after 10 years of leading his caucus. House GOP priorities will likely remain the same under new leadership, though they still won’t have much of a say on the agenda.

“House Republicans will continue to keep the focus squarely on the priorities of Minnesota families — public safety, tax relief and keeping energy costs low,” Demuth said. “We will work with Democrats when it’s in the best interest of Minnesotans, but will not hesitate to point out when they bring bad ideas to the House floor.”

Demuth did not offer many specifics to reporters Friday on issues like codifying abortion rights in state law and legal recreational marijuana, which Democrats could very likely pass in the coming year.

“We are definitely going to have those conversations to see where we want to head, but what I can tell you is we are a pro-life caucus,” she said.

Meanwhile, House DFLers announced Thursday night that they would keep Hortman, a representative from Brooklyn Park, as speaker of the House. They first elected her to that position in 2018.

“The Minnesota House DFL Majority is looking forward to working with Governor (Tim) Walz and the incoming Senate DFL majority to protect reproductive freedom, invest in our public schools, make health care more affordable, and to build an economy that works better for everyone,” Hortman said in a statement.

Other House priorities include climate action, gun violence legislation and legalizing recreational marijuana. Hortman told reporters late Thursday her caucus supports adult-use cannabis and that she believed they would pass the bill.

Walz confirmed Friday that he told former Gov. Jesse Ventura that he thinks recreational marijuana could be one of the first bills he signs next year.

Ventura, who supported legalization when he served from 1999-2003, disclosed on his podcast earlier this week that Walz had called him up the day after his reelection and said he now expected it to pass. Ventura, an independent who doesn’t usually make endorsements, backed Walz over Republican Scott Jensen.

Interviewed on WCCO Radio on Friday, Walz confirmed the conversation and indicated that Ventura will be invited to the signing ceremony because Ventura was one of the first governors across the country to support legalization.

“It’s only fair. Governor Ventura did bring this up, pretty much before any governor in the country did,” Walz said.

Besides backing Hortman for speaker, the House DFL caucus plans to make Minneapolis Rep. Jamie Long majority leader, replacing outgoing leader Ryan Winkler of Golden Valley, who ran unsuccessfully for Hennepin County attorney this year rather than for the House. St. Paul Rep. Athena Hollins will serve as the majority whip.

The final makeup of the House is yet to be determined, as two seats DFLers narrowly lost on northeast Minnesota’s Iron Range are subject to recounts. But even if those results change, the DFL will keep its majority.

On Thursday, the Senate’s DFL and GOP caucuses announced their leadership.

Democrats tapped Minneapolis Sen. Kari Dziedzic as majority leader. DFL senators also named Minneapolis Sen. Bobby Joe Champion as the president of the Senate.

Senate Republicans named East Grand Forks Sen. Mark Johnson to lead their caucus as minority leader.

This report includes information from the Associated Press.