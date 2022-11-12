News
House Dem jockey to lead campaign arm starts with control still in limbo
“If you elect me as the next president of the [Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee]I promise to fight with you to win in 2024 so that we can continue to provide services to working families in the United States and contribute to our great progress,” he wrote in a letter to fellow lawmakers. Democrats sent Friday morning, a copy of which was obtained by POLITICO.
He promises to create a membership services operation at the DCCC, hire a more diverse staff and expand the party’s investment in new outreach strategies, among other reforms. This is Cárdenas’ second bid for the role after losing a close race to current DCCC President Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (DN.Y.), who just lost his own re-election bid.
Cárdenas has won the support of about 80 members of the Democratic caucus, including key members of the so-called tri-caucuses from the American, Black and Hispanic Asia-Pacific caucuses, according to a person familiar with his candidacy.
representing Marc Takano (D-Calif.), a Cárdenas ally who also co-chairs the Equality PAC, the campaign arm of the LGBTQ caucus, praised him as a “visionary” leader of the BOLD PAC who couldn’t just lend credibility with Hispanic and Latino voters, but also to build “bridges to other caucus segments, other important caucus constituencies.”
“The DCCC is a thankless job – you’re not going to make everyone happy. But I think Tony will eventually have the respect of caucus members because they’ll have confidence that decisions are made for strategic reasons that are in caucus interest – to get to 218,” Takano said.
Democrats will likely choose the DCCC chair after choosing their top leaders at the end of the month, though the process could change. Some Democrats, led by Reps. Marc Pocan (D-Wis.), Suzan Delbene (D-wash.) and Brad Schneider (D-Ill.), are formally pushing for leaders to appoint the DCCC chair, rather than subject him to a caucus-wide election, according to several people familiar with the deliberations.
The Democrats Committee on Caucus Procedure, chaired by Rep. Grace Meng (DN.Y), will decide whether to recommend procedural changes to the rest of the caucus, which could then take up the matter later this month.
Rep. Ami Bera (D-California), who currently serves in a leadership role with the pro-business NDP coalition, is also expected to jump in the race, though he has yet to announce his plans.
Although Democrats are still awaiting full midterm election results and any signals from their top leaders regarding their future plans, lawmakers lower in the chain of command are beginning to maneuver. Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.) announced a candidate for the presidency of the democratic caucus on Thursday, and Reps. Ted Place (D-California), Joyce Beaty (D-Ohio), Madeleine Doyen (D-Pa.) and Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) have launched campaigns to be vice-chairman of the caucus.
Sarah Ferris contributed to this report.
Vikings at Bills picks: With or without Josh Allen, Buffalo looks like the team to beat
Pioneer Press reporters who cover the Vikings forecast Sunday’s game in Buffalo against the Bills:
Dane Mizutani
Vikings 27, Bills 21: The fortune continues for the Vikings as they likely avoid Josh Allen this weekend. Even though Case Keenum is the conductor of the Minneapolis Miracle, he’s not beating his former team.
John Shipley
Bills 29, Vikings 24: The Vikings won’t win out, right? This is a difficult road game, even with Case Keenum playing quarterback instead of Josh Allen — you might remember Keenum and teammate Stephon Diggs winning a playoff game here — and it’s hard to be completely sold on Minnesota’s defense.
Chris Tomasson
Bills 24, Vikings 21: After recent wins over Miami and Teddy Bridgewater and Washington and Taylor Heinicke, the Vikings could run into another ex-Minnesota quarterback in Case Keenum, who would start if injured Josh Allen can’t go. But there’s an ex-Vikings coach they should really worry about: Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, who has put together quite a unit.
Charley Walters
Bills 21, Vikings 20: Former Vikings Case Keenum and Stefan Diggs squeak it out for the Bills in Buffalo. Who would have thought five years ago that this could actually happen this Sunday?
Western powers want uranium traces in Iran explained – Reuters – RT World News
The International Atomic Energy Agency would be pushed to rely on Tehran on this subject
The US, UK, France and Germany want the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to pass a resolution stating that it “essential and urgentfor Iran to explain traces of uranium found outside its declared nuclear sites, Reuters reported on Friday, citing a draft resolution. The measure, which requires a simple majority to pass, will be discussed at the quarterly board meeting on Wednesday.
The IAEA Board of Governors, made up of 35 member states,decides that it is essential and urgent … that Iran act to fulfill its legal obligations and … take the following measures without delayreads the text seen by Reuters. According to the draft, Tehran must provide credible explanations of the traces and “access to the location and equipment required by the Agency, as well as for the collection of samples deemed appropriate by the Agency.”
The proposed resolution was reportedly sent to all members of the Board of Governors the day after the IAEA released a report summarizing the years-long investigation into the traces, which were found at three undeclared sites in Iran.
READ MORE:
UN inspectors visit Ukrainian nuclear sites
Iran agreed to meet IAEA officials in Tehran after Wednesday’s board meeting, although diplomatic sources told Reuters they did not expect anything substantial. The four countries behind the resolution plan to meet in Paris on Monday to discuss the issue ahead of Wednesday’s meeting.
Tehran has insisted that the IAEA end its nuclear trace investigation as a precondition for reviving the 2015 nuclear deal that collapsed in 2018 when then-US President Donald Trump said withdrew Washington from the agreement and that the other partners did not honor their commitments. While Israel has been warning for more than two decades that the country is about to build a nuclear bomb, Iran insists it only wants the technology for peaceful purposes.
Nets Notebook: Ben Simmons to continue coming off the bench
Starting Nets center Nic Claxton joked that his shooting threes could provide the spacing needed to play more minutes together with Ben Simmons.
That, however, isn’t a viable option, no matter how eager Claxton, a career 15% three-point shooter, is to let them fly.
“I wanna shoot [them],” he said.
For now, Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn said Simmons will continue to come off the bench as he works his way through offseason back surgery and a swollen knee that he had fluid drained from last week.
The Nets have staggered the minutes Claxton and Simmons play. They have found success in that approach, while giving Simmons more freedom to lead the second unit.
“Especially with the second group, I think he’s done a good job and he finished the game with the first group,” Vaughn said after practice on Friday. “He gives you the flexibility to be able to play fast, have space on the floor, still be big out there, rebound the basketball.”
Vaughn admitted it’s difficult for the Nets to play Simmons and Claxton together because neither are adept three-point shooters, and the team plays best when there is space in the half-court offense.
“The spacing on the floor, especially when teams are double-teaming Kev [Durant], we’ve gotta have shooters out there,” Vaughn said.
Claxton also understands the dilemma.
“It’s tough,” he said. “Teams load up on both of us, and it kind of makes their job easy when both of us are on the court.
For now, the staggering will work because Claxton is playing well and Simmons is still working to get back to his All-Star form.
At some point, however, Simmons will need to be playing 30 minutes a game again.
“It’s a long season, we can work something out and I think we can get to [playing together more] at some point,” Claxton said. “Maybe not right now, but once Ben gets going a bit, maybe we can work it out.”
That means either the Nets need to find a way to play Claxton and Simmons together, or Claxton will end up seeing his minutes decline if Simmons fully finds his game.”
“I think we’ve had some positive results both ways,” Vaughn said.
Vaughn said “hopefully” Simmons’ minutes will increase during the road trip.
After missing four games with a swollen knee, Simmons played 16 minutes against the Dallas Mavericks and 24 minutes against the Knicks on Wednesday.
“That first game, his [minutes limit] was 20-ish, he ended up [playing] 16,” Vaughn said. “He was 20-ish [against the Knicks] and ended up playing 25. So a lot of it is geared towards: anyone who steps on the floor, play hard.”
Vaughn says he is pleased with Simmons’ progression over the last two games.
“He hasn’t played in a long time, and consecutively: four games in five nights, six in nine, so it tests your mental and physical strength,” he said. “I think you’ve seen him start to progress. Last game, more minutes in the game and some positive force that you saw from him. The tip dunk and we’ll continue to see that the more he plays.”
TJ PROGRESSING
Vaughn says veteran forward T.J. Warren has advanced to playing pickup games against coaches and will be re-assessed at some point in the next two weeks.
Warren has missed each of the past two seasons due to consecutive stress fractures in his left foot. The last time he played, he averaged about 27 points for the Indiana Pacers in the NBA’s Orlando Bubble.
It’s going to take some time, however, for Warren to get back to that point.
Vaughn said Warren looks good in practice but hedged that against the fact that he’s only playing against coaches.
“The read against players is not there yet,” he said before joking: “Coaches are a little slower than the players, a little older.”
Nets starter Royce O’Neale said Warren is “almost playing five-on-five” and is “eager to play.”
“Even if he’s not playing, he’s still talking to us and communicating, so that’s the big thing,” O’Neale said. “It takes everybody as a team.”
YUTA OUT
Vaughn said reserve forward Yuta Watanabe is likely to miss the first two games of the Nets’ four-game West Coast road trip.
Watanabe wore a brace on his left ankle during Nets practice after sustaining a sprain against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. He was in good spirits during the team’s post-practice open gym session,
“He did do some shooting today,” Vaughn said. “So hopefully that’s trending in the right direction.”
CLIPPERS COMING UP
The Nets are set to embark on a four-game West Coast road trip featuring matchups against both the Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers, the Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers.
The Clippers, who are without star forward Kawhi Leonard, are the most challenging team on the docket, and they are first up against a Nets team that will be tested after winning three of their last four games.
Even without Leonard, the Clippers are one of the toughest teams in the Western Conference. Paul George is averaging 25.4 points per game, but it’s the depth on a Clipper team with at least 10 players who could start elsewhere that could give Brooklyn issues on Saturday.
“That’s what we talked about today, the depth they have and the different styles the play,” Vaughn said. “John Wall coming in with that second unit is going to be a transition piece that we really have to be concerned about.”
“It’s Gonna Be WAR”
UFC fans are looking forward to Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler’s showdown this weekend, and that includes Francis Ngannou.
Saturday night’s UFC 281, the penultimate numbered event of the year, will see Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira fight for the world middleweight title in the main event.
Meanwhile, the undercard features a terrific matchup in the lightweight division between Poirier and Chandler.
Poirier and Chandler looked in great shape at Friday’s weigh-in ahead of their fight tomorrow night, so much so that UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou couldn’t contain his excitement.
“Even though I’m excited for the Izzy fight, I can’t wait to see Poirier vs. Chandler,” Ngannou said on Twitter.
“This is going to be a WAR.”
Poirier has had a terrific streak over the past few years after beating Dan Hooker and then following that up with back-to-back wins over Conor McGregor.
That was until he fell at the last hurdle when he was beaten by Charlies Oliveira in December last year in an attempt to win the world lightweight title.
As for Chandler, he snapped a two-fight losing streak by knocking out UFC legend Tony Ferguson earlier this year and for both men, a victory on Saturday night could propel them into the hunt for the world title.
Rookie TE Daniel Bellinger believes he’ll play again for Giants this season
Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger said this week that he is “definitely confident I can play again this season” after a successful surgery on his injured left eye.
He is still waiting for some double vision to go away, which doctors told him is normal. So he didn’t practice this week and will sit out a second straight game Sunday against the Houston Texans.
But he’s relieved that his eye is OK. Bellinger called it a “one-in-a-million injury” and a “freak accident.”
He said doctors “had to go in under the eye and put a plate in, just get the bone fixed up, and then they had to fix my septum, as well.”
“I’m going to get a visor and probably wear one for the rest of my career,” he said of his plans to protect the eye when he returns.
Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd sent Bellinger a message apologizing for poking him in the eye in that Giants Oct. 23 win in Jacksonville.
Bellinger, a fourth-round pick out of San Diego State, admitted it was “incredibly scary” when he first got hurt.
The area around his eye went “numb,” so he didn’t realize blood was dripping down at first. He thought it was sweat.
Thankfully, he’s now able to aim for playing football again this season.
“They said that the plate in here is supposed to fuse to the bone,” Bellinger said. “So I’ll let that heal up and just kind of go with how I feel and how my vision feels. It’s getting better day by day.”
SAQUON: I COULD BE THE BEST EVER
Barkley told Amazon’s Taylor Rooks that “not in an arrogant way, I really feel like I could be the best to ever play the game.”
Barkley said turning his ankle in Dallas last season was the lowest moment in his career.
“That was probably the one time where I even questioned myself and questioned God,” he said on the Thursday Night Football feature. “I remember when I was getting carted off and the camera was on my face after I hurt my ankle. At that moment, for some reason, I just wanted to bust out crying.”
Barkley said winning this season, when the Giants were counted out, “feels good because … we always knew what we had. It’s like a ‘me against the world’ mindset.”
He added that he doesn’t consider his strong 2022 season a comeback.
“No, I wouldn’t say I’d call it a comeback,” Barkley said. “I’ve been this guy the whole time. I just had a little battle with adversity, some stuff didn’t go my way. I’m just happy I’m able to show everybody again, and remind everyone who I am.”
GIANTS GAME STATUSES: Out: OT Evan Neal (knee), TE Daniel Bellinger (eye). Questionable: WR Kenny Golladay (knee), OLB Oshane Ximines (quad), CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf) … WR Marcus Johnson was added to Friday’s practice report as limited with a thumb injury, but he didn’t receive a designation for the game.
TEXANS GAME STATUSES: Out: LB Neville Hewitt (hamstring). Questionable: WR Brandin Cooks (wrist), DL Maliek Collins (chest), WR Nico Collins (groin), LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (groin).
Biden Borders Chief’s DHS Secretary: Resign or Get Fired
Mayorkas has since transferred Magnus’ duties and responsibilities to his assistant secretary, John Tien, and has CBP Assistant Commissioner Troy Miller, a career government official, directing the day-to-day operations of the agency, according to three of the people.
One of the current officials said all CBP decisions now have to go through the DHS front office. Additionally, all of Magnus’ direct reports report to Tien and Miller, according to one of the other managers.
Magnus and a CBP spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment. DHS and White House spokespersons declined to comment.
Magnus has been running the DHS agency since December. It’s unclear who could permanently return to his Senate-confirmed post if he leaves.
CBP is responsible for securing US borders at and between ports of entry. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is the agency responsible for apprehending and detaining undocumented people within US borders. Both agencies are housed within DHS.
Republicans have lobbied the administration over the high number of migrants at the border. CBP reported nearly 230,000 encounters with migrants at the southwest border in September, according agency data, though most of those migrants are being turned back under a pandemic-era directive.
POLITICO reported in October that five current administration officials who work with Magnus described him as uncommitted to his job, saying he often failed to attend White House meetings on the border situation, disparaged other agencies to colleagues and superiors and failed to build relationships. within CBP and other immigration agencies to deal with the influx of migrants at the border. Several also said he had fallen asleep during many meetings, which Magnus attributed to the effects of his multiple sclerosis.
More than a dozen House Republicans shipped a letter to Biden in early November urging him to call for Magnus’ resignation, citing the POLITICO story.
Magnus, a former police chief with more than 40 years of law enforcement experience, has focused more on reforming the Border Patrol culture, which has long faced allegations of racism and of violence.
