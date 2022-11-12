News
House will investigate Hunter Biden, Fauci and the border debacle
Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the ranking Republican on the oversight committee, said Friday on “Jesse Waters Primetime” that when he becomes panel chair in January, his top priority will be to investigate Hunter. Biden, the treatment of Dr. Anthony Fauci. of the COVID-19 pandemic and the “debacle” at the US-Mexico border.
Guest host Pete Hegseth said: “There is so much to oversee on the Oversight Committee. Where does this rank in priority? If you were to watch “Here are the top three things we want to tackle,” what would they be, Congressman?
Comer said, “Obviously the Biden family influence peddling because we think it’s a national security risk. We believe that many of the bad decisions Joe Biden has made are due to the fact that he compromised himself because of the shady business dealings of Hunter and his brother.
He continued: “We also want to get to the bottom of the origin of Covid-19. We believe that Dr. Fauci and Dr. Collins took steps to hamper investigations early on. We don’t think they were honest with how much taxpayer money they spent, especially when they went to the lab in Wuhan.
Comer added, “And then the border, the border debacle. We already have whistleblowers who have come forward from Border Patrol who have told us of specific conversations they had with Mayorkas where he specifically told them to stand down. These will therefore be the three main investigations of the Republican Congress and the House Oversight Committee. »
Nevada Democratic Rep. Dina Titus Wins Re-Election to US House : NPR
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
Democratic Rep. Dina Titus won re-election in Nevada’s 1st Congressional District, retaining a vulnerable seat in the House of Representatives for the party, according to the Associated Press.
Titus took on Republican Mark Robertson, a veteran financial planner, who tried to tie Titus to President Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Titus, meanwhile, campaigned to keep abortion legal and said Republicans had no plan to fight inflation and threats to democracy.
Titus has outplayed his opponent throughout the cycle, but outside groups like the Congressional Leadership Fund, which is affiliated with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, have spent millions on the race.
The seat was hit by redistricting by the Democratic-led state legislature last year and made what was once a secure Democratic seat more competitive. The race remained tight in the home stretch of the election.
Titus was first elected to Congress in 2008 and serves on the House Committees on Foreign Affairs, Transportation and Infrastructure, and Homeland Security.
Elon Musk made an unusual request while arguing with Tesla’s top lieutenant
Last year, Elon Musk parted ways with one of his top aides at You’re here Inc., a French automotive industry executive named Jerome Guillon.
Mr. Guillen worked at Tesla for about a decade, rising to oversee the company’s automotive division. He was rewarded with stock grants that ballooned with Tesla’s valuation. At the end of 2020, Mr. Guillen’s unearned equity in the automaker was valued at around $600 million, according to an analysis by Equilar Inc.
What happened this week in the Russian-Ukrainian war? Find the essential news and analyzes | Ukraine
Each week, we round up the must-read for our coverage of the war in Ukraine, from news and features to analysis, visual guides and opinion.
Russia announces withdrawal from Kherson
Pierre-Beaumont and Pjotr Sauer covered the moment Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered troops to withdraw from the west bank of the Dnipro near the strategic southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, the only regional capital Moscow has captured since invading Ukraine in February.
In a humiliating U-turn televised on Wednesday, General Sergei Surovikin, Russia’s overall commander of war operations, called it a “very difficult decision” but conceded that “Kherson cannot be fully supplied and operating.”
It is a blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin, just weeks after a high-profile ceremony in Moscow in which he announced the “forever” annexation of the Kherson region, along with three others.
Joe Biden was quick to say the announcement signaled “real problems” in the Russian military, but Ukrainian officials were more cautious. Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned on Wednesday evening that fights were yet to come.
A senior adviser to the Ukrainian president said Thursday that Russia wants to make Kherson a “city of death”. Mykhailo Podolyak accused Russia of mining everything from apartments to sewers and planning to bomb Kherson across the Dnipro.
Defense and Security Writer Dan Sabbagh writes that the prospect of victory in Kherson is remarkable and timely, but the challenge for Ukraine now is to repeat it against a Russian force trying to dig in.
‘Russia kaput!’ Ukrainian troops supported by retreat
Luke Harding visited Ukrainian troops fighting near Snihurivka, a ruined town on the right bank of the Dnipro near Kherson and occupied since the spring by Russian troops.
“They are panicking,” said Serhii Khlan, deputy head of the Kherson oblast council. “The occupants are preparing their withdrawal. They disable the bridges to prevent us from advancing.
A Ukrainian officer described the newly mobilized Russian personnel that Moscow sent to the front line as untrained, ignorant and easy to kill. “It’s cannon fodder. One of them went to the bathroom in the middle of the night using a flashlight. We identified the position of their tank and destroyed it,” said 63rd Brigade spokesman Lt. Oleh Zelinskiy.
“They are trying to shoot down our drones with automatic weapons. They don’t understand that drones can drop bombs. They are idiots,” he said.
In the trenches, a soldier named Valeriy praised the anti-tank weapons supplied by the United Kingdom. “They are 10 out of 10,” he said, adding: “Russia kaput!” The West must send more air defences, tanks and artillery, he said, so that Ukraine can completely expel the Russians.
A change in Putin’s strategy?
Vladimir Putin’s final decision to step down appears to mark a significant shift in the thinking of the Russian leader, Pjotr Sauer writing.
At the time the decision was announced by his defense minister, the Russian leader was visiting a Moscow hospital, making no mention of the monumental decision. “Putin doesn’t want to announce the bad news and take responsibility for this retreat,” said a former senior defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity to avoid retaliation.
However, the announcement also revealed Putin’s willingness to make tactical concessions when pushed against the wall.
“It is wrong to say that Putin never backs down or backs down. This again shows that Putin can be pragmatic,” said Tatiana Stanovaya, political analyst at R Politik, an analytics firm. “That decision was clearly very emotional for him, but he made it. He can be rational.
A former senior defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity to avoid reprisals, said the Kherson pullout exposed Moscow’s dire military situation on the ground, which was too glaring for Putin to l ignore.
According to the official, who said he is in regular contact with his ex-colleagues, Putin intends to “freeze” the conflict while his badly damaged army regroups and trains the large number of newly mobilized soldiers who, according to figures official, exceed the 300,000 initially announced.
“Putin is in no hurry. He sees this as a longer, full-scale conflict with the West,” the official said. “He’s an opportunist by nature. His strategy now is to see how things go by the end of winter and then re-evaluate the strategy.
Drone investigation links Iran to Russian war effort
The Ukrainian army showed Isobel Koshib evidence that at least some of the Iranian-made drones used by Russia in its war were likely supplied after the full-scale invasion of Moscow in February – a claim Tehran has consistently denied.
In a large room somewhere in Kyiv, Ukrainian military intelligence dismantles captured Iranian drones. The date of manufacture on the propeller of a Mohajer-6, an Iranian spy drone, reads February this year. The date indicates that the drone would have been supplied – if not manufactured – after the invasion, according to Vasyl, a representative of Ukrainian military intelligence, who cannot give his last name for security reasons. Components inside the drone also appeared to have Farsi markings.
Vasyl said the technical quality of the drones was surprisingly good. “We think Russian specialists were involved but that’s just a theory,” he said, commenting on how Iran was able to develop the drones despite decades of sanctions. “Either the Iranians went [to Russia] or they have Russian specialists working there.
Since early October, Iranian technology has contributed to damaging more than 30% of Ukraine’s energy system, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Patrick WintourThe Guardian’s diplomatic editor, wrote about how the supply of drones has opened an internal divide in Iran, reflecting a wider foreign policy debate about the risks of developing close ties with Moscow.
Russian conscripts “completely exposed” tell of a deadly attack
Pjotr Sauer spoke with Aleksei Agafonov, a member of a battalion of new Russian conscripts, who arrived in the Lugansk region on November 1 as part of a battalion. Agafonov described how within hours of their arrival, Ukrainian artillery lit up the sky and shells began to rain down on his unit.
“A Ukrainian drone first flew over us, then their artillery started pounding us for hours and hours, non-stop,” Agafonov said in a phone interview on Monday.
“I saw men being shredded in front of me, most of our unit left, destroyed. It was hell,” he said, adding that his unit commanders had just abandoned them. before the bombing began.
Agafonov was called up on October 16 alongside 570 other conscripts to Voronezh, a city in southwestern Russia, as part of Vladimir Putin’s national mobilization campaign.
According to Agafonov’s estimates, only 130 out of 570 conscripts survived the Ukrainian attack, making it the deadliest known incident involving conscripts since the mobilization campaign began in late September.
“We were completely exposed, we didn’t know what to do. Hundreds of us died,” said a second soldier, who asked to remain anonymous. “Two weeks of training doesn’t prepare you for this,” he said, referring to the limited instructions conscripts received before being sent to Ukraine.
The incident shows Russia’s willingness to dump hundreds of ill-prepared conscripts on the frontline in eastern Ukraine as anger grows at home as new coffins are returned.
Ukraine keeps spirits up as winter bites
Advertisements on the Ukrainian underground network convey motivational messages: “Together towards victory”, “The bravery continues” or “Just a little more and it will get easier”. Psychologists are guest on TV shows almost daily to give advice on managing anxiety and the breaks are filled with videos in support of the military, Isobel Koshib written from Kyiv.
Positive messages, mental health advice and examples of how to “do your part” are all part of the information ecosystem that helps Ukrainians maintain their morale throughout the war. Experts say this part-top-down, part-organic approach will play an important role in supporting Ukrainians through what is likely to be a trying winter.
TV stations are also broadcasting messages on how people can save energy as the government asks consumers to reduce their consumption. Under the tagline “Rules of a Hot Country”, a video advises people to use alternative methods of keeping warm, including the use of hot water bottles and cats, as well as getting together with neighbours.
On social media, Ukrainians are sharing infographics about which devices use the most electricity and videos of the recent trend of making tealights for soldiers in the trenches.
This winter, Ukraine faces the frightening prospect of sub-zero temperatures with spells of no power, no water and even no heating.
Over the past month, Russia has systematically targeted Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure with a combination of Iranian-supplied missiles, rockets and drones.
‘Tulsa King’ Star Sylvester Stallone On Being ‘Rubbed Out Every Time’ For Mob Role: ‘Gangsters Have This Aura’
Sylvester Stallone takes on the first mafia gangster role of his career with “Tulsa King”.
The ‘Rocky’ star was a guest on ‘Fox & Friends’ on Friday and explained that he’s been turned down for a mobster role in the past because he ‘didn’t sound Italian enough’.
“For some reason, gangsters have this aura, and I’ve been left out every time,” Stallone explained. “I remember going to audition for ‘The Godfather’ as an extra, one of the 250 people at the wedding.
“They said I didn’t look Italian enough.”
SYLVESTER STALLONE FILMING PARAMOUNT SERIES “TULSA KING” IN NYC
The ‘Rambo’ star detailed his first gangster role in ‘Tulsa King’ before a clip from the upcoming series was released. Stallone joked that he was “finally” performing the role.
“Tulsa King,” which airs Sunday on both the Paramount+ streaming service and the Paramount cable television network, is Stallone’s first television role.
On Friday, Stallone said filming a TV series was “a lot harder” than filming a movie.
“It’s a real chore, but you love doing it,” he said.
He noted that in the time it took to film “Tulsa King”, he could have filmed five consecutive “Rocky” sequels.
“Tulsa King” tells the story of Dwight Manfredi (Stallone) as he rebuilds his life after being exiled from his family by a crime boss after a 25-year stint in prison. Manfredi is forced to create his own family in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with a cast of unlikely characters.
He plays alongside Garrett Hedlund, Martin Starr, Andrea Savage, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza and AC Peterson.
On Wednesday night, “Tulsa King” held its New York premiere, where Stallone was joined by his wife Jennifer Flavin and two of their daughters – Sophia and Sistine Stallone. The family also runs a reality TV show.
Former model Carol Alt was also on hand to support her longtime friend Sylvester.
State football roundup: Maple Grove holds off East Ridge’s rally
CLASS 6A
Maple Grove 24, East Ridge 17: East Ridge trailed the top-ranked Crimson 21-0 in the second quarter and 24-7 midway through the third, but the Raptors closed the game by scoring 17 of the contest’s final 20 points to nearly knock off undefeated Maple Grove (11-0).
But it wasn’t enough, as the Crimson reached the state semifinals on the strength of a pair of rushing touchdowns from Charlie Rausch.
Maple Grove will meet Lakeville South in next week’s semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Jaylin Reese rushed for two touchdowns for East Ridge (7-4), which moved within a touchdown of the Crimson on a Luke Ryerse field goal early in the final frame.
CLASS A
Fillmore Central 18, Lester Prairie 16: The top-ranked team in Class A fell in the quarterfinals Friday, as Fillmore Central (12-0) pulled the upset thanks to a pair of rushing scores from Dillon O’Connor.
Lester Prairie (11-1) got two touchdowns from Tanner Scheevel — one passing and one rushing — including a 40-yard run that pulled the Bulldogs within two in the third frame. But that was the game’s final score.
Rating this year’s Black Friday travel deal bundle
Traveling in winter
Targeting slack periods, many deals aim to fill first-quarter vacancies. In New Orleans, ONE11 Hotel is offering up to 30% off rooms booked November 25, normally from $210 a night, for stays through February 1.
From Nov. 25-28, The Westin Indianapolis will offer 20% off rooms starting at $129 with the discount, plus a $15 food credit for stays Nov. 29-March 31.
The Dean Hotel in Providence, RI, and the Siren Hotel in Detroit will offer the third night free on a two-night stay booked from November 28 to December 15 for travel from December 1 to February 9 (rates per night from $129 and $139, respectively).
For the first time, Bunkhouse Group, known for its revitalized motels, will host a Black Friday sale with rooms up to 35% off November 23 through December 9 for stays November 23 through February 28 (code OURGIFTTOYOU). Pre-discount nightly rates start at $139 at the Austin Motel in Austin, TX.
It’s quiet in wine country when the hostel at Nicewonder Farm & Vineyards in Bristol, VA will offer half off rooms and yurts, including wine tasting, dinner, breakfast for two and a bottle of wine from $257.50 a night, for stays through March when it’s on sale Nov. 25-Dec. 2.
stay longer
Many promotions aim to convince travelers to linger.
In Nashville, the Bobby Hotel will offer three nights for the price of two from November 14-28 for stays through April 11 (rates per night start at $259).
On the Caribbean island of Grenada, Mount Cinnamon Resort is putting its 37 suites and villas on sale from November 25 to December 9 at 30% off stays of five nights or more after the high season, from April 10 to November 30. Before the discount, nightly rates start at $490 (code MC-BLACKFRIDAY).
