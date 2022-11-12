How do I get my girlfriend to look for a job?

DEAR HARRIETTE: My girlfriend feels stuck in her current job.

She has an impressive resume, and I know she is overqualified for the position she holds now. Anyone would hire someone like her.

She doesn’t want to be without an income, but I can see how miserable this current job is making her.

I don’t know how to get him to take a leap of faith. How can I encourage him to start the journey of at least looking for a job?

DEAR ACT OF FAITH: Although your girlfriend may be overqualified for her job, it looks like she needs to boost her confidence to move on.

Start by encouraging him to update his resume. Ask her to talk it over with you so she says out loud what her qualifications are, what she learned, and where she might be heading. Suggest that they go to LinkedIn and search for jobs in their area of ​​interest.

She can do virtual job interviews just to get a feel for what’s going on. She may find it a fun activity to talk to potential employers about what they do and how she might fit in. If she begins conversations purely as an exploration, the pressure to perform will be released.

Encourage her to take this step. This can help build her confidence to make a move.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a number of health issues that I have been dealing with for a few years. No one in my life really knows them.

I take my meds, keep in touch with my doctors, but for the past year I haven’t exercised or done the physical maintenance work I promised to do. I’m fine, but I know I could do better.

I’m about to have a medical exam and I’m afraid my doctor will be disappointed in me.

I feel like I should cancel my appointment. I can’t stand the stress of letting someone else down. I am the called one in my family to hold it all together. It’s difficult for me, and I’m not doing very well at the moment.

I think if I start my exercise program now and postpone my appointment for six months, I will have better results when I get in. Does that sound crazy?

Too much pressure

DEAR TOO MUCH PRESSURE: Please do not cancel your doctor’s appointment.

Think of your doctor as an ally. Be honest on your date. Explain that you didn’t do everything you were asked or promised to do. Indicate where you are physically and emotionally. Be as open as possible.

This will help your doctor be able to assess the state of your health and make informed recommendations. If you don’t tell the truth, you could end up with advice or even medication that doesn’t match your current needs.

Also, be honest about what you think you’re ready to do moving forward. For example, don’t commit to running 5 miles a day if you’re not walking 1 mile a week now. To be realistic. And ask for help in whatever areas you need. You can get referrals for a dietician, physical therapist, mental health professional and more.

Harriette Cole is a life stylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send your questions to [email protected] or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.