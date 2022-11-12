ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final :Pakistan vs England, Weather Forecast And Pitch Report Of Melbourne Cricket Ground — JK Breaking News

Pin 0 Shares

Pakistan vs England, Weather Forecast And Pitch Report Of Melbourne Cricket Ground, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final. England and Pakistan take on each other in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Melbourne on November 13. Pakistan vs England final will be a rematch of the 1992 World Cup final in many ways.

Both teams are past winners of the T20 World Cup. Pakistan won it in 2009 while England in 2010. This is England’s first final since the 2016 T20 World Cup while for Pakistan this is their first final in 13 years.

Weather Forecast And Pitch Report Of Melbourne Cricket Ground

A well-balanced pitch is on offer at the MCG. The pace and bounce will help both batters and bowlers. However, spinners shouldn’t expect any purchase from this pitch. A thunderstorm is expected on the match day with a high of 24 degrees Celsius.

According to weather.com, the temperature will be between 14-24 degrees Celsius. There are 68-85% chances of rainfall. Thunderstorms are expected. Wind will be from North/ North-West at 10-30 km/hr. Humidity will be between 76-87%.

The MCG is the venue where Pakistan, under Imran Khan’s leadership, defeated England in the 1992 World Cup final. Both England and Pakistan have lost a game each at this venue in the T20 World Cup 2022. The average 1st innings score at this venue is 146 runs and the team batting second here has won 10 of the 17 T20I matches.

Bowling first is said to have its advantage in night games at this venue. It is a good batting surface and it should be helpful for the batters in the second innings as well. Pakistan prefer chasing and with England’s recent successful chase, it is clear that both teams would be eager to bowl first.

Pakistan Predicted Playing XI:

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi

England will be coming to Melbourne with a lot of momentum and confidence from their semi-final victory over mighty India. Alex Hales has looked in great touch ever since he made his comeback into the national side. Jos Butler has also been consistent as an opener and led the team from the front. Harry Brook can be a vulnerability in the middle order. His last three scores have been 4 (5), 7 (3), and 18 (21). And these performances have come at 3 and 4.

