In the United States, the Democrats hardly held the table

More than four decades ago, an unidentified couple was found beaten and strangled in a wooded area of ​​Houston. Although their remains were later found, questions remained about the couple’s baby girl – what happened to Baby Holly?

After years of searching, the baby has finally been reunited with her birth family – now as a 42-year-old woman.

In a hug over 40 years, Holly Miller hugged her grandmother Donna Casasanta, aunt Debbie Brooks and aunt Tess Welch, among other extended family members, for the first time.

“I love you. … Thank you for all your prayers,” Miller said. “God has kept me safe and protected all these years, and I just wanted you to know that.”

Miller’s grandmother repeated three words she’s said to herself often over the years: “Never give up.”

Following an investigation, the case of the unidentified couple’s murder in 1981 went cold and the identities of the victims remained a mystery until a rift occurred last year. Forensic genealogy was able to positively identify the couple as Tina Gail Linn Clouse and Harold Dean Clouse Jr., according to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Once the bodies were identified, the couple’s family and authorities began a search for “Baby Holly”.

Some time after her parents were murdered, authorities discovered that Baby Holly had been left at a church in Arizona, where she was later adopted by her adoptive parents, who are not suspects in the murder of her biological parents.

After Tina and Harold Clouse’s family were informed of their murder, they told authorities they had not heard from the couple since October 1980 and wanted to know what happened to their baby girl. Soon they had their answer, Baby Holly was identified as Holly Miller, 42, a mother of five living in Oklahoma.

“I am so wonderfully blessed to have a loving and faithful family to embrace as we reunite after 41 years. My heart is overwhelmed with joy and sadness. Joy to know the family of my parents who prayed and sought for me , “Holly Miller told ABC News in a statement. “Sadness for the loss of my parents and the time we could have shared together. I hope many more gatherings with my new family will embrace and share memories together.”

Lanae Holmes, director of family advocacy at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, said as they move forward, it’s important to acknowledge Miller’s experiences so far.

“The interesting thing about these kinds of cases is that we’ve learned that … we have to honor that person’s lived experience. And for Holly, she was 41,” Holmes said. “She has her own family. And she was just as excited to share her life with her biological family. It was a coming together of past and present and then being able to share it all together and really just honor the time that was lost. , but also really honoring the life and lives that Holly and her family members have lived all these years.”

Holmes added that the family will still have to deal with “conflicting and competing emotions” in conjunction with their happy reunion.

“We support the continuing law enforcement investigation into the murders of Holly’s parents,” Holmes said. “And we hope that there can be answers that come out of that, that will give this family a sense of peace, answers to really understand what happened to them. And having Holly as an example, which we will never, ever give Hope At the National Centre, there is always hope for children to be found.

“It’s these cases that really validate the work we do. And I don’t say this lightly – we will never stop looking for missing children. We will never, ever stop,” Holmes added. “It’s a case that makes us want to keep looking and keep having that hope. So while 40 years is certainly one of the longest living recoveries we’ve dealt with at the center, it doesn’t just to renew our efforts for all of the employees of the National Center, of all the families who are still there looking for their children. This is a case that gives them hope.

The investigation into the Harold and Tina Clouse murders is ongoing. The Texas Attorney General’s Office Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit has asked the public to contact them for any information related to the case at [email protected]