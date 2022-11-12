News
In the United States, the Democrats hardly held the table
Republicans, however, made modest gains. They overthrew the Virginia House of Delegates last year, but not the state Senate, while winning seats in New Jersey. They may have smashed Democratic supermajorities in New York, while winning seats in the Illinois Senate, New Mexico House and a host of red states. They won supermajorities in both houses of the Florida Legislative Assembly, the Iowa Senate, the North Carolina Senate, the South Carolina House and the Wisconsin Senate. In the gubernatorial races, they won impressive victories in Florida, Ohio and Texas, and scared Democrats in Kansas and Oregon.
Who will control Congress? Here’s when we’ll know.
Much remains uncertain. For the second election day in a row, election night ended without a clear winner. Nate Cohn, the Times’ chief political analyst, looks at the state of the races for the House and Senate, and when we might know the outcome:
But in 2022, not a single state legislative chamber has gone from blue to red. A ruling party has not achieved this result in a midterm election year since at least 1934, according to Post.
Democrats say abortion rights have a lot to do with their good year. The closely watched battle over a new state Senate district in Paradise Valley, an upscale Phoenix suburb, is perhaps the starkest example: Christine Marsh, a teacher who ran on the right to abortion, seems to have defeated Nancy Barto, who was the godmother of Arizona’s new law banning abortion after 15 weeks.
As for the judiciary, about two dozen states have held elections for their high courts this year, but there has been no major shift in power despite record spending on both sides. Republicans swept three races in Ohio and added a seat on the North Carolina State Supreme Court, cementing a 5-2 conservative majority. Both of those results could have consequences: Justices in both states have rejected heavily modified maps this year. Republicans failed in Illinois, where they hoped to end the Democrats’ decades-old majority.
What’s left? The Democrats could still flip the State House in Pennsylvania and could tie the Arizona State Senate. Races for governor and state attorney general in Arizona and Nevada remain too close to call.
Predictions for 2023: A wild and wild West
When the dust settles, there could be a few swing states where a divided government means a relentless fight over the ground rules of democracy.
In Arizona, Kari Lake, a former Republican TV presenter, could edge Katie Hobbs, the Democratic secretary of state, by the time all the votes are counted. On Friday afternoon, Hobbs was still in the lead with around 27,000 votes, but several hundred thousand votes have yet to be counted. In the race for attorney general there, Kris Mayes, a Democrat, clung to a slight lead over Abraham Hamadeh, a Republican.
News
No Minnesota United players were selected in MLS expansion draft
No Minnesota United players were selected by St. Louis City in the MLS expansion draft on Friday night.
MNUFC protected 12 players, but left available midfielder Wil Trapp, goalkeeper Tyler Miller and defender Alan Benitez among 14 others. Trapp and Miller had been named on a few best-available lists and in some mock drafts.
St. Louis City, which will begin play in MLS in February, selected: 1. Nico Gioacchini (Orlando City) 2. Indiana Vassilev (Inter Miami); 3. Jon Bell (New England); 4. John Nelson (FC Cincinnati) 5. Jake LaCava (New York Red Bulls).
The Loons had their expansion draft before the 2017 season and had Abu Danladi taken off their unprotected list by Nashville in 2019.
News
Elderly couple die in house fire after grandfather tells ‘I’m not leaving my wife’
An elderly couple, married for 63 years, died in a house fire after the grandfather told dispatchers he ‘wouldn’t leave my wife’.
Kenneth and Phyllis Zerr, both 84, of New Melle, Minnesota, died around 1 a.m. Thursday from a suspected electrical fire at their Tall Cedar Court home, where they lived for 18 years.
The New Melle Fire Protection District said the fire started on the ground floor of the house, eventually ascending to both bedrooms.
The couple had been hiding in the master bedroom and when firefighters arrived the whole upstairs floor started to collapse.
Kenneth had tried to help his wife, who had fallen in the bathroom, out of the house when dispatchers encouraged him to get out as quickly as possible, but he refused Phyllis and soon after they were trapped.
“My dad said, ‘I’m not leaving my wife,’ and he stayed with her until the end,” their son Andy told 5 On Your Side.
Kenneth and Phyllis Zerr, both 84, of New Melle, Minnesota, (pictured in 2013) died around 1 a.m. Thursday from a suspected electrical fire at their Tall Cedar Court home, where they lived for 18 years old.
The New Melle Fire Protection District said the fire started on the ground floor of the house, eventually ascending to both bedrooms. The couple had been hiding in the master bedroom and when firefighters arrived the whole upstairs floor started to collapse.
Kenneth had tried to help his wife, who had fallen in the bathroom, out of the house when dispatchers encouraged him to get out as quickly as possible, but he refused Phyllis and soon after they were trapped.
Kenneth allegedly pushed wet towels under the door and prayed that the fire department would arrive soon.
By the time firefighters pushed through the thick black smoke, the couple was already dead, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
“The house was full of smoke. They couldn’t see. No visibility,” Fire Chief Dan Casey told the Post-Dispatch.
The firefighters “felt around the bed, under the bed, on the bed”, but as the ground gave way they had to leave.
“The ground started to give way so they had to step back. They did it in no time,” Casey said.
When emergency personnel arrived they did not know how many people were in the house as their eldest daughter Brenda and her husband also lived in the house and dispatchers were unable to get much information from Kenneth .
Brenda and her husband were vacationing in Alabama when police contacted her after Kenneth hung up on the dispatcher.
She immediately called Andy who rushed over, but by the time he got there the fire department informed him they had died of smoke inhalation.
The home of the parents of three has always been the center of family gatherings, where their children, six grandchildren and a dozen great-grandchildren have enjoyed each Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas.
“My dad said ‘I’m not leaving my wife’ and he stayed with her until the end,” their son Andy (pictured) said.
“Everyone wanted to be like them and everyone wanted to be with them. My mum and dad were salt of the earth,’ Andy told 5 On Your Side. ‘We will miss them very much. They were a pillar of the community. They were our rocks. They were our foundation. They were our wisdom.
Kenneth, a retired vice president of computer services at Community Federal Bank, had just celebrated his 84th birthday on Tuesday and the couple celebrated 63 years of marriage in September.
Phyllis was a retired receptionist for Prairie Farms.
Upon retirement, the couple loved to travel and had taken several trips together, Andy told the Post-Dispatch.
“They loved being together. They loved life.
Andy remembers traveling with his two sisters and parents as a child, spending three weeks exploring the South West.
The couple were also devout Catholics and had a strong marriage.
“You wanted your wedding to be like theirs. Always there for each other. Fat and thin,’ their granddaughter Ashley Kozlowski, 32, said.
News
Chicago Bulls seek consistency after an up-and-down start to the season: ‘It’s going to be important to be patient’
After a 13-game sprint to start the season, the Chicago Bulls are still figuring out how to find consistency.
They haven’t suffered more than two straight losses but also haven’t strung together more than two wins in a row. The team’s results often seem contradictory — a resounding road win over the powerhouse Miami Heat followed by a deflating loss to the Washington Wizards and trading double-digit wins with the Toronto Raptors on consecutive nights.
Guard Zach LaVine’s lingering left knee injury only exacerbated the unpredictability of the first three weeks of the season. But even as LaVine nears full availability, the Bulls still have plenty to smooth out to win consistently.
“To me, it’s just all the details,” coach Billy Donovan said. “Our effort has been there for the most part. I give our guys a lot of credit to see what they went through physically with how condensed (the schedule) was. I really felt like our guys’ effort is there. I don’t think the execution and the details have been.”
The start is tepid in comparison to the opening weeks of last season, which featured a four-game winning streak to begin the schedule. The Bulls went 23-10 through three months, dropping only four home games during that stretch. And they maintained that pace despite the loss of Patrick Williams to a left wrist injury in the fourth game, which significantly disrupted the starting lineup.
Despite the disparity, center Nikola Vučević feels the challenges of the opening three weeks this season have provided a more accurate barometer for the Bulls.
“These things where we’re going through some ups and downs, it’s going to be good for us to see ‘Hey, this doesn’t work, this works,’ ” Vučević said. “You learn from it and move on. Last year started off so well, it covered up all the things that were not going well. It’s just human nature to do that.”
In a reversal from the end of last season, the Bulls have found a comfort zone defensively. They entered Friday ranked fifth in defensive rating at 108.5, a stark improvement from 23rd in 2021-22. The Bulls were 10th in defense through the first three months of last season before plummeting with the losses of Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso to injury.
Maintaining defensive pressure will be a priority for the Bulls to stay afloat in the Eastern Conference. But the offense has proved streaky.
Although Donovan balked in the preseason at describing the offense as a completely new system, the team’s focus on ball movement has produced an improved offensive pace — but also created growing pains.
“It looks good at times,” LaVine said. “Sometimes, it looks like we don’t know what we’re doing. The ball gets stuck or people are just looking. I don’t think we necessarily want it that way, but you have to go through and figure out if it’s the best thing for us. We’re not just going to abandon it after 10 games. We’ll keep working with it.”
The Bulls will always rely heavily on their three All-Stars, but the trio’s scoring pace has been slightly reduced this season: DeMar DeRozan is averaging 24.5 points per game, LaVine 22 and Vučević 16.5 .
A successful offense built around their All-Stars requires the Bulls to create other options. They have thrived off the intense offense from the bench unit, which was diminished by key injuries to backup center Andre Drummond and guard Coby White, who is still sidelined with a thigh bruise.
With Drummond back in the mix and LaVine preparing to shoulder a full load of games soon, the Bulls are hoping for more lineup consistency. But last season taught them that consistency can’t come from a lack of injuries — if the Bulls are going to break out of this up-and-down cycle, they’ll need to create a rubric for offensive stability that doesn’t rely on the availability of one or two players.
“It just takes time to process,” Vučević said. “You have to be patient with it and continue to stick with it. You don’t go away from it or get frustrated if it’s not working. It’s going to be important to be patient.”
()
News
Local organization helps veteran transition from homelessness to own home – NBC Chicago
After three months of sleeping on an air mattress, Lillie Mae Choyce returned home Friday afternoon to a fully furnished house, complete with photos of her estranged family and a fully equipped kitchen.
“It was a big surprise, I love everything,” Choyce said as she walked through a Marquette Park apartment she barely recognized. “That’s so sweet…thank you Jesus,” she said. “Yes, yes, yes… that’s what I want.”
It’s been a tough road for the 63-year-old army veteran who was left homeless after the death of a friend she was staying with.
“I didn’t know what I was going to do,” said Choyce, who now has a job at FedEx. “I lived from my car.”
Choyce remembers admitting that this new house was a big change from that.
The kitchen and everything else for this one-bedroom apartment in Marquette Park was provided by Humble Design, a nonprofit that helps veterans and others transition from homelessness .
All furniture and accessories are donated and then arranged by Humble Design’s team of designers, movers and volunteers.
“We have eight people on staff,” says Julie Dickenson, the driving force behind the group.
“Four people who are movers, two who are design support… Yeah. It’s a small staff,” Dickenson said.
As for Choyce, she said she finally felt at home.
“I like the way she put it together,” Choyce said. “Especially the bedroom. I will sleep comfortably tonight.
There remains the final touch: a service plate made by hand by Julie’s father, himself a veteran of the Navy. It’s a plaque that makes this Veterans Day a day this woman, who served her country overseas, will now think Chicago calls home.
News
Heat, Miami-Dade terminate FTX deal, seek new arena naming rights; FTX branding already being removed
In the wake of the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, the naming-rights holder for the Miami Heat’s downtown Arena, the team and Miami-Dade County announced Friday they immediately will “take action to terminate” that business relationship and seek a new naming-rights partner for the team’s home alongside Biscayne Boulevard.
In the interim, the Heat are in the process of removing FTX branding from the facility, a process that began Friday, yet to designate an interim name for the facility that previously had been AmericanAirlines Arena before the naming-rights switch to FTX last year.
Due to time constraints, the building will be called FTX Arena at least for Saturday night’s game against the Charlotte Hornets. The Heat then next play at home on Monday night against the Phoenix Suns, before leaving for a seven-day trip.
Just Wednesday, the Heat had released a statement that read, “It is far too premature for us to comment.”
Friday evening, a joint statement from the team and county then was released that read:
“The reports about FTX and its affiliates are extremely disappointing. Miami-Dade County and the Miami HEAT are immediately taking action to terminate our business relationships with FTX, and we will be working together to find a new naming rights partner for the arena.
“We are proud of the impact our Peace & Prosperity Plan — sponsored by County Commissioner Keon Hardemon and funded through the original deal — is already having in preventing violence and creating opportunity for young people across Miami-Dade, and we look forward to identifying a new partner to continue funding these important programs in the years ahead.”
Miami-Dade County in March 2021 agreed to a 19-year, $135 million contract with FTX for naming rights to the facility alongside Biscayne Bay, with the official renaming coming three months later.
Last month, the FTX logo was formally placed on the arena’s roof, replacing the airplane logo of American Airlines, on what had been AmericanAirlines Arena until the air carrier moved on from the sponsorship.
According to the Associated Press, “The embattled cryptocurrency exchange, short billions of dollars, sought bankruptcy protection after the exchange experienced the crypto equivalent of a bank run. FTX, the hedge fund Alameda Research, and dozens of other affiliated companies filed a bankruptcy petition in Delaware on Friday morning. FTX US, which originally was not expected to be included in any financial rescue, was also part of the company’s bankruptcy filing.”
CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who had been prominently featured when the Heat’s arena deal with FTX was announced in March 2021, has resigned in the wake of FTX’s failure and seen his previous $23 billion net worth all but evaporate.
In its bankruptcy filing, FTX listed assets between $10 billion to $50 billion, with a similar estimate for liabilities.
The failure of FTX comes amid calls for stricter oversight of the cryptocurrency industry.
Mercedes, which had a Formula 1 sponsorship agreement with the company, is removing the company’s logo from its race cars.
FTX made a significant splash with its entry into the sports realm. Beyond the Heat’s arena, the company has a sponsorship-patch agreement with Major League Baseball for umpire uniforms, the naming rights for Cal-Berkley’s football field, and marketing agreements with Tom Brady, Stephen Curry and Sohei Otani, among others.
Heat captain Udonis Haslem is featured in a commercial for FTX that plays inside the arena and on the team’s broadcasts. Haslem told the Sun Sentinel he was not an investor.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
News
Baby Holly cold case: Watch Holly Miller, who disappeared 40 years ago, reunite with her family
More than four decades ago, an unidentified couple was found beaten and strangled in a wooded area of Houston. Although their remains were later found, questions remained about the couple’s baby girl – what happened to Baby Holly?
After years of searching, the baby has finally been reunited with her birth family – now as a 42-year-old woman.
RELATED: Woman known as ‘Baby Holly’ found alive 40 years after parents died in Houston
In a hug over 40 years, Holly Miller hugged her grandmother Donna Casasanta, aunt Debbie Brooks and aunt Tess Welch, among other extended family members, for the first time.
“I love you. … Thank you for all your prayers,” Miller said. “God has kept me safe and protected all these years, and I just wanted you to know that.”
RELATED: ‘Baby Holly’ Biological Family Talks Finding Her Four Decades Later
Miller’s grandmother repeated three words she’s said to herself often over the years: “Never give up.”
Following an investigation, the case of the unidentified couple’s murder in 1981 went cold and the identities of the victims remained a mystery until a rift occurred last year. Forensic genealogy was able to positively identify the couple as Tina Gail Linn Clouse and Harold Dean Clouse Jr., according to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Once the bodies were identified, the couple’s family and authorities began a search for “Baby Holly”.
Some time after her parents were murdered, authorities discovered that Baby Holly had been left at a church in Arizona, where she was later adopted by her adoptive parents, who are not suspects in the murder of her biological parents.
After Tina and Harold Clouse’s family were informed of their murder, they told authorities they had not heard from the couple since October 1980 and wanted to know what happened to their baby girl. Soon they had their answer, Baby Holly was identified as Holly Miller, 42, a mother of five living in Oklahoma.
“I am so wonderfully blessed to have a loving and faithful family to embrace as we reunite after 41 years. My heart is overwhelmed with joy and sadness. Joy to know the family of my parents who prayed and sought for me , “Holly Miller told ABC News in a statement. “Sadness for the loss of my parents and the time we could have shared together. I hope many more gatherings with my new family will embrace and share memories together.”
Lanae Holmes, director of family advocacy at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, said as they move forward, it’s important to acknowledge Miller’s experiences so far.
“The interesting thing about these kinds of cases is that we’ve learned that … we have to honor that person’s lived experience. And for Holly, she was 41,” Holmes said. “She has her own family. And she was just as excited to share her life with her biological family. It was a coming together of past and present and then being able to share it all together and really just honor the time that was lost. , but also really honoring the life and lives that Holly and her family members have lived all these years.”
Holmes added that the family will still have to deal with “conflicting and competing emotions” in conjunction with their happy reunion.
“We support the continuing law enforcement investigation into the murders of Holly’s parents,” Holmes said. “And we hope that there can be answers that come out of that, that will give this family a sense of peace, answers to really understand what happened to them. And having Holly as an example, which we will never, ever give Hope At the National Centre, there is always hope for children to be found.
“It’s these cases that really validate the work we do. And I don’t say this lightly – we will never stop looking for missing children. We will never, ever stop,” Holmes added. “It’s a case that makes us want to keep looking and keep having that hope. So while 40 years is certainly one of the longest living recoveries we’ve dealt with at the center, it doesn’t just to renew our efforts for all of the employees of the National Center, of all the families who are still there looking for their children. This is a case that gives them hope.
The investigation into the Harold and Tina Clouse murders is ongoing. The Texas Attorney General’s Office Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit has asked the public to contact them for any information related to the case at [email protected]
