"It's Gonna Be WAR"

"It's Gonna Be War"
UFC fans are looking forward to Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler’s showdown this weekend, and that includes Francis Ngannou.

Saturday night’s UFC 281, the penultimate numbered event of the year, will see Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira fight for the world middleweight title in the main event.

Chandler registered 155.8 pounds at today's weigh-in

While Poirier Tipped The Scales At 156 Pounds

While Poirier tipped the scales at 156 pounds

Meanwhile, the undercard features a terrific matchup in the lightweight division between Poirier and Chandler.

Poirier and Chandler looked in great shape at Friday’s weigh-in ahead of their fight tomorrow night, so much so that UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou couldn’t contain his excitement.

“Even though I’m excited for the Izzy fight, I can’t wait to see Poirier vs. Chandler,” Ngannou said on Twitter.

“This is going to be a WAR.”

Poirier has had a terrific streak over the past few years after beating Dan Hooker and then following that up with back-to-back wins over Conor McGregor.

That was until he fell at the last hurdle when he was beaten by Charlies Oliveira in December last year in an attempt to win the world lightweight title.

As for Chandler, he snapped a two-fight losing streak by knocking out UFC legend Tony Ferguson earlier this year and for both men, a victory on Saturday night could propel them into the hunt for the world title.

Rookie TE Daniel Bellinger believes he’ll play again for Giants this season

Ravens Q&A: OLB Daelin Hayes On Learning From A Frustrating Rookie Season, Reuniting With Kyle Hamilton, The Importance Of Community Service And More
Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger said this week that he is “definitely confident I can play again this season” after a successful surgery on his injured left eye.

He is still waiting for some double vision to go away, which doctors told him is normal. So he didn’t practice this week and will sit out a second straight game Sunday against the Houston Texans.

But he’s relieved that his eye is OK. Bellinger called it a “one-in-a-million injury” and a “freak accident.”

He said doctors “had to go in under the eye and put a plate in, just get the bone fixed up, and then they had to fix my septum, as well.”

“I’m going to get a visor and probably wear one for the rest of my career,” he said of his plans to protect the eye when he returns.

Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd sent Bellinger a message apologizing for poking him in the eye in that Giants Oct. 23 win in Jacksonville.

Bellinger, a fourth-round pick out of San Diego State, admitted it was “incredibly scary” when he first got hurt.

The area around his eye went “numb,” so he didn’t realize blood was dripping down at first. He thought it was sweat.

Thankfully, he’s now able to aim for playing football again this season.

“They said that the plate in here is supposed to fuse to the bone,” Bellinger said. “So I’ll let that heal up and just kind of go with how I feel and how my vision feels. It’s getting better day by day.”

SAQUON: I COULD BE THE BEST EVER

Barkley told Amazon’s Taylor Rooks that “not in an arrogant way, I really feel like I could be the best to ever play the game.”

Barkley said turning his ankle in Dallas last season was the lowest moment in his career.

“That was probably the one time where I even questioned myself and questioned God,” he said on the Thursday Night Football feature. “I remember when I was getting carted off and the camera was on my face after I hurt my ankle. At that moment, for some reason, I just wanted to bust out crying.”

Barkley said winning this season, when the Giants were counted out, “feels good because … we always knew what we had. It’s like a ‘me against the world’ mindset.”

He added that he doesn’t consider his strong 2022 season a comeback.

“No, I wouldn’t say I’d call it a comeback,” Barkley said. “I’ve been this guy the whole time. I just had a little battle with adversity, some stuff didn’t go my way. I’m just happy I’m able to show everybody again, and remind everyone who I am.”

GIANTS GAME STATUSES: Out: OT Evan Neal (knee), TE Daniel Bellinger (eye). Questionable: WR Kenny Golladay (knee), OLB Oshane Ximines (quad), CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf) … WR Marcus Johnson was added to Friday’s practice report as limited with a thumb injury, but he didn’t receive a designation for the game.

TEXANS GAME STATUSES: Out: LB Neville Hewitt (hamstring). Questionable:  WR Brandin Cooks (wrist), DL Maliek Collins (chest), WR Nico Collins (groin), LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (groin).

Biden Borders Chief's DHS Secretary: Resign or Get Fired

Biden Borders Chief's DHS Secretary: Resign or Get Fired
Mayorkas has since transferred Magnus’ duties and responsibilities to his assistant secretary, John Tien, and has CBP Assistant Commissioner Troy Miller, a career government official, directing the day-to-day operations of the agency, according to three of the people.

One of the current officials said all CBP decisions now have to go through the DHS front office. Additionally, all of Magnus’ direct reports report to Tien and Miller, according to one of the other managers.

Magnus and a CBP spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment. DHS and White House spokespersons declined to comment.

Magnus has been running the DHS agency since December. It’s unclear who could permanently return to his Senate-confirmed post if he leaves.

CBP is responsible for securing US borders at and between ports of entry. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is the agency responsible for apprehending and detaining undocumented people within US borders. Both agencies are housed within DHS.

Republicans have lobbied the administration over the high number of migrants at the border. CBP reported nearly 230,000 encounters with migrants at the southwest border in September, according agency data, though most of those migrants are being turned back under a pandemic-era directive.

POLITICO reported in October that five current administration officials who work with Magnus described him as uncommitted to his job, saying he often failed to attend White House meetings on the border situation, disparaged other agencies to colleagues and superiors and failed to build relationships. within CBP and other immigration agencies to deal with the influx of migrants at the border. Several also said he had fallen asleep during many meetings, which Magnus attributed to the effects of his multiple sclerosis.

More than a dozen House Republicans shipped a letter to Biden in early November urging him to call for Magnus’ resignation, citing the POLITICO story.

Magnus, a former police chief with more than 40 years of law enforcement experience, has focused more on reforming the Border Patrol culture, which has long faced allegations of racism and of violence.

Here's why the Dolphins are confident in run defense vs. Browns after poor outing against Bears

Here's Why The Dolphins Are Confident In Run Defense Vs. Browns After Poor Outing Against Bears
What’s the Miami Dolphins’ reward for getting tormented by the Chicago Bears’ No. 1-ranked rushing attack last Sunday?

The Cleveland Browns’ third-ranked ground game.

But after surrendering a season-high (by nearly 100 yards) 252 rushing yards at Soldier Field last Sunday, there is still reason for optimism for Miami’s run defense against another high-powered attack.

Quarterback Justin Fields was responsible for 178 of those rushing yards. Yes, that established a regular-season NFL record for a quarterback, but Miami has held its own against the traditional run game to running backs on early downs.

And that’s what Cleveland pounds opponents with between Nick Chubb, who is second to the Titans’ Derrick Henry in rushing this season, and Kareem Hunt.

“We do feel like that the traditional run game is something that we’re doing well, that we can build on,” Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer said this week. “Obviously, when there are breakdowns, either we’re out of our gap or there’s a missed tackle or there’s something of that nature.”

The Dolphins dropped from sixth to 15th in run defense after Sunday’s outing in Chicago. Even in the games prior, the Dolphins were stout, except for allowing Lamar Jackson to go off in Week 2 at Baltimore and a number of Josh Allen scrambles the following week. Does that translate to having trouble with getting tailbacks down?

“Sometimes it goes hand in hand, sometimes it really doesn’t,” Boyer said. “A lot of those scramble plays, you’re probably more often than not set up to defend the pass than you are the run. And then some of them that occur off of play-action, there can be displacement based on the offense doing misdirection or moving the pocket, so there is going to be a little bit of space. And then, obviously, it all comes back to the transition, rush lanes, if you’re in zone coverage, everybody’s got zone vision on it.”

New Dolphins edge defender Bradley Chubb said of playing the traditional ground game: “It’s more of a line up and play-what-you-see type thing. A scrambling quarterback is kind of like, whatever he sees, he’s going to take. But these guys, they do a good job too of taking what they can get, as well.

“We just got to be disciplined in our gaps and nobody trying to play hero ball, trying to play two gaps at once and knocking off a different guy. That’s when they crease you for 30 or 40 yards at a time. So, if we just play gap, fundamentally sound football, I feel like we will be fine.”

Nonetheless, there are some constants in stopping a ball carrier running downhill, regardless of position. And the Dolphins may have gotten away from some basics and core concepts when it comes to tackling and angles of pursuit defensively against Fields.

“It’s just trying to get back to the fundamentals, do what we’ve been doing all year,” outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel said, “whether it would be tackling, setting the edge, defeating blocks, just doing what we do best.”

Controlling Nick Chubb, the three-time Pro Bowl pick with 841 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in eight games, poses a major challenge.

“You’d be hard-pressed not to call him the best back in the league,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. “I’d be surprised that there’s a higher level of play. Simply because, he’s hard to tackle, and they hand him the ball, and you’re trying to stop the ball.

“He forces defenders to tackle him every play. And if you let up at all, he’ll have one of those rugby-scrum explosives where he’ll all of a sudden bust out. We’ve been very forthright with showing the players his best runs of really his entire professional career and to let the guys know what they’re in store for.”

Boyer has emphasized that it will take team tackling to bring down the 227-pound Chubb and 216-pound Hunt.

“That’s what the coaches always preach,” Van Ginkel said. “Run to the ball, and if you’re the second, third guy in, you can get punches at the ball, get turnover opportunities.”

Beyond Chubb and Hunt, the Browns are one of the best run-blocking teams on the line. They have five Pro Bowls between their two guards, Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller.

“It starts up front,” defensive tackle Zach Sieler said. “If you’re a good running team, it all starts with the O-line.”

Even if the Dolphins perform well against Cleveland’s traditional run game Sunday, they’re still going to want to do better against scrambling quarterbacks in the future.

“That starts with me. I’ve got to put the players in better position,” Boyer said. “I think that, when you look at it, you always reflect and go, ‘OK, if this comes up again, this is probably the route to go.’”

Added Van Ginkel: “A scrambling quarterback, everybody’s got to be accountable for him because, if he escapes the pocket, then defenders have to close in on him to try to limit explosive plays. Traditional running team, if you can be able to defeat blocks, we’re usually in pretty good shape. And then just running to the ball, getting 11 hats to the ball.”

Retired British general calls for a second Cold War — RT World News

Retired British General Calls For A Second Cold War — RT World News
A former senior British NATO official has argued that the West must refuse to negotiate with Russia to end the Ukraine crisis

Retired British General Richard Shirreff, a former NATO deputy commander, has called on members of the Western military bloc to refuse any negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the Ukraine crisis.

“Any hint of negotiation will be exactly what Putin is looking for, because it will mean he can hang on to pieces of what he has,” Shirreff said this week in an interview with Times Radio. “And make no mistake: his longer-term goals and the goals of any ultranationalist following Putin will be to continue the war, to keep trying to rebuild the Russian empire and to wipe Ukraine off the map.”

Shirreff, who retired in 2014 after a four-year stint as Britain’s top NATO officer, argued that a negotiated settlement to end the fighting would come to nothing. “All he will do is allow Russia to recover, rebuild, regenerate, retrain and try again. The bottom line is this: there will be no peace in Europe as long as Putin or a Putin look-alike is in the Kremlin.

We are going to have to fight a second cold war to prevent a third world war.

Shirreff’s comments suggest that NATO should not settle for anything less than a complete victory for Ukraine on the battlefield and regime change in Moscow. US President Joe Biden called for regime change in the Kremlin last March, but he said days later that he was only expressing his “moral outrage” on the conflict, without communicating official US policy.

Senior US General Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley said on Wednesday that the withdrawal of Russian forces from the Kherson region this week could lead to peace talks. “When there is an opportunity to negotiate, when peace can be achieved, seize it” he said. However, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan insisted that Washington was not pressuring Ukraine at the negotiating table.

READ MORE:
White House divided over promoting peace in Ukraine – NYT

Shirreff said the withdrawal from Kherson shows that Western aid to Ukraine is “money well spent.” The longtime NATO hawk previously pushed the bloc to seek a permanent military presence in the Baltic states to counter “Russian Aggression”.

On Veterans Day, Tucson legend George Genung's legacy of service lives on

On Veterans Day, Tucson Legend George Genung's Legacy Of Service Lives On
On a sunny winter afternoon in 2003, I parked outside the McKale Center and saw George Genung and his wife, Lyle, line up at the ticket booth. George, then 80, was in a wheelchair.

The Wildcats have been ranked No. 1 for most of this basketball season and Genung was hoping to get tickets to see his alma mater play the Sun Devils.

“They’re exhausted,” he told me. “I have my lifetime subscription, but it no longer works. »

He showed me the so-called “lifetime pass” that the UA distributed to prominent former athletes in the late 1950s, passes that in the 1990s were often ignored. If ever the Wildcats had a “former top athlete,” it was George Genung, who grew up with my stepfather, classmates at Tucson High School.

Genung earned 11 college letters during his high school years in Arizona, five in basketball, five in baseball, and another in swimming. He was the captain of two Border Conference basketball championship teams, as well as the captain of Pop McKale’s baseball team.

People also read…

More than that, Genung was an American hero, whose World War II experiences in General George Patton’s Third Army were so profound that I offered to write a book about Genung, my stepfather, and many of their AU teammates, some of whom were killed during the war.

And there he is, rebuffed in an attempt to get tickets to the UA-ASU game.

“They won’t let you in?” I asked, incredulous and a little annoyed. “You should be in the front row.”

In a bit of good timing, UA Associate Athletic Director Chris Del Conte emerged from the McKale Center. Del Conte stopped by to say hello; I introduced him to Genung, a modest man who actually apologized for causing a traffic jam at the counter.

To his undying credit, Del Conte took charge of the situation, quickly understood Genung’s legacy, and within minutes arranged for George and Lyle Genung to attend the next UA-ASU game.

Genung passed away in 2006. I attended the memorial service at the Amphitheater High School gymnasium, which is named after Genung in 1992. I think of him every time I walk past the school, of the 30 years he was Amphi’s basketball coach, in his singular sports career at UA, but especially on his WWII days.

On Veterans Day, I often find myself thinking of young George Genung, the son of a copper miner from the Aravaipa countryside, who had been a bat boy for McKale’s baseball teams in the 1930s.

After getting to know Genung and several of his former UA teammates and WWII veterans, I told him about my idea to write a book about him about their wartime experiences. He invited me to his house a few blocks east of Amphi on Prince Roadi.

This wasn’t your typical Q&A session. It was unforgettable.

After discussing Genung’s remarkable ball game days, the conversation turned to his near-death experiences in the Battle of the Bulge and Adolf Hitler.

“We were among the first American troops to cross the Elbe and meet the Russians in Germany,” he said. “We knew then that the Germans were almost defeated, but it was still a very dangerous mission. At that time, I just wanted to survive and return to Tucson.

Over the following weeks in May 1945, George Genung witnessed some of the most memorable events of World War II, or any war.

“We saw the death camps, Dachau and others. It was horrible,” he told me. “We had to take 10,000 German soldiers prisoner. Many were eager for favorable treatment, so they gave us some of their equipment as a souvenir.

Genung got up from his chair and led me down a flight of stairs to a room with several large chests. “Look at this,” he said.

From a chest he pulled out a standard 1940s Wehrmacht rifle. The words “GERMANY FOREVER” were written across the barrel of the rifle.

“A POW gave it to me,” he said.

He then pulled out the overcoat of a German SS officer. On the sleeve were the words “ADOLF HITLER”.

“A few days after entering German territory, my group was allowed to climb to the ‘Bird’s Nest’ – Hitler’s Bavarian mountaintop retreat in Berchtesgaden. He had committed suicide within a week or two earlier. A lot of guys celebrated and drank in Hitler’s big wine cellar. But I was emotionally drained. I just wanted to go home.

When Genung returned to Tucson in December 1945, he immediately joined the UA basketball team. His teammates, Jim Negri and Fred W. Enke, had recently returned from the war. Both shared near-death stories with me.

“We were all grateful to be alive,” Genung said. “When I finally got home, finally got off the train in downtown Tucson, I bent over the floor.”

Born in 1922, George Genung would have turned 100 this year. His accomplishments and legacy will surely live on for another 100 Veterans Days.

McKale Center was built at the University of Arizona in the early 1970s. There have been updates over the years.

Johanna Eubank



Contact sports columnist Greg Hansen at 520-573-4362 or [email protected] On Twitter: @ghansen711

Vikings' Dalvin Tomlinson, Cameron Dantzler ruled out against Buffalo

Vikings' Dalvin Tomlinson, Cameron Dantzler Ruled Out Against Buffalo
Vikings defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson and cornerback Cameron Dantzler again didn’t practice Friday, and were ruled out for Sunday’s game Sunday at Buffalo.

Both missed the entire week of practice. Tomlinson will miss his second straight game due to a right calf injury. Dantzler suffered a left ankle injury last Sunday at Washington and during the week was wearing a walking boot.

James Lynch started in place of Tomlinson in the 20-17 win over the Commanders. Rookie Akayleb Evans replaced Dantzler when he was hurt in the second quarter of that game and will start against the Bills.

The Bills listed as out safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) and defensive end Greg Rousseau (ankle), as doubtful cornerback Kaiir Elam (ankle) and as questionable quarterback Josh Allen (right elbow) and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel).

 

