Jay Pharoah Reveals Bill Gates’ Ex-wife, Melinda Gates, And Oprah Winfrey Are On The ‘Target List’ Of Pete Davidson

World Diabetes Day 2022: Junk food is unhealthy due to high levels of sodium, sugar and saturated fat

Diabetes is a major contributor to kidney disease, heart attacks, strokes, blindness and lower limb amputation. Type 2 diabetes can be prevented or delayed by healthy eating, regular physical activity and smoking cessation. Additionally, diabetes can be managed with medication, regular screenings, and treatment for complications. This can help prevent or delay the consequences of diabetes.

You have prediabetes if your blood sugar level is higher than usual. The level is not yet high enough to be classified as type 2 diabetes. However, prediabetic adults and children are at high risk of developing type 2 diabetes if their lifestyle is not changed. As stated above, diet changes can help prevent diabetes. Keep reading the article to find out which foods you should cut out of your diet if you are pre-diabetic.

Foods to cut out of your diet if you are pre-diabetic:

1. Packaged beverages

Since packaged drinks lack additional nutrients like fiber and protein, which can slow digestion, most drinks cause blood sugar levels to rise. It’s a good idea to limit or avoid the following juice, soda, and 100% sweetened coffee drinks if you have prediabetes. Avoid drinking lemonade or sweetened tea, alcoholic cocktails, energy or sports drinks or lemonade. The impact of sugar substitutes on people with prediabetes is unclear to experts. If they are right for you, talk to your doctor.

2. Junk food

In one extensive study, people who frequented fast food outlets more than twice a week gained more weight and had twice the increase in insulin resistance than those who ate there less frequently. This is due to the substantial servings of sodium, red meat and saturated fat on the menu. Do yourself a favor and make a whole wheat bun and sweet potato fries at home if you’re craving a burger and fries.

3. Starches

Compared to their non-starchy counterparts, these contain more carbs. But they also contain good nutrients. Give them a quarter of the space if you’re using the plate technique. White potatoes, sweet potatoes, corn, and winter squash like acorn or butternut are examples of starchy vegetables.

Also read: Pre-diabetes: can you stop the development of diabetes by changing your lifestyle?

4. Prepared desserts

It’s easy to see how cheesecake makes it onto the list of foods to avoid if you have prediabetes. The slices contain more sugar per serving than a woman should consume in a day, as well as a lot of saturated fat, which can reduce insulin sensitivity. However, be careful with low-fat desserts like sorbet or frozen yogurt, as they can contain a lot of added sugar, which raises blood sugar while offering little nutritional value. Instead, prepare your own dessert in your kitchen, such as a smoothie bowl or plain yogurt combined with fruit and cocoa powder.

5. Refined cereals

Refined grains, such as white rice, white pasta, and bread made with white flour, can raise your blood sugar. Replace these foods with whole grains like brown rice, oats and oat bran, whole wheat, quinoa, millet and corn.

6. Breakfast cereals

Many people like to have a bowl of cereal with milk to start their day. And while some cereals are acceptable breakfast choices for people with prediabetes, many popular types of cereal are heavily processed and loaded with sugar. When you combine these added sugars with highly refined carbohydrates, the resulting foods have an extremely high glycemic load and index. This implies that it will cause an unfavorable increase in insulin and blood sugar.

7. Cocktails

In the future, when you place an order for a drink or make one at home, take a moment to think about what’s going on there. Cocktails can be extremely dangerous for people with prediabetes due to the substances used in their preparation. Sugar, syrups, sodas and fruit juices are used to make a variety of beverages. As a result, they can be extremely high in sugar, calories, and carbs, which you should avoid if you want to monitor your blood sugar.

Now that you know which foods can raise your sugar levels, be sure to avoid those foods and incorporate beneficial foods into your diet as well.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It does not in any way replace qualified medical advice. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim any responsibility for this information.