John Ray III Takes Over as CEO of Bankruptcy Filed FTX

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NFT Technologies Inc. (NEO: NFT | OTC Pink: NFTFF | FRA: 8LO) (the “Company” or “NFT Tech”), a leading technology company mainstreaming decentralized ownership, NFTs and the metaverse for public markets, is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting held on November 10, 2022 (the “Meeting”), all nominees listed in its management information circular dated September 28, 2022, were elected as directors of the Company.

Shareholders approved setting the number of directors of the Company at 4. Each of the following four nominees proposed by management was elected as a director. The proxies received by management with respect to the election of directors were as follows:

Director Percentage of Votes For Wayne Lloyd 99.824% Jeremy Gardner 99.844% Kelly Allin 99.972% Curt Marvis 99.973%

As a result, the board of directors of the Company now consists of Wayne Lloyd, Jeremy Gardner, Kelly Allin and Curt Marvis.

Shareholders also approved the appointment of Kingston Ross Pasnak LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company’s auditor for the ensuing year and the authorization of the board to fix the auditor’s remuneration.

A total of 10,062,486 common shares of the Company were voted at the Meeting, representing 12.53% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares. Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About NFT Tech

NFT Tech works to develop infrastructure, assets, real estate and IP in the metaverse, build and generate revenue from P2E and M2E games, and bring insights and benefits to the public markets. By bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and the Web3 space, NFT Tech is mainstreaming decentralized ownership, NFTs, and the metaverse. Current projects include founding the GOAT Guild and Fuku.

Wayne Lloyd, Executive Chairman

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 (604) 800-5838