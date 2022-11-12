News
Kim Kardashian Praises Khloe Kardashian For Her Drastic Weight lost As She Breathlessly Tries 2023 Met Gala Outfit
Khloe Kardashian is set to make her first appearance at the 2023 Met Gala and according to Kim Kardashian, Khloe's divorce helped with an enviable weight loss. Kim admits her other Kendall Kardashian was worried about Khloe's drastic weight loss during her divorce. But Kim certainly is impressed at her sister's skinny look and showered…
Column: Veteran point guard Goran Dragić is earning more minutes on a Chicago Bulls team looking for a spark. ‘It’s really easy to fit in here.’
Goran Dragić is getting acclimated to life in Chicago, which can be a bit of a culture shock for a 15-year NBA veteran who spent most of his NBA career in Phoenix, Miami and Houston.
“Every city is different, and I’ve had luck for most of my career to be in warm places,” the Bulls guard said before a recent game. “So this is one of the big differences this season, being in Chicago.”
Dragić hasn’t seen the real Chicago yet.
The temperature outside the United Center was in the 60s when we spoke, and there had yet to be frost on the ground. The unseasonably warm weather was providing false hope that the dreaded Chicago winter was overrated — until center Nikola Vučević assured him it was only a mirage.
“So far it has been amazing, but everyone has been telling me it’s going to get worse,” Dragić said with a grin. “I like the city. It has a big Serbian community, so it’s like being home a little bit. I still need to explore a little bit, but ‘Vooch’ and Marko (Simonović) are here, and they’re going to show me around a little.
“So far, so good. We’ll see about winter. I still have to buy a jacket.”
No jacket?
“Not yet,” he said.
So far, so good also has been the reaction of Bulls fans to the start of Dragić’s season on the West Side. The 36-year-old Slovenian has helped fill the void at point guard created by Lonzo Ball’s injury, shooting 46.7% from 3-point range, making some eye-popping assists and generally solidifying the Bulls bench, which has turned from a weakness to a strength.
A tough early-season schedule finally eased up a bit this week with three off days before the Bulls return to action Sunday, taking on the Denver Nuggets at the United Center.
The signing of Dragić to a one-year, $2.9 million deal in July didn’t move the needle much in Chicago. Dragić did his homework and liked what he heard. He knew Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas from his stint in Houston, where Karnisovas was the Rockets director of scouting and was friends with Ivica “Duke” Dukan, the special assistant to Karnisovas and the Bulls director of international scouting. Dragić then spoke with former Bulls forward Toni Kukoč, who told him nothing but good things about the organization.
Dragić played only 21 games last year in Toronto and Brooklyn and figured to play a minor role for a Bulls team that returned most of its starters and top bench players. That changed with Ball’s setback from a left knee injury and an uncertain timetable for his return, sending Ayo Dosunmu into a starting role.
Still, Dragić averaged only 17 minutes of playing time in the first 10 games after playing for Slovenia in EuroBasket 2022 in September and not having much time to rest before the start of Bulls camp.
“I’m good,” he said. “I think that helps me prepare for this season. I’ve been in a good mental state and a good physical state. I know this season is long but I feel the coaching and medical staff already have the plan in place for me.”
So no load management for the 36-year old?
“When I need it we’ll use it,” he said. “But so far it’s not an option.”
Coach Billy Donovan has turned to Dragić more often the last three games, andv he has averaged 24 minutes and shot 53.3% (16-for-30). Dragić, Alex Caruso and Javonte Green have provided a much-needed spark off the bench for a team that frequently has started cold.
The Bulls still need of some consistency, especially late in games. DeMar DeRozan last season almost single-handedly won close games down the stretch, earning the title “King of the Fourth” for his ability to take over games, including back-to-back buzzer-beaters against the Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards.
The 2021-22 Bulls had a 25-16 “clutch record,” defined as games in which the scoring margin is five points or less with five or fewer minutes remaining. That 61% win percentage ranked fourth in the league behind the Phoenix Suns, Memphis Grizzlies and Wizards. But this seaon they’re 0-6 in that category, the only team in the league without a win.
Dragić feels it’s starting to come together with more practice time and a chance to get comfortable with each other.
“It’s really easy to fit in here,” he said. “We still need to work on some stuff on the floor, try to get on the same page. It’s getting easier everyday. We’ve had a lot of games back-to-back and four games in six nights, and we didn’t have a lot of practice to develop that chemistry, so you try to develop that in a game.
“Now we have eight days and only two games, so we’re going to be able to work a little bit and jell.”
Dragić’s playmaking skills have been one of the more enjoyable aspects of the young season. Whether it’s a no-look pass to Vučević in the corner, a lob to Andre Drummond for a dunk or a behind-the-back pass to Zach LaVine, Dragić has displayed some showmanship in the tradition of NBA legend Pete Maravich. One thing we’ve learned about Dragić is to expect the unexpected.
“He was next level,” Dragić said of Maravich. “I just try to read the game. Sometimes the easy pass is not there, so you have to pass it behind the back, and it’s just a reading situation.
“I always try to do something for the public, for the fans, as long as it’s not a turnover.”
It’s too early in the season to make any real statement about the Bulls, who could be 8-5 with a few more clutch shots at the end of games. But they’re confident they can compete in the East despite their so-so start, and when Ball returns the bench will be even deeper.
Maybe they’ll start heating up as the days grow shorter and colder.
By then Dragić should have that jacket.
Donald Trump demands a resumption in Arizona after the defeat of another of his candidates:
Former President Donald Trump lambasted election officials in Arizona on Friday night as another of his candidates lost a Senate race and Republicans stand by their accusations that his medal could have cost them control of the upper house .
For his part, Trump demanded an overhaul and claimed the fraud cost Republicans the victory in the state.
Republican Blake Masters’ loss to Mark Kelly leaves the Democrats just one seat to retain control of the Senate.
This has increased the pressure on Trump, who is accused of supporting extremist candidates who had little chance of winning.
On Friday night, Trump went on the offensive, claiming – without evidence – that fraud robbed Masters of the win in Arizona.
“Mass voting machines didn’t work, but only in Republican districts,” he claimed in an article on his Truth Social website.
“People were made to wait for hours and then got exhausted or had other things to do and left the voting lines by the thousands.”
Donald Trump is under increasing pressure after his list of Senate candidates performed poorly. On Friday night, he claimed fraud cost Blake Masters the win in Arizona
The Masters lost to former astronaut Mark Kelly in one of the races Republicans hoped could swing the Senate in their direction. The result was announced on Friday evening
Democrats need just one more seat to retain control of the Senate after Mark Kelly defeated Blake Masters in Arizona. Trump is blamed by his own party for some of the losses
Officials in Maricopa County — which includes Phoenix — reported Tuesday that about a fifth of vote tabulation machines had malfunctioned.
However, a judge rejected a legal bid by Republicans to keep polls open late, saying they had presented no evidence that anyone had been prevented from voting.
And officials said all ballots would be counted.
However, that didn’t stop allegations of voter fraud from immediately circulating on social media.
“It’s a scam and voter fraud, no different from ballot box stuffing,” said Trump, who clung to the claims.
“They stole the election from Blake Masters.
‘Redo the election.’
In Arizona, law enforcement officials are on high alert for the protests, with barricades and security fencing erected around the Maricopa County Department of Elections.
The state was the center of conspiracy theories in 2020, when Joe Biden narrowly won the state from Trump – the first Democrat to take the state since Bill Clinton.
“We are trying to resolve this issue as quickly as possible,” said Bill Gates (left), chairman of the Maricopa County Supervisors. “And we also have redundancy in place”
Trump also posted: “Rigged Elections, Open Borders = Third World Countries”.
“The United States is a failed nation.”
This time around, Arizona was one of the main battlegrounds as Republicans tried to retake the Senate.
But the results across the country went against the GOP, with a string of high-profile figures losing to Democrats.
Trump took much of the blame.
He supported Don Bolduc in New Hampshire, TV doctor Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, and Herschel Walker in Georgia.
Bolduc and Oz both beat more traditional candidates in their primaries, and Trump took credit for helping them to the nomination.
“Trump got them the nomination and ultimately condemned the party to defeat,” said a Republican strategist, speaking on condition of anonymity, “which is exactly what could happen with the 2024 presidential election s ‘he decides to present himself’.
Trump had hoped to cement his dominant position midterm, ahead of what is expected to be a presidential announcement on Tuesday.
A number of insiders have since said the poor performance of his candidates could see him delayed.
Heading into Tuesday, forecasts suggest Republicans had a slight advantage in the race to take the Senate.
But on Friday night, the Democrats had 49 seats to the Republicans’ 49. Walker’s race is on its way to a second round in December.
And in Nevada, incumbent Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto had edged about 800 votes closer to Republican state attorney general Adam Laxalt, leaving control of the upper house on the razor’s edge.
67-year-old Kris Jenner Lavish Praises On Her Cheating Boyfriend Corey Gamble On His 42nd Birthday
Looks like someone among the Kardashians is having a happy relationship. Wondering who it might be? Our super mom Kris Jenner has found the right cheating partner with less drama and she doesn't fail to let us know. It's been 8 years since they started dating and it's all faux, sorry, joy! As 42-years-old Corey…
Column: With the division’s balance shifting, the Chicago Bears rebuild could soon be well-positioned to ‘take the North and never give it back’
As the Chicago Bears prepare to finish their first swing through division opponents Sunday when they play host to the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field, it’s a good time to look back on general manager Ryan Poles’ bold declaration during his introductory news conference.
“The most important piece is we’re gonna take the (NFC) North and never give it back,” he said in January.
Ultimately, if Poles is going to be the architect Chairman George McCaskey envisioned, success will be judged in the postseason. Dominating the division is the gateway to that goal, and it’s where the Bears have fallen short for too long.
Former coach Matt Nagy was 8-10 in the NFC North his last three seasons, with five of those victories coming against the Lions. The Bears have been above .500 in the division only twice in the last 10 seasons — 5-1 in 2018 and 4-2 in 2019.
Poles and coach Matt Eberflus are 0-2 in the division so far, losing to the Packers 27-10 in Green Bay in Week 2 and to the Minneapolis Vikings 29-22 in Minneapolis in Week 5. At the midpoint of the season, it’s worth noting winds could be changing in the division. The Packers are mired in a five-game losing streak for the first time since 2008, Aaron Rodgers’ first season as a starter.
The Packers have won the division three straight seasons and in eight of the last 11, but there are major questions about the future with Rodgers turning 39 in December. The Packers entered the season with a cast of young wide receivers, and the idea was Rodgers, coming off consecutive MVP seasons, would hold things together with the defense helping carry the way.
The wide receivers have struggled, injuries have decimated the roster and coach Matt LaFleur, who lost 10 regular-season games through his first three seasons, is in the midst of a storm. The Packers are averaging 17.1 points per game, their lowest total through nine games since 1992, Brett Favre’s first season with the franchise.
As appealing as it is for Bears fans to ruminate about an NFC North future not involving Rodgers, he signed a three-year, $150 million contract in March and a fully guaranteed $58.3 million option bonus in 2023 that leaves the Packers with few options to move on from him after this season.
But the end of a combined run by Favre and Rodgers that is in its fourth decade is arriving soon. It’s easy to wonder if problems run so deep at Lambeau Field that it will be challenging for the Packers to return to contention in 2023.
The rest of the division has undergone sweeping change in the last two years. Lions GM Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell were hired in 2021, and the team hasn’t won a playoff game since the 1991 season or seen results from its latest reboot.
“I know this is difficult, our rebuild is hard, but we really believe in our process,” owner Sheila Ford Hamp told Detroit media late last month. “We really believe we’re going to turn this thing around the right way, through the draft. It requires patience. It’s frustrating. Am I frustrated? Absolutely. Are the fans frustrated? Absolutely.”
A vote of confidence from the owner 1½ seasons into a fresh start never seems like a good thing, but such is life for the Lions, who have yet to win the NFC North since it was established in 2002. They have yet to take a shot with a young quarterback after acquiring Jared Goff in the trade that shipped out Matthew Stafford. That move could happen this offseason.
The Vikings have been one of the bigger surprises at 7-1. They have a 4½-game lead on the Bears and Packers and are one victory shy of matching last season’s total. New GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and coach Kevin O’Connell crafted a plan to rebuild on the fly, and so far it has worked.
Quarterback Kirk Cousins, 34, continues to put himself in lucrative positions, and the Vikings in March signed him to a fully guaranteed one-year, $35 million extension. At worst, he’s a two-year bridge to the future at the position. That’s essentially the plan the Lions adopted with Goff, but the Vikings appear headed to the postseason while the Lions very well could have a top-five pick.
The Bears are confident in their path, having scored 94 points over the last three games, an offensive surge that rarely has been seen in these parts. There is growing belief quarterback Justin Fields can be the centerpiece of a total roster overhaul for Poles, who used this season to straighten out the team’s salary-cap situation.
The remainder of the season will be judged in large part on Fields’ improvement at the position that has been so vexing to the organization. It’s not an oversimplification to suggest the first team in the division to have proof of a young franchise QB will be positioned for success moving forward.
There’s a ton more that goes into it, and the Bears’ position is a great example. Poles will need to overhaul a struggling defense, and questions remain regarding the offensive line and at receiver. Each division rival has its set of problems.
Fields’ ascent over the last three weeks has energized a fan base that was frustrated through a messy offensive start to the season, but the ongoing evaluation at Halas Hall is more measured.
“My proof is different from your guys’ proof and most people’s proof,” offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said Thursday. “It’s a mindset. It’s the way we go to work every single day and get better every single day. Just because the stats say one thing … you have to avoid that. When you’re in the phase that we’re in, we’re trying to grow and get better every day. To become something special, you have to ignore the good and the bad when you’re talking about stuff that gets reported (and focus on) what is real.”
It’s highly unlikely the Bears take the North this season, but Poles was laying out long-range plans, ones he knew would require patience and a lot of work. The clock on a return to contention is sped up if Fields continues to settle in, and it certainly appears a shift in the division is playing out this season.
Scouting report
Aidan Hutchinson, Lions defensive end
Information for this report was obtained from NFL scouts.
Hutchinson, 6-foot-7, 264 pounds, is a rookie drafted No. 2 overall out of Michigan. He leads the Lions with 4½ sacks with three of them coming in a Week 2 loss to the Washington Commanders.
Hutchinson made his first interception last week in a victory over the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. He set a Wolverines record with 14 sacks last season when he was the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy.
“Coming out in the draft he wasn’t given enough credit for how fluid and athletic he is, especially his lower body flexibility,” the scout said. “He can bend on the edge. He’s got good short-area closing speed. His hand usage is starting to improve.
“One of the best traits that’s not talked about is his ability to set the edge as a defensive end in the run game. When you’re drafting a guy at No. 2 overall, you’re looking for a two-way player. He’s a big, powerful, base defensive end. He’s got good pursuit speed. He’s an extremely high-effort player. He’ll become more refined as a pass rusher.
“He makes plays late in the down and those are still impactful, like a Trey Hendrickson, who was paid a bunch of money to leave New Orleans and go to Cincinnati. Hutchinson is relentless. He never stops playing, and that is a special trait to have. Not everyone is like that. That’s the truth. Is he high level and off the charts in terms of pass-rush traits? I don’t think so. But he’s going to be a very good football player for a long time.”
Sylvester Stallone Opens Up About He Doesn’t Own the Rights to ‘Rocky’
Peace is not an option.
Sylvester Stallone explained he doesn’t own the rights to the iconic “Rocky” movie franchise during an interview on SiriusXM’s “Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw.”
Stallone was promoting his upcoming ‘Tulsa King’ TV series, when Shaw asked the 76-year-old if there was a chance to ‘make peace’ with Irwin Winkler, who owns the film rights in ‘ Rocky” and “Creed” franchise.
“You can’t make peace with someone who has been so, so nefarious in my opinion,” Stallone said.
The ‘Rambo’ star went on to say “everyone did well,” but no one was supposed to do better than anyone.
Stallone opened up about the odd situation where Winkler owns the rights to the movie he created. He reminded listeners that even Stephen Spielberg doesn’t own the rights to “Jaws,” which belong to Universal Pictures.
Stallone made it clear that it wasn’t about the money for him, but rather that he wanted to leave something “Rocky” for his family once he was gone.
“I wrote it. I thought it would be nice to say, ‘Here’s the cherished gesture here. Beautiful children, beautiful wife. When I’m long gone, that’s you. That’s what I have done for you.
Stallone said he and his family would never own the rights to the “Rocky” franchise.
One of the most successful film series of all time, the ‘Rocky’ franchise has amassed $1.7 billion, including the two “The Creed spinoffs.
Calling the whole ordeal a “tough emotional race,” Stallone said he would never watch “Creed 3,” which is slated for release in March 2023.
Stallone has no beef with ‘Creed’ star Michael B. Jordan, saying he would sign on for a ‘Creed 4’ as long as Winkler and his son, David, weren’t involved.
David Winkler has served as the franchise’s producer since 2006’s “Rocky Balboa.”
Ownership of the “Rocky” franchise has long been a touchy subject for Stallone, who was paid $75,000 for his original screenplay and acting fees, plus 10 net points, earning him at least a 2.5 million on the first film, according to Variety.
The original “Rocky” grossed $225 million worldwide.
“Our commitment to him was that he could play in it,” Winkler told The Hollywood Reporter in 1983.
“We convinced United Artists to give us the money to do it. They only gave us a limited amount of money and they said we had to pledge our houses. We really mortgaged ourselves to make sure we delivered it on time, and we did.
America waits as Arizona vote count continues for day four
US Senate race:
- Masters: 43.4%
- Kelly: 54.7%
Governor’s Race:
- Republican Kari Lake: 46%
- Democrat Katie Hobbs: 54%
Attorney General Race:
- Republican Abe Hamadeh: 46.5%
- Democrat Adrian Fontes: 56.3%
Secretary of State
- Republican Mark Finchem: 43.7%
- Democrat Adrian Fontes: 56.3%
Full election results were as follows at 10:55 p.m. Eastern Time, with approximately 83% of votes reported, according to the New York Times:
- Kelly: 1,128,917 – 51.8%
- Masters: 1,005,001 – 46.1%
- Winner: 46,189 – 2.1%
Governor’s Race:
- Hobbs: 1,100,005 – 50.7%
- Lake: 1,068,908 – 49.3%
Attorney General Race:
- Mayes: 1,074,673 – 50.45%
- Hamade: 1,055,522 – 49.55
Secretary of State Race:
- Cast iron: 1,129,144 – 52.8%
- Finchem: 1,011,019 – 47.2%
In its unofficial results released in a press release, Maricopa County officials report that “approximately 265,000 to 275,000 ballots remain,” including:
- Estimated ballots to be declared on Election Day: 5,000
- Estimated first ballots remaining to be processed and tabulated: 254,000
- Estimated number of early ballots remaining to be cured: 13,000
- Estimated provisional ballots remaining to be searched: 1,114 (7,885 total)
Archer Noted that “the GOP cavalry is coming” in another tweet as 114,000 ballots, which have yet to be tallied, “will break in favor of” Lake. It’s unclear when these will compile, Archer added.
It’s also big. The next batch of 114,000 late early dropouts that have been passed to the Elections Department will break in favor of @KariLake.
Important Note: We don’t know when these bulletins will be compiled, but the GOP Cavalry is coming.
– The AZ – abc15 – Data Guru (@Garrett_Archer) November 12, 2022
9:20 p.m. Eastern Update: In a statement sent by the Republican National Committee (RNC) on Friday evening, attorney Harmeet Dhillon said the RNC and the Arizona Republican Party “demand” that efforts to Round-the-clock vote counting is implemented until tabulation is finished.
“This election has exposed deep flaws in Maricopa County’s election administration,” his statement begins. “Arizona deserves better – transparency, certainty, efficiency – and above all, an accurate and timely announcement of election results that can be accepted by all voters.”
“The RNC and the Arizona Republican Party are demanding that 24-hour ballot processing changes be implemented until all votes have been counted, along with full transparency and updates. regular and accurate public updates,” Dhillon said.
“We will not hesitate to take legal action if necessary to protect the right of Arizona voters to have their ballots counted,” she added.
Additionally, Gates noted that the drop will include “a fair amount” of the 17,000 ballots that were not read by tabulators and placed in secure boxes at polling stations in addition to the “remainder of early votes. before polling day”. Last night the county valued 29,153 of those votes remained. He is valued that there are a total of 340,000 to 350,000 ballots in circulation in Maricopa County before Friday night.
The results of Arizona’s top four statewide races were as follows as of 8:36 p.m. EST Friday, according to The New York Times: US Senate race – 79% of respondents:
- Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ): 1,069,075 – 51.6%
- Republican Blake Masters: 958,081 – 46.3%
- Libertarian Marc Victor: 44,123 – 2.1%
Governor’s Race – 79% say:
- Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs: 1,041,266 – 50.5%
- Republican Lake Kari: 1,019,288 – 49.5%
Attorney General Race – 79% saying:
- Democrat Kris Mayes: 1,017,995 – 50.28%
- Republican Abe Hamadeh: 1,006,593 – 49.72
Secretary of State Race – 79% saying:
- Democrat Adrian Fontes: 1,069,413 – 52.6%
- Republican Mark Finchem: 964,430 – 47.4%
Update: Republican U.S. Senate candidate from Arizona Blake Masters expressed optimism that he still has a path to victory during a 2:00 p.m. Eastern press call:
It will all depend on how those voters who filed on Election Day, how were they like voters in person on Election Day. We have good reason to believe these people might be excited, disproportionately four out of four Republican voters. And, you know, we know they’re going to break our way, but if they break us enough, then we’re going to win this election, and we have reason to believe that’s true.
We now know that Pima County is sitting on about 50,000 late advance ballots; those won’t be great for Republicans, though they might not be terrible. We also know that Pima is sitting on 44,000 Election Day deposits, which we expect to be good, maybe not good by Maricopa’s Election Day deposit margins, but pretty good. So I think we can expect a few Pima drops that don’t look good for Republicans, but they’re fast running out of Democratic-friendly ballots.
And Maricopa seems to have exhausted the ballots that will be in favor of the Democrats, so I think we’re about to start analyzing in Maricopa the hundreds of thousands of Republican voters four out of four, and if those numbers are good enough, I’m going to be the next senator from Arizona. Otherwise, we always knew it would be a close race, but our message is… Conservatives watching this race know it’s just too close to call. It’s probably going to go down to 10,000 anyway, and we feel good; we have a way. There is a media narrative that tries to downplay this, and we ignore it.
US Senate race – 78% of respondents:
- Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ): 1,059,557 – 51.7%
- Republican Blake Masters: 944,580 – 46.1%
- Libertarian Marc Victor: 43,553 – 2.1%
Governor’s Race – 78% say:
- Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs: 1,031,985 – 50.7%
- Republican Lake Kari: 1,005,075 – 49.3%
Attorney General Race – 78% saying:
- Democrat Kris Mayes: 1,009,039 – 50.41%
- Republican Abe Hamadeh: 992,583 – 49.59
Secretary of State Race – 78% saying:
- Democrat Adrian Fontes: 1,060,093 – 52.7%
- Republican Mark Finchem: 950,754 – 47.3%
The nation continues to await election results in Arizona as vote counting continues for the fourth day in the Grand Canyon state.
Results were as follows in major statewide races as of 1:13 p.m. Eastern Time Friday, according to the New York Times:
US Senate race – 82% of respondents:
- Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ): 1,059,387 – 51.7%
- Republican Blake Masters: 944,350 – 46.1%
- Libertarian Marc Victor: 43,542 – 2.1%
Governor’s Race – 82% say:
- Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs: 1,031,816 – 50.7%
- Republican Lake Kari: 1,004,837 – 49.3%
Attorney General Race – 82% saying:
- Democrat Kris Mayes: 1,008,880 – 50.41%
- Republican Abe Hamadeh: 992,338 – 49.59
Secretary of State Race – 82% say:
- Democrat Adrian Fontes: 1,059,922 – 52.7%
- Republican Mark Finchem: 950,521 – 47.3%
Below is a percentage breakdown of tabulated votes by county as of 1:13 p.m. Eastern Time, according to the Time:
- Apache: 80%
- Cochise: 81%
- Coconino: 78%
- Gila: > 95%
- Graham: > 95%
- Greenlee: >95%
- La Paz: 70%
- Maricope: 86%
- Mohave: 85%
- Navajo: 86%
- Pima: 73%
- Primary: 88%
- Santa Cruz: > 95%
- Yavapai: 90%
- Yuma: 80%
ABC 15 Data Analyst Garrett Archer reported there were still about 407,664 outstanding ballots in Maricopa County, Arizona’s most populous county, before Thursday night. The figure included about 290,000 early ballots cast on Election Day, and the other outstanding ballots included early ballots received before Election Day.
The results of nearly 79,000 advance votes ahead of Election Day in Maricopa County were processed Thursday night, as Archer reported. A Maricopa County spokesperson confirmed to Breitbart News before the fall that it would “include advance ballots received on Monday, Sunday and part of Saturday.”
According to Archer, the prize breakdown was as follows:
The 290,000 early votes that were submitted on Election Day, which many believe will break in favor of the GOP candidates, were not included in Thursday’s tabulation results. The spokesperson told Breitbart News that the results of these “are likely to start being reported” on Friday. Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates told CNN on Thursday that the count will continue into next week.
Maricopa County did not immediately respond to Breitbart News’ request for comment on Friday asking what time results can be expected later in the day and specifically how many pre-Election Day early votes are still pending. This article will be updated as soon as a spokesperson responds.
It should be noted that not all counties are Processing ballots cast in the order in which they arrived. In other words, early votes received last weekend and Monday are processed for signature verification and sent for tabulation ahead of early votes received on Election Day.
Dave Wasserman of the Cook Political Report called the U.S. Senate race at 12:46 a.m. Eastern Time and declared Kelly the winner. As of this writing, it appears Wasserman is the only one to call the race, and Breitbart News has not declared a winner.
Breitbart News
