KHARKIV REGION, Ukraine — The hunt for Ukrainians aiding Russians has led intelligence investigators to an idyllic village with a house on a hill, where the father of an accused traitor lives.
Labor Department says children were illegally working night shifts to clean up meat processing plants
Investigation reveals 13-year-old suffered chemical burns on the job; sanitation service provider PSSI says it prohibits employment of minors
Bill Maher mocks Dem’s obsession with non-white, non-male contestants amid 2024 talks: ‘Sorry Gavin Newsom’
“Real Time” host Bill Maher called attention to the Democrats’ obsession with identity politics, particularly regarding who they will appoint in 2024.
During his Friday interview with Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, Maher asked if the country was “on the gay hump” with his successful re-election bid as America’s first openly gay governor and the election of two lesbian governors in Oregon and Massachusetts. Polis credited voters who say “it doesn’t matter” who they are but instead care about what they stand for.
“Do you think when you run for president that might actually be an advantage?” Maher asked as Polis shook his head in reaction to the presidential buzz. “Because the Democratic Party is very important to tick boxes. And it’s very hard to imagine a ticket now on the Democratic side that would only have two consecutive white men. It’s impossible to imagine. So they have to tick boxes. boxes. You tick one of them.”
BILL MAHER CALLING DESANTIS ‘POWERFUL’, RIP ‘LOSER’ TRUMP: ‘HOW MANY ELECTIONS HAS HE NOW MADE IN GEORGIA?’
“First of all, I have the job that I love,” Polis replied. “I’m really passionate about Colorado, I hope everyone visits Colorado, enjoys Colorado…”
“So you’ll never run for president,” Maher said.
“I love this job I have, it’s the job I want,” Polis replied, drawing laughter from the audience for his non-response.
Polis added, “It’s not a bad thing that the Democratic Party wants to be like America. I mean, I think it’s good that you have a party, you know, about race, about race, about sex on all these different – on faith, on all these different factors. I mean, you want to look like America. People should be able to look in the mirror and say, ‘Hey, there’s someone like me in Congress or someone like me on the Supreme Court. “That’s a good thing.”
“That’s a good thing. But the question, though, is that the priority?” Maher asked. “I think that’s what people squirm at times in Democrats. Is that more of a priority than things like merit that should matter more? Is that more of a priority than facts or science? ”
BILL MAHER SAYS DEMOCRACY ‘WILL LOSE’ HALFWAY: ELECTING ‘ELECTION DATES’ WILL LEAD TO ‘AUTHORITARIANISM’
“That should never get in the way of merit, right? You always want the best president, the best congressman,” Polis replied. “But what I think is exciting, at least where the Democrats are, and I think most Americans are, is that these things don’t matter. I mean, look President Barack Obama, right, the first African American President of the United States of America… These barriers that are still in people’s minds, like somehow I can’t do this , I think they fall, and there really is no barrier for anyone with any background and any race who they are who they love their faith or no faith at all. really has no, no obstacles to serve in any office.
Later during the roundtable, Maher revived the topic with his guest, Rep. Ro Khanna, D-California, who was touted as a potential 2024 hopeful if President Biden does not seek re-election.
A member of the panel, CBS News correspondent Robert Costa predicted that Polis and Khanna will show up until the president does.
“And that’s fine because there are no white straight guys. The last thing you want is a white straight guy. Sorry Gavin Newsom!” Maher burst out laughing.
BILL MAHER MARVELS AT GOP’S POPULARITY AMONG HISPANIC VOTERS: DEMOCRATS’ PADERING DIDN’T WORK
“I’ll say this…I don’t think it should matter,” Khanna replied. “I don’t think it should matter if someone is Indian-American, gay, straight. I think what matters is what your view of this country is… That’s the only thing Who should matter if someone is white, straight, gay. Indian, whatever. There should be absolutely no relation.
“It shouldn’t, but it will,” Maher pushed back. “Look, I don’t have a dog in this fight. I’m not running for president. I don’t care if it’s two white guys or two fucking purple guys! I’m just saying the Democratic Party, where they at with the identity politics they’ll never have two straight white guys. And maybe they shouldn’t. I’m just saying it’s a fact. It just can’t be. So you have to be- check one of the boxes. Fortunately, you do.”
The HBO star then cited potential candidates for 2024 compiled by New York Times contributing opinion writer Frank Bruni, many of whom are on the diversity checklist.
Maher was quick to fire one, Vice President Kamala Harris, who he said should run for “president of the University of Santa Barbara.”
BILL MAHER: ATTACK ON PAUL PELOSI IS LATEST IN ‘COLD CIVIL WAR’
“Pete Buttigieg? Gay. Great,” Maher said before making a controlling gesture with his hand. “Governor Gretchen Whitmer? Yes. Senator Amy Klobuchar? Ro Khanna? Governor Jared Polis? Gavin Newsom? Sorry. And Senator Elizabeth Warren.”
“Anyone on this list that you think is better than anyone else?” Maher asked Khanna, who was notably on the list.
“Joe Biden,” Khanna replied.
“Oh for fuck’s sake, come on,” complained Maher.
“I’ll tell you the one thing Democrats need,” Khanna continued. “We have to have a clear vision of patriotism. We have to say that this country has made huge progress on race. We have made huge progress on gender. We are the greatest country in the world… And I think this a message of inclusion and a vision for the country-”
“And celebrate the progress we’ve made!” Maher exclaimed. “Not to always be so depressed about ourselves! This is a Democratic problem that you need to solve.”
“The only thing Liz Truss did was pave the way for a British Indian to become prime minister,” Khanna said. “My grandfather spent four years in prison with Gandhi [for] Indian independence. Two generations later you have an Indian ruling Britain. How not to say that the story is moving forward?
“Absolutely,” Maher agreed.
China tightens restrictions as rise in virus cases reported
BEIJING — Everyone in a district of 1.8 million people in southern China’s metropolis Guangzhou was ordered to stay home on Saturday to be tested for the virus and a major city in the south- west closed schools as a further rise in infections was reported.
Nationwide, a total of 11,773 infections have been detected in the past 24 hours, including 10,351 in people with no symptoms, the National Health Commission said. China’s numbers are low, but the rise over the past week is a challenge to a “zero-COVID” strategy that aims to isolate every infected person.
The quarantine for travelers arriving in China has been shortened to five days from seven as part of changes to virus checks announced on Friday to reduce their costs and disruption. But the ruling Communist Party has said it will stick to “zero COVID” even as other countries ease travel and other restrictions and try to shift to a long-term strategy of living with the virus.
A total of 3,775 infections have been found in Guangzhou, a city of 13 million people, including 2,996 in people with no symptoms, according to the NHC. This is an increase from Friday’s total of 3,030, including 2,461 people without symptoms.
Residents of Haizhu District in Guangzhou were ordered to stay at home on Saturday during the tests, the district government announced on its social media account. One member of each household was allowed to go out to buy food.
Guangzhou, 120 kilometers (75 miles) north of Hong Kong, has shut schools and bus and subway services across much of the city as the number of cases rises.
Flights from Guangzhou to the Chinese capital, Beijing, and other major cities have been canceled.
Across the country, people wishing to enter supermarkets, office buildings and other public buildings are required to show negative results of a virus test taken as often as once a day. This allows authorities to detect infections in people with no symptoms.
In the southwest, the industrial city of Chongqing has closed schools in its Beibei district, which has a population of 840,000. Residents were barred from leaving a series of apartments in its Yubei district, but the city gave no indication of how many people were affected.
Earlier this year, the ruling party shifted to isolating buildings or neighborhoods with infections instead of its previous approach of suspending access to cities over costly complaints. But during epidemics, these restrictions can always extend to areas with millions of inhabitants.
Public frustration and complaints that residents are sometimes left without access to food or medicine have turned into protests and clashes with local authorities in some areas.
Elsewhere, mass testing was also carried out on Saturday in eight districts with a total of 6.6 million people in the central city of Zhengzhou.
Access to an industrial zone in Zhengzhou that houses the world’s largest iPhone factory was suspended last week following outbreaks. Apple Inc. has warned that shipments of its new iPhone 14 model will be delayed.
Despite efforts to mitigate damage to the world’s second-largest economy, forecasters say business and consumer activity is weakening after growth rebounded to 3.9% from a year earlier in the for the three months ending in September, compared to 2.2% in the first half.
Economists cut their forecast for China’s annual economic growth to just 3%, which would be among the lowest in decades.
President Xi Jinping’s government has refused to import foreign vaccines and defied demands for more information about the source of the virus, which was first detected in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019.
Economists and public health experts say ‘zero COVID’ could stay in place for up to another year. They say millions of older people need to be vaccinated before the ruling party can consider lifting controls that prevent most foreign visitors from entering China.
After Hurricane Nicole, Condo Owners Struggle With Beach Life
David Haber, a condominium litigation lawyer, said he anticipated those involved in the reconstruction would be extremely cautious. After the Champlain Towers collapsed, he said, “they will now bend over backwards to be extremely careful.”
Nanette McKeel Petrella, who owns three units in one of the evacuated buildings, Castaways Beach Resort, said she expects costs to rise. Part of the building’s pool deck had collapsed, with cracks running up and down what was left. Parts of the dike had also collapsed.
Ms McKeel Petrella, 66, sits on the building’s board of directors and expected the board to raise fees to make the necessary fixes. “It’s the reality,” she says.
She said she was less worried about herself than about elderly and disabled residents. “I don’t know what they’ll be able to afford, whether they have to do appraisals or raise condo fees,” she said.
The fighting had already started.
On Friday afternoon, a handful of Castaways residents sat in the lobby of the building, angry and frustrated by local police orders to evacuate the building, which they perceived to be fine.
A man tore down a sign in anger. Another, Michael Riviera, who has multiple sclerosis and uses a mobility scooter, said he could not return to his fifth-floor flat because the elevator was out of order. He said he had spent the previous night at a hotel and had paid $134. Now he had to get his things and medical supplies back.
“I have to go up the stairs,” Mr. Riviera said. “I’ll probably sit on my butt and come back up.”
Robert Longmire, 66, a two-unit owner, described the building as “working perfectly”. He added: “Now they have turned off the hot water. They try to make the situation miserable for the tenants who don’t want to leave.
Pakistan wants to swap national currencies with Russia – official – RT Business News
Islamabad is waiting for Moscow to greenlight a currency swap deal, the head of the country’s trade mission says
The Pakistani trade mission has asked the Russian Ministry of Commerce to introduce a currency swap agreement to strengthen economic ties between the two countries, mission chief Muhammad Shaukat Hayat said on Friday.
“I have launched a proposal to sign a pact on a currency exchange and sent an official letter to the relevant ministry. Now the ball is in Russia’s court. We are waiting for a response. It may be any mechanism – exchange of rubles or barter”, he said.
Russia and its trading partners have increased the share of national currencies in mutual settlements in an effort to move away from the US dollar and the euro. In recent years, Moscow has steadily pursued a policy of dedollarization of foreign trade and negotiated the switch to local currencies for settlements with India, China, Iran and Turkey.
READ MORE:
Russia’s abandonment of the dollar is “irreversible” according to a leading banker
In October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the dollar’s reign as the world’s trading currency was under threat and predicted that settlements in national currencies would gain momentum and gradually become dominant across the world.
For more stories on economics and finance, visit RT’s business section
The Ukrainian SBU hunts down the enemy within: “agents” for Russia
“I’ll be honest, boys,” the father told officers, “early days I was passing coordinates to my guys.”
But in a country where loyalties can be twisted, were his guys Russians or Ukrainians?
Even in the midst of a war in which Moscow targeted Ukrainian civilians and caused countless deaths, Russia was able to recruit Ukrainians to help with its invasion. Sometimes it’s blackmail. Sometimes it’s through winnings. And sometimes Ukrainians are simply sympathetic to their country’s enemy – whether it’s because of Soviet nostalgia or the shared Russian language and ethnic identity.
Eliminating these moles and saboteurs is the job of the SBU. Officers from the top-secret agency’s counterintelligence department recently granted Washington Post reporters rare access to their daily work, which includes traveling to recently liberated villages and carrying out what’s known as a “filtration” – asking locals about what happened under the occupation and who might have collaborated with the Russians. Sometimes they are so close to the front line that they fight alongside Ukrainian soldiers.
While the Ukrainian army is fighting the foreign enemy in front of it, the main task of the counterintelligence department of the SBU remains the search for enemies inside, sometimes even in its own ranks.
In July, President Volodymyr Zelensky replaced the agency’s director after several senior officers were arrested and branded traitors. One of these moles was recently discovered in the Kharkiv office after allegedly informing the Russian security services of the time and place of a planned meeting between the mayor of Kharkiv, the local head of the SBU and the commander of the Ukrainian 92nd Mechanized Brigade – a high-value target for an airstrike.
‘It’s hard to get used to, even though it’s what we do every day,’ said an SBU officer who asked to be identified by his call sign, Advokat, which means ‘lawyer’ .
“You think about the damage caused by this activity – how many children, civilians, soldiers, brothers and sisters have died and been injured because of this,” Advokat said. “How many were left without family or home and forced to leave? When you remember this, it motivates you to expose traitors as much as possible and bring them to justice.
In a room in a detention center in downtown Kharkiv, Sergey, the man charged with treason for revealing the location of Ukrainian military bases, sat on a small stool and groped his hands . Sergey agreed to an interview with The Post on the condition that his last name not be used, but Advokat and the prison guards remained in the room. Sergey admitted to sending screenshots of Google Maps, with some dots circled, to a Russian cellphone number.
Sergey’s family lives in small villages near the town of Balakliya, a part of the Kharkiv region occupied by Russian forces in the early days of the war. After his sister told him that Russian soldiers stole money from their father, Sergey said he complained to a neighbor about being worried about his family’s safety. The neighbor gave him a Russian number to call and explain the situation, Sergey said. So he did.
His father’s money was returned a month later, Sergey said. Then Sergey received a message from the Russian number offering to “work together”. Sergey said he refused.
“The next day they wrote that they knew where my parents were,” he said. “They said it was a war and anything could happen. And like that, they blackmailed me.
The SBU’s counterintelligence department divides Ukrainians who work with Russians into different categories. Those like Sergey, recruited while living in Ukrainian-controlled territory, are considered agents. The most valuable agents are those with access to information, such as moles within the SBU or other government agencies. They are the hardest to expose, Advokat said, because they understand how the SBU works and can cover their tracks better.
Then there are the collaborators: the Ukrainians who cooperate or help the Russians in the occupied areas. But even these people are divided within their own ranks. Some have pro-Russian views and are eager to help the occupiers, for example by revealing who in town served in the Ukrainian army. But there are other Advokat called “invertebrates” – people who bend to survive in harsh conditions.
When the Ukrainian military takes over a town or village, SBU officers are the first after them to begin the screening process – weeding out collaborators through interviews with locals, checking people’s phones and other means.
In early September, after Ukrainian forces expelled Russian troops from most of the Kharkiv region, Advokat and his colleagues entered the town of Kupyansk on the same day as the advancing soldiers.
The Russians had used the town as the seat of their regional occupation government, so the SBU officers first went to the abandoned local administration building. Inside they found a list of people who had worked with Russian-controlled authorities. The Russians withdrew so quickly that they had left him behind.
“There was so much work that we spent several nights there,” Advokat said.
In the Kharkiv region, which borders Russia and is predominantly Russian-speaking, agents and collaborators are prevalent. Many residents have traveled to Russia frequently for work or still have relatives living there.
“You can’t suspect everyone,” Advokat said. “But over time, a certain professional strain happens when you start to suspect everyone.”
Sergey’s father was also a suspect. If the son had passed on information to the Russians, perhaps the father had also helped the soldiers occupying his village. Speaking to the man outside his home, Advokat began an introductory talk. The goal was to persuade him to come with them for a more formal questioning at their office. The father is not identified due to security risks and because he has not been charged.
Sergey’s father then told Advokat that he had passed the coordinates of the Russian troops to someone in the SBU, even giving Advokat the first and last name of his contact.
“How did the Russian forces behave? Advokat asked him.
“You could even say they were respectable,” the father replied in Ukrainian.
“They robbed you? »
“But you just said they behaved respectably,” Advokat replied, raising his voice.
The father then said that the Russian soldiers also tried to rape his wife, earning another sarcastic response from Advokat about the man’s initial assessment of the occupiers. He told Advokat that another soldier came later and gave him 50,000 rubles, or about $820, and apologized for his colleagues robbing him. For Advokat, this confirmed that an exchange of money had taken place for Sergey’s services.
“How could I not take the money?” the man said. “So they would have said I was against them and would have done something else to me.”
After his village was liberated by Ukrainian troops in September, Ukrainian forces installed an air defense system and an M142 high mobility artillery rocket system, known as HIMARS, near his home. The father even kept shrapnel from an airstrike the Russians then launched.
Coincidentally, it was information about the location of this type of equipment in Chuhuiv that his son would have passed on to the Russians.
The father told Advokat he was a patriot who hated what his son had done and he agreed to come and give his statement to the SBU later in the week. Outside his home, he and his wife allowed SBU officers to inspect their phones, and Advokat said there appeared to be nothing suspicious. But Advokat refrained from passing judgment. There was still more to investigate – with this case and countless others.
“I’ll tell you honestly, he’s my son, but he took five years from my life,” the man told Advokat.
“Why five years? Advokat asked.
“Well, it’s that war, you know,” he replied. “I can’t bear to go through that again. I don’t want to see this dirt. I can breathe freely now – and then I couldn’t breathe, believe me.
“I’m sorry”, the father finally added. “God help you.”
FTX is on the verge of collapse after a failed agreement with Binance
The “catastrophic” fall of Crypto
The crypto industry is facing growing unrest after Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, pulled out of its deal on Wednesday to save struggling rival FTX. The prices of major tokens like Bitcoin and Ether have fallen sharply over the past 24 hours. And FTX now faces ruin as it grapples with a funding shortfall of perhaps $8 billion.
FTX’s implosion raises a host of questions: How did it lose billions? Did he break the law? How did sophisticated investors like venture capital firm Sequoia Capital miss red flags? Meanwhile, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried – who is known as SBF and was once described as a millennial JP Morgan – looks likely to face legal judgment.
Binance didn’t like what he saw when he looked at the FTX books, the company tweeted yesterday, in reference to “reports of mismanaged client funds” and federal investigations. (Reuters reports that SBF attempted to back Alameda Research, a trading arm of FTX, with billions of funds from the exchange, including client assets.)
FTX itself is now in chaos. Much of its legal staff – including its general counsel, Can Sun – quit, while Alameda took down its website. Meanwhile, SBF is looking for billions in emergency funds. ‘I am deeply sorry that we entered this place and for the role that I played there,’ he told employees yesterday.
Crypto executives fear a loss of confidence in their industry. “It will be catastrophic for the ecosystem in the short term,” Jay Jog, co-founder of blockchain company Sei Network, told CoinDesk.
Even elite investors have lost money on FTX. Sequoia, the venture capital firm known for its hugely profitable bets on Google, WhatsApp and more, publicly admitted yesterday that it has amortized his investment in the exchange. Others who had backed the company include BlackRock, SoftBank and Third Point, as well as celebrities like Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen.
Experts have wondered how sophisticated investors could have pumped money into FTX, which was valued at $32 billion at the start of this year, despite red flags like troubled finances — and even the absence of a chief financial officer (Sequoia insisted he performed “rigorous due diligence”).
Courts and regulatory inquiries await. Unless SBF miraculously finds a lifeline, FTX is likely to file for bankruptcy, leaving creditors, customers, investors, and business partners to fight for what is rightfully theirs. It is unclear where FTX would file for insolvency: although it has a US subsidiary, the company is incorporated in Antigua and Barbuda and its headquarters are in the Bahamas.
Meanwhile, the SEC and the Department of Justice are reportedly investigating FTX for potential securities violations. Gary Gensler, the chairman of the SEC, alluded to FTX in a speech yesterday: “We will continue to do our job as a beat cop,” he said. State securities regulators are also running in circles. Whether SBF or other FTX associates will also face civil or criminal lawsuits — and where those legal fights would take place — remains unclear.
A crackdown on crypto is seemingly inevitable. “Regulators will scrutinize exchanges even more,” Binance founder Changpeng Zhao said. told employees yesterday. (His firm is already being investigated for possible money laundering violations and sanctions.) Operating licenses will be more difficult to obtain, while companies will be under pressure to be more transparent and demonstrate proof of reserves, insurance funds and more, he added.
Vladimir Putin will no longer attend the G20 meeting next week in Bali. The news that the Russian president will skip the meeting comes a day after the country’s military announced an embarrassing withdrawal from the strategically important Ukrainian city of Kherson.
World leaders are working to help the poorest countries deal with climate change. At the COP27 conference, Africa-based insurers pledged to create a $14 billion financial program to cover the costs of disasters such as droughts and floods. The leaders also called for an overhaul of the IMF and World Bank to transfer more climate finance to developing countries.
Nicole slams Florida, packing torrential rains and high winds. Now a tropical storm, it made landfall overnight near Vero Beach, Florida.
On Musk, innovation and doing “dumb things”
Since taking over Twitter, Elon Musk seems to be flying by the seat of his pants. (He conceded this yesterday, tweeting, “Twitter will do a lot of dumb things In the coming months. ) But during a live audio event with wary advertisers on Wednesday, the billionaire unexpectedly revealed what he had in mind for his new venture.
Twitter will be more than a social network, he said. Musk believes the company can process payments and increasingly compete with TikTok in online video and OnlyFans in subscription content. “If nothing else, I’m a technologist and I can push technology forward quickly,” he said.
The whiplash around the check shows the risks of going fast. On Wednesday, Twitter finally unveiled blue icons for subscribers who pay $8 a month for Twitter Blue. The platform also introduced gray badges for large corporations, governments, and media users, meant to ensure these organizations aren’t easily impersonated… except they soon disappeared, and Musk tweeted that he had “kill” functionality.
While Musk has said Twitter will crack down on copycats, the consequences of opening up verification to paying users are coming to light. Sports fans complain that Twitter Blue followers impersonate professional athletes and trusted sportswriters and spread false commercial information. But it’s not hard to see followers trying to impersonate companies or financial journalists and tweeting false information about companies as a way to manipulate the markets.
See also: President Biden has said Musk’s dealings with foreign governments are worthy of “examination,” after lawmakers questioned the role of Saudi investors and others in funding his takeover. control of Twitter.
A little more clarity emerges on the midterms
It could be days before we know which party controls the House, and a month before we know the same for the Senate. Here is the last one:
The House: The Republicans are still expected to take control (as of this morning they are 11 seats from a majority), but several races have not been called. One that was: Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney of New York, chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, bowed to his Republican opponent, Mike Lawler.
Republicans are targeting Donald Trump: With candidates backed by the former president grossly underperforming, some party members have suggested a break with Trump: “I strongly believe he should no longer be the face of the Republican Party,” former Rep. Peter said. King of New York, a longtime Trump supporter. .
Exclusive: The Wire Digital is raising funds to expand
The Wire Digital, a China-focused information and data company, has raised $14 million from investors led by Silicon Valley venture capital firm Sequoia Capital, DealBook first reported. The funding round taps into growing demand for information about Chinese companies amid growing geopolitical tensions between Beijing and the West.
The Wire was founded by David Barboza, a two-time Pulitzer Prize winner who reported on China for The New York Times, and Lynn Zhang, a former private equity executive.
The platform is largely a resource for executives and regulators, who use it for everything from due diligence to researching potential ties to the company, to using forced labor in Xinjiang, a region where millions of Uyghurs are interned. “We are trying to transform this dark area of global finance,” Barboza said.
Sequoia partner Michael Moritz said he did not believe the deal would be hampered by political pressure to decouple China’s economy from the West. “The idea that China is turning inward and not trading with its neighbors or cousins around the world is not going to happen, nor is the United States suddenly going to stop wanting to buy in China or sell in China,” he added. he said.
The Wire will use the proceeds from the transaction to invest in its technology and editorial operations, and is looking to expand into countries including India and Vietnam.
ADL switches to ESG
The Anti-Defamation League, the Jewish advocacy group that fights anti-Semitism and other forms of discrimination, seeks to capitalize on one of Wall Street’s hottest and most controversial trends. The group acquires JLens, an ESG – environment, social and governance – investor specializing in investing in Jewish values, and manages approximately $200 million for other Jewish nonprofits.
The ADL believes it is now the first anti-hate group to run an ESG fund. JLens, like other ESG funds, buys stakes in companies and then uses its influence to push for improved corporate policies related to the environment and other social issues. “Business is the next frontier in the fight against hate,” says ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, citing the recent example of companies severing business ties with Kanye West after the rapper’s anti-Semitic comments.
The ADL has shown some skepticism towards the ESG Last year, he joined other Jewish groups in speaking out against a division of mutual fund giant Morningstar over concerns of anti-Israel bias in its ESG research. “ESG right now needs a rigor that the field currently lacks,” Greenblatt told DealBook. “The ADL hasn’t had the means to engage companies in this way, and we’re thrilled to have a seat at the table.”
Policy
President Biden has said he plans to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping during his upcoming trip to Asia to discuss ways to ease tensions between their countries. (WSJ)
-
Hackers are exploiting a years-old vulnerability in Microsoft SharePoint to infiltrate government systems around the world. (Rest of the world)
The best of the rest
