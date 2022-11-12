News
Literary pick: Dancer turned poet Mary Moore Easter ‘tells on herself’ in new memoir
The woman on the cover of “The Way She Wants to Get There” is caught by the camera in mid-flight. Wearing a filmy white dress that floats around her, we see an image of a dancer whose joy in movement is written on her smiling face.
That dancer is Mary Moore Easter, known for her poetry readings around town. But she was first a dancer, fighting to fulfill her need to dance even though she was older than most in her early classes with the Hauser dance company and had two daughters and a husband who wanted the house to be clean.
Easter reveals all in her memoir, subtitled “Telling on Myself,” in which she traces her development as a dancer during the decade between 1968 and 1979, when she tried to balance her “trickster body’s” need to move with her duties as the wife of a staff member at Carleton College in Northfield.
She writes about being the first Black family in Northfield where she was startled to see the congregation stand before church services and sing the Norwegian national anthem — in Norwegian. She wasn’t on the East Coast anymore.
A born rule-breaker, Easter was raised in Petersburg, Va., where her parents were on the Faculty of Virginia State College (now University) in a talented family of musicians and educators. Her husband grew up in the Bronx in New York, but both their families set the highest priority on education.
While working with the dance program at Carleton, Easter met prominent visiting dancers who helped her make contacts in New York. Somehow, she managed to move back and forth between Northfield and the high-level studios in the East. Finally, she was an independent dancer/choreographer who called on her Black heritage while embracing the new, modern dance movement. She danced to other people’s choreography and to her own, accompanied by music written by her musician mother.
Multi-talented Easter founded and directed Carleton’s dance program at the same time she was a Cave Canem Fellow at the Foundation for African American poetry. She has won awards in poetry and dance and is now Rae Schupack Nathan Professor of Dance and the Performing Arts Emerita at Carleton, where the dance studios are dedicated to her.
Throughout her story, Easter weaves in our nation’s history of race relations, from slavery to the murder of George Floyd, although she never mentions his name.
“Tracing one Black woman’s efforts toward the goal of an artistic career lays bare contributing factors for 2020’s tumultuous racial upheavals, new understandings of American racial history and global attention to racial injustice,” she writes in the Introduction to her book.
Conversation with Mary Moore Easter
Easter will discuss her memoir (Nodin Press, $19.95), at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls.
The program is free, but attendees are asked to RSVP.
Go to magersandquinn.com/events.
Your Money: There’s a lot of noise out there — don’t listen to it
Market “noise” is any information that distorts underlying trends in the economy or financial markets. We’re seeing lots of it in the daily scrum of ads from financial companies and self-serving opinions from investment pundits.
Many market participants use noise rather than factual information to make trading decisions, relying on news trends, apparent surges or declines in prices or word of mouth rather than the hard work of analyzing companies. The problem with market noise — and why you should avoid it — is that it can make it difficult to determine what’s really driving a trend, if a trend is changing, or the market is merely experiencing short-term volatility. Generally, the shorter the time frame, the more difficult it is to separate meaningful market movements from distorting noise.
They’re called commercials for a reason
With stock market tickers scrolling constantly on cable TV, you need to think about how these channels are paid: by Wall Street firms that promote their services on those very same channels. Wall Street is geared to drive stock prices up, since not only do they benefit from selling those stocks but are paid to promote companies that pay them to issue those stocks. Wall Street wants the public to take actions that benefit Wall Street. It may or may not benefit the public at large.
What media should you treat with a healthy dose of skepticism?
• Shows that teach you HOW to invest yourself — These programs operate under a simple premise: make enough bets and you win. Or do you? Suspect programs typically promote such “get-rich” schemes as how to use other people’s money to buy real estate or such system-beaters as how to use puts, calls or options to boost returns. What they don’t tell you is how leverage and derivatives can work the other way, too. And while it’s possible that you can follow the stock and bond markets and make great investment decisions, and even may have fun doing it, you need to remember that there’s someone on the other side of every trade. Professional investors have access to deep research, specialized knowledge of industries, markets and geographies. They have reams of data to support their investment decisions, and the time and determination to develop and implement a strategy.
• Shows that tell you WHAT to invest in — The list is endless. Purported market specialists promise to show you — for a fee, of course — the inside track on how to invest in the “hottest” asset classes, such as Bitcoin, foreclosed mortgages, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) or Icelandic certificates of deposit (CDs). They tout the benefit of making huge, concentrated bets in a single asset class, often promising outsized returns. Often, these recommendations come after the big money has already been made.
• Phone solicitations — Years ago, Bruce got a call from someone trying to sell him an initial public offering (IPO). He asked the caller how he knew this investment was good for him. The caller replied that it was “good for anybody…a ground floor opportunity.” Bruce told the caller that would be like him offering to sell 50 pound bags of dog food for a dime a bag. You’ll never see dog food this cheap again in your life. But what if you don’t own a dog? You would have absolutely no reason to buy the dog food. The point is, if you don’t know me, or my financial situation, how do you know this investment is right for me?
• Newsletters and websites — The financial media, which include social media, investment-oriented newsletters and websites, ratchet up anxiety by zeroing in on financial things that investors have zero control over, such as inflation, oil prices or interest rates. Or they focus on strategies that they say will exploit market bubbles and corrections. The problem with these unregulated channels is that they tend to work: One-third of Americans act on financial advice found on social media, and 32% say they trust social media influencers and celebrities’ financial advice. If such “sure-fire” strategies really were successful, why would promoters be out selling them? They’d be on the beach. Sensible investors know that making the right market calls is fiendishly difficult, and that time in the market is far more helpful than market timing.
Do what the rich and famous do
Fabulously successful investors’ situations are very different from the regular investors the noise-makers target. Great wealth comes from either having concentrated equity in a business (think Warren Buffett with Berkshire Hathaway or Bill Gates at Microsoft); phenomenal personal brands (Oprah, Jimmy Buffett, or Michael Jordan); or through inherited wealth. But none of these ultra-wealthy people became rich on their own! Most have had a team of advisers their entire careers to help them.
The rest of us mostly build our nest eggs through some combination of career earnings, a company-sponsored retirement plan and personal investments — and having a plan, knowing what to invest in and why. If you don’t have the time or inclination to do this work yourself, seek out a qualified financial adviser who can help prepare you for market downswings, seek new opportunities in the markets and, perhaps most of all, help you tune out the market noise.
The opinions voiced in this material are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual.
Bruce Helmer and Peg Webb are financial advisers at Wealth Enhancement Group and co-hosts of “Your Money” on KLKS 100.1 FM on Sunday mornings. Email Bruce and Peg at [email protected] Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Wealth Enhancement Group and Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services are separate entities from LPL Financial.
Must be “more ambitious” than Paris climate goals
During Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” USAID Administrator Samantha Power said we need to make the goals of the Paris climate accords “more ambitious” and that states- United must “accelerate” the achievement of their goals under the agreement.
Power said:[W]When the president came to the COP last year – to the climate summit last year, he got to talk about back to America, back to the Paris treaty, back to efforts to drastically cut emissions when there had been so much rollback of the regulations that had been put in place in the Obama years. This year, it comes after securing a $368 billion investment in the fight against climate change. And you might just – it doesn’t get old, here at a climate summit, I mean, you might almost hear a gasp, again, as people wrestle with what that means. Because it matters, not only in terms of the United States reducing emissions and meeting the Paris targets that have been set, which we know that over time we also need to make more ambitious and accelerate. But by doing – by making this substantial investment domestically, it’s going to drive prices down everywhere. And that will mean more solar power, more wind power, more access to renewable energy at a cheaper price in places that also contribute significantly to emissions. »
Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett
Russia orders more hypersonic missiles as Ukrainian leaders warn of possible attack at G20 summit
Russia is looking to add more sophisticated weapons to its stockpiles and ordered “several dozen” Tsirkon hypersonic missiles this fall, state media TASS reported on Friday.
The order is expected to be fulfilled by the end of 2023 and comes after the Kremlin ordered a “batch of Tsirkons” in the summer of 2021.
The report comes just days after Tehran, which has helped Russia in its war in Ukraine, announced it had developed its own hypersonic missile – prompting some to wonder if Moscow had helped its Middle Eastern ally develop sophisticated weaponry, although US defense officials have expressed skepticism about the authenticity of Tehran’s claims.
IRAN SAYS HAS BUILT A HYPERSONIC BALLISTIC MISSILE
Hypersonic missiles are not only capable of traveling more than five times the speed of sound, at a speed of 3,800 mph, but they can also travel on complex trajectories, making them difficult to defend, the report said. Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.
Russian armed forces have launched “multiple” hypersonic missiles into Ukraine since the start of the war, according to senior US defense officials, although it is unclear how many missiles remain in Russian stockpiles.
The Kremlin has suffered major setbacks in its arms supplies and its ability to maintain its military lines in Ukraine, and Kyiv saw one of its greatest achievements on Friday after Russian forces withdrew from the southern city of Kherson.
While Ukraine and its Western allies have championed Ukraine’s advancement, former DIA intelligence officer for Russian doctrine and strategy Rebekah Koffler warned the pullout could be a trap.
UKRAINE’S ZELENSKYY CALLS KHERSON ‘OURS’ AFTER RUSSIAN RETIREMENT
“Things are very smooth now,” she told Fox News Digital. “The Ukrainian intelligence services are very capable, having had support from the United States and NATO. They have almost certainly planned for various contingencies.”
“What cannot be ruled out is that the Russians have set a trap and are planning to carry out a false flag operation,” she added.
A Ukrainian air force spokesman, Colonel Yurii Ihnat, sounded an equally ominous tone on Saturday and warned that Russia may consider using next week’s G20 summit in Indonesia – when the Leaders of 20 major countries will meet to discuss the global economy, climate change and future development – as a distraction to hit Ukraine.
Ihnat pointed out that Russia has a habit of employing “provocations around such days” in reference to previous attacks the Kremlin has carried out during major events.
$1-2 Billion in FTX Client Funds Missing: Report
Sam Bankman-Fried, co-founder and managing director of FTX, in Hong Kong, China on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
Lam Yık | Bloomberg | Getty Images
As Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX enters bankruptcy protection, Reuters reports that between $1 billion and $2 billion in client funds have gone missing from the failed crypto exchange.
Reuters and The Wall Street Journal discovered that Bankman-Fried, now the former CEO of FTX, transferred $10 billion in client funds from his crypto exchange to digital asset trading house Alameda Research.
investment related news
Alameda, also founded by Bankman-Fried, was considered a sister company to FTX. These cozy ties are currently under investigation by multiple regulators, including the Department of Justice, as well as the Securities and Exchange Commission, which is investigating how FTX handled client funds, according to multiple reports.
Much of the $10 billion sent to Alameda “has since disappeared”, according to two people speaking to Reuters.
Reuters revealed that the two sources “held senior positions at FTX until this week” and added that “they were briefed on the company’s finances by top employees.”
One source put the discrepancy at $1.7 billion. The other estimated it between 1 and 2 billion dollars.
It appears that Reuters contacted Bankman-Fried via text message. The former FTX chief wrote that he “didn’t agree with the characterization” of the $10 billion transfer, adding that “we didn’t secretly transfer.”
“We had confusing internal labeling and we misread it,” the text message read, and when asked specific questions about the allegedly missing funds, Bankman-Fried wrote, “??? “
Bahamas emergency meeting
Last Sunday, Bankman-Fried called a meeting with executives in Nassau to review FTX’s books and determine how much money the company needed to cover the hole in its balance sheet. (Bankman-Fried confirmed to Reuters that the meeting took place.)
It’s been a tough few days for FTX after Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao tweeted that his company was selling the last of its FTT tokens, FTX’s native currency. This followed a post on CoinDesk highlighting that Alameda Research, Bankman-Fried’s hedge fund, held an inordinate amount of FTT on its balance sheet.
Not only did Zhao’s public statement cause FTT’s price to plummet, but it also led FTX clients to hit the exits. Bankman-Fried said in a tweet that FTX clients demanded about $5 billion in withdrawals on Sunday, which he called “larger by a huge margin.” It was the day of the emergency meeting of SBF in the capital of the Bahamas.
The heads of FTX’s regulatory and legal teams were reportedly in the room, as Bankman-Fried revealed multiple spreadsheets detailing how much money FTX had loaned Alameda and for what purpose, according to Reuters.
The documents, which apparently reflected the company’s most recent financial situation, showed a transfer of $10 billion in customer deposits from FTX to Alameda. They also revealed that some of those funds — somewhere in the $1 billion to $2 billion range — couldn’t be counted among Alameda’s assets.
The financial discovery process also unearthed a “backdoor” in FTX’s books that was created with “bespoke software”.
Both sources speaking to Reuters described it as a way for the ex-CEO Bankman-Fried to make changes to the company’s financial record without reporting the transaction internally or externally. This mechanism could theoretically have, for example, prevented the transfer of $10 billion to Alameda from being reported to its internal compliance team or external auditors.
Reuters says Bankman-Fried flatly refused to set up a so-called backdoor.
FTX and Alameda Research did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment.
Craig Robinson performs Not My Job on “Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!” : NPR
This week’s show was taped at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorer Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Craig Robinson and panelists Brian Babylon, Negin Farsad and Tom Papa. Click on the audio link above to listen to the entire show.
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Netflix
Who is Bill this time
The red fade; A Lotto Prize; Don’t lick!
Questions from the panel
The world’s first gift card
Bluff the listener
Our panelists read three stories about sleepovers gone wrong, only one of which is true.
It’s Not My Job: Craig Robinson Answers Three Craigslist Questions
Of Office at Brooklyn 99, Craig Robinson is the actor you’re always thrilled to see appear on your TV. He may be an accomplished multi-hyphanate, but can he answer our three Craigslist questions?
Questions from the panel
My Octopus Pitcher Trainer; Anti-stress shovels; Philadelphia Chicken Man
Limerick
Bill Kurtis reads three topical limericks: Teething Thomas Edison; Electronic Birds of Prey; The most expensive phone case ever
Lightning fills the void
All the news we couldn’t put anywhere else.
Predictions
Our panelists predict what the next warning issued by the National Park Service will be.
