‘Love Sick’: Trove of Bob Dylan’s teenage love letters for sale
By MARK PRATT
A deeply personal collection of love letters in which a teenage Bob Dylan tells his high-school sweetheart that he envisions changing his name and selling a million records is going up for sale in Boston.
The Hibbing, Minn. boy — still known then as Bob Zimmerman — wrote the 42 letters totaling 150 pages to Barbara Ann Hewitt between 1957 and 1959. The missives, to be auctioned by RR Auction, have never before been made public and shed light on a period in the folk-rock icon’s life for which not much firsthand information is known.
“This archive is one of the most culturally important of the 20th century we have ever offered,” said RR Auction Executive Vice President Bobby Livingston, a big Dylan fan.
The collection, including a lavish Valentine’s card, is a “first-person account of Dylan’s formative years,” he said.
Hewitt’s daughter found the letters after her mother died in 2020.
According to the auction site, in the letters, which are “wide-ranging in scope and content, the young Dylan reveals his dreams of changing his name and selling a million records, offers bits and pieces of poetry, and professes his never-ending affection.”
In one letter, he asks Hewitt for feedback about changing his name (Little Willie and Elston are mentioned in the letters), and writes about selling a million records (he’s actually sold about 125 million) and appearing on “American Bandstand” in front of throngs of screaming girls.
“They really give an insight into how he’s going to present himself,” Livingston said. “It shows that Dylan dreamed all this up, and it all came true — he foresaw it.”
Dylan, now 81, wrote to Hewitt about the details of his life, such as preparing for the Hibbing High talent show and subjects such as singing, songwriting, recording, cards and clothing and the records he was listening to. He also invited Hewitt to the Buddy Holly show in Duluth.
Every letter is accompanied by its original mailing envelope addressed in Dylan’s own hand, with nearly all also signed on the flap: “Bob.” Also included are a signed Valentine’s Day card and a brief unsigned handwritten note. All are being offered as a single lot with a starting bid of $250,000. Bidding closes on Nov. 17.
Alas, like most teenage romances, it came to an end. In one of the last letters, the future Nobel laureate asks Hewitt to return the photographs he sent her.
But it seems likely Dylan did not forget her. Hewitt’s daughter told RR Auction that Dylan called her mother sometime in the late 1960s after he’d hit the big time and asked her to come to California. She turned him down.
According to the auction site, Barbara Ann Hewitt was born in Minnesota in April 1941 but spent her early years in cities across America, moving with their father’s jobs.
The family settled in Hibbing, Minn. when she was in her early teens. In 1957, as a sophomore at Hibbing High she was in the same history class as Bob Zimmerman. They were friends that autumn, and began dating during in December — just after the Hewitts had moved to New Brighton.
On New Year’s Eve, the two had a date and they fell in love that night.
Their correspondence began in January of 1958 and lasted at least a year.
She kept her letters until her death in 2020.
Hewitt moved on, apparently. She married another Hibbing man, but divorced in the late 1970s after seven years and never remarried, her daughter told the auction house.
Hewitt was a redhead, and Livingston speculates that Dylan’s references to redheaded or auburn-haired women in some songs were inspired by Hewitt, including “Tangled Up in Blue” where in one line he wonders “if her hair was still red.”
Pioneer Press reporter Kristi Belcamino contributed to this report.
Butler, Kentucky, mayor’s race determined by coin toss
The mayor of a town in Kentucky lost his candidacy for re-election out of hand.
The rudimentary method was used in the town of Butler to break a tie between incumbent Greg McElfresh and his 25-year-old challenger Mason Taylor – who both garnered 55 votes in Tuesday’s mayoral election.
Pendelton County Sheriff Edwin D. Quinn assigned heads to McElfresh and tails to Taylor before reversing the fateful draw.
“The coin went around the floor about three times and spun around and then it went tails and I had this big exhale of relief,” Taylor told WCPO.
Kentucky law states that split votes in an election must be divided by “batch” or randomly.
According to Taylor, this is the second time Butler has turned to a draw to choose a head of government. In 2018, the city council used the method to break a tie for its own election.
The 25-year-old mayor-elect works as a firefighter and paramedic in addition to his duties as a city councillor.
“I want to reassure people that, going forward, my visions for the city will remain [the same as] the campaign promises I ran on,” Taylor told WCPO, adding that he aims to increase revenue growth by expanding geographically and attracting new businesses.
“But I also want to make the town of Butler a place where my kids can grow up and my kids’ kids can grow up,” he said.
New York Post
Minnesota Senate Democrats, Republicans name new leadership
Senate Democrats have tapped Minneapolis Sen. Kari Dziedzic to lead their caucus after regaining control of the chamber from Republicans in Tuesday’s election.
Dziedzic will lead what the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party says is the “most diverse Senate caucus in Minnesota history” when the party takes complete control over state government at the beginning of 2023.
The 34-member Senate DFL caucus selected Dziedzic and four other leaders after closed-door deliberations Thursday at the hall for the Carpenters Local Union 322 in St. Paul. Addressing reporters late Thursday afternoon, Dziedzic explained how she hoped to approach the job.
“My goal is to be very inclusive and to unify us. We were elected to move forward and let Minnesota move forward,” Dziedzic said. “Voters told us they don’t want gridlock and so they gave us a trifecta, and so my goal is to keep us unified together and move stuff forward to improve Minnesotans’ lives.”
Republicans controlled the Senate for six years, but in January, DFLers will have a “trifecta” — control over the Senate, House and governor’s office — meaning they can move forward with their agenda without making major compromises with the GOP. Their priorities include creating a paid family leave program and increasing education funding. They could also move forward with legalizing recreational marijuana and codifying abortion rights protections in state law.
It’s just two days after the election, so legislative Democrats and Republicans are still organizing their respective caucuses and have not yet offered many specifics on their policy priorities.
Dziedzic and the three other leadership positions announced Thursday all hail from the Twin Cities Metro area, though Dziedzic said she expects the remaining leadership positions will include senators from greater Minnesota. The incoming Senate majority is the first in Minnesota legislative history to be majority-woman, the DFL said. It includes the youngest woman ever elected to the Senate as well as the first Muslim and Black woman elected to the state Senate.
DFL senators named North Minneapolis Sen. Bobby Joe Champion the president of the Senate. He is the first Black man to serve in that role and will replace Sen. David Osmek, R-Mound. The Senate president presides over Senate business and ensures members follow parliamentary procedures.
John Marty, a longtime senator from Roseville, will lead the finance committee and the tax chair will be Sen. Ann Rest of New Hope. Their work will be front and center as the Legislature produces a budget in the 2023 session, as is required in odd-numbered years.
Meanwhile, Minnesota Senate Republicans selected East Grand Forks Sen. Mark Johnson to lead their 33-member caucus in that chamber. Previously, Jeremy Miller of Winona led the Senate Republican majority.
Johnson said Senate Republicans will continue to push for getting the record $9.25 billion surplus back to Minnesotan taxpayers, investing in public safety and permanent ongoing tax relief. Asked which issues he could see Republicans compromising on with the new DFL majority, Johnson said they’d have to approach each issue individually.
“We all care about Minnesotans, and so where those interests overlap and the priorities overlap, we’re going to try very, very hard to be working with them and be a real team with them,” he said.
Sens. Julia Coleman, R-Waconia, Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids, Karin Housley, R-Stillwater, and Bill Weber, R-Luverne, will also serve on the minority leadership team in the Senate.
The Minnesota House Republican Caucus had not announced any changes to its leadership as of Thursday night. Former House Speaker Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, has been the minority leader since 2019 after the GOP lost the majority in the House.
The Minnesota House DFL met to caucus Thursday, but as of 8 p.m. had not released any updates on the upcoming session. The current House Speaker is Melissa Hortman, a DFLer from Brooklyn Park.
US and UK troops train to ‘pacify Russian civilians’ – media – Reuters
Russian speakers allegedly acted as unruly mob stoked by ‘Fakebook’ and ‘Twatter’ messages
US and UK military forces held a joint exercise to practice interoperability and test their latest gadgets and combat techniques in terrain similar to the “Ukrainian Steppe” would have included war games about how they “pacify” crowds of angry Russian-speaking civilians.
The current exercises are taking place in the Mojave Desert in California as part of the Pentagon. “Convergence Project”which has been expanded this year to include participation from allies Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.
Troops, including an elite British infantry regiment, practiced “lessons learned” of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict while training in open desert landscapes “similar to the flat terrain of the Ukrainian steppe”, said the British Times newspaper.
The drills took place at Fort Irwin, a sprawling US Army base that features realistic mock villages built with the help of Hollywood set designers. In years past, Arabic speakers and Afghans have been hired and brought in from the Los Angeles area to play the role of civilians. This time around, with the Russian-Ukrainian conflict raging in Eastern Europe, most of the civilians were played by Russian speakers.
“The fake civilians even have their own social media networks – ‘Fakebook’ and ‘Twatter’ – on which they whip up an unruly crowd by reporting any instances of misbehavior by US troops,” says the Times. “The soldiers must then pacify the crowds.”
The exercise marked the first time members of Britain’s new Ranger Regiment deployed alongside the US 75th Ranger Regiment, according to a UK government statement. It allowed troops to test cutting-edge technologies — such as artificial intelligence, robotics and new drones — while practicing information-sharing procedures with their allies.
For example, swarms of drones identified targets and British rocket launchers fired at enemy positions spotted by US F-35 fighter jets, the Times said. UK Defense Procurement Minister Alex Chalk said the exercise demonstrated the progress made by the UK military as a “a more lethal, agile and expeditionary force, through key collaboration with our longstanding international allies and partners.”
Russia is not alone in attracting the attention of Western military planners. An earlier stage of Project Convergence simulated a conflict breaking out on a Pacific island, after the Pentagon identified China as the main threat to US national security.
You can share this story on social media:
RT
Vikings still waiting to find out if Bills will start Josh Allen or Case Keenum at quarterback
Over the past month, the Vikings have faced two former Minnesota quarterbacks: Teddy Bridgewater of Miami and Taylor Heinicke of Washington. Will Case Keenum be next?
On Friday, Buffalo listed star quarterback Josh Allen as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Vikings at Highmark Stadium due to a right elbow injury. If he can’t play, the Bills will turn to Keenum, who played for Minnesota in 2017.
“I know what kind of competitor he is,” Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks, a former teammate, said of Keenum. “I know what he brings to the table. We had it really good with him when he was here.”
Keenum started 14 games in 2017, going 11-3 as a starter as the Vikings made it to the NFC Championship Game. He threw the “Minneapolis Miracle” pass to Stefon Diggs, who is now also with Buffalo, to defeat New Orleans in the playoffs.
Allen was hurt last Sunday against the New York Jets. He didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday before being limited in Friday’s workout. Bills coach Sean McDermott said he will be a game-time decision.
“I’m a huge fan of Case. … He’s going to be able to run their offense as is,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said. “I’m not expecting any difference if Case is indeed the one who ends up starting. I still wouldn’t count out (Allen) either. .. We’re prepared regardless.”
Injury updates
The Vikings ruled out defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson (right calf) and cornerback Cameron Dantzler (left ankle) for Sunday’s game.
Tomlinson will miss his second straight game, but O’Connell is hoping he can return Nov. 20 against Dallas. He was replaced in the lineup for last Sunday’s 20-17 win at Washington by James Lynch, with Khyiris Tonga also seeing some action at the spot.
Dantzler will be replaced by rookie Akayleb Evans, who took over for Dantzler when he was hurt in the second quarter against the Commanders. O’Connell said Evans, a fourth-round draft pick, had “a very good week of practice” and he’s “very confident” in him.
Rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., a second-round draft pick, said Evans was “awesome” at Washington. While Evans has been ahead of Booth on the depth chart since the preseason, Booth said there is “competition every day” and both “go out there and try to win a spot.”
The Vikings on Wednesday designated tight end Ben Ellefson for return from injured reserve after he missed four games with a groin injury and he returned to practice. Ellefson is eligible to be activated to face Buffalo but did not sound optimistic about that happening.
“I’m probably not quite there yet, but we’ll see,” he said.
The Vikings instead could elevate rookie Nick Muse from the practice squad to be a third tight end.
The Bills also listed safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) and cornerback Greg Rousseau (ankle) as out, cornerback Kaiir Elam (ankle) as doubtful, and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel) as questionable.
Briefly
Tacked above his locker at the TCO Performance Center, Vikings edge rusher Za’Darius Smith has a T-shirt he said a fan sent him. It shows an illustration of Smith sacking Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers and reads, “PURPLE QB EATERS.” … Greg Joseph never has kicked at Buffalo, where the weather can be problematic, but has reached out to some NFL kickers to ask for advice. “We all pick each other’s brains,” he said. “I always do my homework.” He said Buffalo “gets windy” but the “turf seems decent.”
Adani Power reports Rs 696 Crore Q2 profit on higher one-time revenue
New Delhi:
Adani Power on Friday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 696 crore for the September quarter 2022-23, mainly due to higher one-time income.
In the prior year period, it suffered a net loss of Rs 231 crore, according to a statement from the company.
Total revenue was 52% higher at Rs 8,446 crore compared to Rs 5,572 crore in the September quarter 2021-22.
Revenue growth was helped by improved tariffs under long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) due to higher imported coal prices as well as improved merchant tariffs /short term due to increased demand.
Revenue for the quarter includes one-time revenue of Rs 912 crore, mostly in the form of other higher revenue due to a late payment surcharge, it said.
By comparison, revenue for the second quarter of 2021-22 included the recognition of one-time revenue of Rs 141 crore, it said.
“Conventional energy continues to act as the foundation of India’s stable grids, enabling investments in renewable energy to meet the country’s ambitious carbon intensity reduction targets.
Even as the world grapples with the fallout of geopolitical instability in the energy sector, India’s natural resources such as solar, wind and coal have helped protect its economy despite reliance on fossil fuel imports, said Anil Sardana, managing director of Adani Power. .
“We will continue to seize value-added opportunities and pursue our long-term growth strategies to leverage our complementarity with the Adani Group’s energy portfolio and partnerships in natural gas and solar,” he said. -he adds.
The company said that during the quarter, Adani Power and its subsidiaries achieved an average plant load factor (PLF) of 39.2% and a power sales volume of 11 billion units ( BU) compared to a PLF of 48.7% and an electricity sales volume of 12.4%. BU in the second quarter of 2021-22.
The operating performance for the quarter includes the 1,200 MW power station of Mahan Energen Ltd, which was acquired in March 2022.
During the quarter, performance was impacted by high import coal prices leading to grid outages and reserve closures at Mundra and Udupi.
Volumes were constrained at other plants due to fuel availability issues despite higher electricity demand, he said.
From April to September 2022-23, Adani Power and its subsidiaries achieved an average PLF of 48.9% and sales of 27.3 BU, compared to a PLF of 56.7% and a sales volume of 28.6 BU a year ago.
Adani Power, part of the diversified Adani Group, is the largest private thermal power producer in India.
The company has an installed thermal capacity of 13,610 MW spread over seven power plants in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, except for a 40 MW solar power plant in Gujarat. PTI KKS KKS ANU ANU
Featured Video of the Day
Lionel Messi is BYJU’s Global Brand Ambassador for…
ndtv
Twins’ Cody Stashak clears waivers, elects free agency
Right-hander Cody Stashak has cleared waivers after being outrighted by the Twins and has chosen free agency.
Stashak, 28, is 4-1 with a 4.18 earned-run average in 55 major league appearances in parts of four major league seasons, all but one as a reliever. He was limited to 11 appearances (16⅓ innings) in 2022 and required season-ending surgery to repair his right labrum.
Stashak was eligible for his first season of arbitration. Under MLB rules, he had the option to accept an assignment to the minors or become an unrestricted free agent.
The Twins have 36 players on their 40-man roster.
