News
Magic’s Paolo Banchero (ankle) sits vs. Suns for 2nd consecutive absence
Rookie forward Paolo Banchero missed his second consecutive game Friday because of a sprained left ankle in the Orlando Magic’s home game vs. the Phoenix Suns.
He was listed as questionable on the team’s injury report before being ruled out two hours before tipoff.
“We don’t really do timelines [for returns],” coach Jamahl Mosley said. “He’s going to continue to stay day-to-day for us.”
Banchero, the No. 1 pick in June’s draft, was originally added to the team’s evening injury report on Tuesday.
He originally suffered the injury in Monday’s 134-127 loss to the Houston Rockets at Amway Center, rolling the ankle on a drive to the basket with 2:51 remaining.
Banchero did finish Monday’s game, recording 30 points on 8-of-16 shooting and 12 of 14 on free throws to go with 6 rebounds and 4 assists in 35 minutes.
He also missed Wednesday’s win over the Dallas Mavericks, which was his first absence.
Banchero’s averaging a team-high 23.5 points, which also is the most among rookies, to go with 8.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 34.6 minutes.
Two-way guard Kevon Harris, who also missed Wednesday’s win, was available Friday after being listed as questionable because of a left rib contusion.
Cole Anthony (torn right internal oblique), Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), Gary Harris (left knee injury recovery), Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery) and Moe Wagner (sprained right midfoot) remain sidelined.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
News
Couple get married in Illinois – at an Aldi grocery store – NBC Chicago
A couple who recently married didn’t walk down any aisle to say “yes,” it was along the produce section of an Aldi in Illinois.
Michigan natives Jessica Bojanowski and Michael Hurd had an Aldi-themed destination wedding at a model store at the chain’s headquarters in Batavia on Wednesday, November 9.
“It was beautiful,” Bojanowski said on the big day. “It was a dream come true to walk here with my dad and see our closest friends and family sitting there waiting for us to become husband and wife.”
The couple’s wedding was officiated by none other than an Aldi employee, and their reception was complete with all-Aldi food and drink, including a charcuterie platter spread across an entire checkout lane. Their three-tier cake was lined with Aldi’s signature chain of colors and featured a grocery store classic as decoration: a shopping cart with wedges.
The duo secured their first marriage of their kind in a ‘Happily Ever Aldi’ competition launched by the supermarket in August.
Hundreds of couples who dreamed up the idea of getting married in the aisles of Aldi submitted their stories for a chance to win the all-expenses-paid raffle, but Bojanowski and Hurd ultimately stood out from the crowd for embodying ” Aldi love,” the channel said. in one version. The wedding even coincidentally happened on the same date the couple first dated.
The wedding ended with personalized favors and the couple were able to cement the ceremony with a photo shoot in front of the store. Bojanowski and Hurd are also set to receive free Aldi groceries for a year.
“We’ve been engaged for four years, we never wanted to plan anything, and that’s perfect,” Bojanowski said. “We love Aldi. Aldi is a big part of our relationship together.”
NBC Chicago
News
MN meteorologist Eric Ahasic falls short in ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions semifinals
In his second appearance Friday on the “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions, Minneapolis meteorologist Eric Ahasic enjoyed a successful first round but fell short of winning after one of his competitors used Ahasic’s key tactic of finding, and betting big on, Daily Doubles.
“I kind of knew that, realistically, this is going to be my last time on the ‘Jeopardy!’ stage,” said the 33-year-old Ahasic. “I just wanted to have fun, enjoy it and remember everything about the day. If I happened to pull off a win, great. But I was in it for the fun.”
Ahasic first appeared on “Jeopardy!” in June, when he won six games in a row, earning him a spot in the Tournament of Champions, which includes the best of the best who’ve competed since the previous tournament in 2020. He won his first Champions episode, which aired Nov. 4, after going all in on the second round’s pair of Daily Doubles. He took home $39,201, bringing his total “Jeopardy!” haul to $199,802.
On Friday, he faced off against Mattea Roach, a writer and podcaster from Toronto with 23 wins, and Andrew He, a software developer from San Francisco with six wins under his belt.
“I decided to be more aggressive,” Ahasic said. “There’s nothing to lose, so why not? Those two are so good, in the same way as me, and they’re fast on the buzzer. To use a soccer term, this is the Group of Death. All three of us are in the top tier of the Tournament of Champions.”
Although He won the first round’s Daily Double, Ahasic maintained the lead. After the first commercial break, host Ken Jennings congratulated Ahasic on his recent wedding (Ahasic actually got married in October, after the episode was taped.) Ahasic told Jennings that he was spending his “Jeopardy!” winnings on the ceremony and that the pair were planning a honeymoon in Hawaii.
At the end of the first round, Ahasic led the pack with $5,400 to Roach’s $4,000 and He’s $3,400.
But He went on to dominate the second round, with two true Daily Doubles that brought him to $33,600. The audience gasped and someone off camera said “Oh, wow!” when He announced he was betting “all of it” on the second one.
All three contestants continued to provide the correct questions, but the round ended with He at $39,200, Ahasic at $17,000 and Roach at $7,200.
The Final Jeopardy! clue: “To fight malaria, this former royal estate helped move quinine-producing cinchona plants from South America to India.” To laughs from the crowd, all three responded with “What is ?” rather than the correct one, “What is Kew Gardens?”
Andrew He ended up with a quite respectable $37,863.
Where Ahasic’s first run on the show was full of frazzled nerves, his time playing the Tournament of Champions was all about appreciating the experience.
“I was so relaxed,” he said. “And it was the most locked-in on the buzzer I’ve ever been. I was creeping up on Andrew, but I ran out of time. He had such a big lead, I knew I couldn’t catch him. I just stood there and enjoyed the Final Jeopardy! music one last time.
“It was kind of a dream game for me. Even though it was a blowout loss, it honestly was some of the most fun I’ve had playing ‘Jeopardy!’ “
News
Playstation video game ‘Stray’ inspires ‘American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ campaign
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — The “Stray” video game inspired a campaign to help stray animals.
Playstation users are posting videos on social media of their pets reacting to the video game, using the hashtag #StrayReactions.
If you’re playing BlueTwelve Studio’s Stray video game, you play as a cat who’s been separated from family and friends, forced to wander a lost and forgotten city. Your main goal is to try to find your way around and reconnect with your family.
MORE: Bay Area shelters appeal to pet owners as facilities overflow with abandoned pets
Apparently the animals love the game too, with their owners posting videos of their hilarious reactions on social media.
It’s all fun, but it turned into a campaign for the ASPCA, raising awareness of the nonprofit’s efforts to help stray animals.
“The way we look at this campaign, it raises awareness of an important issue,” said Matthew Carroll of the ASPCA. “Whether this leads to more adoptions…only time will tell. But the overwhelming public response has been wonderful.”
“It freaked me out when I saw…there were a bunch of unofficial Twitter channels that were created to just focus on cats reacting to Stray,” Playstation’s Shawne Benson said. “We thought it was hilarious and a wonderful celebration of the game, but also of the love for animals, because who doesn’t really love cats?”
RELATED: SF SPCA shelter is full, looking for loving families to adopt adult dogs
Sony Interactive Entertainment, the game’s original publisher, donated $25,000 to the ASPCA.
If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
Ask high school coach to return to football field in march, judge orders
The high school football coach who lost his job for praying on the 50-yard line after games will return to the field and school in March, a federal judge ordered Thursday.
The decision comes after the Supreme Court ruled in June that the school violated Coach Joseph Kennedy’s First Amendment rights.
“The Bremerton School District may not retaliate or take future adverse employment action against Kennedy,” District Court Judge Robert S. Lasnik wrote in the order.
According to the three-page order, Mr Kennedy will return to school on March 15. Its attorneys can seek attorney fees from the district within 60 days.
A school spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. However, the district’s website noted on October 25 that they were working to facilitate Mr Kennedy’s return.
Mr Kennedy fought a seven-year legal battle to get his job back after being ousted for praying after the games.
The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 for the public high school coach, who was furloughed after praying. The court’s conservative majority said in Kennedy v. Bremerton School District that the government cannot punish someone for personal and private religious expression.
Judge Neil M. Gorsuch said Mr Kennedy, who coached at a school in Bremerton, proved his post-game prayer was private and no students were forced to join him.
The school district had ousted him, saying his role as an employee and public executive drifted too far into state sponsorship of religion, making some students and parents uncomfortable.
Judge Gorsuch said that was not reason enough to trample on Mr. Kennedy’s First Amendment rights.
“The Constitution and the best of our traditions advise mutual respect and tolerance, not censorship and repression, for religious and non-religious views,” he wrote for the majority.
Mr Kennedy said he made a vow to God to pray for his students after every football game, starting in 2008.
He prayed alone at first, but said some students noticed and asked if they could join. He began giving prayerful motivational speeches, although he said he never coerced anyone into participating.
In 2015, his superintendent told him to stop the practice, saying it violated the district’s religious activities policy.
After the warning, Mr Kennedy began to offer short solo prayers at the end of matches while the players were supposed to be doing other things. The school said it was still illegal and Mr. Kennedy was suspended.
Mr Kennedy moved to Florida after being fired, but said he would return to Bremerton, a town near Seattle, if he were successful.
“Thank goodness and thank you to everyone who supported me, and I discovered that I was not crazy. That is absolutely true of all the facts of the case, and it feels good to know that the First Amendment is alive and well,” he said after his High Court victory.
• Stephen Dinan contributed to this report.
(function (d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s);
js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.5”;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
washingtontimes
News
Walz says Minnesota Legislature could legalize pot in 2023
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The chances for legalizing recreational marijuana in Minnesota got a huge boost from the Democratic sweep in the state’s elections, and Gov Tim Walz confirmed Friday that he told former Gov. Jesse Ventura that he thinks it could be one of the first bills he signs in the new year.
The Republican majority that blocked consideration of cannabis in the Senate will be gone when the 2023 Legislature convenes in January, when Democrats will hold the trifecta of controlling both chambers as well as the governor’s office. But lawmakers are just starting to get organized after the election and the details have yet to be worked out. Twenty-one other states have approved the recreational use of marijuana.
Ventura, who supported legalization when he served from 1999-2003, disclosed on his podcast earlier this week that Walz had called him up the day after his reelection and said he now expected it to pass. Ventura, an independent who doesn’t usually make endorsements, backed Walz over Republican Scott Jensen.
“That was one of many reasons why I endorsed Gov. Walz,” Ventura told the Star Tribune of Minneapolis on Friday. “He would legalize cannabis, whereas Republicans are the ones stopping it.”
Interviewed on WCCO Radio on Friday, Walz confirmed the conversation and indicated that Ventura will be invited to the signing ceremony because Ventura was one of the first governors across the country to support legalization.
“It’s only fair. Gov. Ventura did bring this up, pretty much before any governor in the country did,” Walz said.
Walz has long been a supporter of legalizing recreational marijuana for adults. The Democratic-controlled House passed a legalization bill in the 2021 session with several Republicans voting yes, but the GOP-controlled Senate never gave it a vote.
“It just makes sense,” Walz said. “Prohibition didn’t work, we get better regulation, we know what’s in these things, it’s adult use, so I just mentioned that I think it would be important to recognize him, ask him if he would be there when we get this done.”
The Legislature this year did pass a bill legalizing THC in edible or drinkable form if it’s derived from hemp rather than full-strength marijuana. Many lawmakers apparently didn’t realize what they were doing as it sailed through under the radar. Low-strength gummies and beverages have been on sale since July. Minnesota’s restrictive medical marijuana program was expanded in March to allow smokable cannabis instead of just extracts and solid forms as before.
Voters in Maryland and Missouri approved recreational cannabis Tuesday, while on Minnesota’s borders, voters in North Dakota and South Dakota joined Arkansas in rejecting it.
North Dakota’s proposal would have allowed people 21 and older to legally use marijuana at home as well as possess and cultivate restricted amounts of cannabis.
South Dakotans, including a sizable number of Republicans, voted to legalize marijuana possession in 2020, but that law was struck down by the state Supreme Court in part because the proposal was coupled with medical marijuana and hemp. This year, recreational pot stood by itself on the ballot when it went down to defeat.
About 6 in 10 voters support legalizing the recreational use of marijuana nationwide, according to VoteCast, an extensive survey of more than 90,000 voters nationwide conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.
News
US extends Covid public health emergency until spring, administration official says
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra answers questions during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing to discuss reopening schools during the coronavirus disease (COVID -19) on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on September 30, 2021.
Greg Nash | Swimming pool | Reuters
The United States is extending the public health emergency from Covid until the spring of 2023, a Biden administration official said on Friday.
The decision to extend the emergency comes as public health officials expect another surge of Covid this winter as people gather more indoors where the virus spreads more easily. The future also remains uncertain, as more immune-evasive omicron subvariants become dominant in the United States.
The Department of Health and Human Services previously extended the public health emergency until January. HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra has promised to give health care providers 60 days notice before lifting the emergency declaration so they can prepare for a return to normal operations.
HHS did not send that notice Friday, the deadline, which means the emergency has been extended until the spring, the administration official said. How the United States fares against Covid this fall and winter will help determine whether the emergency should be renewed in the future, Becerra told reporters in October.
The public health emergency, first declared in January 2020 and renewed every 90 days since, has had a significant impact on the US healthcare system. The declaration significantly expanded public health insurance through Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program. Enrollment in these programs increased 26% during the pandemic to a record high of more than 89 million people in June.
HHS has estimated that up to 15 million people could lose Medicaid or CHIP once programs resume normal operations.
The emergency declaration has also given hospitals and other healthcare providers more flexibility in how they operate.
cnbc
Magic’s Paolo Banchero (ankle) sits vs. Suns for 2nd consecutive absence
Couple get married in Illinois – at an Aldi grocery store – NBC Chicago
MN meteorologist Eric Ahasic falls short in ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions semifinals
Playstation video game ‘Stray’ inspires ‘American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ campaign
Silvergate Provides Statement on FTX Exposure
Ask high school coach to return to football field in march, judge orders
Walz says Minnesota Legislature could legalize pot in 2023
US extends Covid public health emergency until spring, administration official says
Bitvo Comments on Pending Transaction with FTX Trading Ltd.
Mets free agency primer: Position players to target to fill the need for another big bat
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News6 days ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News3 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
News1 week ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
News2 weeks ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
Finance3 weeks ago
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Pro and Con List For Deciding Whether to Sue For a Car Accident
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?