News
Michelle Obama shares insightful post about her ‘fear mind’
michelle obama understands that fear is something you have to grab by the reins.
The former first lady recently addressed the vulnerable subject covered in her upcoming book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Timesspeaking candidly about the “monster” in her mind that she is striving to overcome.
In an exclusive preview of his interview with ABC News’ Robin Robert airing on November 13, Michelle shared, “To put that quote into context, it’s in the chapter called Decode fear because this monster I’m talking about is my fearful mind.”
But the Become The author knows that living without hesitation is dangerous, explaining that she feels that fear has two sides.
“Fear, as I explore it, is an important tool. It’s an important emotion because when used correctly, it protects us. It sets off a warning bell that says, ‘Don’t go there.’ Do not do that. ‘” she explained. “But the other side of fear, if we don’t really understand it, is that fear can keep us stuck. And it’s that fearful mind of getting stuck and not being able to get out of your comfort zone that I call it Gotta fight it.”
Entertainment
News
Minnesota House DFL, GOP name top leadership, including first Black lawmaker in role
The Democratic-Farmer-Labor majority in the Minnesota House has voted to keep Melissa Hortman as speaker as Republicans in the chamber look to new leadership for their caucus.
After a closed-door meeting Friday, the 64-member House Republican Caucus announced that Assistant Minority Leader Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring, will serve as its next minority leader. She’ll replace current Minority Leader Kurt Daudt when lawmakers return to the Capitol on Jan. 3.
Demuth, who represents a district in central Minnesota southwest of St. Cloud, will be the first Black lawmaker to lead a caucus in the Minnesota Legislature, though she downplayed the milestone while addressing reporters Friday at the State Office Building in St. Paul.
“I have never led on the fact that I’m a Black woman first. First, I introduce myself: who I am, what I bring, and what I can learn,” said Demuth, who was just elected to her third term. “And then, yes, I happen to be a Black woman born in the late ’60s in my district. I now have that opportunity to continue serving my district, so I look forward to it.”
Republicans have been in the minority in the House since 2019. The DFL maintained its majority in the 2022 election and is set to hold 70 seats in the 134-seat chamber. Following Tuesday’s election, Democrats now control the House, the Senate and the governor’s office, meaning Republicans won’t be able to stop them from passing legislation.
Republican Minority Leader Daudt won reelection to his seat, but is stepping down as leader at the end of this year after 10 years of leading his caucus. House GOP priorities will likely remain the same under new leadership, though they still won’t have much of a say on the agenda.
“House Republicans will continue to keep the focus squarely on the priorities of Minnesota families — public safety, tax relief and keeping energy costs low,” Demuth said. “We will work with Democrats when it’s in the best interest of Minnesotans, but will not hesitate to point out when they bring bad ideas to the House floor.”
Demuth did not offer many specifics to reporters Friday on issues like codifying abortion rights in state law and legal recreational marijuana, which Democrats could very likely pass in the coming year.
“We are definitely going to have those conversations to see where we want to head, but what I can tell you is we are a pro-life caucus,” she said.
Meanwhile, House DFLers announced Thursday night that they would keep Hortman, a representative from Brooklyn Park, as speaker of the House. They first elected her to that position in 2018.
“The Minnesota House DFL Majority is looking forward to working with Governor (Tim) Walz and the incoming Senate DFL majority to protect reproductive freedom, invest in our public schools, make health care more affordable, and to build an economy that works better for everyone,” Hortman said in a statement.
Other House priorities include climate action, gun violence legislation and legalizing recreational marijuana. Hortman told reporters late Thursday her caucus supports adult-use cannabis and that she believed they would pass the bill.
Walz confirmed Friday that he told former Gov. Jesse Ventura that he thinks recreational marijuana could be one of the first bills he signs next year.
Ventura, who supported legalization when he served from 1999-2003, disclosed on his podcast earlier this week that Walz had called him up the day after his reelection and said he now expected it to pass. Ventura, an independent who doesn’t usually make endorsements, backed Walz over Republican Scott Jensen.
Interviewed on WCCO Radio on Friday, Walz confirmed the conversation and indicated that Ventura will be invited to the signing ceremony because Ventura was one of the first governors across the country to support legalization.
“It’s only fair. Governor Ventura did bring this up, pretty much before any governor in the country did,” Walz said.
Besides backing Hortman for speaker, the House DFL caucus plans to make Minneapolis Rep. Jamie Long majority leader, replacing outgoing leader Ryan Winkler of Golden Valley, who ran unsuccessfully for Hennepin County attorney this year rather than for the House. St. Paul Rep. Athena Hollins will serve as the majority whip.
The final makeup of the House is yet to be determined, as two seats DFLers narrowly lost on northeast Minnesota’s Iron Range are subject to recounts. But even if those results change, the DFL will keep its majority.
On Thursday, the Senate’s DFL and GOP caucuses announced their leadership.
Democrats tapped Minneapolis Sen. Kari Dziedzic as majority leader. DFL senators also named Minneapolis Sen. Bobby Joe Champion as the president of the Senate.
Senate Republicans named East Grand Forks Sen. Mark Johnson to lead their caucus as minority leader.
This report includes information from the Associated Press.
News
O’Brien wins as Democrats increase Illinois Supreme Court majority – NBC Chicago
Illinois Court of Appeals Judge Mary O’Brien won the state Supreme Court election, boosting the court’s Democratic majority in a year that Republicans had hoped they could control to their liking. way.
The Associated Press called the race Friday night, giving O’Brien a narrow victory over Michael Burke, a Republican nominated to the Supreme Court to fill a vacancy last year.
Combined with this week’s win by Lake County Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth Rochford, the Democrats increased their court majority from 4-3 to 5-2. Rochford defeated Mark Curran, a former prosecutor and the longest-serving sheriff in Lake County history.
With the Democrats, women will have solid control of the court. With the appointment of Chief Justice Mary Jane Theis for a second 10-year term, women now hold five of the court’s seven positions.
The election results were a blow to Republicans, who had hoped to win both seats and shift the court’s political tilt to the right for the first time since the 1970s. This became all the more important after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, 50, who legalized abortion, raising the profile of state Supreme Court campaigns nationwide.
The two races were set to decide voter preferences for filling vacancies in 2020 with the retirement of Justice Bob Thomas, a Republican, and the unprecedented defeat of Democrat Thomas Kilbride, who failed to secure the 60 % of votes needed to be retained for a third 10-year term.
Republicans have embarked on the most expensive anti-judicial retention campaign in history to oust Kilbride, opening the door to a competitive race for an open seat this year. But this was countered by Democrats in the General Assembly who, for the first time since 1964, redrew the electoral constituencies for the court and realigned the Republican-leaning district of Kilbride.
Michael Burke has been named to replace Thomas. Kilbride’s replacement, Robert Carter, opted out of the election, opening the door for O’Brien and Curran.
NBC Chicago
News
Gophers volleyball sweeps Maryland
The ninth-ranked Gophers volleyball team swept Maryland on Friday night, winning 25-12, 25-13, 25-16 at Maturi Pavilion.
Minnesota’s 10th victory in its past 12 matches raised the team’s record to 16-7 overall and 10-4 in the Big Ten. Maryland fell to 13-14 and 6-9.
Taylor Landfair led the Gophers with 11 kills, while Jenna Wenaas added nine kills and 12 digs and Carter Booth had nine kills and three blocks. Melani Shaffmaster posted her 12th double-double of the season with 30 assists and 16 digs.
Gem Grimshaw and Laila Ivey led Maryland with six kills apiece.
News
Alec Baldwin sues gunsmith ‘Rust’ and crew for giving him loaded gun on set, new lawsuit claims
Alec Baldwin is suing the gunsmith and the ‘Rust’ crew for giving him a loaded gun on set, according to a new lawsuit.
Baldwin accuses several people involved in the film of negligence, saying they should never have given him the loaded gun.
The group includes the film’s gunsmith, prop master, and ammunition vendor.
The lawsuit claims Baldwin must “live with the immense grief and resulting emotional and physical toll” that was caused by the negligent driving.
Alec Baldwin’s attorney Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel said, in part,
“More than anyone else on this set, Baldwin was wrongly held to be the perpetrator of this tragedy. By these counterclaims, Baldwin seeks to clear his name and hold the co-defendants accountable for their misconduct.”
It comes as the family of slain ‘Rust’ cinematographer Halyna Hutchins reached a settlement last month in her wrongful death lawsuit against the film’s producers.
“We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of Rust, including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC. As part of this settlement, our case will be rejected,” said Matthew Hutchins, her husband.
Halyna Hutchins was working as a cinematographer on the western with Baldwin when she was fatally shot by Baldwin in an accident while he was practicing using a handgun on set last October. Director Joel Souza was also injured in the shooting.
“Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained a specific desire to do what is best for Halyna’s son,” Baldwin’s attorney, Luke Nikas, said in a statement. “We are grateful to everyone who has contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation.”
Hutchins, 42, has a son, Andros, with Matthew. He was only 9 years old when his mother died.
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
Trump files lawsuit to avoid Jan. 6 committee subpoena
By JILL COLVIN and FARNOUSH AMIRI
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is suing the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to avoid cooperating with a subpoena requiring him to testify.
The suit contends that, while former presidents have voluntarily agreed to provide testimony or documents in response to congressional subpoenas in the past, “no president or former president has ever been compelled to do so.”
“Long-held precedent and practice maintain that separation of powers prohibits Congress from compelling a President to testify before it,” Trump attorney David A. Warrington said in a statement announcing Trump’s intentions.
Warrington said Trump had engaged with the committee “in a good faith effort to resolve these concerns consistent with Executive Branch prerogatives and separation of powers,” but said the panel “insists on pursuing a political path, leaving President Trump with no choice but to involve the third branch, the judicial branch, in this dispute between the executive and legislative branches.”
The committee declined to comment on the filing, which comes days before the the deadline set by the committee for Trump to begin cooperating. But the suit likely dooms the prospect of Trump ever having to testify, given that the committee is expected to disband at the end of the legislative session in January.
It also comes just days before Trump is expected to formally launch a third campaign for president at his Mar-Lago club.
The committee had voted to subpoena Trump during its final televised hearing before the midterm elections and formally did so last month, demanding testimony from the former president either at the Capitol or by videoconference by mid-November, and continuing for multiple days if necessary.
The letter also outlined a sweeping request for documents, including personal communications between Trump and members of Congress as well as extremist groups. Trump’s response to that request was due last week, but the nine-member panel extended its deadline to this week.
In his suit, Trump’s attorneys attack the subpoena as overly broad and frame it as an infringement of his First Amendment rights. They also argue other sources besides Trump could provide the same information the committee wants from him.
The panel — comprised of seven Democrats and two Republicans — issued a statement last week saying it was in communication with Trump’s attorneys.
The committee’s decision to subpoena Trump in late October was a major escalation in its investigation, a step lawmakers said was necessary because, members allege, the former president was the “central player” in a multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
“I think that he has a legal obligation to testify but that doesn’t always carry weight with Donald Trump,” committee vice chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said during an event last week.
In addition to demanding that Trump testify, the committee also made 19 requests for documents and communication — including for any messages Trump sent on the encrypted messaging app Signal or by “any other means” to members of Congress and others about the stunning events of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.
The scope of the committee’s request was expansive — pursuing documents from Sept. 1, 2020, two months before the election, to the present on the president’s communications with the groups like the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys — as the panel looks to compile a historical record of the run-up to the Capitol attack, the event itself and the aftermath.
Trump’s lawsuit was filed in the Southern District of Florida, where other Trump lawyers successfully sued to secure a special master who has been tasked with conducting an independent review of records seized by the FBI during an Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago.
Associated Press writer Eric Tucker contributed to this report.
News
Trump files lawsuit to avoid January 6 committee subpoena
Policy
Committee members allege Trump “personally orchestrated” a multi-part effort to overturn the 2020 election results.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is suing the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in an effort to block a subpoena compelling him to testify.
“Precedent and long-standing practice hold that the separation of powers prohibits Congress from compelling a president to testify before it,” Trump attorney David A. Warrington said in a statement announcing Trump’s intentions.
He said Trump had “engaged with the Committee in a good faith effort to resolve these concerns consistent with executive prerogatives and the separation of powers,” but said the panel “insists on following a political path , leaving President Trump no choice but to involve the third branch, the judicial branch, in this dispute between the executive and legislative branches.
The committee voted to subpoena Trump in its last hearing before the midterm elections and officially did so last month, demanding testimony from the former president. Committee members allege Trump “personally orchestrated” a multi-part effort to overturn the 2020 election results.
They said Trump was expected to testify, either on Capitol Hill or by videoconference, “beginning on or around” Nov. 14 and continuing for several days if necessary.
The letter also described a broad request for documents, including personal communications between Trump and members of Congress as well as extremist groups.
The lawsuit comes as Trump is expected to launch a third presidential campaign next week.
var consent=”grant”;
/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */
const onetrustStorageConsent = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem( ‘consent_one_trust_bdc’ ) );
if ( ( onetrustStorageConsent !== null ) ) {
/* Checking to see if the user has consented to the use of cookies.
* If they have not, it is deleting the cookie.
* This will comment for now, until further notice.
*/
//if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 === false ) {
// document.cookie=”_fbp=;expires=Thu, 01 Jan 2010 00:00:00 UTC; path=/; domain=.boston.com”;
//}
/* Checking if the user has given consent for the cookie C0002.
* If the user has given consent, the variable consent will be set to ‘grant’.
* If the user has not given consent,the variable consent will be set to ‘revoke’.
* Documentation
*/
if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 !== true ) {
consent=”revoke”;
}
}
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘consent’, consent);
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
var consent=”grant”;
/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */
const onetrustStorageConsent = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem( ‘consent_one_trust_bdc’ ) );
/* Checking to see if the user has consented to the use of cookies.
* If they have not, it is deleting the cookie.
* This will comment for now, until further notice.
*/
//if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 === false ) {
// document.cookie=”_fbp=;expires=Thu, 01 Jan 2010 00:00:00 UTC; path=/; domain=.boston.com”;
//}
/* Checking if the user has given consent for the cookie C0002.
* If the user has given consent, the variable consent will be set to ‘grant’.
* If the user has not given consent,the variable consent will be set to ‘revoke’.
* Documentation
*/
if ( ( onetrustStorageConsent !== null ) && (onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 !== true ) ) {
consent=”revoke”;
}
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘consent’, consent);
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Boston
Michelle Obama shares insightful post about her ‘fear mind’
Minnesota House DFL, GOP name top leadership, including first Black lawmaker in role
O’Brien wins as Democrats increase Illinois Supreme Court majority – NBC Chicago
Gophers volleyball sweeps Maryland
Alec Baldwin sues gunsmith ‘Rust’ and crew for giving him loaded gun on set, new lawsuit claims
Trump files lawsuit to avoid Jan. 6 committee subpoena
Trump files lawsuit to avoid January 6 committee subpoena
Class 2A state volleyball: Pequot Lakes ends Concordia Academy’s run in semis
Trump sues Jan. 6 committee to block subpoena for documents and testimony
Magic beat Suns for first consecutive wins despite Paolo Banchero’s absence
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News7 days ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News3 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
News1 week ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
News2 weeks ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
Finance3 weeks ago
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Pro and Con List For Deciding Whether to Sue For a Car Accident
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?