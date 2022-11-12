News
Mike Lupica: Yankees never should have let it get here with Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge might very well stay, be a Yankee for life the way Lou Gehrig was, and Joe D., and The Mick, and Yogi and Whitey and Derek Jeter and Mo Rivera. But there is a chance now, and a real one, that he might walk right out one of the gates on 161st St., down the steps in front of Yankee Stadium, past the sign for Babe Ruth Plaza, and just keep going. And it never should have come to this.
The Yankees should never have put themselves in a position where Judge could put other teams into play, and that means even before he tied Ruth at 60 and then finally passed Roger Maris to get to 62 home runs; before he had one of the surpassing seasons that any Yankee hitter has ever had, with the 62 homers and the 131 RBI and the .311 batting average and an OPS of 1.111, on his way to the Hank Aaron Award as the best offensive player in his league.
Before we even find out if he wins the MVP award, he hits a Ruthian number of home runs, and wins an award named after Mr. Aaron.
Of course, nobody saw this kind of season coming from Judge. Not even Judge himself could have imagined numbers like these. No matter. Now his walk year might actually be a walk year.
And it never should have come to this, if Hal Steinbrenner and Brian Cashman don’t realize it by now their fans certainly do. We know what Steinbrenner and Cashman thought Judge was worth to them in the spring, $213 million over seven years. This is what they thought they could offer him against all that bad money they have put on the books in the recent past, starting with the day they absorbed a contract for Giancarlo Stanton even bigger than he is, and bigger than Judge is. It’s the Yankee version of Freakanomics.
Understand something: What has happened with Judge and the Yankees hasn’t happened in a vacuum. Now the Yankees are where they are with Judge. Even if they throw enough money at him and convince him to stay, it is going to cost them about $100 million more than they offered No. 99, the offer he turned down on Opening Day, one then broadcast by the Yankees for all the world to see and hear. Hey, Cashman seemed to be saying, we did our best. Sure they did. They offered to pay the biggest homegrown position player they’ve had since Jeter over $100 million less than they paid Gerrit Cole.
“We’re all disappointed right now that we can’t be talking about a contract extension today. Not now, but hopefully later,” Cashman said in April. “… Both sides would like to be here. I think Aaron Judge doesn’t want to be anywhere but here, and we’d love to make that happen as well.”
In the history of free agency, exactly one MVP — Barry Bonds — played out his contract and was playing somewhere else by the next Opening Day. Bonds left the Pirates and went to the Giants, who we keep hearing are extremely interested in Judge, and promptly won another MVP award in San Francisco. Now Judge, if he so chooses — and if the Giants or somebody else choose to bowl him over with an offer that might average out to $40 million for as many as eight years — has the opportunity to do the same.
I got this email the other day from my friend Pete, a great Yankee fan who follows his team as closely as anybody covering it. He was a young guy when Jeter and Mo and the rest of the Core Four were young guys.
Here is what he said about a situation that the Yankees created for themselves with their best player and one of the best players in baseball even before he knocked the ball around like Mickey Mantle in his Triple Crown season of 1956:
“This cannot be said enough — there is no excuse for an organization of the New York Yankees stature and means to be in the position they are in right now with Aaron Judge. He didn’t suddenly become their franchise player in 2022, no matter how historic his season was.”
He is absolutely right. Judge didn’t become their franchise player when they were pushing their best offer to the middle of the table. But when they had the chance to swing for the fences themselves, they were the ones who struck out. Looking. Now they can lose him. Ruth left the Yankees when he was old and broken down. No great player has ever walked away from the Yankees in his prime. Only now the Yankees have opened the door wide to that possibility.
The Yankees absorbed what had been a $300 million contract that Stanton had signed with the Marlins. They signed Cole, a starting pitcher, to a $324 million contract. They brought in Josh Donaldson this year and $21 million on his previous deal went on the books. Did any of this influence the budget under which Cashman is operating? It had to. Only Steinbrenner and Cashman know how much. What we all know for sure is how much dead money there is around the Yankees.
Everybody knows there were injury concerns about Judge. He missed 50 games one year and 60 another and didn’t even play half the Yankees’ games in the COVID-shortened season of 2020. But he didn’t turn 30 until a couple of weeks after he turned down the extension that the Yankees had presented him. He had set the all-time rookie home run record until Pete Alonso broke it when he hit 52 homers in 2017. In the process he became one of just five players to ever hit more than 50 home runs for the New York Yankees: Ruth, Mantle, Maris and the captain of the Biogenesis All-Stars, Alex Rodriguez.
The Yankees became the Yankees because of baseball’s first home run star. That means Babe Ruth. Now here came this big young guy out of northern California and out of their farm system. Stanton had hit 59 home runs, but he’d done that in Miami. Yankee fans didn’t look at Stanton as one of their own. Aaron Judge, though, he is one of their own, all day.
He placed that big bet on himself and hit 62 and became the biggest star in baseball this season. Do I think he’ll leave? I don’t. But I also don’t know that he’ll stay, and neither do you. And neither do the bosses at Yankee Stadium who never should have let it come to this.
We used to hear that money was no object around the Yankees. It is now. The biggest guy in town might go find himself another town.
Nic Claxton said the other day that he’d spoken with Kyrie Irving and that Irving was in great spirits, so that means all Nets fans can call off the prayer vigil.
My pal Barry Stanton is wondering how the Utah Jazz, who traded away Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, still have a better roster than the Knicks.
You want to know how?
The Jazz have Danny Ainge running their basketball operation and the Knicks have a former CAA agent.
Well, that’s not the whole answer, but not a bad place to start.
Just when you were ready to send Touchdown Tom Brady to the home, he up and gives you a fourth quarter like the one he gave you against the Rams last Sunday.
It made you wonder, all over again, if he and the Bucs might have won another Super Bowl last season if the Bucs hadn’t ignored Cooper Kupp flying down the middle of the field in what turned out to be the biggest moment of their season.
Is the Murdoch media still waiting for that red wave they kept telling us was going to come crashing through our front doors?
Oh, and one more thing:
Has anybody broken it to them that Zeldin lost?
Pete Carroll has won titles at USC and with the Seahawks, and still hasn’t ever done a better coaching job than he’s done so far this season with Geno Smith.
It has reached the point with the Packers where it’s hard for anybody, Aaron Rodgers included, to sustain the narrative that this is all about B-list receivers.
When Zach Wilson absolutely had to make a throw last Sunday against the Bills, he sure stuffed in that slant pass to Denzel Mims, 12 yards in the red zone when he needed five, didn’t he?
Wilson still looks young enough to play the lead in a “Friday Night Lights” remake, and flings the ball around like a Favre on training wheels way too often.
But he is one very tough out.
OK, you need to read the new Alex Cross, “Triple Cross,” by my friend (and occasional writing partner) James Patterson, just because it’s the best Cross yet, which is saying plenty.
And while you’re at the bookstore, you need to pick up “Racing the Light,” by Robert Crais, the latest in the fine, fine series about Elvis Cole and Joe Pike.
I give, and I give, and I give.
Finally:
On Veterans Day, I celebrated the service of my Pops, Bene Lupica, 465th Bombardment Group, 783rd Bombardment Squadron, who was flying in B24s over Europe before he turned 21, a kid who grew up in Sherrill, N.Y. and had never been further away from home than Albany.
And this coming Thursday we will celebrate another birthday for my mom, Lee Lupica, who continues to be the beating heart of our family, two months away from welcoming her first great-grandchild into this world.
I could tell you which birthday it is.
But my mom takes pride in not having raised no fools.
Trump attacks DeSantis and Youngkin
Former U.S. President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speak during midterm campaign rallies, in Dayton, Ohio, U.S. on November 7, 2022 and in Tampa, Florida, U.S. on November 8, 2022 in a combination of file photos.
Gaelen Morse | Reuters
WASHINGTON — As former President Donald Trump prepares for Tuesday’s scheduled launch of his 2024 presidential campaign, he released fresh criticism of two Republican governors who emerged as early frontrunners to challenge him for his party’s nomination: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Virginia Governor Glenn Young.
Trump’s attacks came as dozens of Republican officials across the country placed the blame for their party’s disappointing results in Tuesday’s election on Trump’s doorstep.
“‘You are fired!’ That’s the message Republicans need to get to Donald Trump. ASAP!” said New York Republican Rep. Pete King, a longtime Trump supporter. “He held massive rallies where he talked endlessly about himself, complained about the 2020 election, and attacked other Republicans. It was Trump’s ego first, last, and always” , King said in a tweet on Thursday.
Republican Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Trump’s support for candidates did not help them in the general election. “Trump’s endorsement comes at a cost. The cost is that it minimizes your ability to attract independents and win in November,” Hutchinson said Friday on PBS’s “Firing Line with Margaret Hoover.”
Trump even appears to have lost the support of influential conservative blogger Mike Cernovich, who told his one million Twitter followers that Tuesday’s losses meant “at least no one has to suck Trump anymore.”
Trump and his team responded to the blame in part by showing his record of endorsing hundreds of winning candidates.
“President Trump has racked up more than 215 wins for his sponsorships — a truly unprecedented achievement and something only possible because of President Trump’s ability to pick and elect winners,” Trump’s spokesperson said. Taylor Budowich, to CNBC.
Trump-backed candidates have indeed won hundreds of midterm races, although many of them were in districts that were not considered competitive and by Republican-endorsed candidates of all parties. .
“There’s no question this was a bad election for Donald Trump,” said Asher Hildebrand, associate professor at Duke University’s Sanford School of Public Policy. “With the possible exception of [gubernatorial candidate] Lake Kari in Arizona and [Senate candidate] Herschel Walker in Georgia, every governor and Senate candidate he backed in the five major battleground states appears to have lost.”
“That, combined with DeSantis’ strong showing in the race for governor of Florida, is increasing the pressure among Republican elites to find another flag bearer in 2024,” he added.
DeSantis won re-election in a landslide, beating former Florida Governor Charlie Crist by 19 points and winning praise from conservative media and Republican officials.
In a lengthy statement Thursday, Trump sought to take credit for bringing DeSantis out of relative obscurity in 2017, posting on his Truth Social site that DeSantis “came to me in a desperate state in 2017 – he was politically dead…low approval, bad polls, and no money, but he said if I backed him he could win.”
Trump also made a startling claim that he “sent the FBI and U.S. prosecutors” to Florida immediately after the 2018 election there, and “fixed” what he claimed was voter fraud in the county of Broward, which he said was costing DeSantis. and now-Sen. Rick Scott tens of thousands of votes per day.
If the claim were true, it would amount to an extraordinary admission by Trump, who was president at the time, that he personally interfered in a state election.
But on Friday night, NBC News and other major outlets found no indication that it ever happened. Sarah Isgur, who served as Trump’s Justice Department spokeswoman in 2017, tweeted Friday that the alleged intervention “never happened.”
DeSantis, for his part, has remained focused this week on the damage and recovery efforts from Hurricane Nicole, which hit his state on Wednesday.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference to update information on ongoing efforts to help people after Hurricane Ian hit the area October 4, 2022 in Cape Coral, Florida.
Joe Raedle | Getty Images
In addition to DeSantis, Trump took aim at Virginia’s Youngkin on Friday, in this case going so far as to mock his name, spelling it “Young Kin” and saying “[s]It looks Chinese, doesn’t it?
Like DeSantis, Youngkin is a rising GOP star. His upset victory over former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in 2021 is widely seen as having written a new playbook for Republicans on how to win statewide elections in swing states.
Trump posted that Youngkin “couldn’t have won without me. I supported him, did a really big Trump rally for him on the phone, asked MAGA to vote for him – or he won’t couldn’t have come close to winning. But he knows it, and admits it.”
Youngkin responded to Trump’s comments on Friday in a statement shared by his spokesperson, saying, “I work very hard to bring people together, I don’t call people. This is a time for us to come together. “
The statement also included a subtle take on Youngkin’s own ability to rule in a purple state, a message he would likely amplify if he ran for president in 2024.
“We’re potentially going to have a divided government in Washington and just like we divided the government in Virginia, we’ve proven that we can come together and get things done.”
Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin speaks during his election night at a hotel in Chantilly, Virginia, U.S. November 3, 2021.
Jonathan Ernest | Reuters
Both DeSantis and Youngkin have been playing coy about whether they plan to run for president, but DeSantis is further along in the process and has far more national recognition after Tuesday than Youngkin.
Yet none of them are anywhere near where Trump is proceeding, namely within days of an expected announcement.
“President Trump is going to announce on Tuesday that he’s running for president, and it’s going to be a very professional, very buttoned-up announcement,” Trump adviser Jason Miller said on Trump’s television show The War Room. former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon. .
Miller said more than 250 media would be in attendance and there would already be “1,000 people with the signs.”
Trump’s PAC executive, Save America, also used the upcoming announcement to launch a fundraiser, sending out raffle offers to win a free trip for two to Palm Beach on Tuesday “to be the very first person to meet [Trump] at Mar-a-Lago after my big announcement.”
Trump’s fundraising appeals are famous for their hyperbole, and this was no exception, telling potential donors “this announcement may be the most important speech delivered in the history of the United States of America.” ‘America”.
But even as Trump faces critics within his party, inside Trump’s camp, his advisers see an American political landscape that has been fundamentally changed by the former president, and millions of voters who remain loyal to its America First program.
As House and Senate Republican leaders grappled with the changing face of their caucuses and the challenges of their own positions, Trump’s influence was clearly visible.
Current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who has been loyal to Trump, has faced potential challenges to his leadership from more conservative members of his caucus.
Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, meanwhile, faced his own problems, as four members of his caucus circulated a letter calling for the leadership election to be postponed until after the second round of the Senate. Georgia Senate Dec. 6. The letter amounted to outright rebellion against the most powerful Republican figure in the Senate in the past 20 years.
“As a party, we found ourselves constantly navigating the power struggle between Trump and anti-Trump factions in the Party, primarily within the donor class,” the Michigan Republican Party chief of staff wrote. , Paul Cordes, in a memo obtained by the Detroit Free Press. . “This power struggle ended with too many people on the sidelines and hurt Republicans in key races.”
But for Trump’s team, the theory behind the case is simple. “As President Trump looks to the future, he will continue to defend his America First agenda which won overwhelmingly at the polls,” Budowich told CNBC.
Groupie Turns Messy As Kodak Black Fights With Instagram Model Over Leftover Barbeque She Refused To Eat After 'Booking' Her
Another incoming trashy relationship interestingly did not live past the first date. Kodak Black started a virtual relationship with a supposed Instagram model. However, on their very first date in his mansion, the red flags were enormous, including her flight diversion due to Hurricane Ian which caused her nearly 2 hours journey to last for… Read More »Groupie Turns Messy As Kodak Black Fights With Instagram Model Over Leftover Barbeque She Refused To Eat After ‘Booking’ Her
The post Groupie Turns Messy As Kodak Black Fights With Instagram Model Over Leftover Barbeque She Refused To Eat After 'Booking' Her appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Ira Winderman: Victor Wenbanyama won’t be a Heat game-changer . . . or will he?
There is no defense played in the NBA draft lottery. And yet with the generational talent of Victor Wenbanyama available in the May 16 drawing, the outcome of the random-but-weighted process for non-playoff teams could impact the Miami Heat’s playoff or championship outlooks for years to come.
The 7-foot-2 ballhandling, playmaking, outside-shooting French big man is viewed as that transcendent.
Put him in the Eastern Conference, and the Heat’s challenge over the next decade could rise to levels arguably heretofore unseen during the Pat Riley era.
Of course, it all depends on where he lands.
To that end, the Sun Sentinel asked an NBA scout with more than three decades of experience in the league to sort through how Wenbanyma could impact the East, depending on where he lands in the conference, or if he lands in the conference.
(The irony is that for as much as the San Antono Spurs stood as a Heat playoff rival for consecutive NBA Finals, and for as much as the NBA lamented the Spurs landing both David Robinson and Tim Duncan in the lottery, it arguably could be in the Heat’s best interest for Gregg Popovich to again turn his lottery luck into an easy button.)
First, the scout scoffed at any notion of the Heat, if the early struggles continue, moving into tank mode (yes, the Heat hold their own, unprotected first-round pick in the 2023 NBA draft).
“No, no. I mean, I don’t see it,” he said, requesting anonymity because of his role with another team. “Not necessarily management, but just the guys they have. Jimmy Butler, he’s not going to buy into that. I don’t think Bam Adebayo would buy into it. I just don’t think the guys would buy into it.”
So if not here, than what happens if elsewhere?
The scout was asked to assess the addition of Wenbanyama to potential Eastern Conference lottery teams, with a focus on those teams’ young talent that would mature alongside Wenbanyama.
Indiana Pacers (with Tyrese Halburton and Benedict Mathurin in place):
“They might not immediately move to the top with Wenbanyama, but, yes, eventually, I think so. Because you’d have a three-guy nucleus. You’d have your four or five with Victor, wherever he plays. And then you have a very potent scorer. That would be a potent combination with those three guys.
Detroit Pistons (with Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey):
“Yes, another team with a similar shot. Because it’s the same analysis as Indiana. You’ve got a big-time point guard in Cade Cunningham. He’s a piece of a championship team, I think. And Ivey is a major talent. Give them two years and people would start going to downtown Detroit.”
Orlando Magic (with Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter and Jalen Suggs):
“It’s funny you ask, because one of my themes entering the season was Orlando has sucked forever. But now, with their three frontcourt core guys — Wagner, Banchero, Carter — they finally have a base. But the difference with them is their guard situation is still off. So until they’ve resolved their guard situation and [do] not rely on Markelle Futlz to be their savior, they’re still going to need guards.”
Charlotte Hornets (with LaMelo Ball and ???):
“I would be less concerned if I was the Heat or another team in the East if they got Wenbanyama. They have Ball. But what else do they have? Their second-best player [Miles Bridges] may be out of the league with his legal problems. Gordon Hayward is fading. Is Terry Rozier going to be there? P.J. Washington is a complementary player. So they don’t have the trio.”
Chicago Bulls (with Zach LaVine, Patrick Williams, Lonzo Ball):
“So you have a one, Ball, who I like, and who would probably play well with a big guy like that. You’d have a solid two, LaVine. So you don’t want them to get Wembanyama. But the tread has been on LaVine’s tires for a while, and Ball keeps getting hurt. They’re a little older in terms of their other pieces.”
New York Knicks (with R.J. Barrett, Jalen Brunson and Obi Toppin):
“Even with Victor, you’d still be missing a guy. To me, it’d be Brunson, Victor and is Barrett the guy? No. Is Julius Randle the guy? No. I’d like Bruson playing with Victor. But you’d still be short one.”
Toronto Raptors (with Pascal Siakam, O.G. Anunoby, Scottie Barnes):
“They’re loaded and not going to the lottery. But if they slip there, maybe lose in the play-in and get into the lottery, you don’t want Toronto to get him. I could just imagine all the things Nick Nurse would cook up with him and those other guys.”
Washington Wizards (with the youth of Deni Avidja, Rui Hachimura, Johnny Davis):
“Forget them. Bradley Beal is going to be fading. Going two years forward, Beal is going to be that much older. They still don’t have a major-league point guard, even though I like Monte Morris. Their other guys are OK. What else do they have?”
IN THE LANE
PRECIOUS CANDOR: The last time the Heat played the Raptors, Toronto coach Nick Nurse was brutally candid pregame about Heat 2020 first-round pick Precious Achiuwa being only a some-of-the-time player with his effort. Then Achiuwa went out and had 18 points and 11 rebounds at FTX Arena. The Heat won’t see Achiuwa on the court Wednesday when they visit Scotiabank Arena, with Achiuwa out with ligament tears in his right ankle. But before Achiuwa went out, Nurse again had effort questions. “I’m always talking about playing hard on D and not executing, and he’s just having too much inconsistency,” Nurse said, according to the Toronto Star. “Some nights he’s unbelievable, he’s into the game and doing it all; some nights he’s not doing very much of it.” The toll for Achiuwa had been minutes. “This 12, 15, 17 minutes is not what I envisioned for him this year,” Nurse said. “I told him that. I’m envisioning more in the mid to upper 20s, plus. But I can’t if he’s not going to execute our stuff defensively better.”
TORONTO TAUNTS: Speaking of Toronto, former Heat guard Goran Dragic hardly made many friends when he was open about wanting to move on from the Raptors after they acquired him in the Heat’s 2021 offseason sign-and-trade for Kyle Lowry. Back in Toronto this past week with the Chicago Bulls, Dragic played along with the jeers, while appreciating it could have been worse. “That’s nothing, the boos,” Dragic told Chicago’s Sun-Times of his days playing in Europe. “I played in Greece. I played in Belgrade. They’re throwing coins, golf balls, lighting fires just because of where I’m from [Slovenia]. That’s a normal environment for us. We were in Croatia, and we had a game against Zadar. The fans came down from the bleachers, and they came after us. We all had to run into a locker room and lock the door. Then they smashed all the windows on our bus, and we had to drive home six hours without showering, with no windows and glass all over.”
ONE MORE TIME: Not only did the NBA’s officiating report confirm that the Sacramento Kings were robbed of a chance for victory a week ago at FTX Arena, when the winning 3-pointer by the Heat’s Tyler Herro was ruled a travel after the fact, but two games later the NBA after-the-fact officiating report said Sacramento was robbed of a 3-shot foul that could have sent Kevin Huerter to the line for tying free throws at the buzzer against the Golden State Warriors. “I just want, at the end of the game, somebody to step up and make the right call,” Kings coach Mike Brown said of his minimalist expectations. “A guy gets hit on the arm shooting a three, that’s a foul. A guy takes six steps, or three, four steps, that’s a travel.” Of the NBA’s last-two-minute officiating reports, Brown said, “Basically all they’ll tell us is they missed the call. But you still lost.”
STILL GOING: Already at his fifth NBA stop at 29, former Heat guard Josh Richardson is continuing to win over teammates, this time with the San Antonio Spurs. “His energy definitely helps us get going around the locker room, on the court,” point guard Tre Jones told San Antonio’s Express-News. “You can always feel him, for sure. He just has a different kind of vibe. It really helps the team. It’s good for our culture.”
NUMBER
2. Times LeBron James has lost to his hometown-area Cleveland Cavaliers. The first time was with the Heat in 2010-11, with it then happening again last Sunday with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Sarah Drew says she doesn’t want to write an episode of Grey’s
Sarah Drew concoct a bit of holiday magic on her own.
The Grey’s Anatomy alum makes his debut as a screenwriter with reindeer games, premiering November 12 on Lifetime. Sarah, who also stars in the film alongside her former Grey’s cast mate Justin Bruningsaid she came up with the idea while filming another one Lifetime Movie, 2019 Sparkle all the way.
So, she decided to have it run by the producers of the film.
“I proposed to them on the assumption that we would hire a writer and go into development or whatever,” Sarah exclusively told E! New. “After the pitch, they said, ‘Sarah, you know this world so clearly. We were watching the movie while you were doing the pitch. Like, we see it. And you should just go home and buy [screenwriting software] Final Draft and write it yourself.’”
Although it’s quite a daunting task for a rookie screenwriter, Sarah was more than up for the challenge, revealing, “I went home and bought Final Draft and got my first draft of reindeer games in three weeks. I got totally absorbed in it and it was so much fun. It’s such a delicious way to use the brains of creative storytelling.”
Real Housewives Of Atlanta Star, Porsha Williams, 'Mistakenly' Reveals Her Beautiful Wedding Dress During An Instagram Live
Okay, former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams may be having her third dream wedding soon! Yes, Porsha raveled in an interview back in 2021 following her engagement to her partner Simon Guobadia that she wanted three different weddings across the globe. Yes, she desires to go to three different countries and marry her… Read More »Real Housewives Of Atlanta Star, Porsha Williams, ‘Mistakenly’ Reveals Her Beautiful Wedding Dress During An Instagram Live
The post Real Housewives Of Atlanta Star, Porsha Williams, 'Mistakenly' Reveals Her Beautiful Wedding Dress During An Instagram Live appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
House GOP freshmen’s allegiances were quickly tested in leadership races
The incoming freshman class of House GOP lawmakers are getting their first taste of Capitol Hill politics with calls from Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and others trying to build support for the leadership election.
The freshmen, once their support is secured, are then deployed to lobby fellow freshmen to line up the troops behind Mr McCarthy’s bid for president and lawmakers seeking other leadership positions at the House Republican Conference.
A recently elected Republican who plans to endorse Mr. McCarthy as chairman of a GOP-led House said he has been approached by several freshmen to support various leadership candidates.
“I’m with McCarthy as the speaker,” Rep-elect Mike Lawler of New York, who ousted Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney, told The Washington Times.
He described a lobbying attack by other newly elected members, but said he supported most current conference leaders, including Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana for Majority Leader and Rep. Elise Stefanik for the conference chair.
House Freedom Caucus members are seeking a more conservative lawmaker to challenge Mr. McCarthy, but the minority leader has an advantage over most re-elected members and new GOP members he helped win their races with hundreds millions of dollars spent by its super PAC.
Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, a member of the Freedom Caucus who has become one of McCarthy’s top critics, acknowledged he would be tough to beat. He called Mr McCarthy the “Lebron James of special interest fundraising”.
“I have spoken with many Republicans in Congress and many of them will soon join our ranks. None are actually inspired by Kevin McCarthy. Although many feel financially indebted to him,” he said. “In this last cycle. Kevin McCarthy and his team raised half a billion dollars in campaign money. That buys a lot of friends or at the very least rents them.”
The speaker contest isn’t the only feud among Republicans.
The whiplash has already gotten ugly with Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana going head-to-head with Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota who currently chairs the GOP campaign arm.
Mr. Banks tried to capitalize on news reports that misinterpreted Mr. Emmer’s recent comments about working to bridge divisions in Congress as a commitment to work with Democrats, although Mr. Emmer was referring to working with various factions within a narrow GOP majority.
Two publications that misreported the remarks later published corrections. A spokesman for Mr Emmer told the Washington Times that reporters were corrected because the congressman “never said that”.
Yet soon after the stories aired, Mr Banks focused on his pitch to unite Republicans only.
“The whip will play a very big role in doing this with Republican votes, not Democratic votes,” Mr. Banks told Fox News. “Don’t give in to the radical left, but do what the voters asked us to do. Instead, stand facing them.
Mr Banks’ office did not respond to a request from The Times.
Mr. Banks has a close relationship with Mr. McCarthy and is the favorite for the job. He unveiled the House GOP’s “Pledge to America” plan ahead of the midterm elections and won key endorsements from his colleagues.
GOP lawmakers have also privately said that Mr. Emmer may struggle in his candidacy because the anticipated red wave has not materialized under his leadership of the Congressional Republican National Committee.
The congressman, however, refuted those claims, saying the party should still take control of the House.
“We have overthrown the House for only the third time since 1954. I am extremely proud of this achievement,” Emmer told reporters. “I am happy to make my case to my colleagues for the role of whip, and there will obviously be more news on this soon.”
Mr. Banks is also seen as an ally of the GOP establishment, not the more conservative elements in the conference.
“Banks will be the first to tell you he’s a conservative and a leader. But if you think he’ll be a champion of the conservatives in leadership, please point out one big fight where he didn’t take the leadership side over the conservatives,” a senior GOP official said privately.
Representative Drew Ferguson, a Republican from Georgia who currently serves as deputy chief whip, is also vying for the whip job. He is trying to get support based on his experience serving the current whip, Mr. Scalise.
