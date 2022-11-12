News
Minnesota Senate Democrats, Republicans name new leadership
Senate Democrats have tapped Minneapolis Sen. Kari Dziedzic to lead their caucus after regaining control of the chamber from Republicans in Tuesday’s election.
Dziedzic will lead what the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party says is the “most diverse Senate caucus in Minnesota history” when the party takes complete control over state government at the beginning of 2023.
The 34-member Senate DFL caucus selected Dziedzic and four other leaders after closed-door deliberations Thursday at the hall for the Carpenters Local Union 322 in St. Paul. Addressing reporters late Thursday afternoon, Dziedzic explained how she hoped to approach the job.
“My goal is to be very inclusive and to unify us. We were elected to move forward and let Minnesota move forward,” Dziedzic said. “Voters told us they don’t want gridlock and so they gave us a trifecta, and so my goal is to keep us unified together and move stuff forward to improve Minnesotans’ lives.”
Republicans controlled the Senate for six years, but in January, DFLers will have a “trifecta” — control over the Senate, House and governor’s office — meaning they can move forward with their agenda without making major compromises with the GOP. Their priorities include creating a paid family leave program and increasing education funding. They could also move forward with legalizing recreational marijuana and codifying abortion rights protections in state law.
It’s just two days after the election, so legislative Democrats and Republicans are still organizing their respective caucuses and have not yet offered many specifics on their policy priorities.
Dziedzic and the three other leadership positions announced Thursday all hail from the Twin Cities Metro area, though Dziedzic said she expects the remaining leadership positions will include senators from greater Minnesota. The incoming Senate majority is the first in Minnesota legislative history to be majority-woman, the DFL said. It includes the youngest woman ever elected to the Senate as well as the first Muslim and Black woman elected to the state Senate.
DFL senators named North Minneapolis Sen. Bobby Joe Champion the president of the Senate. He is the first Black man to serve in that role and will replace Sen. David Osmek, R-Mound. The Senate president presides over Senate business and ensures members follow parliamentary procedures.
John Marty, a longtime senator from Roseville, will lead the finance committee and the tax chair will be Sen. Ann Rest of New Hope. Their work will be front and center as the Legislature produces a budget in the 2023 session, as is required in odd-numbered years.
Meanwhile, Minnesota Senate Republicans selected East Grand Forks Sen. Mark Johnson to lead their 33-member caucus in that chamber. Previously, Jeremy Miller of Winona led the Senate Republican majority.
Johnson said Senate Republicans will continue to push for getting the record $9.25 billion surplus back to Minnesotan taxpayers, investing in public safety and permanent ongoing tax relief. Asked which issues he could see Republicans compromising on with the new DFL majority, Johnson said they’d have to approach each issue individually.
“We all care about Minnesotans, and so where those interests overlap and the priorities overlap, we’re going to try very, very hard to be working with them and be a real team with them,” he said.
Sens. Julia Coleman, R-Waconia, Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids, Karin Housley, R-Stillwater, and Bill Weber, R-Luverne, will also serve on the minority leadership team in the Senate.
The Minnesota House Republican Caucus had not announced any changes to its leadership as of Thursday night. Former House Speaker Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, has been the minority leader since 2019 after the GOP lost the majority in the House.
The Minnesota House DFL met to caucus Thursday, but as of 8 p.m. had not released any updates on the upcoming session. The current House Speaker is Melissa Hortman, a DFLer from Brooklyn Park.
US and UK troops train to ‘pacify Russian civilians’ – media – Reuters
Russian speakers allegedly acted as unruly mob stoked by ‘Fakebook’ and ‘Twatter’ messages
US and UK military forces held a joint exercise to practice interoperability and test their latest gadgets and combat techniques in terrain similar to the “Ukrainian Steppe” would have included war games about how they “pacify” crowds of angry Russian-speaking civilians.
The current exercises are taking place in the Mojave Desert in California as part of the Pentagon. “Convergence Project”which has been expanded this year to include participation from allies Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.
Troops, including an elite British infantry regiment, practiced “lessons learned” of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict while training in open desert landscapes “similar to the flat terrain of the Ukrainian steppe”, said the British Times newspaper.
The drills took place at Fort Irwin, a sprawling US Army base that features realistic mock villages built with the help of Hollywood set designers. In years past, Arabic speakers and Afghans have been hired and brought in from the Los Angeles area to play the role of civilians. This time around, with the Russian-Ukrainian conflict raging in Eastern Europe, most of the civilians were played by Russian speakers.
“The fake civilians even have their own social media networks – ‘Fakebook’ and ‘Twatter’ – on which they whip up an unruly crowd by reporting any instances of misbehavior by US troops,” says the Times. “The soldiers must then pacify the crowds.”
The exercise marked the first time members of Britain’s new Ranger Regiment deployed alongside the US 75th Ranger Regiment, according to a UK government statement. It allowed troops to test cutting-edge technologies — such as artificial intelligence, robotics and new drones — while practicing information-sharing procedures with their allies.
For example, swarms of drones identified targets and British rocket launchers fired at enemy positions spotted by US F-35 fighter jets, the Times said. UK Defense Procurement Minister Alex Chalk said the exercise demonstrated the progress made by the UK military as a “a more lethal, agile and expeditionary force, through key collaboration with our longstanding international allies and partners.”
Russia is not alone in attracting the attention of Western military planners. An earlier stage of Project Convergence simulated a conflict breaking out on a Pacific island, after the Pentagon identified China as the main threat to US national security.
Vikings still waiting to find out if Bills will start Josh Allen or Case Keenum at quarterback
Over the past month, the Vikings have faced two former Minnesota quarterbacks: Teddy Bridgewater of Miami and Taylor Heinicke of Washington. Will Case Keenum be next?
On Friday, Buffalo listed star quarterback Josh Allen as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Vikings at Highmark Stadium due to a right elbow injury. If he can’t play, the Bills will turn to Keenum, who played for Minnesota in 2017.
“I know what kind of competitor he is,” Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks, a former teammate, said of Keenum. “I know what he brings to the table. We had it really good with him when he was here.”
Keenum started 14 games in 2017, going 11-3 as a starter as the Vikings made it to the NFC Championship Game. He threw the “Minneapolis Miracle” pass to Stefon Diggs, who is now also with Buffalo, to defeat New Orleans in the playoffs.
Allen was hurt last Sunday against the New York Jets. He didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday before being limited in Friday’s workout. Bills coach Sean McDermott said he will be a game-time decision.
“I’m a huge fan of Case. … He’s going to be able to run their offense as is,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said. “I’m not expecting any difference if Case is indeed the one who ends up starting. I still wouldn’t count out (Allen) either. .. We’re prepared regardless.”
Injury updates
The Vikings ruled out defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson (right calf) and cornerback Cameron Dantzler (left ankle) for Sunday’s game.
Tomlinson will miss his second straight game, but O’Connell is hoping he can return Nov. 20 against Dallas. He was replaced in the lineup for last Sunday’s 20-17 win at Washington by James Lynch, with Khyiris Tonga also seeing some action at the spot.
Dantzler will be replaced by rookie Akayleb Evans, who took over for Dantzler when he was hurt in the second quarter against the Commanders. O’Connell said Evans, a fourth-round draft pick, had “a very good week of practice” and he’s “very confident” in him.
Rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., a second-round draft pick, said Evans was “awesome” at Washington. While Evans has been ahead of Booth on the depth chart since the preseason, Booth said there is “competition every day” and both “go out there and try to win a spot.”
The Vikings on Wednesday designated tight end Ben Ellefson for return from injured reserve after he missed four games with a groin injury and he returned to practice. Ellefson is eligible to be activated to face Buffalo but did not sound optimistic about that happening.
“I’m probably not quite there yet, but we’ll see,” he said.
The Vikings instead could elevate rookie Nick Muse from the practice squad to be a third tight end.
The Bills also listed safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) and cornerback Greg Rousseau (ankle) as out, cornerback Kaiir Elam (ankle) as doubtful, and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel) as questionable.
Briefly
Tacked above his locker at the TCO Performance Center, Vikings edge rusher Za’Darius Smith has a T-shirt he said a fan sent him. It shows an illustration of Smith sacking Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers and reads, “PURPLE QB EATERS.” … Greg Joseph never has kicked at Buffalo, where the weather can be problematic, but has reached out to some NFL kickers to ask for advice. “We all pick each other’s brains,” he said. “I always do my homework.” He said Buffalo “gets windy” but the “turf seems decent.”
Adani Power reports Rs 696 Crore Q2 profit on higher one-time revenue
New Delhi:
Adani Power on Friday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 696 crore for the September quarter 2022-23, mainly due to higher one-time income.
In the prior year period, it suffered a net loss of Rs 231 crore, according to a statement from the company.
Total revenue was 52% higher at Rs 8,446 crore compared to Rs 5,572 crore in the September quarter 2021-22.
Revenue growth was helped by improved tariffs under long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) due to higher imported coal prices as well as improved merchant tariffs /short term due to increased demand.
Revenue for the quarter includes one-time revenue of Rs 912 crore, mostly in the form of other higher revenue due to a late payment surcharge, it said.
By comparison, revenue for the second quarter of 2021-22 included the recognition of one-time revenue of Rs 141 crore, it said.
“Conventional energy continues to act as the foundation of India’s stable grids, enabling investments in renewable energy to meet the country’s ambitious carbon intensity reduction targets.
Even as the world grapples with the fallout of geopolitical instability in the energy sector, India’s natural resources such as solar, wind and coal have helped protect its economy despite reliance on fossil fuel imports, said Anil Sardana, managing director of Adani Power. .
“We will continue to seize value-added opportunities and pursue our long-term growth strategies to leverage our complementarity with the Adani Group’s energy portfolio and partnerships in natural gas and solar,” he said. -he adds.
The company said that during the quarter, Adani Power and its subsidiaries achieved an average plant load factor (PLF) of 39.2% and a power sales volume of 11 billion units ( BU) compared to a PLF of 48.7% and an electricity sales volume of 12.4%. BU in the second quarter of 2021-22.
The operating performance for the quarter includes the 1,200 MW power station of Mahan Energen Ltd, which was acquired in March 2022.
During the quarter, performance was impacted by high import coal prices leading to grid outages and reserve closures at Mundra and Udupi.
Volumes were constrained at other plants due to fuel availability issues despite higher electricity demand, he said.
From April to September 2022-23, Adani Power and its subsidiaries achieved an average PLF of 48.9% and sales of 27.3 BU, compared to a PLF of 56.7% and a sales volume of 28.6 BU a year ago.
Adani Power, part of the diversified Adani Group, is the largest private thermal power producer in India.
The company has an installed thermal capacity of 13,610 MW spread over seven power plants in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, except for a 40 MW solar power plant in Gujarat. PTI KKS KKS ANU ANU
Twins’ Cody Stashak clears waivers, elects free agency
Right-hander Cody Stashak has cleared waivers after being outrighted by the Twins and has chosen free agency.
Stashak, 28, is 4-1 with a 4.18 earned-run average in 55 major league appearances in parts of four major league seasons, all but one as a reliever. He was limited to 11 appearances (16⅓ innings) in 2022 and required season-ending surgery to repair his right labrum.
Stashak was eligible for his first season of arbitration. Under MLB rules, he had the option to accept an assignment to the minors or become an unrestricted free agent.
The Twins have 36 players on their 40-man roster.
In the United States, the Democrats hardly held the table
Republicans, however, made modest gains. They overthrew the Virginia House of Delegates last year, but not the state Senate, while winning seats in New Jersey. They may have smashed Democratic supermajorities in New York, while winning seats in the Illinois Senate, New Mexico House and a host of red states. They won supermajorities in both houses of the Florida Legislative Assembly, the Iowa Senate, the North Carolina Senate, the South Carolina House and the Wisconsin Senate. In the gubernatorial races, they won impressive victories in Florida, Ohio and Texas, and scared Democrats in Kansas and Oregon.
Who will control Congress? Here’s when we’ll know.
Much remains uncertain. For the second election day in a row, election night ended without a clear winner. Nate Cohn, the Times’ chief political analyst, looks at the state of the races for the House and Senate, and when we might know the outcome:
But in 2022, not a single state legislative chamber has gone from blue to red. A ruling party has not achieved this result in a midterm election year since at least 1934, according to Post.
Democrats say abortion rights have a lot to do with their good year. The closely watched battle over a new state Senate district in Paradise Valley, an upscale Phoenix suburb, is perhaps the starkest example: Christine Marsh, a teacher who ran on the right to abortion, seems to have defeated Nancy Barto, who was the godmother of Arizona’s new law banning abortion after 15 weeks.
As for the judiciary, about two dozen states have held elections for their high courts this year, but there has been no major shift in power despite record spending on both sides. Republicans swept three races in Ohio and added a seat on the North Carolina State Supreme Court, cementing a 5-2 conservative majority. Both of those results could have consequences: Justices in both states have rejected heavily modified maps this year. Republicans failed in Illinois, where they hoped to end the Democrats’ decades-old majority.
What’s left? The Democrats could still flip the State House in Pennsylvania and could tie the Arizona State Senate. Races for governor and state attorney general in Arizona and Nevada remain too close to call.
Predictions for 2023: A wild and wild West
When the dust settles, there could be a few swing states where a divided government means a relentless fight over the ground rules of democracy.
In Arizona, Kari Lake, a former Republican TV presenter, could edge Katie Hobbs, the Democratic secretary of state, by the time all the votes are counted. On Friday afternoon, Hobbs was still in the lead with around 27,000 votes, but several hundred thousand votes have yet to be counted. In the race for attorney general there, Kris Mayes, a Democrat, clung to a slight lead over Abraham Hamadeh, a Republican.
nytimes
No Minnesota United players were selected in MLS expansion draft
No Minnesota United players were selected by St. Louis City in the MLS expansion draft on Friday night.
MNUFC protected 12 players, but left available midfielder Wil Trapp, goalkeeper Tyler Miller and defender Alan Benitez among 14 others. Trapp and Miller had been named on a few best-available lists and in some mock drafts.
St. Louis City, which will begin play in MLS in February, selected: 1. Nico Gioacchini (Orlando City) 2. Indiana Vassilev (Inter Miami); 3. Jon Bell (New England); 4. John Nelson (FC Cincinnati) 5. Jake LaCava (New York Red Bulls).
The Loons had their expansion draft before the 2017 season and had Abu Danladi taken off their unprotected list by Nashville in 2019.
