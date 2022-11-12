Nevada Republican Adam Laxalt’s Senate campaign gears up for recount: report

Each week, we round up the must-read for our coverage of the war in Ukraine, from news and features to analysis, visual guides and opinion.

Russia announces withdrawal from Kherson

Pierre-Beaumont and Pjotr ​​Sauer covered the moment Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered troops to withdraw from the west bank of the Dnipro near the strategic southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, the only regional capital Moscow has captured since invading Ukraine in February.

In a humiliating U-turn televised on Wednesday, General Sergei Surovikin, Russia’s overall commander of war operations, called it a “very difficult decision” but conceded that “Kherson cannot be fully supplied and operating.”

It is a blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin, just weeks after a high-profile ceremony in Moscow in which he announced the “forever” annexation of the Kherson region, along with three others.

Joe Biden was quick to say the announcement signaled “real problems” in the Russian military, but Ukrainian officials were more cautious. Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned on Wednesday evening that fights were yet to come.

A senior adviser to the Ukrainian president said Thursday that Russia wants to make Kherson a “city of death”. Mykhailo Podolyak accused Russia of mining everything from apartments to sewers and planning to bomb Kherson across the Dnipro.

Defense and Security Writer Dan Sabbagh writes that the prospect of victory in Kherson is remarkable and timely, but the challenge for Ukraine now is to repeat it against a Russian force trying to dig in.

An elderly woman walks through the village of Arkhanhelske in Ukraine’s Kherson region on November 3. Photograph: Bülent Kilic/AFP/Getty Images

‘Russia kaput!’ Ukrainian troops supported by retreat

Luke Harding visited Ukrainian troops fighting near Snihurivka, a ruined town on the right bank of the Dnipro near Kherson and occupied since the spring by Russian troops.

“They are panicking,” said Serhii Khlan, deputy head of the Kherson oblast council. “The occupants are preparing their withdrawal. They disable the bridges to prevent us from advancing.

A Ukrainian officer described the newly mobilized Russian personnel that Moscow sent to the front line as untrained, ignorant and easy to kill. “It’s cannon fodder. One of them went to the bathroom in the middle of the night using a flashlight. We identified the position of their tank and destroyed it,” said 63rd Brigade spokesman Lt. Oleh Zelinskiy.

“They are trying to shoot down our drones with automatic weapons. They don’t understand that drones can drop bombs. They are idiots,” he said.

A Ukrainian soldier seen from a tank on the Kherson front in Ukraine on November 9. Photography: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

In the trenches, a soldier named Valeriy praised the anti-tank weapons supplied by the United Kingdom. “They are 10 out of 10,” he said, adding: “Russia kaput!” The West must send more air defences, tanks and artillery, he said, so that Ukraine can completely expel the Russians.

A change in Putin’s strategy?

Vladimir Putin’s final decision to step down appears to mark a significant shift in the thinking of the Russian leader, Pjotr ​​Sauer writing.

At the time the decision was announced by his defense minister, the Russian leader was visiting a Moscow hospital, making no mention of the monumental decision. “Putin doesn’t want to announce the bad news and take responsibility for this retreat,” said a former senior defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity to avoid retaliation.

However, the announcement also revealed Putin’s willingness to make tactical concessions when pushed against the wall.

“It is wrong to say that Putin never backs down or backs down. This again shows that Putin can be pragmatic,” said Tatiana Stanovaya, political analyst at R Politik, an analytics firm. “That decision was clearly very emotional for him, but he made it. He can be rational.

A former senior defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity to avoid reprisals, said the Kherson pullout exposed Moscow’s dire military situation on the ground, which was too glaring for Putin to l ignore.

According to the official, who said he is in regular contact with his ex-colleagues, Putin intends to “freeze” the conflict while his badly damaged army regroups and trains the large number of newly mobilized soldiers who, according to figures official, exceed the 300,000 initially announced.

“Putin is in no hurry. He sees this as a longer, full-scale conflict with the West,” the official said. “He’s an opportunist by nature. His strategy now is to see how things go by the end of winter and then re-evaluate the strategy.

Drone investigation links Iran to Russian war effort

The Ukrainian army showed Isobel Koshib evidence that at least some of the Iranian-made drones used by Russia in its war were likely supplied after the full-scale invasion of Moscow in February – a claim Tehran has consistently denied.

In a large room somewhere in Kyiv, Ukrainian military intelligence dismantles captured Iranian drones. The date of manufacture on the propeller of a Mohajer-6, an Iranian spy drone, reads February this year. The date indicates that the drone would have been supplied – if not manufactured – after the invasion, according to Vasyl, a representative of Ukrainian military intelligence, who cannot give his last name for security reasons. Components inside the drone also appeared to have Farsi markings.

Dismantled Iranian drones on a table in Kyiv. Photo: Isobel Koshow/The Guardian

Vasyl said the technical quality of the drones was surprisingly good. “We think Russian specialists were involved but that’s just a theory,” he said, commenting on how Iran was able to develop the drones despite decades of sanctions. “Either the Iranians went [to Russia] or they have Russian specialists working there.

Since early October, Iranian technology has contributed to damaging more than 30% of Ukraine’s energy system, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Patrick WintourThe Guardian’s diplomatic editor, wrote about how the supply of drones has opened an internal divide in Iran, reflecting a wider foreign policy debate about the risks of developing close ties with Moscow.

Russian conscripts “completely exposed” tell of a deadly attack

Pjotr ​​Sauer spoke with Aleksei Agafonov, a member of a battalion of new Russian conscripts, who arrived in the Lugansk region on November 1 as part of a battalion. Agafonov described how within hours of their arrival, Ukrainian artillery lit up the sky and shells began to rain down on his unit.

“A Ukrainian drone first flew over us, then their artillery started pounding us for hours and hours, non-stop,” Agafonov said in a phone interview on Monday.

“I saw men being shredded in front of me, most of our unit left, destroyed. It was hell,” he said, adding that his unit commanders had just abandoned them. before the bombing began.

A military cadet stands in front of a billboard promoting contract military service in St. Petersburg, Russia. Photograph: Olga Maltseva/AFP/Getty Images

Agafonov was called up on October 16 alongside 570 other conscripts to Voronezh, a city in southwestern Russia, as part of Vladimir Putin’s national mobilization campaign.

According to Agafonov’s estimates, only 130 out of 570 conscripts survived the Ukrainian attack, making it the deadliest known incident involving conscripts since the mobilization campaign began in late September.

“We were completely exposed, we didn’t know what to do. Hundreds of us died,” said a second soldier, who asked to remain anonymous. “Two weeks of training doesn’t prepare you for this,” he said, referring to the limited instructions conscripts received before being sent to Ukraine.

The incident shows Russia’s willingness to dump hundreds of ill-prepared conscripts on the frontline in eastern Ukraine as anger grows at home as new coffins are returned.

A Russian conscript undergoes military training in Donetsk, Ukraine. Photography: Alessandro Guerra/EPA

Ukraine keeps spirits up as winter bites

Advertisements on the Ukrainian underground network convey motivational messages: “Together towards victory”, “The bravery continues” or “Just a little more and it will get easier”. Psychologists are guest on TV shows almost daily to give advice on managing anxiety and the breaks are filled with videos in support of the military, Isobel Koshib written from Kyiv.

Positive messages, mental health advice and examples of how to “do your part” are all part of the information ecosystem that helps Ukrainians maintain their morale throughout the war. Experts say this part-top-down, part-organic approach will play an important role in supporting Ukrainians through what is likely to be a trying winter.

Visitors have lunch by candlelight due to a power cut in a bar in Kyiv. Photography: Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images

TV stations are also broadcasting messages on how people can save energy as the government asks consumers to reduce their consumption. Under the tagline “Rules of a Hot Country”, a video advises people to use alternative methods of keeping warm, including the use of hot water bottles and cats, as well as getting together with neighbours.

On social media, Ukrainians are sharing infographics about which devices use the most electricity and videos of the recent trend of making tealights for soldiers in the trenches.

This winter, Ukraine faces the frightening prospect of sub-zero temperatures with spells of no power, no water and even no heating.

Over the past month, Russia has systematically targeted Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure with a combination of Iranian-supplied missiles, rockets and drones.