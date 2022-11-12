Newcastle steal, Chelsea stutter – who wins Quickfire Squads?

MYKOLAIV REGION, Ukraine – Doctors waited at an evacuation point certain they would have work to do as Ukrainian troops headed towards the city of Kherson after Russia said it would withdraw from the regional capital. Some Ukrainian officials have warned of an ambush. No one expected the Russians to leave quietly.
The Crown Season 5: Fact Check on the Most Dramatic Moments
How are the Windsors and the Romanovs actually connected?
The sixth episode of season five opens in World War I Britain, when King George V (Richard Dillane) receives a letter from the British Prime Minister suggesting that the government was prepared to send a ship to Russia to rescue their Russian relatives, the Romanovs, who had recently been overthrown in the Russian Revolution.
Later, an imprisoned Tsar Nicholas II (aka Nikolai II Alexandrovich Romanov) is awakened by a soldier who informs him that he and his wife Tsarnia Alexandra (aka Alexandra Feodorovna) are out of place, causing Nicholas to exclaim, “That’s Cousin George!”
Their hopes were unfounded, however, as minutes later their entire family is murdered, revealing that the royal family refused to help them.
The episode later finds Queen Elizabeth II preparing for a meeting with Boris Yeltsin, the President of the Russian Federation. It is revealed that Elizabeth and Prince Philip are related to the Romanovs, which motivates Philip to dig.
So how do families intertwine?
Maria FeodorovnaQueen Elizabeth’s great-grandmother’s sister Queen Alexandramarried Tsar Alexander of Russia. Maria’s eldest son, the aforementioned Nicholas, was the last ruler of Russia and also the first cousin of King George V, Elizabeth’s grandfather.
As The crown portrayed, George actually refused to help save Nicholas, despite the two sharing a strong relationship.
Did Diana give Queen Elizabeth notice after her explosive Panorama interview?
Not exactly.
Season five spotlights Diana’s infamous 1995 interview with Martin Bashir (Prasanna Puwanarajah) on the BBC documentary series Panoramain which she discussed the dissolution of her marriage to then-Prince Charles.
The series shows Diana herself giving Queen Elizabeth a glimpse of the explosive interview, but that’s not what happened at all.
“It’s hard to beat the scenes showing Diana gathering her courage and dropping on the Queen the explosive news that she had secretly recorded an interview with Martin Bashir for Panorama“, Diana’s former private secretary patrick jephson Told The telegraph November 8. “This part of the story was made up, and could therefore reasonably earn the wrath of The crown‘s exact learned detractors.”
How can he be so sure?
“I know it was invented because I was there, he said, and I can tell you that the princess absolutely did not muster the courage and delegated the work to me.”
Deer breaks into West Allis’ house and destroys upstairs
WEST ALLIS, Wis. – A couple from West Allis, Wisconsin got quite the scare when a wild animal broke into their home.
It was a normal afternoon for Sue and Richard Sujecki when they heard a loud crash inside their house. They said it was an unreal situation that made them think, “Oh, deer.”
Just a week ago, the Sujecki family were broken into their home by an uninvited guest. Their front door was open with just the glass barrier open and a male pushed his way inside.
“If you tell someone, no one can believe that an adult deer is trapped inside your house and can’t get out,” Sue Sujecki said.
A supposed two-year-old male came through their front door and walked through their living room. He attempted to exit through any window he saw and was unsuccessful.
“I didn’t realize it was a deer until it came out of the living room,” said Richard Sujecki. “He didn’t go through the door he could have gotten out of. Instead, he walked right past me and up the stairs.
They said the deer got scared and trapped itself upstairs trying to get out. He managed to enter all the rooms on the second floor of their house and left his mark.
“He was bleeding from his mouth and his leg and he was looking out of every window,” Sue Sujecki said.
Sue Sujecki said the deer destroyed their home. He broke glass, lamps, collectibles and started bleeding everywhere. He even managed to punch holes in their ceiling with his antlers.
“He was just trying to find a way out,” Sue Sujecki said.
The deer couldn’t make it out on its own and was trapped upstairs for almost three hours. The Sujeckis called the DNR and their son for help. Once the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources arrived, they were able to help.
DNR director Erik Anderson said it was the first time he had seen something like this in someone.
“With the help of other officers we were able to scare him out of the room he was trapped in and because all the other doors were closed we were able to redirect him down the stairs and into the door. ‘entry,” Anderson said. said.
Their efforts were much needed, and it was something the couple was extremely grateful for.
“We appreciate the DNR folks,” Sue Sujecki said. “We couldn’t have done it.”
While it’s unclear what prompted the deer to enter their home, the DNR said it was mating season and the couple had a pair of holiday reindeer outside their home. .
Anderson said it might have looked like a good mate for the money. He also believes he saw his reflection in the glass door and attacked him.
“Here’s Dasher and Prancer, and Prancer had an unwanted suitor,” Sue Sujecki said as she presented her wooden reindeer decorations.
At the end of the day, the family is happy no one was hurt and the deer has returned to its own home after a brief stay with them.
London Stock Exchange won’t ban Russian metals — RT Business News
The London Metal Exchange (LME) has decided not to restrict Russian metals from its system and warehouses, according to a statement released on Friday.
“The LME does not propose for the moment to prohibit the warrantage of the new Russian metal. Additionally, the comments made it clear that similar thresholds or limits would be too complex to be feasible,“, said the exchange.
The LME launched a discussion paper with market participants on the prospect of banning Russian metals last month, and its statement on Friday was based on the results of that discussion.
The exchange explained that some parties to the discussion were concerned that maintaining “undesirable“Russian metals in LME warehouses would bring disorder to the market and challenge the ethics of dealing with Russia under Ukraine-related sanctions.
However, LME concluded that it would be “rushed for the LME to take unilateral actionagainst Russia, a major producer, while the position on its metals among market players varies from company to company.
“While there is obviously an ethical dimension to the global acceptability of Russian metal, we believe the LME should not seek to make or impose moral judgments on the broader market…
“While the market may be divided on the role ethics should play in these considerations, there appears to be broad consensus that the LME has a duty to operate a fair and orderly market,“, said the exchange.
He added that he would continue to monitor both the market and any sanctions or tariffs that may be imposed on Russia in the future. He also promised to monitor the flow of Russian metals in LME warehouses and ensure transparency in regular reports.
After the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, a number of countries imposed sanctions on Moscow, prompting many companies to avoid Russian exports, including metals. The LME had previously imposed a number of restrictions on Russian metals, including a temporary ban on new shipments of Russian copper, lead and aluminum in April. Last month, the exchange announced a ban on storing copper and zinc from the Ural Mining and Metallurgical Company (UGMK) and the Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant in its warehouses following British sanctions against UGMK founder Iskander Makhmudov.
For more stories on economics and finance, visit RT’s business section
Near the city of Kherson, mines and booby traps threaten the advance of Ukrainian soldiers
Anatoliy Sobolevskiy climbed behind the wheel of his shrapnel-scarred ambulance and sped down a mostly deserted highway toward a gas station. There, his team was met by another ambulance from the front. The back doors swung open to reveal two men – one about 40, the other half that age – with four tourniquets applied to stop the bleeding from their severe wounds.
The crew at the front first picked up the young man, who groaned in pain as they lowered him to the ground. Seconds later, they pulled out the older man, who was pale from blood loss.
“You are fine,” doctors assured the injured as they loaded them into the ambulance and rushed to a hospital. Sobolevskiy, 52, turned on the siren as he approached a first checkpoint, signed himself as he passed in front of a church and then stopped in the emergency bay. After the injured were taken inside, he stood by the ambulance while smoking.
“Winter is coming,” he said, ash falling from the cigarette in his slightly shaking hand. “If it is true that the Russians are retreating, then everything is undermined. And they go [mess] us with the artillery.
Each Russian retreat has posed dangers of mines and other booby traps for the advancing Ukrainians, but the risk is particularly high near Kherson, where the Russian withdrawal has been more methodical and expected for several weeks.
A day after Russia’s announced withdrawal – a crushing defeat for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who tried to annex Kherson in violation of international law – Ukrainian troops gradually moved towards the city on Thursday, liberating a string of villages along the way. At midnight there were reports that Ukrainian special forces had entered the city, but this could not be independently confirmed.
As Ukrainian troops moved through areas that had been under Russian control hours earlier, they encountered pockets of enemy soldiers left behind to protect the Russian withdrawal, as well as expected mines and booby traps.
This resistance meant that the Ukrainian troops moved with caution.
“The Russian military very intensively exploits the areas it leaves,” said Roman Kostenko, a colonel in the Ukrainian army and a member of parliament, in an interview. “That’s why we’re moving at this pace. Our boys liberate territory knowing that we can expect anything from the enemy.
Kostenko, chairman of the parliamentary defense and intelligence committee, said it was still unclear how many Russian troops remained on the west bank of the Dnieper, but that was enough for serious fighting in the coming days. . Inevitably, this will lead to serious losses.
Anatoliy Volkov, the doctor for Sobolevskiy’s three-person medical evacuation team, returned to the ambulance and also lit a cigarette. The young soldier – young enough to be Volkov’s son – would probably be fine, he said. The older one would likely survive with tourniquets and prompt medical attention, but may never fully recover.
When they finished their cigarettes, the two men and a paramedic, Dmytro Bakhmach, 28, stopped at a store where they fed a black cat they had adopted before returning to the evacuation point: a station -deserted service outside Mykolaiv with a cigarette display. — long since emptied — in the corner.
Sobolevskiy and Bakhmach disinfected their bloodied stretchers before putting them back in their battered ambulance.
They wouldn’t need a stretcher for their next call.
When a white van arrived an hour later, it was too quiet – no one was moaning, growling or swearing in pain. Soldiers from the 59th Brigade, which is stationed near the front, pulled out a black body bag.
The soldier was killed Wednesday evening, a few hours after the announced withdrawal of Russia, by a mine near the town of Lyubomyrivka in Mykolaiv. The soldiers transferred the body to an ambulance and handed over the deceased’s passport.
Ivan Malen’kiy, 38, a medic with the 59th Brigade’s 1st Battalion who brought the corps back, said the Russian retreat had upset the battle maps.
“Now we ourselves don’t understand what is the first line, the second line or whatever,” he said. “We just know they are gone. Where they went and what they left behind is unclear.
Malen’kiy said his brigade was busy “clearing” the territory the Russians had abandoned.
“There are a lot of mines,” he said when asked what the Ukrainians were finding. “A lot.”
As the ambulance left for the morgue, Malen’kiy looked up and spotted a smiling face drawn in the dust in the back of his van.
Wojciech Grzedzinski contributed to this report
7 food groups to avoid if you are pre-diabetic
Diabetes is a major contributor to kidney disease, heart attacks, strokes, blindness and lower limb amputation. Type 2 diabetes can be prevented or delayed by healthy eating, regular physical activity and smoking cessation. Additionally, diabetes can be managed with medication, regular screenings, and treatment for complications. This can help prevent or delay the consequences of diabetes.
You have prediabetes if your blood sugar level is higher than usual. The level is not yet high enough to be classified as type 2 diabetes. However, prediabetic adults and children are at high risk of developing type 2 diabetes if their lifestyle is not changed. As stated above, diet changes can help prevent diabetes. Keep reading the article to find out which foods you should cut out of your diet if you are pre-diabetic.
Foods to cut out of your diet if you are pre-diabetic:
1. Packaged beverages
Since packaged drinks lack additional nutrients like fiber and protein, which can slow digestion, most drinks cause blood sugar levels to rise. It’s a good idea to limit or avoid the following juice, soda, and 100% sweetened coffee drinks if you have prediabetes. Avoid drinking lemonade or sweetened tea, alcoholic cocktails, energy or sports drinks or lemonade. The impact of sugar substitutes on people with prediabetes is unclear to experts. If they are right for you, talk to your doctor.
2. Junk food
In one extensive study, people who frequented fast food outlets more than twice a week gained more weight and had twice the increase in insulin resistance than those who ate there less frequently. This is due to the substantial servings of sodium, red meat and saturated fat on the menu. Do yourself a favor and make a whole wheat bun and sweet potato fries at home if you’re craving a burger and fries.
3. Starches
Compared to their non-starchy counterparts, these contain more carbs. But they also contain good nutrients. Give them a quarter of the space if you’re using the plate technique. White potatoes, sweet potatoes, corn, and winter squash like acorn or butternut are examples of starchy vegetables.
Also read: Pre-diabetes: can you stop the development of diabetes by changing your lifestyle?
4. Prepared desserts
It’s easy to see how cheesecake makes it onto the list of foods to avoid if you have prediabetes. The slices contain more sugar per serving than a woman should consume in a day, as well as a lot of saturated fat, which can reduce insulin sensitivity. However, be careful with low-fat desserts like sorbet or frozen yogurt, as they can contain a lot of added sugar, which raises blood sugar while offering little nutritional value. Instead, prepare your own dessert in your kitchen, such as a smoothie bowl or plain yogurt combined with fruit and cocoa powder.
5. Refined cereals
Refined grains, such as white rice, white pasta, and bread made with white flour, can raise your blood sugar. Replace these foods with whole grains like brown rice, oats and oat bran, whole wheat, quinoa, millet and corn.
6. Breakfast cereals
Many people like to have a bowl of cereal with milk to start their day. And while some cereals are acceptable breakfast choices for people with prediabetes, many popular types of cereal are heavily processed and loaded with sugar. When you combine these added sugars with highly refined carbohydrates, the resulting foods have an extremely high glycemic load and index. This implies that it will cause an unfavorable increase in insulin and blood sugar.
7. Cocktails
In the future, when you place an order for a drink or make one at home, take a moment to think about what’s going on there. Cocktails can be extremely dangerous for people with prediabetes due to the substances used in their preparation. Sugar, syrups, sodas and fruit juices are used to make a variety of beverages. As a result, they can be extremely high in sugar, calories, and carbs, which you should avoid if you want to monitor your blood sugar.
Now that you know which foods can raise your sugar levels, be sure to avoid those foods and incorporate beneficial foods into your diet as well.
Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It does not in any way replace qualified medical advice. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim any responsibility for this information.
