Blockchain

NFT Tech Announces Voting Results

8 seconds ago

NFT Tech Announces Voting Results
VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NFT Technologies Inc. (NEO: NFT | OTC Pink: NFTFF | FRA: 8LO) (the “Company” or “NFT Tech”), a leading technology company mainstreaming decentralized ownership, NFTs and the metaverse for public markets, is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting held on November 10, 2022 (the “Meeting”), all nominees listed in its management information circular dated September 28, 2022, were elected as directors of the Company.

Shareholders approved setting the number of directors of the Company at 4. Each of the following four nominees proposed by management was elected as a director. The proxies received by management with respect to the election of directors were as follows:

Director

Percentage of Votes For

Wayne Lloyd

99.824%

Jeremy Gardner

99.844%

Kelly Allin

99.972%

Curt Marvis

99.973%

As a result, the board of directors of the Company now consists of Wayne Lloyd, Jeremy Gardner, Kelly Allin and Curt Marvis.

Shareholders also approved the appointment of Kingston Ross Pasnak LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company’s auditor for the ensuing year and the authorization of the board to fix the auditor’s remuneration.

A total of 10,062,486 common shares of the Company were voted at the Meeting, representing 12.53% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares. Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About NFT Tech

NFT Tech works to develop infrastructure, assets, real estate and IP in the metaverse, build and generate revenue from P2E and M2E games, and bring insights and benefits to the public markets. By bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and the Web3 space, NFT Tech is mainstreaming decentralized ownership, NFTs, and the metaverse. Current projects include founding the GOAT Guild and Fuku.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws with respect to the Company. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to potential benefits and demands for direct-to-consumer NFT projects; potential benefits, development and acceptance of web3 and related applications; continued employment of Run It Wild employees and the value of their experience; plans for accelerating growth; and the continued public acceptance of NFTs. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release including, without limitation, the risk factors described in the Prospectus. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Neo Exchange has not reviewed or approved this press release for the adequacy or accuracy of its contents.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to

U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

16 mins ago

November 12, 2022

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Statement from Elizabeth Rossiello, CEO and founder of AZA Finance, on the FTX Chapter 11 Bankruptcy filing:

“I was shocked and disappointed to see that FTX named BTC Africa S.A. and other AZA Finance entities in its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing today. To be clear: AZA Finance entities are not affected by the FTX bankruptcy, and we are taking steps to correct the erroneous court filings.

AZA Finance is a global payments and foreign exchange fintech. Founded in 2013 as BitPesa, we empower companies worldwide and within Africa to move money, exchange currencies, make payments and settle easily across all major African and G20 currencies (including some digital currencies). AZA Finance is licensed in multiple jurisdictions as a payments provider. We do not hold customer funds and never have. Less than 10% of our transactions across all of our entities are via digital currencies.

Earlier this year, we announced a commercial partnership with FTX Africa to expand web3 in Africa by helping them build regulated, safe and low-cost payments rails, as well as other discussed but not-yet-launched initiatives such as African artist NFT collections.

In doing so, FTX Africa became a customer of AZA Finance, first utilising our stable and efficient infrastructure to pay out to a small number of customers in Africa. However, neither FTX nor any of its associated entities own or control AZA Finance or our entities, including BTC Africa SA. Our entities are not part of the FTX bankruptcy. In its disorganised haste, FTX erroneously listed our entities in their bankruptcy filing.

For additional clarity, our entities that are not part of the FTX bankruptcy include:

  • B Transfer Services Limited UK
  • Exchange4Free Limited UK
  • BTC Africa SA
  • BT Payment Services Ghana Limited
  • BT Payment Services Nigeria Limited
  • BT Payment Services Uganda Limited/B Transfer Services
  • BT Payment Services South Africa PTy
  • TransferZero
  • B For Transfer Egypt
  • B Transfer Services Ltd UAE
  • BitPesa Kenya Ltd
  • BitPesa Senegal Ltd
  • BitPesa South Africa
  • BitPesa Tanzania Ltd
  • BitPesa Uganda Ltd
  • BitPesa RDC SARL
  • BTPesa Nigeria Limited
  • BTSL Limited Tanzania
  • Exchange4Free Seychellen
  • Exchange4Free Australia Br.
  • Exchange4Free Swiss Br.
  • Exchange4Free SouthAfrica Br.
  • FinFax Company Limited

These entities are not impacted by the FTX bankruptcy in any way. AZA Finance, our entities and our businesses remain independent and healthy.

AZA Finance is and was one of the first Fintech companies to launch from Nairobi, Kenya – and the first foreign currency exchange globally to also trade crypto to mobile money. Volatility is not something that surprises or affects us. We are sad to see a major brand fail, and we urge all fintechs and financial institutions to adhere to global regulation and industry best practices.”

2 hours ago

November 12, 2022

LA JOLLA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Silvergate Capital Corporation (the “Company” or “Silvergate”) (NYSE: SI), the leading provider of innovative financial infrastructure solutions to the digital asset industry, today issued the following statement regarding its exposure to FTX and its related entities (“FTX”):

“In light of recent developments, I want to provide an update on Silvergate’s exposure to FTX. As of September 30, 2022, Silvergate’s total deposits from all digital asset customers totaled $11.9 billion, of which FTX represented less than 10%. Silvergate has no outstanding loans to nor investments in FTX, and FTX is not a custodian for Silvergate’s bitcoin-collateralized SEN Leverage loans. To be clear, our relationship with FTX is limited to deposits,” said Alan Lane, Chief Executive Officer of Silvergate.

Lane continued, “To date, all SEN Leverage loans have continued to perform as expected with zero losses and no forced liquidations. As a reminder, all SEN Leverage loans are collateralized by Bitcoin, and we do not make unsecured loans or collateralize SEN Leverage loans with other digital assets.”

Lane concluded, “Silvergate’s platform was built to support our clients during times of market volatility and transformation, and the SEN has continued to operate as designed and without interruption. As a federally regulated banking institution that is well capitalized, we maintain a strong balance sheet with ample liquidity to support our customers’ needs.”

Upcoming Conferences

Chief Executive Officer Alan Lane will participate in a fireside chat at the Oppenheimer Blockchain & Digital Assets Summit at 2:55 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Interested investors and other parties can access a live webcast of the presentation by visiting the investor relations section of Silvergate’s website at ir.silvergate.com. An online replay will be available on the same website following the presentation.

About Silvergate

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) is the leading provider of innovative financial infrastructure solutions and services for the growing digital asset industry. The Company’s real-time payments platform, known as the Silvergate Exchange Network, is at the heart of its customer-centric suite of payments, lending and funding solutions serving an expanding class of digital asset companies and investors around the world. Silvergate is enabling the rapid growth of digital asset markets and reshaping global commerce for a digital asset future.

2 hours ago

November 12, 2022

CALGARY, Alberta–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Noting that Bitvo Inc. (“Bitvo”) previously entered into an agreement to be acquired by FTX Trading Ltd. (“FTX”) and given the series of events that unfolded this week with respect to FTX, management would like to provide an update that the transaction has not closed and Bitvo remains independent from the FTX group of companies with no material exposure to them.

We also wanted to ensure our customers that your funds are secure with Bitvo and that trading operations as well as withdrawals and deposits have and will continue seamlessly, always honouring our Bitvo Same Day Guarantee.

Further, we wanted to emphasize that Bitvo operates on a full reserve basis and in compliance with Canadian regulations as a licensed Money Services Business with FINTRAC and as a Restricted Dealer with the Canadian Securities Administrators. Digital assets are held with independent third-parties BitGo Inc. and BitGo Trust Company, with over 80% of assets held in cold storage.

Should you have any questions, please contact Bitvo’s 24/7 customer support team at [email protected] or 1-833-86BITVO (1-833-862-4886).

About Bitvo

Bitvo (www.bitvo.com) is a crypto asset trading platform that facilitates buying and selling of crypto assets through its best-in-class website and mobile applications. Bitvo differentiates itself by making transacting in crypto assets easier than anyone else and offering proprietary features such as the Bitvo Same Day Guarantee, the Bitvo Cash Card and technical trading analysis tools. Additionally, Bitvo is managed and owned by a group of competent, transparent and qualified individuals comprised of seasoned financial markets and payment processing professionals (read more about the team here). Finally, Bitvo makes security a top priority. The company has never lost customer funds. Fiat funds are stored at major Canadian banks and crypto assets are stored primarily in cold storage with BitGo Trust Company, a licensed trust company with the South Dakota Division of Banking with US$100 million of insurance.

2 hours ago

November 12, 2022

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN)(Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) (“Tokens.com” or “the Company”), a publicly-traded company that invests in web3 assets and builds businesses linked to crypto staking, the metaverse and play-to-earn gaming, today provides an update in light of recent market developments relating to FTX, a digital asset exchange that does not provide any services, or hold any cash or digital assets, for Tokens.com. The Company wishes to confirm that neither Tokens.com nor any of its subsidiaries have any exposure to FTX, its affiliate Alameda Research or its corresponding FTT token.

Tokens.com’s cash balances are held in both US dollars and Canadian Dollars with a nationally chartered banking institution in Canada. All of Tokens.com’s cryptocurrency are listed in a recent press release dated November 1st, 2022. There have been no significant changes to holdings since that date.

As a public company, Tokens.com operates with transparency, providing regular quarterly financial statements and disclosures, which can be found under the Company’s issuer profile on www.sedar.com.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp is a publicly traded company that invests in web3 assets and builds web3 businesses. The Company focuses on three operating segments: i) crypto staking, ii) the metaverse and, iii) play-to-earn crypto gaming. Tokens.com owns digital assets and operating businesses within each of these three segments.

Staking operations occur within Tokens.com. Metaverse operations occur within a subsidiary called Metaverse Group. Crypto gaming operations occur within a subsidiary called Hulk Labs. All three businesses are tied together by the utilization of blockchain technology and are linked to high-growth macro trends within web3. Through the sharing of resources and infrastructure across these business segments, Tokens.com is able to efficiently incubate these businesses from inception to revenue generation.

Visit Tokens.com to learn more.

Keep up-to-date on Tokens.com developments and join our online communities on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as “may”, “will”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

5 hours ago

November 12, 2022

  • BlockFi announces an official halt of all possible transactions.
  • The ban on transactions was said to be temporary.
  • All revolves around the fall of FTX globally.

Ever since the fight between FTX and Binance, things have been taking a quite different approach throughout the entire crypto industry. With the onset of the rivalry between CZ and Sam, both being the CEOs of top crypto exchanges, indeed affected the entire global crypto industry on many terms. 

Though the year 2022, has been bitterly cold throughout, nearing towards the end, situations have gotten worse. And so, a triggered cold condition is prevailing currently. With the downfall of FTX crypto exchange, BlockFi has officially announced the halt of all the platform’s transactions. 

Behind BlockFi’s Halt

Though BlockFi’s halt has been declared as a temporary one by itself, the consequences so far due to FTX are quite undetermined. BlockFi is a crypto financing platform, which lends all sorts of crypto buying support. Moreover, BlockFi also functions as an exchange and a trading platform too. Collateral assets could be also kept in exchange for crypto assets. 

As FTX has been a major investor, and a partner of BlockFi, the downfall of FTX has quite adversely affected BlockFi. Apart from BlockFi, FTX US, Alameda all collapsed due to the FTX effect. 

 BlockFi admitted that they came to know regarding the FTX situation through Twitter only. In spite of all this, they point out evidently that their entire traffic, and business has been adversely affected due to FTX, FTX US, and Alameda entirely. 

And so, BlockFi puts out that they are halting all their platform activities just temporarily. Despite all this they openly stated out to their customers to not to invest anything upon their platform also. 

However, with the current trend, even though BlockFi promises to look after its clients, and customers, the chances for BlockFi to declare bankruptcy is not a longtime down the line.

5 hours ago

November 12, 2022

  • The exchange went from a $32 billion value to insolvency in a matter of days.
  • FTT has dropped by over 27% in the previous hour following the announcement.

FTX has formally declared bankruptcy. Liquidity dried up, user funds were frozen, and competitor exchange Binance pulled up its non-binding deal to purchase FTX, sending the firm from a $32 billion value to insolvency in a matter of days.

The processes are entirely optional for Alameda Research and the other 130+ affiliated companies. However, LedgerX (which operates as FTX US Derivatives), FTX Express Pay, FTX Digital Markets, and FTX Australia are not included in the release.

Revival Efforts Failed

Although FTX withdrawals were suspended, FTX U.S. withdrawals continued normally. For the sake of regulators, FTX has resumed withdrawals in the Bahamas and indicated that a few other countries have begun partial withdrawals throughout the course of the preceding hours.

Earlier, FTX tweeted that it has reached a deal with Justin Sun’s TRON network, allowing holders of TRX and a few other currencies to trade their assets from FTX to other third-party wallets. 

With the bankruptcy announcement, the price of bitcoin dropped by a thousand dollars, lowering it to $16,500 in a matter of minutes, and is now trading at $16,983. Because of this revelation, the native token of the FTX exchange, FTT, has dropped by over 27% in the previous hour and by 95% in the past 7 days. At the time of writing, it was trading at $2.7.

Sam Bankman-Fried was trying to save his failing cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, with a $9.4 billion rescue plan. But it seems nothing worked out in the end.

