O’Brien wins as Democrats increase Illinois Supreme Court majority – NBC Chicago
Illinois Court of Appeals Judge Mary O’Brien won the state Supreme Court election, boosting the court’s Democratic majority in a year that Republicans had hoped they could control to their liking. way.
The Associated Press called the race Friday night, giving O’Brien a narrow victory over Michael Burke, a Republican nominated to the Supreme Court to fill a vacancy last year.
Combined with this week’s win by Lake County Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth Rochford, the Democrats increased their court majority from 4-3 to 5-2. Rochford defeated Mark Curran, a former prosecutor and the longest-serving sheriff in Lake County history.
With the Democrats, women will have solid control of the court. With the appointment of Chief Justice Mary Jane Theis for a second 10-year term, women now hold five of the court’s seven positions.
The election results were a blow to Republicans, who had hoped to win both seats and shift the court’s political tilt to the right for the first time since the 1970s. This became all the more important after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, 50, who legalized abortion, raising the profile of state Supreme Court campaigns nationwide.
The two races were set to decide voter preferences for filling vacancies in 2020 with the retirement of Justice Bob Thomas, a Republican, and the unprecedented defeat of Democrat Thomas Kilbride, who failed to secure the 60 % of votes needed to be retained for a third 10-year term.
Republicans have embarked on the most expensive anti-judicial retention campaign in history to oust Kilbride, opening the door to a competitive race for an open seat this year. But this was countered by Democrats in the General Assembly who, for the first time since 1964, redrew the electoral constituencies for the court and realigned the Republican-leaning district of Kilbride.
Michael Burke has been named to replace Thomas. Kilbride’s replacement, Robert Carter, opted out of the election, opening the door for O’Brien and Curran.
Gophers volleyball sweeps Maryland
The ninth-ranked Gophers volleyball team swept Maryland on Friday night, winning 25-12, 25-13, 25-16 at Maturi Pavilion.
Minnesota’s 10th victory in its past 12 matches raised the team’s record to 16-7 overall and 10-4 in the Big Ten. Maryland fell to 13-14 and 6-9.
Taylor Landfair led the Gophers with 11 kills, while Jenna Wenaas added nine kills and 12 digs and Carter Booth had nine kills and three blocks. Melani Shaffmaster posted her 12th double-double of the season with 30 assists and 16 digs.
Gem Grimshaw and Laila Ivey led Maryland with six kills apiece.
Alec Baldwin sues gunsmith ‘Rust’ and crew for giving him loaded gun on set, new lawsuit claims
Alec Baldwin is suing the gunsmith and the ‘Rust’ crew for giving him a loaded gun on set, according to a new lawsuit.
Baldwin accuses several people involved in the film of negligence, saying they should never have given him the loaded gun.
The group includes the film’s gunsmith, prop master, and ammunition vendor.
The lawsuit claims Baldwin must “live with the immense grief and resulting emotional and physical toll” that was caused by the negligent driving.
Alec Baldwin’s attorney Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel said, in part,
“More than anyone else on this set, Baldwin was wrongly held to be the perpetrator of this tragedy. By these counterclaims, Baldwin seeks to clear his name and hold the co-defendants accountable for their misconduct.”
It comes as the family of slain ‘Rust’ cinematographer Halyna Hutchins reached a settlement last month in her wrongful death lawsuit against the film’s producers.
“We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of Rust, including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC. As part of this settlement, our case will be rejected,” said Matthew Hutchins, her husband.
Halyna Hutchins was working as a cinematographer on the western with Baldwin when she was fatally shot by Baldwin in an accident while he was practicing using a handgun on set last October. Director Joel Souza was also injured in the shooting.
“Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained a specific desire to do what is best for Halyna’s son,” Baldwin’s attorney, Luke Nikas, said in a statement. “We are grateful to everyone who has contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation.”
Hutchins, 42, has a son, Andros, with Matthew. He was only 9 years old when his mother died.
Trump files lawsuit to avoid Jan. 6 committee subpoena
By JILL COLVIN and FARNOUSH AMIRI
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is suing the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to avoid cooperating with a subpoena requiring him to testify.
The suit contends that, while former presidents have voluntarily agreed to provide testimony or documents in response to congressional subpoenas in the past, “no president or former president has ever been compelled to do so.”
“Long-held precedent and practice maintain that separation of powers prohibits Congress from compelling a President to testify before it,” Trump attorney David A. Warrington said in a statement announcing Trump’s intentions.
Warrington said Trump had engaged with the committee “in a good faith effort to resolve these concerns consistent with Executive Branch prerogatives and separation of powers,” but said the panel “insists on pursuing a political path, leaving President Trump with no choice but to involve the third branch, the judicial branch, in this dispute between the executive and legislative branches.”
The committee declined to comment on the filing, which comes days before the the deadline set by the committee for Trump to begin cooperating. But the suit likely dooms the prospect of Trump ever having to testify, given that the committee is expected to disband at the end of the legislative session in January.
It also comes just days before Trump is expected to formally launch a third campaign for president at his Mar-Lago club.
The committee had voted to subpoena Trump during its final televised hearing before the midterm elections and formally did so last month, demanding testimony from the former president either at the Capitol or by videoconference by mid-November, and continuing for multiple days if necessary.
The letter also outlined a sweeping request for documents, including personal communications between Trump and members of Congress as well as extremist groups. Trump’s response to that request was due last week, but the nine-member panel extended its deadline to this week.
In his suit, Trump’s attorneys attack the subpoena as overly broad and frame it as an infringement of his First Amendment rights. They also argue other sources besides Trump could provide the same information the committee wants from him.
The panel — comprised of seven Democrats and two Republicans — issued a statement last week saying it was in communication with Trump’s attorneys.
The committee’s decision to subpoena Trump in late October was a major escalation in its investigation, a step lawmakers said was necessary because, members allege, the former president was the “central player” in a multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
“I think that he has a legal obligation to testify but that doesn’t always carry weight with Donald Trump,” committee vice chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said during an event last week.
In addition to demanding that Trump testify, the committee also made 19 requests for documents and communication — including for any messages Trump sent on the encrypted messaging app Signal or by “any other means” to members of Congress and others about the stunning events of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.
The scope of the committee’s request was expansive — pursuing documents from Sept. 1, 2020, two months before the election, to the present on the president’s communications with the groups like the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys — as the panel looks to compile a historical record of the run-up to the Capitol attack, the event itself and the aftermath.
Trump’s lawsuit was filed in the Southern District of Florida, where other Trump lawyers successfully sued to secure a special master who has been tasked with conducting an independent review of records seized by the FBI during an Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago.
Associated Press writer Eric Tucker contributed to this report.
Trump files lawsuit to avoid January 6 committee subpoena
Committee members allege Trump “personally orchestrated” a multi-part effort to overturn the 2020 election results.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is suing the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in an effort to block a subpoena compelling him to testify.
“Precedent and long-standing practice hold that the separation of powers prohibits Congress from compelling a president to testify before it,” Trump attorney David A. Warrington said in a statement announcing Trump’s intentions.
He said Trump had “engaged with the Committee in a good faith effort to resolve these concerns consistent with executive prerogatives and the separation of powers,” but said the panel “insists on following a political path , leaving President Trump no choice but to involve the third branch, the judicial branch, in this dispute between the executive and legislative branches.
The committee voted to subpoena Trump in its last hearing before the midterm elections and officially did so last month, demanding testimony from the former president. Committee members allege Trump “personally orchestrated” a multi-part effort to overturn the 2020 election results.
They said Trump was expected to testify, either on Capitol Hill or by videoconference, “beginning on or around” Nov. 14 and continuing for several days if necessary.
The letter also described a broad request for documents, including personal communications between Trump and members of Congress as well as extremist groups.
The lawsuit comes as Trump is expected to launch a third presidential campaign next week.
Class 2A state volleyball: Pequot Lakes ends Concordia Academy’s run in semis
As the volleyball dropped just inside the right edge of the court, out of reach of the nearest Concordia Academy defender, senior Ava McTeague looked up to her teammates and said, “It’s OK.”
That ball, a tip from the outstretched fingers of a Pequot Lakes attacker over the Beacons blockers, dashed any hopes Concordia Academy (22-11) had of making the state championship. That opportunity was going instead to Pequot Lakes (29-4), which won 25-19, 25-19, 25-13 in a Class 2A state semifinal at Xcel Energy Center on Friday.
But it was not going to change Concordia Academy’s demeanor, not when its never-out-of-it, “point-by-point” mindset had been pivotal to getting them there. The Beacons needed five sets to beat Nova Classical, the previously undefeated top-ranked team in the Section 4 final last week. In the state quarterfinals Thursday, they battled back from several large deficits and won seven of the final eight points to claim a five-set victory over Belle Plaine.
So as the Beacons walked back to their bench, there were no tears or sagging shoulders, just a look of what’s next.
“We’re still here,” head coach Kim Duis said. “We’re one of six teams still playing on a Saturday, and there’s only three teams in our class that will do that. We’re still battling.”
Concordia Academy will play for third place at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The fight was there against Pequot Lakes. Duis saw the same determination and belief that had pushed the team to back-to-back five-set wins, they just ran into a well-oiled machine on the other side of the net.
“They ran a flawless offense tonight,” Duis said of Pequot Lakes.
Concordia Academy managed just 27 kills to Pequot Lakes’ 51. The constant, well-balanced attack kept the Beacons guessing and out of system. When they did dig out of a Pequot Lakes attack they were often out of position to return with the same aggressiveness.
Three Pequot Lakes’ attackers finished with at least 11 kills. No Concordia Academy attacker reached that number. McTeague and her sister Kyla, also a senior, led the team with 10 and eight kills, respectively.
“It was a faster offense than we’ve seen before,” Ava McTeague said.
It wore on the Beacons. Each set started close, with the teams trading points, but every time Pequot Lakes went on a run in the middle of the set that distanced itself from Concordia Academy. The teams were tied at 10 in the first set only for the Patriots to win seven of the next 10 points to take control. Tied at three in the second set, Pequot Lakes scored 13 of the next 16 points to keep the Beacons at a distance.
Even then, Ava McTeague believed they had one more comeback in them.
“We knew that even though they had the first two we could take the second two,” she said. “[But] they just came out very strong.”
The third set was a similar story. Pequot Lakes scored nine straight points, which pushed the lead from three to 12 and all but ended the match.
“Pequot’s a very good team,” Duis said. “Their fast offense, not so much caught us off guard, but we were just not able to stop it.”
The result means Concordia Academy continues to chase its elusive third state championship. The Beacons last won the state title in 1987 and have made the tournament 13 times since, including six times in the last eight years.
Trump sues Jan. 6 committee to block subpoena for documents and testimony
Former President Trump has filed a lawsuit to block the committee’s Jan. 6 subpoena for documents and testimony.
Last Friday, the committee extended by a week the deadline for Trump to comply with his request for documents. The original deadline was November 4. The committee also asked Trump to appear for deposition on Monday, November 14.
As ABC News previously reported, Trump’s team expected the move to try to use up time on the subpoena before Republicans potentially retake the House after the midterm elections. term of 2022.
Trump’s lawyers argue in their lawsuit that he retains immunity as a former president and that while other presidents and former presidents have voluntarily agreed to testify before Congress, his legal team says no president was forced to do so.
They describe the committee’s subpoena as “invalid” because they say it does not serve a legislative purpose and say it was too broad and infringed on his First Amendment rights.
This is a developing story. Please check for updates.
