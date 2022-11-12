Pakistan wants to swap national currencies with Russia – official – RT Business News

KHARKIV REGION, Ukraine — The hunt for Ukrainians aiding Russians has led intelligence investigators to an idyllic village with a house on a hill, where the father of an accused traitor lives.
The Pakistani trade mission has asked the Russian Ministry of Commerce to introduce a currency swap agreement to strengthen economic ties between the two countries, mission chief Muhammad Shaukat Hayat said on Friday.
“I have launched a proposal to sign a pact on a currency exchange and sent an official letter to the relevant ministry. Now the ball is in Russia’s court. We are waiting for a response. It may be any mechanism – exchange of rubles or barter”, he said.
Russia and its trading partners have increased the share of national currencies in mutual settlements in an effort to move away from the US dollar and the euro. In recent years, Moscow has steadily pursued a policy of dedollarization of foreign trade and negotiated the switch to local currencies for settlements with India, China, Iran and Turkey.
Russia’s abandonment of the dollar is “irreversible” according to a leading banker
In October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the dollar’s reign as the world’s trading currency was under threat and predicted that settlements in national currencies would gain momentum and gradually become dominant across the world.
The Ukrainian SBU hunts down the enemy within: “agents” for Russia
“I’ll be honest, boys,” the father told officers, “early days I was passing coordinates to my guys.”
But in a country where loyalties can be twisted, were his guys Russians or Ukrainians?
Even in the midst of a war in which Moscow targeted Ukrainian civilians and caused countless deaths, Russia was able to recruit Ukrainians to help with its invasion. Sometimes it’s blackmail. Sometimes it’s through winnings. And sometimes Ukrainians are simply sympathetic to their country’s enemy – whether it’s because of Soviet nostalgia or the shared Russian language and ethnic identity.
Eliminating these moles and saboteurs is the job of the SBU. Officers from the top-secret agency’s counterintelligence department recently granted Washington Post reporters rare access to their daily work, which includes traveling to recently liberated villages and carrying out what’s known as a “filtration” – asking locals about what happened under the occupation and who might have collaborated with the Russians. Sometimes they are so close to the front line that they fight alongside Ukrainian soldiers.
While the Ukrainian army is fighting the foreign enemy in front of it, the main task of the counterintelligence department of the SBU remains the search for enemies inside, sometimes even in its own ranks.
In July, President Volodymyr Zelensky replaced the agency’s director after several senior officers were arrested and branded traitors. One of these moles was recently discovered in the Kharkiv office after allegedly informing the Russian security services of the time and place of a planned meeting between the mayor of Kharkiv, the local head of the SBU and the commander of the Ukrainian 92nd Mechanized Brigade – a high-value target for an airstrike.
‘It’s hard to get used to, even though it’s what we do every day,’ said an SBU officer who asked to be identified by his call sign, Advokat, which means ‘lawyer’ .
“You think about the damage caused by this activity – how many children, civilians, soldiers, brothers and sisters have died and been injured because of this,” Advokat said. “How many were left without family or home and forced to leave? When you remember this, it motivates you to expose traitors as much as possible and bring them to justice.
In a room in a detention center in downtown Kharkiv, Sergey, the man charged with treason for revealing the location of Ukrainian military bases, sat on a small stool and groped his hands . Sergey agreed to an interview with The Post on the condition that his last name not be used, but Advokat and the prison guards remained in the room. Sergey admitted to sending screenshots of Google Maps, with some dots circled, to a Russian cellphone number.
Sergey’s family lives in small villages near the town of Balakliya, a part of the Kharkiv region occupied by Russian forces in the early days of the war. After his sister told him that Russian soldiers stole money from their father, Sergey said he complained to a neighbor about being worried about his family’s safety. The neighbor gave him a Russian number to call and explain the situation, Sergey said. So he did.
His father’s money was returned a month later, Sergey said. Then Sergey received a message from the Russian number offering to “work together”. Sergey said he refused.
“The next day they wrote that they knew where my parents were,” he said. “They said it was a war and anything could happen. And like that, they blackmailed me.
The SBU’s counterintelligence department divides Ukrainians who work with Russians into different categories. Those like Sergey, recruited while living in Ukrainian-controlled territory, are considered agents. The most valuable agents are those with access to information, such as moles within the SBU or other government agencies. They are the hardest to expose, Advokat said, because they understand how the SBU works and can cover their tracks better.
Then there are the collaborators: the Ukrainians who cooperate or help the Russians in the occupied areas. But even these people are divided within their own ranks. Some have pro-Russian views and are eager to help the occupiers, for example by revealing who in town served in the Ukrainian army. But there are other Advokat called “invertebrates” – people who bend to survive in harsh conditions.
When the Ukrainian military takes over a town or village, SBU officers are the first after them to begin the screening process – weeding out collaborators through interviews with locals, checking people’s phones and other means.
In early September, after Ukrainian forces expelled Russian troops from most of the Kharkiv region, Advokat and his colleagues entered the town of Kupyansk on the same day as the advancing soldiers.
The Russians had used the town as the seat of their regional occupation government, so the SBU officers first went to the abandoned local administration building. Inside they found a list of people who had worked with Russian-controlled authorities. The Russians withdrew so quickly that they had left him behind.
“There was so much work that we spent several nights there,” Advokat said.
In the Kharkiv region, which borders Russia and is predominantly Russian-speaking, agents and collaborators are prevalent. Many residents have traveled to Russia frequently for work or still have relatives living there.
“You can’t suspect everyone,” Advokat said. “But over time, a certain professional strain happens when you start to suspect everyone.”
Sergey’s father was also a suspect. If the son had passed on information to the Russians, perhaps the father had also helped the soldiers occupying his village. Speaking to the man outside his home, Advokat began an introductory talk. The goal was to persuade him to come with them for a more formal questioning at their office. The father is not identified due to security risks and because he has not been charged.
Sergey’s father then told Advokat that he had passed the coordinates of the Russian troops to someone in the SBU, even giving Advokat the first and last name of his contact.
“How did the Russian forces behave? Advokat asked him.
“You could even say they were respectable,” the father replied in Ukrainian.
“They robbed you? »
“But you just said they behaved respectably,” Advokat replied, raising his voice.
The father then said that the Russian soldiers also tried to rape his wife, earning another sarcastic response from Advokat about the man’s initial assessment of the occupiers. He told Advokat that another soldier came later and gave him 50,000 rubles, or about $820, and apologized for his colleagues robbing him. For Advokat, this confirmed that an exchange of money had taken place for Sergey’s services.
“How could I not take the money?” the man said. “So they would have said I was against them and would have done something else to me.”
After his village was liberated by Ukrainian troops in September, Ukrainian forces installed an air defense system and an M142 high mobility artillery rocket system, known as HIMARS, near his home. The father even kept shrapnel from an airstrike the Russians then launched.
Coincidentally, it was information about the location of this type of equipment in Chuhuiv that his son would have passed on to the Russians.
The father told Advokat he was a patriot who hated what his son had done and he agreed to come and give his statement to the SBU later in the week. Outside his home, he and his wife allowed SBU officers to inspect their phones, and Advokat said there appeared to be nothing suspicious. But Advokat refrained from passing judgment. There was still more to investigate – with this case and countless others.
“I’ll tell you honestly, he’s my son, but he took five years from my life,” the man told Advokat.
“Why five years? Advokat asked.
“Well, it’s that war, you know,” he replied. “I can’t bear to go through that again. I don’t want to see this dirt. I can breathe freely now – and then I couldn’t breathe, believe me.
“I’m sorry”, the father finally added. “God help you.”
FTX is on the verge of collapse after a failed agreement with Binance
The “catastrophic” fall of Crypto
The crypto industry is facing growing unrest after Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, pulled out of its deal on Wednesday to save struggling rival FTX. The prices of major tokens like Bitcoin and Ether have fallen sharply over the past 24 hours. And FTX now faces ruin as it grapples with a funding shortfall of perhaps $8 billion.
FTX’s implosion raises a host of questions: How did it lose billions? Did he break the law? How did sophisticated investors like venture capital firm Sequoia Capital miss red flags? Meanwhile, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried – who is known as SBF and was once described as a millennial JP Morgan – looks likely to face legal judgment.
Binance didn’t like what he saw when he looked at the FTX books, the company tweeted yesterday, in reference to “reports of mismanaged client funds” and federal investigations. (Reuters reports that SBF attempted to back Alameda Research, a trading arm of FTX, with billions of funds from the exchange, including client assets.)
FTX itself is now in chaos. Much of its legal staff – including its general counsel, Can Sun – quit, while Alameda took down its website. Meanwhile, SBF is looking for billions in emergency funds. ‘I am deeply sorry that we entered this place and for the role that I played there,’ he told employees yesterday.
Crypto executives fear a loss of confidence in their industry. “It will be catastrophic for the ecosystem in the short term,” Jay Jog, co-founder of blockchain company Sei Network, told CoinDesk.
Even elite investors have lost money on FTX. Sequoia, the venture capital firm known for its hugely profitable bets on Google, WhatsApp and more, publicly admitted yesterday that it has amortized his investment in the exchange. Others who had backed the company include BlackRock, SoftBank and Third Point, as well as celebrities like Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen.
Experts have wondered how sophisticated investors could have pumped money into FTX, which was valued at $32 billion at the start of this year, despite red flags like troubled finances — and even the absence of a chief financial officer (Sequoia insisted he performed “rigorous due diligence”).
Courts and regulatory inquiries await. Unless SBF miraculously finds a lifeline, FTX is likely to file for bankruptcy, leaving creditors, customers, investors, and business partners to fight for what is rightfully theirs. It is unclear where FTX would file for insolvency: although it has a US subsidiary, the company is incorporated in Antigua and Barbuda and its headquarters are in the Bahamas.
Meanwhile, the SEC and the Department of Justice are reportedly investigating FTX for potential securities violations. Gary Gensler, the chairman of the SEC, alluded to FTX in a speech yesterday: “We will continue to do our job as a beat cop,” he said. State securities regulators are also running in circles. Whether SBF or other FTX associates will also face civil or criminal lawsuits — and where those legal fights would take place — remains unclear.
A crackdown on crypto is seemingly inevitable. “Regulators will scrutinize exchanges even more,” Binance founder Changpeng Zhao said. told employees yesterday. (His firm is already being investigated for possible money laundering violations and sanctions.) Operating licenses will be more difficult to obtain, while companies will be under pressure to be more transparent and demonstrate proof of reserves, insurance funds and more, he added.
Vladimir Putin will no longer attend the G20 meeting next week in Bali. The news that the Russian president will skip the meeting comes a day after the country’s military announced an embarrassing withdrawal from the strategically important Ukrainian city of Kherson.
World leaders are working to help the poorest countries deal with climate change. At the COP27 conference, Africa-based insurers pledged to create a $14 billion financial program to cover the costs of disasters such as droughts and floods. The leaders also called for an overhaul of the IMF and World Bank to transfer more climate finance to developing countries.
Nicole slams Florida, packing torrential rains and high winds. Now a tropical storm, it made landfall overnight near Vero Beach, Florida.
On Musk, innovation and doing “dumb things”
Since taking over Twitter, Elon Musk seems to be flying by the seat of his pants. (He conceded this yesterday, tweeting, “Twitter will do a lot of dumb things In the coming months. ) But during a live audio event with wary advertisers on Wednesday, the billionaire unexpectedly revealed what he had in mind for his new venture.
Twitter will be more than a social network, he said. Musk believes the company can process payments and increasingly compete with TikTok in online video and OnlyFans in subscription content. “If nothing else, I’m a technologist and I can push technology forward quickly,” he said.
The whiplash around the check shows the risks of going fast. On Wednesday, Twitter finally unveiled blue icons for subscribers who pay $8 a month for Twitter Blue. The platform also introduced gray badges for large corporations, governments, and media users, meant to ensure these organizations aren’t easily impersonated… except they soon disappeared, and Musk tweeted that he had “kill” functionality.
While Musk has said Twitter will crack down on copycats, the consequences of opening up verification to paying users are coming to light. Sports fans complain that Twitter Blue followers impersonate professional athletes and trusted sportswriters and spread false commercial information. But it’s not hard to see followers trying to impersonate companies or financial journalists and tweeting false information about companies as a way to manipulate the markets.
See also: President Biden has said Musk’s dealings with foreign governments are worthy of “examination,” after lawmakers questioned the role of Saudi investors and others in funding his takeover. control of Twitter.
A little more clarity emerges on the midterms
It could be days before we know which party controls the House, and a month before we know the same for the Senate. Here is the last one:
The House: The Republicans are still expected to take control (as of this morning they are 11 seats from a majority), but several races have not been called. One that was: Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney of New York, chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, bowed to his Republican opponent, Mike Lawler.
Republicans are targeting Donald Trump: With candidates backed by the former president grossly underperforming, some party members have suggested a break with Trump: “I strongly believe he should no longer be the face of the Republican Party,” former Rep. Peter said. King of New York, a longtime Trump supporter. .
Exclusive: The Wire Digital is raising funds to expand
The Wire Digital, a China-focused information and data company, has raised $14 million from investors led by Silicon Valley venture capital firm Sequoia Capital, DealBook first reported. The funding round taps into growing demand for information about Chinese companies amid growing geopolitical tensions between Beijing and the West.
The Wire was founded by David Barboza, a two-time Pulitzer Prize winner who reported on China for The New York Times, and Lynn Zhang, a former private equity executive.
The platform is largely a resource for executives and regulators, who use it for everything from due diligence to researching potential ties to the company, to using forced labor in Xinjiang, a region where millions of Uyghurs are interned. “We are trying to transform this dark area of global finance,” Barboza said.
Sequoia partner Michael Moritz said he did not believe the deal would be hampered by political pressure to decouple China’s economy from the West. “The idea that China is turning inward and not trading with its neighbors or cousins around the world is not going to happen, nor is the United States suddenly going to stop wanting to buy in China or sell in China,” he added. he said.
The Wire will use the proceeds from the transaction to invest in its technology and editorial operations, and is looking to expand into countries including India and Vietnam.
ADL switches to ESG
The Anti-Defamation League, the Jewish advocacy group that fights anti-Semitism and other forms of discrimination, seeks to capitalize on one of Wall Street’s hottest and most controversial trends. The group acquires JLens, an ESG – environment, social and governance – investor specializing in investing in Jewish values, and manages approximately $200 million for other Jewish nonprofits.
The ADL believes it is now the first anti-hate group to run an ESG fund. JLens, like other ESG funds, buys stakes in companies and then uses its influence to push for improved corporate policies related to the environment and other social issues. “Business is the next frontier in the fight against hate,” says ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, citing the recent example of companies severing business ties with Kanye West after the rapper’s anti-Semitic comments.
The ADL has shown some skepticism towards the ESG Last year, he joined other Jewish groups in speaking out against a division of mutual fund giant Morningstar over concerns of anti-Israel bias in its ESG research. “ESG right now needs a rigor that the field currently lacks,” Greenblatt told DealBook. “The ADL hasn’t had the means to engage companies in this way, and we’re thrilled to have a seat at the table.”
Sex offender, 62, sentenced to life in prison after raping and burning alive a 33-year-old professional poker player
A homeless sex offender who brutally raped and burned a professional poker player to death has been sentenced to life in prison – but has said he will appeal the verdict.
Jeffery Morris, 62, was sentenced to life without parole on Thursday after being convicted of first-degree murder and felony felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct a month ago.
The jury took less than an hour to convict him of murdering Susie ‘Susie Q’ Zhao, 33, in July 2020.
When given the chance to speak, he said he had “a lot to say”, but he would[at] this time I won’t say anything.
“I will wait until I come back to appeal and start again,” he told the judge.
The two met at a motel in Waterford Township on July 12, 2020, where she often stayed. Evidence indicates that Zhao was brutally raped, causing damage to her genitals, tied up with zip ties, doused with gasoline, and burned to death.
Jeffery Morris, 62 (pictured on Thursday) was sentenced to life without parole on Thursday for the murder of Susie ‘Susie Q’ Zhao, 33, in July 2020
He indicated he would appeal the verdict, saying: ‘There are a lot of things I would like to say… I will wait until I come back to appeal and start again’ (pictured in 2020)
Prosecutors took less than an hour to find him guilty of brutally raping, tying up and burning alive the professional poker player (pictured)
At a preliminary hearing in 2020, Deputy Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Hanosh told the court via teleconference that Zhao’s tongue was burned, his hair was burned, and smoke and soot were were discovered in her airways and lungs, leading to the conclusion that she was alive when she was set on fire.
Nahosh estimated that Zhao suffered burns to at least 90% of his body.
An autopsy also revealed extensive damage to the victim’s genitals after being “cut” with a fist or other object.
Her body was discovered by two men in a wooded area near the Pontiac Lake State Recreation Area and it was so burned they thought it was a mannequin.
White Lake Police Department Detective Thomas Sorasin said phone records showed eight calls between Morris and Zhao just hours before their July 12 meeting, according to CBS Detroit.
Both Morris and Zhao stayed at the Sherwood Motel in Waterford, and an FBI agent told the court that cellphone tower records indicated the couple had traveled from the motel to a remote part of the recreation area.
Prosecutors said the crime played out Morris’ depraved sexual fantasy, which included brutality against Asians and bondage, Oakland Press reported. Morris had previously been convicted of a sex crime in 1989.
Morris told cops in 2020 after his arrest that he picked up Zhao on Watkins Lake Road and they checked into the Sherwood Motel around 9:26 p.m. on July 12.
The suspected killer said the couple then briefly left the motel to buy alcohol at a party store before returning.
The two met at a motel in Waterford Township on July 12, 2020, before traveling to a remote area, where her body was found
Zhao then left the motel at midnight and took all of her belongings with her, including her cellphone, Morris told cops.
However, cellphone records place Zhao’s cellphone at the motel until around 5 a.m. the next morning – at the same time cellphone records and surveillance footage captured Morris leaving the motel, according to the court documents.
The suspect then drove to the secluded 3,745-acre park where he stayed for approximately seven minutes, WXYZ reported.
Police believe Morris tied Zhao with zip ties, sexually assaulted her with a large object before she was “set on fire to death”.
Morris was arrested on July 31 after being arrested in his vehicle in Ypsilanti on a warrant by White Lake Township officers.
A search of his vehicle revealed a fitted sheet with apparent bloodstains and a wooden baseball bat with a possible large bloodstain.
Several shoe prints, hair, fibers and other items with possible blood stains and duffel bags with Morris’ identification inside were also found in the car, according to court records.
Morris has a long history of violent and sexual crimes dating back over three decades.
Morris was convicted of third-degree felony sexual conduct by Oakland County Circuit Court in 1989 and has several domestic violence charges, including pleading guilty to misdemeanor domestic violence in 2009.
At the time of Zhao’s murder, he was on probation for retail fraud.
“What happened to him was so mean, so brutal and unnecessary,” prosecutor John Skrzynski said Thursday.
A medical examiner estimated that Zhao suffered burns to at least 90% of his body. Prosecutors said the crime played out Morris’ depraved sexual fantasy, which included brutality against Asians and bondage
Her friend said the professional player ‘spoke modestly about her success in the game’
Zhao was born in China and moved to the United States as a young girl and had moved from California to Michigan a month before her murder.
Judge Martha Anderson said the case was “one of the most agonizing trials” she has ever endured and that she “cannot get over the brutality of this murder and the pointlessness of it all”.
“You took advantage of a fragile person and basically destroyed everything she had achieved in her life,” she told him.
Zhao had moved from Los Angeles to Michigan in June 2020 to live with his mother and stepfather. She was also diagnosed with schizophrenia as an adult.
She was born in China and moved to the United States when she was eight years old.
Zhao started playing poker in middle school and eventually made it in the professional leagues.
‘[Zhao] found a lot of power in a card game,’ said childhood friend Meredith Rogowski, who spoke in court. She also said her friend “spoke modestly about her success at the game.”
Video review shows no anti-Semitic slurs leveled at bus carrying Jewish children in West Rogers Park – NBC Chicago
The principal of a Jewish elementary school in West Rogers Park said on Friday that video and interviews did not support claims that someone shouted anti-Semitic slurs and gave the Hitler salute on a bus carrying students earlier this week.
“No one got on the bus, there were no anti-Semitic slurs,” Rabbi Nosson Muller said. “Nothing like that, we watched the video several times.”
What happened, Muller said, was that a man on the street in the 2800 block of Jerome Street got upset when some of the kids on the bus started yelling at him on Wednesday afternoon. , “as children do at the end of the day”.
“So he stood in front of the bus and he asked the driver to open the door,” Muller said. “The driver shouldn’t have opened the door, that’s for sure, but he didn’t even step on the bus. He just uttered profanity.
“Nothing happened, just an upset individual,” Muller added.
On Thursday, the Simon Wiesenthal Center – a global human rights organization – said relatives told it someone got on the bus and shouted insults and gave the Hitler salute.
The parents called 311, triggering a police investigation, according to the center, which said police told it they were investigating a hate crime.
“When the Simon Wiesenthal Center went to press with the story and released the statement, it was verified by two parents who filed police reports based on what their sons had been through,” the center lamented. in a statement Friday.
“In addition, the SWC spoke to two detectives and an officer from the police department who were investigating the students’ allegations,” he said. “We were told it was a hate crime. Later that day the school released a statement refuting what the children had reported.
Police have so far not issued a statement regarding the hate crime allegations. He only said that someone stood in front of the bus, forcing it to stop, then entered and threatened to hurt a 12-year-old boy.
Police gave no further details, including a description of the man. No arrests were reported.
Disneyland’s ‘It’s a Small World’ attraction adds dolls on wheelchairs to expand message of inclusion
ANAHEIM, Calif. — For the first time in Disneyland’s 67-year history, wheelchair-bound characters are now featured on an attraction.
On Friday morning, two wheelchair dolls were unveiled during the theme park’s “It’s a Small World” ride, a project that spanned more than six months and involved both Disney creatives and the team. park accessibility.
The change was part of an ongoing effort to watch the resort “through a magnifying glass” for opportunities for inclusion, said Kim Irvine, Walt Disney Imagineering’s executive creative director for Disneyland Resort.
The attraction, designed by Disney artist Mary Blair, opened in 1966 in Anaheim after being featured at the 1964-65 World’s Fair in New York.
The same ride has been added to other Disney Parks around the world, where guests board a boat and cruise through multiple countries, featuring more than 300 Audio-Animatronics characters representing children from around the world .
Irvine said the new additions are in keeping with the spirit of the original attraction.
“What a wonderful story that Walt and Mary Blair, and the original Imagineers, have set up about the children of the world and our unity in bright sunshine – and how we really should rejoice in it together.”
Dolls that are now in wheelchairs were originally standing. Irvine said the same characters with the same clothes were recreated while seated, in wheelchairs designed to match Mary Blair’s style.
One doll is located in the South American carousel scene and the other appears in the final scene where dolls from many countries sing together.
Add “significant things”
The Disneyland attraction reopened on Friday after a brief closure for the addition of these dolls and the installation of holiday decor for the ‘It’s a Small World Holiday’ edition of the ride which will run until early January .
While holiday decor is seasonal, dolls in wheelchairs are a permanent addition.
Dolls with wheelchairs are also set to be added to “It’s a Small World” at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris next year.
But since each station’s version of the ride has a different layout and sets, these new dolls and wheelchairs will be designed with the specific version of the ride in mind.
“I think it’s definitely something the original Imagineers would embrace and find wonderful that we were looking at things like this,” Irvine said.
“We’re always looking to improve our attractions with not only fun things, but also meaningful things. And staying up to date with what’s happening in the world, and most importantly, you know, doing new things.
“I know we never want our attractions to become so predictable that you can ride them with your eyes closed and know what’s going on. We constantly like to surprise you with new things and important things, especially relevant things. .”
Erin Quintanilla, Disneyland Resort accessibility manager, said it was a historic moment.
“I feel seen. I feel represented. It’s a monumental moment to have my community in an attraction and represented,” said Quintanilla, who uses a wheelchair. “I cried when I saw them in the attraction.”
Quintanilla said her team had been approached by creatives at Disneyland who wanted to add these dolls. Her accessibility team made sure the look was authentic, right down to the angle of the dolls’ feet on the wheelchair footrests.
“We wanted to make sure it was a person in a wheelchair who moved around independently in life. So we didn’t want the wheelchair to look like a hospital-style wheelchair. You’ll notice in the design, it’s beautifully created to align with a Mary Blair style,” Quintanilla said.
“But there are details about the wheelchair, like having a driving rim so the doll can move through the story in a way that I go through the world. So it’s kind of special to have those exact details. “, said Quintanilla.
Other Disney Changes
New dolls have not been added to the Disneyland version of this ride since 2009.
Around this time, a “Spirit of America” room was added, featuring three Native American dolls and characters from the movie “Toy Story”.
More dolls of specific Disney characters have been added throughout the attraction.
As part of overall efforts to improve inclusion and diversity at its theme parks, Disney recently announced the change of the Splash Mountain attraction, based on characters from “Song of the South”, to a theme inspired by from “The Princess and the Frog”. featuring Disney’s first black princess.
The-CNN-Wire & 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Company. Discovery. All rights reserved.
The Walt Disney Co. owns Disneyland and this ABC station.
Computer chip ban signals new era as Biden and Xi meet
WASHINGTON– The Biden administration’s decision to block exports of advanced computer chips to China signals a new phase in relations between the world’s two largest economies – one in which trade matters less than increasingly cutthroat competition to become the world’s leading technological and military power.
The aggressive move, announced last month, will help set the tone for President Joe Biden’s upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday on the sidelines of the G20 Asia summit. It’s evidence of Biden’s determination to “manage” U.S. competition with China, whose officials were quick to condemn the export ban.
After more than two decades in which the focus has been on expanding trade and global growth, both countries are openly putting their national interests first as the global economy grapples with high inflation and the risk of recessions. The United States and China have each identified the development and production of computer chips as vital to economic growth and their own security interests.
“We’re going to do whatever it takes to protect Americans from the threat of China,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in an interview. “China is crystal clear. They will use this technology for surveillance. They will use this technology for cyber. They will use this technology to, in various ways, harm us and our allies, or our ability to protect ourselves.
Xi responded to the export ban in his statement to the Chinese Communist Party Congress last month, where he won a third term as leader of the country. He promised that China would act more aggressively to become self-sufficient in the production of semiconductors and other technologies.
“To improve China’s innovation capability, we will accelerate the launch of a number of major national projects that are of strategic, comprehensive and long-term significance,” Xi said.
The Chinese government has named the development of advanced computer chips capable of handling everything from artificial intelligence to hypersonic missiles as one of its top priorities. To bridge the gap until it can get there, China has relied on imports of advanced chips and manufacturing equipment from the United States, which has imposed a series of controls on the export last month that block the shipment to China of the world’s most advanced chips, factory and industry equipment. America-related experts.
The United States and its allies deployed export controls against Russia after the invasion of Ukraine in February, which made it more difficult to resupply Russian forces with weapons, ammunition, tanks and planes. Because of these constraints, Russia has relied on Iranian drones and the United States has accused North Korea of supplying them with artillery.
Until recently, the United States assumed that strong trade relations would bring countries together in a way that would make the world safer and wealthier, a post-Cold War order. Global supply chains were supposed to reduce costs, increase profits and allow democratic values to seep into the terrain of oligarchies, dictatorships and autocracies.
But after a global pandemic, the war in Ukraine and China’s own ambitions, the Biden administration and many European and Asian allies have chosen to prioritize national security and industrial strategies. The United States and the European Union have provided tens of billions of dollars in incentives to further stimulate domestic production of computer chips.
In a speech last month at IBM, Biden said China specifically lobbied against a law providing $52 billion to produce and develop advanced semiconductors in the United States, an incentive package that was followed by a series of announcements from Intel, Micron, Wolfspeed and others. on the construction of computer chip factories in the United States.
He said some of the GOP lawmakers who opposed the measure agreed with the arguments made by China.
“The Chinese Communist Party was lobbying the United States Congress against passing this legislation,” Biden said. “And unfortunately some of our friends from the other team bought it.”
Donald Trump has had fiery rhetoric about China during his presidency, imposing tariffs that the Biden administration has yet to lift. But by any qualitative measure, the computer chip export bans are much tougher than anything imposed by Trump, said Gregory Allen, senior fellow in the strategic technologies program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
Allen said the Trump-era tariffs were significant in dollar terms, but had almost no effect on the trade balance. Import taxes were also not strategic. Export controls imposed by the Biden administration would be a setback for Chinese tech that is already decades behind the United States
“We basically pledged to say, China, you’re not going to achieve your number one goal,” Allen said.
The era of China, Russia and other competitors having relatively free access to U.S. and European markets appears to be coming to an end, said Christopher Miller, a Tufts University professor and author of the book “Chip Wars.” .
“The risks posed by these countries have increased, so Western leaders have reconsidered the wisdom of giving adversaries open access to their markets,” Miller said.
Instead of trying to work together as a single global economy, new alliances are formed such as the Quad (Australia, India, Japan and the United States) and existing partnerships such as NATO are expanded. Economic integration between these partners has become essential, as US controls on advanced chip exports need support from other producers in Japan and the Netherlands.
“All major powers are restructuring international economic relations in ways they hope will improve their geopolitical position,” Miller said. “Semiconductors are just one of many areas where trade, technology and capital flows are being re-politicized due to great power rivalry.”
