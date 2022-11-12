News
Playstation video game ‘Stray’ inspires ‘American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ campaign
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — The “Stray” video game inspired a campaign to help stray animals.
Playstation users are posting videos on social media of their pets reacting to the video game, using the hashtag #StrayReactions.
If you’re playing BlueTwelve Studio’s Stray video game, you play as a cat who’s been separated from family and friends, forced to wander a lost and forgotten city. Your main goal is to try to find your way around and reconnect with your family.
MORE: Bay Area shelters appeal to pet owners as facilities overflow with abandoned pets
Apparently the animals love the game too, with their owners posting videos of their hilarious reactions on social media.
It’s all fun, but it turned into a campaign for the ASPCA, raising awareness of the nonprofit’s efforts to help stray animals.
“The way we look at this campaign, it raises awareness of an important issue,” said Matthew Carroll of the ASPCA. “Whether this leads to more adoptions…only time will tell. But the overwhelming public response has been wonderful.”
“It freaked me out when I saw…there were a bunch of unofficial Twitter channels that were created to just focus on cats reacting to Stray,” Playstation’s Shawne Benson said. “We thought it was hilarious and a wonderful celebration of the game, but also of the love for animals, because who doesn’t really love cats?”
RELATED: SF SPCA shelter is full, looking for loving families to adopt adult dogs
Sony Interactive Entertainment, the game’s original publisher, donated $25,000 to the ASPCA.
If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
Ask high school coach to return to football field in march, judge orders
The high school football coach who lost his job for praying on the 50-yard line after games will return to the field and school in March, a federal judge ordered Thursday.
The decision comes after the Supreme Court ruled in June that the school violated Coach Joseph Kennedy’s First Amendment rights.
“The Bremerton School District may not retaliate or take future adverse employment action against Kennedy,” District Court Judge Robert S. Lasnik wrote in the order.
According to the three-page order, Mr Kennedy will return to school on March 15. Its attorneys can seek attorney fees from the district within 60 days.
A school spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. However, the district’s website noted on October 25 that they were working to facilitate Mr Kennedy’s return.
Mr Kennedy fought a seven-year legal battle to get his job back after being ousted for praying after the games.
The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 for the public high school coach, who was furloughed after praying. The court’s conservative majority said in Kennedy v. Bremerton School District that the government cannot punish someone for personal and private religious expression.
Judge Neil M. Gorsuch said Mr Kennedy, who coached at a school in Bremerton, proved his post-game prayer was private and no students were forced to join him.
The school district had ousted him, saying his role as an employee and public executive drifted too far into state sponsorship of religion, making some students and parents uncomfortable.
Judge Gorsuch said that was not reason enough to trample on Mr. Kennedy’s First Amendment rights.
“The Constitution and the best of our traditions advise mutual respect and tolerance, not censorship and repression, for religious and non-religious views,” he wrote for the majority.
Mr Kennedy said he made a vow to God to pray for his students after every football game, starting in 2008.
He prayed alone at first, but said some students noticed and asked if they could join. He began giving prayerful motivational speeches, although he said he never coerced anyone into participating.
In 2015, his superintendent told him to stop the practice, saying it violated the district’s religious activities policy.
After the warning, Mr Kennedy began to offer short solo prayers at the end of matches while the players were supposed to be doing other things. The school said it was still illegal and Mr. Kennedy was suspended.
Mr Kennedy moved to Florida after being fired, but said he would return to Bremerton, a town near Seattle, if he were successful.
“Thank goodness and thank you to everyone who supported me, and I discovered that I was not crazy. That is absolutely true of all the facts of the case, and it feels good to know that the First Amendment is alive and well,” he said after his High Court victory.
• Stephen Dinan contributed to this report.
(function (d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s);
js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.5”;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
washingtontimes
News
Walz says Minnesota Legislature could legalize pot in 2023
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The chances for legalizing recreational marijuana in Minnesota got a huge boost from the Democratic sweep in the state’s elections, and Gov Tim Walz confirmed Friday that he told former Gov. Jesse Ventura that he thinks it could be one of the first bills he signs in the new year.
The Republican majority that blocked consideration of cannabis in the Senate will be gone when the 2023 Legislature convenes in January, when Democrats will hold the trifecta of controlling both chambers as well as the governor’s office. But lawmakers are just starting to get organized after the election and the details have yet to be worked out. Twenty-one other states have approved the recreational use of marijuana.
Ventura, who supported legalization when he served from 1999-2003, disclosed on his podcast earlier this week that Walz had called him up the day after his reelection and said he now expected it to pass. Ventura, an independent who doesn’t usually make endorsements, backed Walz over Republican Scott Jensen.
“That was one of many reasons why I endorsed Gov. Walz,” Ventura told the Star Tribune of Minneapolis on Friday. “He would legalize cannabis, whereas Republicans are the ones stopping it.”
Interviewed on WCCO Radio on Friday, Walz confirmed the conversation and indicated that Ventura will be invited to the signing ceremony because Ventura was one of the first governors across the country to support legalization.
“It’s only fair. Gov. Ventura did bring this up, pretty much before any governor in the country did,” Walz said.
Walz has long been a supporter of legalizing recreational marijuana for adults. The Democratic-controlled House passed a legalization bill in the 2021 session with several Republicans voting yes, but the GOP-controlled Senate never gave it a vote.
“It just makes sense,” Walz said. “Prohibition didn’t work, we get better regulation, we know what’s in these things, it’s adult use, so I just mentioned that I think it would be important to recognize him, ask him if he would be there when we get this done.”
The Legislature this year did pass a bill legalizing THC in edible or drinkable form if it’s derived from hemp rather than full-strength marijuana. Many lawmakers apparently didn’t realize what they were doing as it sailed through under the radar. Low-strength gummies and beverages have been on sale since July. Minnesota’s restrictive medical marijuana program was expanded in March to allow smokable cannabis instead of just extracts and solid forms as before.
Voters in Maryland and Missouri approved recreational cannabis Tuesday, while on Minnesota’s borders, voters in North Dakota and South Dakota joined Arkansas in rejecting it.
North Dakota’s proposal would have allowed people 21 and older to legally use marijuana at home as well as possess and cultivate restricted amounts of cannabis.
South Dakotans, including a sizable number of Republicans, voted to legalize marijuana possession in 2020, but that law was struck down by the state Supreme Court in part because the proposal was coupled with medical marijuana and hemp. This year, recreational pot stood by itself on the ballot when it went down to defeat.
About 6 in 10 voters support legalizing the recreational use of marijuana nationwide, according to VoteCast, an extensive survey of more than 90,000 voters nationwide conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.
News
US extends Covid public health emergency until spring, administration official says
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra answers questions during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing to discuss reopening schools during the coronavirus disease (COVID -19) on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on September 30, 2021.
Greg Nash | Swimming pool | Reuters
The United States is extending the public health emergency from Covid until the spring of 2023, a Biden administration official said on Friday.
The decision to extend the emergency comes as public health officials expect another surge of Covid this winter as people gather more indoors where the virus spreads more easily. The future also remains uncertain, as more immune-evasive omicron subvariants become dominant in the United States.
The Department of Health and Human Services previously extended the public health emergency until January. HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra has promised to give health care providers 60 days notice before lifting the emergency declaration so they can prepare for a return to normal operations.
HHS did not send that notice Friday, the deadline, which means the emergency has been extended until the spring, the administration official said. How the United States fares against Covid this fall and winter will help determine whether the emergency should be renewed in the future, Becerra told reporters in October.
The public health emergency, first declared in January 2020 and renewed every 90 days since, has had a significant impact on the US healthcare system. The declaration significantly expanded public health insurance through Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program. Enrollment in these programs increased 26% during the pandemic to a record high of more than 89 million people in June.
HHS has estimated that up to 15 million people could lose Medicaid or CHIP once programs resume normal operations.
The emergency declaration has also given hospitals and other healthcare providers more flexibility in how they operate.
cnbc
News
Mets free agency primer: Position players to target to fill the need for another big bat
The Mets need a bat and glaringly so.
The team boasted a very solid lineup in 2022. The Amazins’ had the sixth-best OPS in baseball and the second-highest OPS. They put the ball in play and made good contact. But that solid lineup looked far less than solid in the postseason. It was too station-to-station and the absence of one player — outfielder Starling Marte — had a ripple effect.
One player can’t break the offense. The Mets need more power. They hit only 171 home runs, which was right in the middle of the league ranked 15th.
The club might also be in need of another outfielder if they are unable to re-sign Brandon Nimmo. The homegrown center fielder is a free agent and while the Mets extended the qualifying offer of $19.65 million to Nimmo on Thursday, he will almost assuredly reject it. He’s been with the Mets since they drafted him with the 13th pick in the 2011 draft out of East High School in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and has expressed a desire to return to Queens citing his close ties with the organization, but for now, he remains free to negotiate with other teams.
There is, of course, a very prolific bat on the other side of town and he could replace Nimmo. But as previously reported in The News, the Mets will not be making a push to sign Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. Owner Steven Cohen will not be poaching players from Hal Steinbrenner. Could he change his mind? Maybe, but it doesn’t appear as though he has any intention to do so this winter.
The Mets will be returning much of the lineup next season. They picked up the option on Daniel Vogelbach’s contract and much of their offensive core, like Marte, Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil, Francisco Lindor and Eduardo Escobar are under contract through next season.
But if owner Steve Cohen still wants to win now then he’ll need his front-office executives to go out and get a bat. Waiting on Brett Baty and Mark Vientos isn’t good enough.
So with free agency officially open let’s take a look at some potential position player targets.
THE HEADLINERS
2B/SS/CF Trea Turner, LF Andrew Benintendi, 1B Josh Bell
The shortstop class is absolutely loaded this year, but the Mets are pretty set there with Lindor so it doesn’t make sense to go after a player like Carlos Correa or Dansby Swanson. However, Turner plays multiple positions so he might be an exception. The 29-year-old Turner does just about everything, between his power, baserunning prowess and defense at multiple positions. The Mets could replace Nimmo with Turner in center field or use McNeil in center and Turner at shortstop. He also hits left-handed pitching better than he hits right-handed pitching and the Mets struggled against left-handers last season.
Benintendi was briefly a Yankee but he was unable to play in the postseason with a broken hamate bone. He’s an above-average outfielder with contact skills and he controls the strike zone well, which are two qualities the Mets value. He’s also only 28.
The Mets were linked to Josh Bell before he was traded from the Washington Nationals to the San Diego Padres over the summer when they were in search of a DH who could hit left-handed pitching. The price was high and they ended up acquiring Darin Ruf instead, but now that the slugger is a free agent he might be worth another look. He has a career OPS of .810 and he’s probably good for about 20 home runs a year.
THE WILD CARDS
2B Jean Segura, OF Mitch Haniger, UT Jurickson Profar
It sure was an adventure watching Segura in the postseason. You never knew whether he was going to single-handedly end the Phillies’ run or extend it. If the Mets are in the market for a middle infielder then Segua could be an intriguing addition.
Haniger has always produced when healthy but the problem is that he hasn’t always been able to stay healthy. Last season, he was limited to just 57 games while dealing with a high-ankle sprain. He’s mostly played right field but he’s played center is a good DH option against lefties as well.
Profar declined his $7.5 million player option earlier this week and will seek stability in a multi-year deal. The 29-year-old Curacao native is coming off a career year offensively and can play multiple positions.
THE FAMILIAR FACES
OF Michael Conforto, INF Brandon Drury, 3B Justin Turner
Last year, Conforto rejected the Mets’ $18.4 million qualifying offer and then missed the entire 2021 season with a shoulder injury. The value of the 29-year-old Seattle native has absolutely plummeted, so a one-year prove-it contract could be doable. Conforto has a career OPS of .824 with the Mets and averaged 28 home runs per season. He was always well-liked by those in the organization and in the clubhouse. It’s a great landing spot for a player who has to show that he still has something in the tank.
Drury spent time with the Mets in 2021 then went to Cincinnati and San Diego and had a huge season. He hit a career-high 28 home runs last year and was valued as a 3.0 fWAR player.
The Mets don’t need a third baseman but Justin Turner’s name comes up every time he has to negotiate a contract with the Dodgers. The 37-year-old Roberto Clemente Award winner could be used as a DH but would he accept a lesser role?
THE PLATOON OPTION
OF Adam Duvall
The 34-year-old Duvall is a solid right-handed platoon option. He’s a streaky player and his last season ended with a wrist injury, which means he could be willing to take a deal of a year or two to prove that he can get healthy.
()
News
Married on Katina and Olajuwon’s breakup from First Sight
It’s over for Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson.
The Married at first sight The Season 14 couple announced on Nov. 11 that they had separated after a year of marriage. In a joint statement shared on Instagram, Katina and Olajuwon stressed that they did not take this decision lightly.
“After a year of marriage and much thought and consideration, we have decided to go our separate ways,” the statement read. “However, it was not an easy decision to make. We leave our marriage with enormous love and respect for each other. We only ask that at this time, our privacy be respected.”
Katina and Olajuwon were the last married couple standing on Season 14 of the Lifetime show.
In July, the two reflected on their romance, with Katina telling E! News that the show “really works as long as you’re both there for the right reasons and really want to get married.”
She explained, “If you sign up and have it in your mind that you’re going to see it through and you’re going to commit, it can be successful.”
Entertainment
News
Video: Massive towers imploded at an old Kentucky coal plant
Massive towers have imploded at an old coal-fired power plant in Kentucky
The Tennessee Valley Authority imploded three cooling towers at the Paradise Fossil coal-fired power plant in western Kentucky, which were shut down after decades of operation.
00:45
– Source: CNN
Cnn
Playstation video game ‘Stray’ inspires ‘American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ campaign
Silvergate Provides Statement on FTX Exposure
Ask high school coach to return to football field in march, judge orders
Walz says Minnesota Legislature could legalize pot in 2023
US extends Covid public health emergency until spring, administration official says
Bitvo Comments on Pending Transaction with FTX Trading Ltd.
Mets free agency primer: Position players to target to fill the need for another big bat
Married on Katina and Olajuwon’s breakup from First Sight
Tokens.com Announces No Exposure to FTX, Alameda Research or FTT Token
Video: Massive towers imploded at an old Kentucky coal plant
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News6 days ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News3 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
News1 week ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
News2 weeks ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
Finance3 weeks ago
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Pro and Con List For Deciding Whether to Sue For a Car Accident