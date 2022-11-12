Real Housewives Of Atlanta Star, Porsha Williams, ‘Mistakenly’ Reveals Her Beautiful Wedding Dress During An Instagram Live

The incoming freshman class of House GOP lawmakers are getting their first taste of Capitol Hill politics with calls from Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and others trying to build support for the leadership election.

The freshmen, once their support is secured, are then deployed to lobby fellow freshmen to line up the troops behind Mr McCarthy’s bid for president and lawmakers seeking other leadership positions at the House Republican Conference.

A recently elected Republican who plans to endorse Mr. McCarthy as chairman of a GOP-led House said he has been approached by several freshmen to support various leadership candidates.

“I’m with McCarthy as the speaker,” Rep-elect Mike Lawler of New York, who ousted Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney, told The Washington Times.

He described a lobbying attack by other newly elected members, but said he supported most current conference leaders, including Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana for Majority Leader and Rep. Elise Stefanik for the conference chair.

House Freedom Caucus members are seeking a more conservative lawmaker to challenge Mr. McCarthy, but the minority leader has an advantage over most re-elected members and new GOP members he helped win their races with hundreds millions of dollars spent by its super PAC.

Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, a member of the Freedom Caucus who has become one of McCarthy’s top critics, acknowledged he would be tough to beat. He called Mr McCarthy the “Lebron James of special interest fundraising”.

“I have spoken with many Republicans in Congress and many of them will soon join our ranks. None are actually inspired by Kevin McCarthy. Although many feel financially indebted to him,” he said. “In this last cycle. Kevin McCarthy and his team raised half a billion dollars in campaign money. That buys a lot of friends or at the very least rents them.”

The speaker contest isn’t the only feud among Republicans.

The whiplash has already gotten ugly with Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana going head-to-head with Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota who currently chairs the GOP campaign arm.

Mr. Banks tried to capitalize on news reports that misinterpreted Mr. Emmer’s recent comments about working to bridge divisions in Congress as a commitment to work with Democrats, although Mr. Emmer was referring to working with various factions within a narrow GOP majority.

Two publications that misreported the remarks later published corrections. A spokesman for Mr Emmer told the Washington Times that reporters were corrected because the congressman “never said that”.

Yet soon after the stories aired, Mr Banks focused on his pitch to unite Republicans only.

“The whip will play a very big role in doing this with Republican votes, not Democratic votes,” Mr. Banks told Fox News. “Don’t give in to the radical left, but do what the voters asked us to do. Instead, stand facing them.

Mr Banks’ office did not respond to a request from The Times.

Mr. Banks has a close relationship with Mr. McCarthy and is the favorite for the job. He unveiled the House GOP’s “Pledge to America” ​​plan ahead of the midterm elections and won key endorsements from his colleagues.

GOP lawmakers have also privately said that Mr. Emmer may struggle in his candidacy because the anticipated red wave has not materialized under his leadership of the Congressional Republican National Committee.

The congressman, however, refuted those claims, saying the party should still take control of the House.

“We have overthrown the House for only the third time since 1954. I am extremely proud of this achievement,” Emmer told reporters. “I am happy to make my case to my colleagues for the role of whip, and there will obviously be more news on this soon.”

Mr. Banks is also seen as an ally of the GOP establishment, not the more conservative elements in the conference.

“Banks will be the first to tell you he’s a conservative and a leader. But if you think he’ll be a champion of the conservatives in leadership, please point out one big fight where he didn’t take the leadership side over the conservatives,” a senior GOP official said privately.

Representative Drew Ferguson, a Republican from Georgia who currently serves as deputy chief whip, is also vying for the whip job. He is trying to get support based on his experience serving the current whip, Mr. Scalise.