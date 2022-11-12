News
Reliance Industries will develop a multimodal logistics park in… : Government
New Delhi:
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has been awarded the development works for the first Multimodal Logistics Park (MMLP) at Mappedu in Thiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu, the government announced on Friday.
MMLP Chennai in Mappedu is under development on an area of 184.27 acres.
“MoRTH has made significant progress under this National Master Plan and is moving in the same direction, MMLP Chennai in Mappedu being developed on 184.27 acres is the 1st MMLP awarded to Reliance Industries Ltd for which the Prime minister laid the cornerstone,” the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said in a statement.
Under the “PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP)”, the Ministry of Road Transport is developing 35 multimodal logistics parks, of which 15 MMLPs are prioritized over the next three years.
According to the statement, the MMLPs of the Ministry of Roads also lay the foundation for the development of such large-scale infrastructure projects in public-private partnership mode, for which the Center and the State have come together and an ad hoc vehicle has been formed between National Highways Logistics Management Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, Chennai Ports Authority and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation.
“The estimated cost of the project is Rs 1,424 crore. The total concession period is 45 years,” the statement said.
The special purpose vehicle will provide four lane road connectivity of 5.4 kilometers at an estimated cost of Rs 104 crore and a new railway siding to the MMLP site at a length of 10.5 kilometers at an estimated cost at Rs 217 crore.
MMLP in Chennai, which is strategically located 52 kilometers from Chennai Port, 80 kilometers from Ennore Port and 87 kilometers from Katupalli Airport, will be a logistics hub in the southern region.
Featured Video of the Day
India cannot be developed until it is corruption-free: Union Bank
ndtv
News
Obama Center suspends construction after noose found on site
CHICAGO (SCS) — Construction on the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park was halted Thursday after a noose was discovered on the construction site.
Workers told CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar that the noose was found in the basement or foundation of the construction site. We are told that the construction workers have been gathered for a meeting. then quickly told to lay down their tools until further notice.
A Chicago police officer left the construction site of the Obama presidential center Thursday afternoon with a plastic bag that appeared to contain a rope.
The group of minority-owned construction companies behind the $500 million project, Lakeside Alliance, said a noose was found earlier in the day on Thursday. The company said it called the police as soon as it was informed.
“This morning we were informed that an act of hate had been discovered at the project site. We have reported the incident to the police and will provide all necessary assistance to identify those responsible,” Lakeside Alliance said in a statement. a statement.
Construction worker Rico Pineda believes the noose was found in the foundations of the site.
“They found a noose in the basement,” Pineda said. “I’m very upset – very angry, you know.”
Workers left work early as construction was halted until additional anti-bias training was completed.
The job site is secure, so Pineda wonders how the vice got in.
“There’s 24-hour security, there’s cameras, and you need ID to get in — you have to log in and everything,” Pineda said. “The only other way in is to jump through the door – that’s it. So those are the only two possible ways for me to see him.”
The cornerstone of the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park was laid in September 2021. In June, former President Barack Obama visited the site to thank the workers – and he even praised the diversity of the hand -work.
“Not only outstanding contractors, but also one of the most diverse workforces we’ve ever seen on a major project,” Obama said in June.
In a statement Thursday evening, the Obama Foundation said: “This brazen act of cowardice and hatred is designed to draw attention and divide us. Our priority is to protect the health and safety of our staff. We have informed the authorities investigating the incident.”
Lakeside Alliance said it was “horrified” by what happened and is offering a $100,000 reward to help find those responsible.
“Lakeside Alliance remains committed to providing a work environment where everyone can feel safe, perform at their best, and be treated with dignity and respect,” the company said.
Pineda noted that the incident caused several levels of problems.
“Everyone is a union worker here, and now just because someone’s mistake – a mistake – now everyone is fired,” Pineda said.
The Chicago Police Department says it is aware of the incident.
Cnn
News
Argentina ace Lionel Messi selected for fifth World Cup in deadly attack alongside Paulo Dybala, Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez with five Premier League players named in 26-man squad
Lionel Messi will form a lethal attack alongside Paulo Dybala, Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez after being named in his fifth World Cup squad in Argentina.
The 35-year-old will likely be at his last World Cup after making his tournament debut in 2006, and he’s yet to win one.
Reigning Copa America champions Argentina enter the World Cup as one of the favorites after going unbeaten in the South American qualifying draw.
Incredibly, Lionel Scaloni’s side are unbeaten in their last 35 matches – a streak dating back to 2019 when Brazil knocked them out of the Copa America.
They are just two games away from equaling the Italian record of 37 games set between October 2018 and October 2021.
And it is believed that Argentina can finally lift the World Cup for the first time since 1986.
Few would argue against it due to their current form and the star squad they will bring to Qatar.
Skipper Messi approaches the World Cup in stunning form having netted 12 goals and 14 assists in 18 outings in all competitions for Paris Saint-Germain.
to call
Ex-Tottenham star Janssen in Dutch World Cup squad but Prem stars absent
answer
Almiron discusses Grealish’s comments and highlights fan support afterwards
Talent
Old tweet of Maddison’s response to teacher resurfaces as he makes England squad
TO RENT OUT
Rooney recalls how England star Jude Bellingham bullied him in Birmingham clash
RO WHAT
Wayne Rooney calls Ronaldo’s behavior ‘unacceptable’ at Man United
praise
Ramsdale found out White was in the England squad before being told he had passed
He is joined by compatriot Dybala, who has scored seven goals in 11 games since joining Roma in the summer.
Inter Milan ace Martinez has eight goals to his name, while Manchester City starlet Alvarez has scored seven under Pep Guardiola.
Alvarez is one of five Premier League players included in the Argentina squad.
Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been named, along with Tottenham centre-back Cristian Romero, Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez and Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.
Argentina squad for the 2022 World Cup
- Guardians: Emiliano Martinez, Franco Armani, Geronimo Rulli
- Defenders: Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, German Pezzella, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Marcos Acuna, Nicolas Tagliafico, Juan Foyth
- Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Guido Rodriguez, Rodrigo De Paul, Exequiel Palacios, Alexis MacAllister, Enzo Fernandez, Angel Di Maria, Nico Gonzalez
- Attackers: Lionel Messi, Paulo Dybala, Papu Gomez, Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez, Joaquin Correa
Former City defender Nicolas Otamendi and United flop Angel Di Maria also make the squad.
Just like former Spurs defender Juan Foyth who has reinvented himself since leaving north London for Villarreal.
England legend John Barnes tipped Argentina to win the World Cup, while backing Messi to win the Golden Boot.
He told talkSPORT: “You should be looking at the usual suspects. You have [Harry] Kane, [Kylian] Mbappe, Lionel Messi in Argentina.
“I wouldn’t say they are black horses because they are among the favourites.
“But I think based on England’s performance, Harry Kane should be up there.
“Mbappe is obviously going to be up there too, but Lionel Messi is my favorite modern-day player. I have a small feeling about Lionel.
talkSPORT BET DEAL OF THE DAY
Bet €10 Get €30 free bets* – CLAIM HERE
18+ Sign up, bet £10+ at odds of 2.00+, in 7 days. No collection. Get 3 x £10 free bets on selected events. 7 day bonus expiration. Card payments only. Click for T&Cs. BeGambleAware.org | Please play responsibly
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
German MPs vote to keep nuclear power plants running — RT World News
The German parliament has approved the life extension of the country’s three remaining nuclear power plants. This decision was proposed by the government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz in response to the worsening energy crisis.
It is now expected that the facilities will continue to operate until April 15, 2023, after the original shutdown date scheduled for the end of this year.
The measure’s approval vote, held on Friday, saw 375 lawmakers supporting the measure, 216 opposing it and 70 abstaining.
The decision will breathe new life into Isar 2 and Neckarwestheim 2 in southern Germany and Emsland in the northwest of the country.
The original deadline for decommissioning the plants was pushed back to 2011, shortly after the Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan.
However, the plan has been criticized by MPs representing both ends of the political spectrum.
While Die Linke insisted that Germany close all its nuclear power plants as soon as possible for safety reasons, the Christian Democrats argued that the approved extension was in fact insufficient and demanded that the installations be kept in line until the end of 2024. . Their proposal, however, did not garner enough votes to be approved.
Meanwhile, the right-wing Alternative for Germany party has suggested declaring nuclear energy “environmentally friendly and safe” to build new factories.
The question of how to proceed with nuclear power plants had previously divided Germany’s ruling coalition. The Green Party had argued that only two of the three facilities should remain operational, while the business-friendly Liberal Democratic Party favored keeping all three factories in operation. Some party members have even called for the resuscitation of other such facilities that were closed last year.
The plan to keep the facilities running was drawn up after Chancellor Olaf Scholz last month ordered his cabinet to draw up measures that would help Germany get through the winter. Europe’s powerhouse is facing a major energy crisis, which began in 2021 amid the Covid pandemic, and has been further affected by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and subsequent Western sanctions against Moscow.
You can share this story on social media:
RT
News
Joe Tsai meets with Kyrie Irving, says Nets star does not have ‘beliefs of hate towards Jewish people’
There is momentum suggesting suspended Nets star Kyrie Irving could make his way back to the court soon — though not soon enough to rejoin the team during their upcoming four-game road trip.
Irving has met with league officials — including NBA commissioner Adam Silver, Nets owner Joe Tsai and the National Basketball Players’ Association — this week, and the players’ union is optimistic for a resolution to Irving’s suspension “very soon,” according to an email sent to its members on Friday.
After meeting with Irving on Thursday, Tsai tweeted he does not believe his star point guard has antisemitic beliefs.
“We spent quality time to understand each other and it’s clear to me that Kyrie does not have any beliefs of hate towards Jewish people or any group,” he tweeted Friday. “The Nets and Kyrie, together with the NBA and NBPA, are working constructively towards a process of forgiveness, healing and education.”
Irving met with Silver, who is Jewish, on Tuesday. The commissioner told The New York Times he has “no doubt” Irving is not antisemitic.
“Whether or not he is antisemitic is not relevant to the damage caused by the posting of hateful content,” Silver said.
This brings us to the terms of Irving’s reinstatement, which newly promoted head coach Jacque Vaughn declined to touch with a 20-foot pole after Nets practice on Friday, saying he is only focusing on the group available, declining to even get into basketball questions about a Nets team that has won more games without Irving (3-1) this season than they have with him (2-6).
The Nets deemed Irving “unfit to be associated with” the franchise and suspended him for a minimum of five games for “failure to disavow antisemitism when given a clear opportunity to do so” after he posted the link to the controversial film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” with no caption on both his Instagram story and his Twitter feeds on Oct. 27.
The film is rife with antisemitic tropes and the Nets handed down his suspension on Nov. 3. Game 6 of his suspension, in theory, would be against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. Vaughn said “no update — nothing’s changed from the last game” when asked whether or not Irving will travel with the team during their four-game West Coast trip.
“I have not talked to him,” Vaughn said. “The focus has been on this group, and I think that’s sometimes the best: give someone space and focus on the task and the group at hand.”
As a condition of Irving’s reinstatement, however, the Nets have reportedly asked that Irving condemn the film he shared, make a $500,000 donation to anti-hate causes, complete sensitivity training and antisemitic training, meet with both the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and Brooklyn’s Jewish leadership, as well as meet with Tsai.
Those terms activated the players’ union. Silver suggested there is some middle ground to be found in the criteria Irving must meet to play for the Nets again.
“He’s someone I’ve known for a decade, and I’ve never heard an antisemitic word from him or, frankly, hate directed at any group,” Silver told The Times on Thursday. “I think that what I understand where things stand is the Nets are looking to make this into a partnership between them and Kyrie as to what remediation is appropriate. Because what is most important here is that the remorse be truly authentic and genuine. And I think that will best come by conditions that are agreed to upon as opposed to imposed on him.”
NBPA vice president and Celtics star Jaylen Brown spoke on behalf of the union against the Nets’ checklist for Irving to return.
“I’m expecting the player’s union to appeal the suspension from Brooklyn,” Brown told The Boston Globe. “The terms for his return, they seem like a lot, and a lot of the players expressed discomfort with the terms.”
“I don’t think people in our governing bodies think he’s antisemitic. He made a mistake. We understand from an outside perspective how important sensitivity is to not condone hate speech and not condone anything of that nature.”
Lakers star and NBA figurehead LeBron James also tweeted in support of getting Irving back on the floor, though that support came several days after he condemned Irving’s actions.
“I told you guys that I don’t believe in sharing hurtful information. And I’ll continue to be that way but Kyrie apologized and he should be able to play,” James tweeted on Thursday. “That’s what I think. It’s that simple. Help him learn — but he should be playing.
“What he’s asked to do to get back on the floor I think is excessive IMO. He’s not the person that’s being portrayed of him.”
While it remains unclear when Irving will take the court again, it’s clear Irving has proven to the relevant parties that he does not hold any anti-Jewish beliefs.
“I’m very encouraged by the progress that’s been made. Thanks to all involved (Irving, the NBA, the Nets, the player’s union, and Tsai) for their openness and willingness to work towards a positive outcome,” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt tweeted on Friday. “The Black and Jewish communities have so much in common, it’s critical that we come together and heal so that we can stop the spread of hate. All of us at ADL are ready to engage towards a better future for all.”
The players’ union believes it has both all NBA players’ best interests in mind.
“Kyrie’s rights, and the rights of all future players, have been protected at every turn,” the NBPA wrote in Friday’s memo, adding that the union “look(s) forward very toon to a resolution of all matters satisfactory to all parties.”
Irving is averaging 27 points, five rebounds and five assists per game for the Nets this season.
()
News
CM FFA at the national congress
Five of the Clinton Massie-Great Oaks FFA officers and Mrs. Tunnacliffe attended the FFA’s 95th National Convention held in Indianapolis.
During this experience, we also had the opportunity to take a few tours, one of which was to Cummins Inc in Columbus, Ind. There we saw what it takes to build and test the engines.
Our second tour was the National FFA Center in Indianapolis. We learned all about the history of the FFA and how it has changed over the years. It was an amazing experience.
We attended the first and the third session. We heard from an amazing speaker, Tamika Catchings. During the third session, we had the opportunity to listen to Coty Back, a former member of the FFA who told us his story.
It was another great experience. Special thanks to Mrs Tunnacliffe for planning this trip and being the best guide.
Left to right, Delaney Chester, Brylie Green, Austin Vonderhaar, McKinley Hale and Elle Dunham.
(function(d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#version=v2.11&xfbml=1”
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
Delaware
News
Taylor Swift will now headline two shows at US Bank Stadium in June
Just like she did the last time she was in town, record-breaking pop star Taylor Swift has added a second show at U.S. Bank Stadium. The 32-year-old multimedia mogul will headline the stadium on June 23 and 24.
Tickets are priced from $449 to $49, with VIP options ranging from $899 to $199, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 18 through Ticketmaster. Capital One cardholders have access to a presale that runs from 2 p.m. Nov. 15 through 10 p.m. Nov. 17.
Since it was first announced, Swift’s Eras Tour has almost doubled the number of shows booked in 20 cities. Swift drew 98,774 fans to her pair of concerts at USBS in 2018.
Swift had a world tour planned for 2020 that was ultimately canceled due to the pandemic. But she went on to surprise fans with two new albums of quieter folk and country songs that year, “Folklore” and “Evermore.” In 2021, Swift began rerecording her early albums after an ownership dispute. That year, she released new versions of “Fearless” and “Red,” complete with a series of bonus tracks. One of them, “All Too Well (10 Minute Version),” debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and became the longest song in history to top the chart.
Last month, Swift issued her tenth album, “Midnights,” which she said was inspired by “13 sleepless nights” of her life. It’s 2022’s fastest and best-selling album, with the largest vinyl sales week of the century. In its first week, Swift claimed all 10 spots in the Hot 100 Top 10, a first for any musical act.
Reliance Industries will develop a multimodal logistics park in… : Government
Obama Center suspends construction after noose found on site
Argentina ace Lionel Messi selected for fifth World Cup in deadly attack alongside Paulo Dybala, Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez with five Premier League players named in 26-man squad
German MPs vote to keep nuclear power plants running — RT World News
Joe Tsai meets with Kyrie Irving, says Nets star does not have ‘beliefs of hate towards Jewish people’
CM FFA at the national congress
FTX Effects Continues, Even After the Fall of BlockFi!
Taylor Swift will now headline two shows at US Bank Stadium in June
For Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck, a contract extension has never been too far away
Struggling Crypto Exchange FTX Files For Bankruptcy
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News6 days ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News3 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
News1 week ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
News2 weeks ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
-
Finance3 weeks ago
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Pro and Con List For Deciding Whether to Sue For a Car Accident
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?