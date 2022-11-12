News
RJ Barrett, Jalen Brunson combine for 56 points in Knicks’ win over Pistons
Losers no more.
The Knicks bounced back on Friday night in their 121-112 win over the Detroit Pistons to get back to .500 with a 6-6 record.
RJ Barrett turned in arguably his best performance of the season. The 22-year-old racked up 30 points on 10 of 17 shooting from the field with five rebounds and five assists. Barrett snapped the Knicks’ streak of poor shooting late in the first quarter as they started 0 for 7 from downtown and dished a corner pass to Immanuel Quickley who delivered the dagger with under a minute to go and seal the victory for the Knicks.
The Pistons made a late push after being down 14 entering the fourth quarter and got the lead down to as few as six points, however, Jalen Brunson straightened out the troops.
Brunson scored back-to-back possessions and assisted on an Obi Toppin three to get the lead back up to 10 and the Knicks never hardly looked back. Brunson registered 26 points while adding four steals and continued his strong play this season.
Julius Randle was the third Knick to score over 20 points on Friday. The forward executed some clutch buckets down the stretch on his way to scoring 21 points on 8 of 18 from the floor.
Isiah Hartenstein and Cam Reddish both found themselves in the starting lineup for Tom Thibodeau. Reddish only registered 18 minutes and continued his stretch of inefficiency as he shot 2 for 6 from the field after his 0 for 7 performance against the Nets on Wednesday.
Hartenstein filled the void left by Mitchell Robinson. The center recorded six points and 12 rebounds in 32 minutes for Thibodeau. The big man has been a pleasant addition to the Knicks as his season averages were 7.5 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
Derrick Rose saw 16 minutes of action on Friday night which is tied for the second most of his season. The 34-year-old gave the Knicks solid action as he recorded eight points and two assists off the bench. Rose has not been certain what his role is this season.
“I’m letting everybody be, man,” Rose said. “I don’t want to have that conversation with him just off the strength that he has a lot on his plate – the team does. So the last guy he wants to hear from is the guy who has been in the league for 15 years going in and complaining and b—tching.
“Just trying to give everybody the space, remain myself, and help the young guys. I think I’ve been doing a good job helping — talking to people when they’re on the floor. That’s what I can do right now. And try not to f—k up the game whenever I get in.
“I’m in the unknown.”
News
The United States will keep the Covid public health emergency in place until at least mid-January
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra answers questions during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing to discuss reopening schools during the coronavirus disease (COVID -19) on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on September 30, 2021.
Greg Nash | Swimming pool | Reuters
The US Covid public health emergency will remain in place after Jan. 11 after the federal government did not notify states or health care providers on Friday of any intention to lift the declaration.
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra has promised to give stakeholders 60 days notice before lifting the emergency declaration so they can prepare for a return to normal operations. In October, HHS extended the public health emergency until January 11.
HHS did not provide 60 days’ notice on Friday, which was the deadline for alerting states and health care providers if the federal government planned to lift the declaration on Jan. 11, according to a spokesperson for the HHS. Health and Social Services. Since HHS did not provide notification, the emergency will remain in place for at least another 60 days until mid-January.
Public health officials expect another Covid surge this winter as more people congregate indoors where the virus spreads more easily. The future also remains uncertain, as more immune-evasive omicron subvariants become dominant in the United States.
How the United States fares against Covid this fall and winter will help determine whether the emergency should be renewed in the future, Becerra told reporters in October.
The public health emergency, first declared in January 2020 and renewed every 90 days since, has had a significant impact on the US healthcare system. The declaration significantly expanded public health insurance through Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program. Enrollment in these programs increased 26% during the pandemic to a record high of more than 89 million people in June.
HHS has estimated that up to 15 million people could lose Medicaid or CHIP once programs resume normal operations.
The emergency declaration has also given hospitals and other healthcare providers more flexibility in how they operate.
Correction: HHS clarified that the public health emergency remains in place for at least another 60 days, which is mid-January.
cnbc
News
Amid divorce rumours, Shoaib Malik’s pictures with Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar go viral
Amid divorce rumours, Shoaib Malik’s pictures with Pakistani actress Ayesha Omaro go viral
NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing rumours of divorce with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik’s pictures with model and actress Ayesha Omar have gone viral on social media.
As per multiple media reports, all is not well between Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik for quite some time now and they are heading toward divorce.
The reports also claim Ayesha Oman is the reason for the breakdown of Shoaib and Sania’s marriage.
However, to date, both Sania and Shoaib, who have been married for 12 years and have a son, have maintained a stoic silence about their personal lives.
As per a Bollywood Life report, the 35-year-old Sania, winner of six Grand Slam doubles titles, has been reportedly living separately and is co-parenting her son Izhaan.
Also Read : Irfan Pathan breaks silence after outrage over ‘GRACE apke bas ki baat nahi’ tweet on Pakistan’s win – jkbreakingnews.net
Notably, model Ayesha and Shoaib worked with each other for a photo shoot almost a year back and they developed proximity during that. Later, the Pakistan cricketer also praised Ayesha during an interview, saying that she helped him a lot during their shoot. And now those pictures have gone viral on social media.
As far as Ayesha is concerned, she is a Pakistani actress and popular Youtuber. She has long been a well-known face in the entertainment industry and is also one of the most fashionable actresses in her country. Reportedly, she is one of the highest-paid actresses in Pakistan.
The 41-year-old is known for her leading roles in several television serials including ‘Kollege Jeans’, ‘Kuch Lamhe Zindagi Kay’, ‘Meri Zaat Zara e Beneshan’, ‘Dil Ko Manana Aya Nahi’, ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’, ‘Bulbullay’, ‘Meri Gudiya’ and ‘Mera Dard Bezuban’.
She made her film debut in the lead role in the successful romantic-comedy ‘Karachi Se Lahore’ in 2015, followed by supporting characters in a war film ‘Yalghaar’ (2017) and the drama ‘Kaaf Kangana’ (2019).–(IANS)
News
Michelle Obama shares insightful post about her ‘fear mind’
michelle obama understands that fear is something you have to grab by the reins.
The former first lady recently addressed the vulnerable subject covered in her upcoming book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Timesspeaking candidly about the “monster” in her mind that she is striving to overcome.
In an exclusive preview of his interview with ABC News’ Robin Robert airing on November 13, Michelle shared, “To put that quote into context, it’s in the chapter called Decode fear because this monster I’m talking about is my fearful mind.”
But the Become The author knows that living without hesitation is dangerous, explaining that she feels that fear has two sides.
“Fear, as I explore it, is an important tool. It’s an important emotion because when used correctly, it protects us. It sets off a warning bell that says, ‘Don’t go there.’ Do not do that. ‘” she explained. “But the other side of fear, if we don’t really understand it, is that fear can keep us stuck. And it’s that fearful mind of getting stuck and not being able to get out of your comfort zone that I call it Gotta fight it.”
Entertainment
News
Minnesota House DFL, GOP name top leadership, including first Black lawmaker in role
The Democratic-Farmer-Labor majority in the Minnesota House has voted to keep Melissa Hortman as speaker as Republicans in the chamber look to new leadership for their caucus.
After a closed-door meeting Friday, the 64-member House Republican Caucus announced that Assistant Minority Leader Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring, will serve as its next minority leader. She’ll replace current Minority Leader Kurt Daudt when lawmakers return to the Capitol on Jan. 3.
Demuth, who represents a district in central Minnesota southwest of St. Cloud, will be the first Black lawmaker to lead a caucus in the Minnesota Legislature, though she downplayed the milestone while addressing reporters Friday at the State Office Building in St. Paul.
“I have never led on the fact that I’m a Black woman first. First, I introduce myself: who I am, what I bring, and what I can learn,” said Demuth, who was just elected to her third term. “And then, yes, I happen to be a Black woman born in the late ’60s in my district. I now have that opportunity to continue serving my district, so I look forward to it.”
Republicans have been in the minority in the House since 2019. The DFL maintained its majority in the 2022 election and is set to hold 70 seats in the 134-seat chamber. Following Tuesday’s election, Democrats now control the House, the Senate and the governor’s office, meaning Republicans won’t be able to stop them from passing legislation.
Republican Minority Leader Daudt won reelection to his seat, but is stepping down as leader at the end of this year after 10 years of leading his caucus. House GOP priorities will likely remain the same under new leadership, though they still won’t have much of a say on the agenda.
“House Republicans will continue to keep the focus squarely on the priorities of Minnesota families — public safety, tax relief and keeping energy costs low,” Demuth said. “We will work with Democrats when it’s in the best interest of Minnesotans, but will not hesitate to point out when they bring bad ideas to the House floor.”
Demuth did not offer many specifics to reporters Friday on issues like codifying abortion rights in state law and legal recreational marijuana, which Democrats could very likely pass in the coming year.
“We are definitely going to have those conversations to see where we want to head, but what I can tell you is we are a pro-life caucus,” she said.
Meanwhile, House DFLers announced Thursday night that they would keep Hortman, a representative from Brooklyn Park, as speaker of the House. They first elected her to that position in 2018.
“The Minnesota House DFL Majority is looking forward to working with Governor (Tim) Walz and the incoming Senate DFL majority to protect reproductive freedom, invest in our public schools, make health care more affordable, and to build an economy that works better for everyone,” Hortman said in a statement.
Other House priorities include climate action, gun violence legislation and legalizing recreational marijuana. Hortman told reporters late Thursday her caucus supports adult-use cannabis and that she believed they would pass the bill.
Walz confirmed Friday that he told former Gov. Jesse Ventura that he thinks recreational marijuana could be one of the first bills he signs next year.
Ventura, who supported legalization when he served from 1999-2003, disclosed on his podcast earlier this week that Walz had called him up the day after his reelection and said he now expected it to pass. Ventura, an independent who doesn’t usually make endorsements, backed Walz over Republican Scott Jensen.
Interviewed on WCCO Radio on Friday, Walz confirmed the conversation and indicated that Ventura will be invited to the signing ceremony because Ventura was one of the first governors across the country to support legalization.
“It’s only fair. Governor Ventura did bring this up, pretty much before any governor in the country did,” Walz said.
Besides backing Hortman for speaker, the House DFL caucus plans to make Minneapolis Rep. Jamie Long majority leader, replacing outgoing leader Ryan Winkler of Golden Valley, who ran unsuccessfully for Hennepin County attorney this year rather than for the House. St. Paul Rep. Athena Hollins will serve as the majority whip.
The final makeup of the House is yet to be determined, as two seats DFLers narrowly lost on northeast Minnesota’s Iron Range are subject to recounts. But even if those results change, the DFL will keep its majority.
On Thursday, the Senate’s DFL and GOP caucuses announced their leadership.
Democrats tapped Minneapolis Sen. Kari Dziedzic as majority leader. DFL senators also named Minneapolis Sen. Bobby Joe Champion as the president of the Senate.
Senate Republicans named East Grand Forks Sen. Mark Johnson to lead their caucus as minority leader.
This report includes information from the Associated Press.
News
O’Brien wins as Democrats increase Illinois Supreme Court majority – NBC Chicago
Illinois Court of Appeals Judge Mary O’Brien won the state Supreme Court election, boosting the court’s Democratic majority in a year that Republicans had hoped they could control to their liking. way.
The Associated Press called the race Friday night, giving O’Brien a narrow victory over Michael Burke, a Republican nominated to the Supreme Court to fill a vacancy last year.
Combined with this week’s win by Lake County Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth Rochford, the Democrats increased their court majority from 4-3 to 5-2. Rochford defeated Mark Curran, a former prosecutor and the longest-serving sheriff in Lake County history.
With the Democrats, women will have solid control of the court. With the appointment of Chief Justice Mary Jane Theis for a second 10-year term, women now hold five of the court’s seven positions.
The election results were a blow to Republicans, who had hoped to win both seats and shift the court’s political tilt to the right for the first time since the 1970s. This became all the more important after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, 50, who legalized abortion, raising the profile of state Supreme Court campaigns nationwide.
The two races were set to decide voter preferences for filling vacancies in 2020 with the retirement of Justice Bob Thomas, a Republican, and the unprecedented defeat of Democrat Thomas Kilbride, who failed to secure the 60 % of votes needed to be retained for a third 10-year term.
Republicans have embarked on the most expensive anti-judicial retention campaign in history to oust Kilbride, opening the door to a competitive race for an open seat this year. But this was countered by Democrats in the General Assembly who, for the first time since 1964, redrew the electoral constituencies for the court and realigned the Republican-leaning district of Kilbride.
Michael Burke has been named to replace Thomas. Kilbride’s replacement, Robert Carter, opted out of the election, opening the door for O’Brien and Curran.
NBC Chicago
News
Gophers volleyball sweeps Maryland
The ninth-ranked Gophers volleyball team swept Maryland on Friday night, winning 25-12, 25-13, 25-16 at Maturi Pavilion.
Minnesota’s 10th victory in its past 12 matches raised the team’s record to 16-7 overall and 10-4 in the Big Ten. Maryland fell to 13-14 and 6-9.
Taylor Landfair led the Gophers with 11 kills, while Jenna Wenaas added nine kills and 12 digs and Carter Booth had nine kills and three blocks. Melani Shaffmaster posted her 12th double-double of the season with 30 assists and 16 digs.
Gem Grimshaw and Laila Ivey led Maryland with six kills apiece.
