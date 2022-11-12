Rookie TE Daniel Bellinger believes he’ll play again for Giants this season

On a sunny winter afternoon in 2003, I parked outside the McKale Center and saw George Genung and his wife, Lyle, line up at the ticket booth. George, then 80, was in a wheelchair.
The Wildcats have been ranked No. 1 for most of this basketball season and Genung was hoping to get tickets to see his alma mater play the Sun Devils.
“They’re exhausted,” he told me. “I have my lifetime subscription, but it no longer works. »
He showed me the so-called “lifetime pass” that the UA distributed to prominent former athletes in the late 1950s, passes that in the 1990s were often ignored. If ever the Wildcats had a “former top athlete,” it was George Genung, who grew up with my stepfather, classmates at Tucson High School.
Genung earned 11 college letters during his high school years in Arizona, five in basketball, five in baseball, and another in swimming. He was the captain of two Border Conference basketball championship teams, as well as the captain of Pop McKale’s baseball team.
More than that, Genung was an American hero, whose World War II experiences in General George Patton’s Third Army were so profound that I offered to write a book about Genung, my stepfather, and many of their AU teammates, some of whom were killed during the war.
And there he is, rebuffed in an attempt to get tickets to the UA-ASU game.
“They won’t let you in?” I asked, incredulous and a little annoyed. “You should be in the front row.”
In a bit of good timing, UA Associate Athletic Director Chris Del Conte emerged from the McKale Center. Del Conte stopped by to say hello; I introduced him to Genung, a modest man who actually apologized for causing a traffic jam at the counter.
To his undying credit, Del Conte took charge of the situation, quickly understood Genung’s legacy, and within minutes arranged for George and Lyle Genung to attend the next UA-ASU game.
Genung passed away in 2006. I attended the memorial service at the Amphitheater High School gymnasium, which is named after Genung in 1992. I think of him every time I walk past the school, of the 30 years he was Amphi’s basketball coach, in his singular sports career at UA, but especially on his WWII days.
On Veterans Day, I often find myself thinking of young George Genung, the son of a copper miner from the Aravaipa countryside, who had been a bat boy for McKale’s baseball teams in the 1930s.
After getting to know Genung and several of his former UA teammates and WWII veterans, I told him about my idea to write a book about him about their wartime experiences. He invited me to his house a few blocks east of Amphi on Prince Roadi.
This wasn’t your typical Q&A session. It was unforgettable.
After discussing Genung’s remarkable ball game days, the conversation turned to his near-death experiences in the Battle of the Bulge and Adolf Hitler.
“We were among the first American troops to cross the Elbe and meet the Russians in Germany,” he said. “We knew then that the Germans were almost defeated, but it was still a very dangerous mission. At that time, I just wanted to survive and return to Tucson.
Over the following weeks in May 1945, George Genung witnessed some of the most memorable events of World War II, or any war.
“We saw the death camps, Dachau and others. It was horrible,” he told me. “We had to take 10,000 German soldiers prisoner. Many were eager for favorable treatment, so they gave us some of their equipment as a souvenir.
Genung got up from his chair and led me down a flight of stairs to a room with several large chests. “Look at this,” he said.
From a chest he pulled out a standard 1940s Wehrmacht rifle. The words “GERMANY FOREVER” were written across the barrel of the rifle.
“A POW gave it to me,” he said.
He then pulled out the overcoat of a German SS officer. On the sleeve were the words “ADOLF HITLER”.
“A few days after entering German territory, my group was allowed to climb to the ‘Bird’s Nest’ – Hitler’s Bavarian mountaintop retreat in Berchtesgaden. He had committed suicide within a week or two earlier. A lot of guys celebrated and drank in Hitler’s big wine cellar. But I was emotionally drained. I just wanted to go home.
When Genung returned to Tucson in December 1945, he immediately joined the UA basketball team. His teammates, Jim Negri and Fred W. Enke, had recently returned from the war. Both shared near-death stories with me.
“We were all grateful to be alive,” Genung said. “When I finally got home, finally got off the train in downtown Tucson, I bent over the floor.”
Born in 1922, George Genung would have turned 100 this year. His accomplishments and legacy will surely live on for another 100 Veterans Days.
Contact sports columnist Greg Hansen at 520-573-4362 or [email protected] On Twitter: @ghansen711