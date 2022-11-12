News
Rupee rises 95 paise to 80.86 as dollar loses luster
The rupiah gained strongly on Friday, reversing losses from the previous session as the dollar lost some luster after softer US inflation data raised hopes the Federal Reserve would back away from its ultra-aggressive tightening policy .
Bloomberg quoted the rupiah at 80.8625 per dollar after opening at 80.6888, compared to its previous close at 81.8112.
The national currency was trading between 80.5863 and 80.9888, below 81 to the dollar. The last time the currency traded in the handful of 80 per dollar was seven weeks ago.
The sharp pullback was driven by slowing inflation news in the US and the easing of COVID-19 related restrictions in China.
Positive domestic stocks and continued foreign capital inflows, according to forex traders, further helped the rupiah.
After an overnight selloff caused by weaker-than-expected US inflation data that gave the market hope for a spike in consumer prices that could temper the Fed’s aggressive monetary tightening policy, the dollar remained weak on Friday.
The yuan jumped after Chinese health authorities eased parts of the country’s strict COVID-19 restrictions, including reducing quarantine periods for people who have been in close contact with cases and visitors.
Following the news, the onshore yuan rose more than 1%, while the offshore yuan hit a high of 7.0592 per dollar, the highest level in more than a month.
“It’s something that has been talked about, but the fact that they did it is a step in the right direction in terms of adjusting the zero-COVID policy,” strategist Moh Siong Sim told Reuters. in foreign currency at the Bank of Singapore. .
News of COVID-19 in China gave risk sentiment a further boost, and the dollar’s weak attempt to offset some of its large overnight losses earlier in the day was mostly abandoned.
The euro rose 2% overnight and hit $1.0234, its best level since August, still moving above parity with the greenback.
“This may be the perfect storm of good news,” added Moh Siong Sim.
Rupee drops to 82.90 against USD rise on risk bets; eyed RBI
TikTok launches in-app shopping to directly compete with Amazon
Social media video platform TikTok has now brought its e-commerce marketplace to American consumers.
TikTok Shop, already available to users in seven Southeast Asian countries and the UK, is now testing live in the US
The feature allows users to make in-app purchases directly. The company’s foray into online shopping is part of an internal initiative called “Project Aquaman,” according to the Semafor news site.
“We have seen the positive impact of TikTok Shop, and we are excited to continue to experiment with this new business opportunity to support businesses of all sizes,” a TikTok spokesperson told Semafor.
The app is currently inviting select US companies to participate, according to Semafor. Sellers can also apply on a TikTok Shop Seller Center website.
“TikTok Shop is an innovative new shopping feature that allows merchants, brands, and creators to showcase and sell products directly on TikTok through embedded videos, LIVEs, and the Product Showcase Tab,” reads- on on the TikTok Shop Seller Center site.
For the first 90 days after a trader signs up, they only pay TikTok 1.8% commission. After that, the commission rate reverts to 5%.
Sandie Hawkins, former general manager of TikTok for North America, is responsible for the new feature. The internal swap was announced internally earlier this week, according to the Financial Times.
“She will be a valuable partner. . . as [ecommerce] is becoming a critical part of our customers’ needs and TikTok is building on a lot of the native behaviors we’re already seeing on the platform,” TikTok Director Blake Chandlee said during a meeting Monday announcing the move. according to FT.
Cardi B on Great ‘Pain’ and ‘Grief’ Over Takeoff’s Death
Cardi B penned a moving tribute to Takeoff after her “celebration of life” ceremony on Friday, revealing she felt great “pain and grief” over his death.
“The impact you’ve had in this world has been so great and it’s been hard for us to grasp this tragedy,” the ‘WAP’ rapper, 30, wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption, along with a slideshow. images from Takeoff.
“I am heartbroken but grateful for all the precious memories we were able to share while you were here with us. It has truly been a nightmare and the pain is unmatched.
Cardi B, who is married to Takeoff’s cousin Offset, noted that her husband and Quavo, who together formed the rap group Migos with the now-deceased rapper, feel an “emptiness” and so she prays for their ” strength”.
“I believe angels send signs and sweet dreams to their loved ones to assure them that they are looking at them and that they are well and happy…send some to your mother 🙏🏽,” the rapper added Bodak Yellow.
Cardi B also said it “hurts” her to think about the impact Migos is having on the music industry because she knows “it will never be the same again.”
“I will remember your remarkable talent and your dope ass personality,” the mother-of-two concluded.
“I pray that you are at peace and in heaven because you fully deserve it. I know God has opened the heavenly gates for you with a warm embrace. Rest in power TakeOff 🚀💔 I will love you too 4L and after.
Several of Cardi B’s famous friends and fans sent their condolences in the comments section of the post, including Lizzo, who wrote, “Always praying for you and your family, ❤️.”
Earlier in the week, Cardi B publicly mourned Takeoff’s death for the first time by retweeting a video in which he spoke about the importance of family.
“It will always stay with me too. I’m never gonna take it off,” the “Bad and Boujee” rapper said in the clip of a ring that had a picture of him as a boy and his mom.
Takeoff, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot dead at age 28 in Houston on November 1.
A coroner’s report released last week said the “Walk It Talk It” rapper was shot in the head and torso and died at the scene.
His killer remains at large, but police are actively investigating the fatal incident.
Her wake, which Cardi B attended alongside Offset and Quavo, took place in Atlanta on Thursday, followed by a star-studded funeral on Friday.
Gophers pursuing Badgers transfer receiver Markus Allen
The Gophers football program is expected to pursue receivers in the NCAA transfer portal before next season. The first window into that effort is courting Markus Allen, a former four-star recruit from Clayton, Ohio who left the Wisconsin Badgers in October.
Allen is in Minneapolis and posted a photo from the Gophers men’s hockey game at 3M Arena at Marriucci on Friday night. Minnesota plays Northwestern at 2:30 p.m. Saturyda at Huntington Bank Stadium.
Allen, a 6-foot-1 target had 10 receptions for 156 yards and one touchdown across two seasons at Wisconsin. Allen had seven catches for 91 yards and a TD and left the Badgers after Paul Chryst was fired and Jim Leonard was named interim head coach in early October.
Allen shared Friday that he will have an official visit with the Kansas Jayhawks next weekend.
In the 2021 class, Allen had approximately 30 scholarship offers and the Michigan was considered a favorite before he went to Madison, Wis.
A terrorist drug cartel in Mexico threatens to attack companies providing services to rivals
An ultra-violent drug cartel with a history of using explosives and randomly killing innocent victims has threatened to attack any business that provides services to its rivals. The threats in Guanajuato state came after cartel gunmen stormed a strip club, killing eight people inside and two others outside.
The attack took place Thursday morning in the town of Apaseo El Alto, Guanajuato. According to information provided to Breitbart Texas by state law enforcement sources, a group of armed men stormed a men’s bar called Lexus. The gunmen shot and killed four dancers and four men who were inside the business.
As the gunmen fled the scene, they shot and killed two other men who were leaving the scene in a compact sedan.
The gunmen fled the scene before police arrived, leaving behind two billboards with messages threatening their rivals. In the first bulletin board that was made public, gunmen from the Sombra or Shadow cell of the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel (CSRDL) made swearing threats against members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. The threat also summons a rival commander named Santiago “El Chago” Quiroz Zermeno or simply El Zermeno.
A second billboard that has not been made public issued a public threat to any company that provides services to CJNG members claiming they would carry out similar attacks.
Violence in Guanajuato continues to escalate as CSRDL attempts to retain key drug distribution and fuel theft territories in Guanajuato while CJNG attempts to expand into its region.
According to Infobae, in recent months the two cartels have killed nearly 30 people in similar attacks in public places.
The problem was further aggravated when authorities arrested one of CSRDL’s top bosses, Juan Rodolfo “El Rudy” Yepez Ortiz. El Rudy is the brother of CSRDL boss Jose Antonio “El Marro” Yepez Ortiz. The two brothers are responsible for ordering numerous attacks throughout Guanajuato where their gunmen shot innocent victims and used explosive devices, Breitbart Texas reported. El Rudy’s arrest took place in the western state of Baja California, in the town of Tecate, after authorities found more than $60,000 in his vehicle, Infobae reported.
Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels that silence their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in these regions, including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas, if a pseudonym was not used. Chronicles of the Breitbart Texas Cartel are published in English and in their original version Spanish. This article was written by Jose Luis Lara from Michoacan and “EF Robles” from Jalisco.
Dave Hyde: Mike McDaniel shows the power of one good mind in a long-troubled organization
First, it was going to be Sean Payton’s job, because Tom Brady was only coming as the Miami Dolphins quarterback if Payton came with him. So Payton quit the New Orleans Saints, saying publicly he wouldn’t be out of coaching long and privately he wanted $100 million over five years from the Dolphins.
This was last January, if you remember, just after team owner Steve Ross fired coach Brian Flores, but before Flores sued Ross in a way that stopped Brady and Payton from coming.
This also was before the league slapped a suspension and first-round penalty on the Dolphins for Ross either tampering with Brady or trying to pay his coach to fix games — take your pick, as the league did a public-relations two-step on that one.
What’s important today is how the Dolphins went from all this Dolphins-ing, just like they did for much of the past two decades, to being a 6-3 team where quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, receiver Tyreek Hill and general manager Chris Grier being are mentioned for big awards.
It’s not how, actually.
It’s who, if you study it.
Mike McDaniel didn’t arrive with Payton’s resume or even the owner’s stamp as his first choice. He didn’t even arrive with the anointed status of a hot-young assistant, considering the Dolphins were the only team to interview him for a coaching job.
McDaniel show the power one person can have, though. He’s given a lost organization direction. He sidestepped the inherited swirl, solved the quarterback and showed how to incorporate talent in a way that turned a lost organization into one with hope.
In doing so, he’s shown an understanding to the philosopher’s line of, “How do you make your dreams come true?”
Answer: You help others make their dreams come true.
His first order of business was to put an arm around Tagovailoa. Dolphins management had tried to replace Tagovailoa twice in his two years — first with Deshaun Watson, then with Brady. “You’re my guy,” McDaniel said from the time he stepped on the plane to South Florida and called the quarterback.
Tagovailoa could believe because McDaniel believed. He has an offensive system that works, too, not the three-headed coordinator contraption of last season. He leads the league in heady numbers like in passer rating, yards-per-attempt and passing percentage for first downs.
“Once he got a coach who truly believed in who he is as a person, who he is as a player, this organization got around him [and] look at the talent now he’s got around him,” Hill said of Tagovailoa.
That brings up the problem with touting Tagovailoa for the league’s Most Valuable Player award. Hill is the better choice right now. He’s the guy who puts fear in defenses, gives space to the passing game and isn’t just on pace to break the NFL record for receiving yards but leads the league in receptions (76) and is second in catch rate (76.9 percent).
“Coach McDaniel, Tua, finding me lanes,” Hill said this past week.
Hill was the big acquisition by Grier this offseason. Grier also spent big on tackle Terron Armstead and now edge rusher Bradley Chubb. Executive of the Year? Grier is in the running, if you listen to the national shows, just like Tagovailoa and Hill are in the running for MVP.
They all look good heading into Sunday’s game against Cleveland. McDaniel just looks better by making all of them better.
We waste a lot of time talking about everything from McDaniel’s windstorm glasses to his sense of humor, even if the humor is part of his arsenal. It helps him relate to people. It offers his intelligence. It’s fun to laugh even in the so-serious business of football, but it’s telling to see the football mind at work here, too.
You don’t have to go overboard with McDaniel’s good work. Tony Sparano turned a 1-15 team to a playoff team in in 2008 with Bill Parcells’ help. Adam Gase turned a lost team to a playoff team in 2016. Neither could build off that year.
McDaniel has done something important, though. He’s made this organization work in ways no one could see from the train wreck of last January.
Brady and Payton?
Nine games in, McDaniel and a saved Tagovailoa are doing just fine.
Trump on defense after GOP midterms weakness, raising questions about 2024
Days before the midterm elections, former President Donald Trump appeared to be walking to the edge of officially announcing his 2024 presidential campaign.
“I ran twice, I won twice, and I did a lot better the second time than the first,” Trump said, erroneously, at a rally in Iowa. “And now, in order to make our country prosperous, safe and glorious, I will very, very, very likely do it again.”
But that was last week – when political forecasters and pundits were widely predicting a “red wave” that would lead Republicans to strong majorities in Congress.
While control of the House and Senate is still up in the air, it’s clear the red wave never came as Republicans underperformed expectations up and down the ballot in key states. That weak showing prompted some conservatives to lash out at Trump, who had boosted losing candidates in many high-profile races.
Trump was quick to react, launching a series of social media salvoes at his perceived enemies in media and politics – including Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, who is widely seen as Trump’s greatest potential challenger. for the GOP nomination in 2024.
“Despite picking so many winners, I have to put up with fake news,” Trump lamented Thursday on Truth Social.
“Big Victory, don’t be stupid,” Trump wrote in another post Friday morning. “Stand up on the rooftops and shout it loud!”
This is not the first time that Trump has been accused of sabotaging Republican election hopes. But the midterm results put Trump on the defensive just days before he makes a “very big announcement” on November 15 – widely expected to kick off his 2024 presidential campaign.
Trump retained his status as de facto Republican Party leader even after losing to President Joe Biden in 2020. After January 6, 2021, when a violent mob spurred by Trump’s false claims that the election was stolen stormed the US Capitol, top GOP figures continued to tie themselves to Trump and ostracize the few Republicans willing to openly criticize him.
Meanwhile, many GOP candidates have sought Trump’s midterm endorsement, and polls have consistently shown him as the clear favorite to win the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.
After the red wave failed to materialize on Tuesday night, Trump initially claimed that the candidates he supported had performed well. “While in some ways yesterday’s election was somewhat disappointing, from my personal perspective it was a very big win,” he wrote in a social media post.
Trump claimed that the vast majority of his picks won their elections. But his endorsement didn’t seem to help in some of the cycle’s most competitive races.
His favorite Senate candidates in Pennsylvania, Dr. Mehmet Oz, and in New Hampshire, Don Bolduc, lost to their Democratic opponents, according to NBC News projections. Trump-backed Republican challenger Blake Masters trailed incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly by nearly 6 percentage points in the Arizona Senate race, where Kelly is the predicted winner.
Trump’s pick Adam Laxalt had a 0.1 percentage point advantage, less than 1,000 votes, in Nevada over Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto with 94% of the vote Saturday morning, according to NBC News. In Georgia, Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker came in just behind Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, with the race heading for a runoff in December.
Trump also endorsed dozens of winning House candidates, but many of those Republicans were in shoe races. In the three dozen elections that Cook Political Report has called “Toss Up,” Trump has endorsed just six Republicans — and five of them have lost, according to CNBC’s analysis. (The sixth, competing for Arizona’s 1st congressional district, has yet to be called by NBC, but the Democrat appears to hold a slight lead with 80% of the vote.)
Trump also endorsed Representative Lauren Boebert, a highly visible MAGA candidate who was expected to easily win re-election in her Colorado red district. With 99% of the vote, she was barely ahead of her Democratic rival, according to NBC projections.
Trump’s picks also lost high-profile gubernatorial races in New York, Michigan and Pennsylvania, among other key states. And some of Trump’s GOP opponents, including DeSantis and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, won by wide margins.
With the figure of Trump hanging over the midterms, some conservative voices were quick to point the finger at him.
“The surest way to lose those midterms was to be a Trump-endorsed politician,” John Podhoretz wrote in the New York Post, along with a cover page that ridiculed the former president as from “Trumpty Dumpty”. “Trump is the Republican Party’s biggest loser,” read the headline of a post-election opinion piece by the Wall Street Journal editorial board.
“So sad to see the Republicans stupidly attacking and tarnishing the Midterms results,” Trump posted in response to his conservative critics, while suggesting without evidence that the still-undecided elections in Arizona and Nevada are “rigged.”
Trump also repeatedly slammed the New York Times, a longtime target, for denying that he blamed those in his inner circle for endorsing Oz in Pennsylvania.
“So many people I endorsed won on Tuesday night, no one was even close, and they are literally making up a story by refusing to write the facts,” Trump wrote in an article for The Times.
But even as Trump clashed with his own party, he appeared to be rushing to announce his candidacy for the GOP presidential nomination.
“We’ve had huge success – why would anything change?” Trump told Fox News on Wednesday.
Longtime Trump aide Jason Miller said Friday morning that Trump would likely announce his campaign next Tuesday.
“I spoke with President Trump this morning. He was on the golf course and I talked to him about Tuesday, which is really his focus,” Miller said on the podcast by Steve Bannon, a former senior adviser to Trump, NBC reported.
“He said, ‘There’s no need to have a question. Of course, I run. I’m going to do it and I want to make sure people know I’m excited and we need to get homecoming,” Miller said.
Trump’s announcement is scheduled for next Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET at his Mar-a-Lago vacation home, according to an invitation sent Thursday evening.
