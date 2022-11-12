Russia orders more hypersonic missiles as Ukrainian leaders warn of possible attack at G20 summit

Russia is looking to add more sophisticated weapons to its stockpiles and ordered “several dozen” Tsirkon hypersonic missiles this fall, state media TASS reported on Friday.

The order is expected to be fulfilled by the end of 2023 and comes after the Kremlin ordered a “batch of Tsirkons” in the summer of 2021.

The report comes just days after Tehran, which has helped Russia in its war in Ukraine, announced it had developed its own hypersonic missile – prompting some to wonder if Moscow had helped its Middle Eastern ally develop sophisticated weaponry, although US defense officials have expressed skepticism about the authenticity of Tehran’s claims.

Hypersonic missiles are not only capable of traveling more than five times the speed of sound, at a speed of 3,800 mph, but they can also travel on complex trajectories, making them difficult to defend, the report said. Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

Russian armed forces have launched “multiple” hypersonic missiles into Ukraine since the start of the war, according to senior US defense officials, although it is unclear how many missiles remain in Russian stockpiles.

The Kremlin has suffered major setbacks in its arms supplies and its ability to maintain its military lines in Ukraine, and Kyiv saw one of its greatest achievements on Friday after Russian forces withdrew from the southern city of Kherson.

While Ukraine and its Western allies have championed Ukraine’s advancement, former DIA intelligence officer for Russian doctrine and strategy Rebekah Koffler warned the pullout could be a trap.

“Things are very smooth now,” she told Fox News Digital. “The Ukrainian intelligence services are very capable, having had support from the United States and NATO. They have almost certainly planned for various contingencies.”

“What cannot be ruled out is that the Russians have set a trap and are planning to carry out a false flag operation,” she added.

A Ukrainian air force spokesman, Colonel Yurii Ihnat, sounded an equally ominous tone on Saturday and warned that Russia may consider using next week’s G20 summit in Indonesia – when the Leaders of 20 major countries will meet to discuss the global economy, climate change and future development – ​​as a distraction to hit Ukraine.

Ihnat pointed out that Russia has a habit of employing “provocations around such days” in reference to previous attacks the Kremlin has carried out during major events.