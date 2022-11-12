News
Russia orders more hypersonic missiles as Ukrainian leaders warn of possible attack at G20 summit
Russia is looking to add more sophisticated weapons to its stockpiles and ordered “several dozen” Tsirkon hypersonic missiles this fall, state media TASS reported on Friday.
The order is expected to be fulfilled by the end of 2023 and comes after the Kremlin ordered a “batch of Tsirkons” in the summer of 2021.
The report comes just days after Tehran, which has helped Russia in its war in Ukraine, announced it had developed its own hypersonic missile – prompting some to wonder if Moscow had helped its Middle Eastern ally develop sophisticated weaponry, although US defense officials have expressed skepticism about the authenticity of Tehran’s claims.
IRAN SAYS HAS BUILT A HYPERSONIC BALLISTIC MISSILE
Hypersonic missiles are not only capable of traveling more than five times the speed of sound, at a speed of 3,800 mph, but they can also travel on complex trajectories, making them difficult to defend, the report said. Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.
Russian armed forces have launched “multiple” hypersonic missiles into Ukraine since the start of the war, according to senior US defense officials, although it is unclear how many missiles remain in Russian stockpiles.
The Kremlin has suffered major setbacks in its arms supplies and its ability to maintain its military lines in Ukraine, and Kyiv saw one of its greatest achievements on Friday after Russian forces withdrew from the southern city of Kherson.
While Ukraine and its Western allies have championed Ukraine’s advancement, former DIA intelligence officer for Russian doctrine and strategy Rebekah Koffler warned the pullout could be a trap.
UKRAINE’S ZELENSKYY CALLS KHERSON ‘OURS’ AFTER RUSSIAN RETIREMENT
“Things are very smooth now,” she told Fox News Digital. “The Ukrainian intelligence services are very capable, having had support from the United States and NATO. They have almost certainly planned for various contingencies.”
“What cannot be ruled out is that the Russians have set a trap and are planning to carry out a false flag operation,” she added.
A Ukrainian air force spokesman, Colonel Yurii Ihnat, sounded an equally ominous tone on Saturday and warned that Russia may consider using next week’s G20 summit in Indonesia – when the Leaders of 20 major countries will meet to discuss the global economy, climate change and future development – as a distraction to hit Ukraine.
Ihnat pointed out that Russia has a habit of employing “provocations around such days” in reference to previous attacks the Kremlin has carried out during major events.
$1-2 Billion in FTX Client Funds Missing: Report
Sam Bankman-Fried, co-founder and managing director of FTX, in Hong Kong, China on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
Lam Yık | Bloomberg | Getty Images
As Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX enters bankruptcy protection, Reuters reports that between $1 billion and $2 billion in client funds have gone missing from the failed crypto exchange.
Reuters and The Wall Street Journal discovered that Bankman-Fried, now the former CEO of FTX, transferred $10 billion in client funds from his crypto exchange to digital asset trading house Alameda Research.
Alameda, also founded by Bankman-Fried, was considered a sister company to FTX. These cozy ties are currently under investigation by multiple regulators, including the Department of Justice, as well as the Securities and Exchange Commission, which is investigating how FTX handled client funds, according to multiple reports.
Much of the $10 billion sent to Alameda “has since disappeared”, according to two people speaking to Reuters.
Reuters revealed that the two sources “held senior positions at FTX until this week” and added that “they were briefed on the company’s finances by top employees.”
One source put the discrepancy at $1.7 billion. The other estimated it between 1 and 2 billion dollars.
It appears that Reuters contacted Bankman-Fried via text message. The former FTX chief wrote that he “didn’t agree with the characterization” of the $10 billion transfer, adding that “we didn’t secretly transfer.”
“We had confusing internal labeling and we misread it,” the text message read, and when asked specific questions about the allegedly missing funds, Bankman-Fried wrote, “??? “
Bahamas emergency meeting
Last Sunday, Bankman-Fried called a meeting with executives in Nassau to review FTX’s books and determine how much money the company needed to cover the hole in its balance sheet. (Bankman-Fried confirmed to Reuters that the meeting took place.)
It’s been a tough few days for FTX after Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao tweeted that his company was selling the last of its FTT tokens, FTX’s native currency. This followed a post on CoinDesk highlighting that Alameda Research, Bankman-Fried’s hedge fund, held an inordinate amount of FTT on its balance sheet.
Not only did Zhao’s public statement cause FTT’s price to plummet, but it also led FTX clients to hit the exits. Bankman-Fried said in a tweet that FTX clients demanded about $5 billion in withdrawals on Sunday, which he called “larger by a huge margin.” It was the day of the emergency meeting of SBF in the capital of the Bahamas.
The heads of FTX’s regulatory and legal teams were reportedly in the room, as Bankman-Fried revealed multiple spreadsheets detailing how much money FTX had loaned Alameda and for what purpose, according to Reuters.
The documents, which apparently reflected the company’s most recent financial situation, showed a transfer of $10 billion in customer deposits from FTX to Alameda. They also revealed that some of those funds — somewhere in the $1 billion to $2 billion range — couldn’t be counted among Alameda’s assets.
The financial discovery process also unearthed a “backdoor” in FTX’s books that was created with “bespoke software”.
Both sources speaking to Reuters described it as a way for the ex-CEO Bankman-Fried to make changes to the company’s financial record without reporting the transaction internally or externally. This mechanism could theoretically have, for example, prevented the transfer of $10 billion to Alameda from being reported to its internal compliance team or external auditors.
Reuters says Bankman-Fried flatly refused to set up a so-called backdoor.
FTX and Alameda Research did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment.
Craig Robinson performs Not My Job on “Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!” : NPR
This week’s show was taped at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorer Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Craig Robinson and panelists Brian Babylon, Negin Farsad and Tom Papa. Click on the audio link above to listen to the entire show.
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Netflix
Who is Bill this time
The red fade; A Lotto Prize; Don’t lick!
Questions from the panel
The world’s first gift card
Bluff the listener
Our panelists read three stories about sleepovers gone wrong, only one of which is true.
It’s Not My Job: Craig Robinson Answers Three Craigslist Questions
Of Office at Brooklyn 99, Craig Robinson is the actor you’re always thrilled to see appear on your TV. He may be an accomplished multi-hyphanate, but can he answer our three Craigslist questions?
Questions from the panel
My Octopus Pitcher Trainer; Anti-stress shovels; Philadelphia Chicken Man
Limerick
Bill Kurtis reads three topical limericks: Teething Thomas Edison; Electronic Birds of Prey; The most expensive phone case ever
Lightning fills the void
All the news we couldn’t put anywhere else.
Predictions
Our panelists predict what the next warning issued by the National Park Service will be.
This Republican senator just dropped a truth bomb on his party
CNN
—
Republican Pat Toomey is stepping down from his seat in the Pennsylvania Senate at the end of the term. But before he leaves, he tells his party some hard truths.
Asked Thursday by CNN’s Erin Burnett how the Republicans lost the contest to replace him, Toomey was candid that “President Trump inserting himself into the race… was never going to be helpful.”
Trump had backed Mehmet Oz in the primary and rallied behind him the last weekend before the general election.
Toomey noted, “We were in a moment, we were in a cycle, we were in a moment where it’s good for Republicans that the race is on President Biden, who’s not popular, whose policies have failed. And instead, President Trump had to insert himself and that changed the nature of the race.
Toomey wasn’t done. He added that: “Across the country, there is a very strong correlation between MAGA candidates and big losses, or at least dramatic underperformances.”
Which is not wrong ! In Toomey’s home state, aside from Oz’s 4-point loss to Democrat John Fetterman, Trump-backed Doug Mastriano lost the governor’s race by 15 points, a landslide in a A state as tightly divided as Pennsylvania.
On the Michigan battleground, Trump-backed Tudor Dixon lost 11 points to Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a loss that led to a negative vote in the state. In Illinois, the Trump-backed gubernatorial candidate lost by 10. In the race for governor in Maryland, the Trump-backed candidate lost by 25.
On the Senate side, Blake Masters, the candidate chosen by Trump in Arizona, follows Senator Mark Kelly in a race still too close to be announced. Herschel Walker, another top candidate backed by Trump, is heading to a runoff in Georgia on Dec. 6 against Sen. Raphael Warnock. And even in places where the Trump-backed candidate won — like Ohio — it took a huge outlay of National Republican money (about $30 million) to drag JD Vance across the finish line.
Trump, for his part, is utterly unwilling to consider he was — and is — anything but unmitigated good for his party, declaring a “big win” on his Truth Social website Friday.
There is, no doubt, a part of the Republican Party that believes this – and will follow Trump wherever he leads them (even if it is to election destruction).
But as Toomey’s comments make clear, there’s also a group of Republicans who see this as a now-or-never moment with Trump and the party. Either they use what happened midterm to push him aside, or he remains a dominant figure and they keep losing elections.
Point: Toomey cannot be praised too highly for his courage to speak out against Trump, given that he already has one foot out. But his voice is part of a growing chorus of Republicans suggesting Tuesday’s election was the final straw for Trump. Will grassroots voters listen?
Pentagon sued over HIV ban — RT World News
The LGBT group behind the lawsuit argues the virus is no longer the threat it was in the 1990s
An LGBT advocacy group has sued the US Department of Defense and the US military over a policy barring HIV-positive people from enlisting in the military. The group argued that modern medicine made the 1991 ban “off topic.”
The lawsuit was filed Thursday by Lambda Legal on behalf of a gay man, a transgender woman and a heterosexual woman, all of whom cannot join the armed forces due to their HIV diagnosis. The Pentagon enacted a blanket ban on HIV-positive recruits in 1991, at a time when about twice as many Americans were dying of AIDS than today, according to figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Medical breakthroughs, particularly the advent of antiretroviral drugs, have “Dramatically changed the landscape of HIV treatment and progression,” the trial read. With people on treatment unable to transmit HIV and the disease no longer a death sentence, the group argued that a recruit’s HIV status was now “unrelated to a person’s ability to meet entry and service criteria in any capacity.”
The Pentagon declined to comment on the case amid ongoing litigation.
Lambda Legal won two landmark lawsuits against the Pentagon in April, using similar arguments to overturn a policy barring existing HIV-positive service members from deploying overseas. Following the decision, military personnel with undetectable viral loads can no longer be prevented from deploying.
Arguing in favor of the ban, army lawyers said that while the risk of transmission through blood-to-blood contact between troops in combat zones is low, “It’s not non-existent.”
RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson combine for 56 points in Knicks win over Pistons – The Mercury News
More losers.
The Knicks rebounded Friday night in their 121-112 win over the Detroit Pistons to come back to within .500 with a 6-6 record.
RJ Barrett put in arguably his best performance of the season. The 22-year-old had 30 points on 10 of 17 shooting from the field with five rebounds and five assists.
Along with recording his first 30-point game of the season, Barrett sent a corner pass to Immanuel Quickley for a corner three with less than a minute to go, which ended up being the dagger and sealed the Knicks victory.
The Pistons made a late push after dropping 14 points early in the fourth quarter and cut the lead to just six points, however, Jalen Brunson straightened things out.
Brunson scored back-to-back possessions and assisted on an Obi Toppin three to regain the lead to 10 and the Knicks never looked back. Brunson had 26 points while adding four steals and continued his solid game this season.
Julius Randle was the third Knick to score more than 20 points on Friday. The forward executed a few clutch buckets down the stretch before scoring 21 of 8 of 18 from the floor.
Isiah Hartenstein and Cam Reddish both ended up in Tom Thibodeau’s starting lineup. Reddish recorded just 18 minutes and continued his streak of inefficiency shooting 2-for-6 from the field following his 0-for-7 performance against the Nets on Wednesday.
Hartenstein filled the void left by Mitchell Robinson. The center recorded six points and 12 rebounds in 32 minutes for Thibodeau. The big man has been a nice addition to the Knicks as his season averages were 7.5 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
Derrick Rose saw 16 minutes of action Friday night, which is tied for the second most of his season. The 34-year-old provided solid action for the Knicks by registering eight points and two assists off the bench. Rose was unsure of her role this season.
“Leaving everyone alone, man,” Rose said. “I don’t want to have this conversation with him just because of how much strength he has on his plate – the team does. So the last guy he wants to hear from is the guy who’s been in the league for 15 years old and who complains and groans.
“I just try to give everyone space and be myself and help the young people. I think I’ve done a good job of helping — talking to people when they’re on the move. ground. That’s what I can do now. And try not to ruin the game every time I go in.
“I am in the unknown.”
Vikings to sign cornerback Duke Shelley to 53-man roster
With Cameron Dantzler out with an ankle injury, the Vikings plan to sign cornerback Duke Shelley to the 53-man roster off the practice squad, a source said Saturday.
Shelley has one elevation left off the practice squad but a source said the Vikings want to get him on the active roster now heading into Sunday’s game at Buffalo. Dantzler hurt his left ankle last Sunday at Washington and was in a walking boot during the week. He was ruled out Friday for Sunday’s game, and could miss multiple games.
Shelley. in his fourth NFL season, was previously elevated this season from the practice squad for games Sept. 19 at Philadelphia and Sept. 25 against Detroit.
