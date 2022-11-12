PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — President Biden arrived here on Saturday, the second leg of a week-long overseas trip aimed at reassuring the global community that regardless of political unrest in the country, the United States can still be a reliable world leader.
Sarah Drew says she doesn’t want to write an episode of Grey’s
Sarah Drew concoct a bit of holiday magic on her own.
The Grey’s Anatomy alum makes his debut as a screenwriter with reindeer games, premiering November 12 on Lifetime. Sarah, who also stars in the film alongside her former Grey’s cast mate Justin Bruningsaid she came up with the idea while filming another one Lifetime Movie, 2019 Sparkle all the way.
So, she decided to have it run by the producers of the film.
“I proposed to them on the assumption that we would hire a writer and go into development or whatever,” Sarah exclusively told E! New. “After the pitch, they said, ‘Sarah, you know this world so clearly. We were watching the movie while you were doing the pitch. Like, we see it. And you should just go home and buy [screenwriting software] Final Draft and write it yourself.’”
Although it’s quite a daunting task for a rookie screenwriter, Sarah was more than up for the challenge, revealing, “I went home and bought Final Draft and got my first draft of reindeer games in three weeks. I got totally absorbed in it and it was so much fun. It’s such a delicious way to use the brains of creative storytelling.”
Real Housewives Of Atlanta Star, Porsha Williams, ‘Mistakenly’ Reveals Her Beautiful Wedding Dress During An Instagram Live
Okay, former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams may be having her third dream wedding soon! Yes, Porsha raveled in an interview back in 2021 following her engagement to her partner Simon Guobadia that she wanted three different weddings across the globe. Yes, she desires to go to three different countries and marry her… Read More »Real Housewives Of Atlanta Star, Porsha Williams, ‘Mistakenly’ Reveals Her Beautiful Wedding Dress During An Instagram Live
House GOP freshmen’s allegiances were quickly tested in leadership races
The incoming freshman class of House GOP lawmakers are getting their first taste of Capitol Hill politics with calls from Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and others trying to build support for the leadership election.
The freshmen, once their support is secured, are then deployed to lobby fellow freshmen to line up the troops behind Mr McCarthy’s bid for president and lawmakers seeking other leadership positions at the House Republican Conference.
A recently elected Republican who plans to endorse Mr. McCarthy as chairman of a GOP-led House said he has been approached by several freshmen to support various leadership candidates.
“I’m with McCarthy as the speaker,” Rep-elect Mike Lawler of New York, who ousted Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney, told The Washington Times.
He described a lobbying attack by other newly elected members, but said he supported most current conference leaders, including Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana for Majority Leader and Rep. Elise Stefanik for the conference chair.
House Freedom Caucus members are seeking a more conservative lawmaker to challenge Mr. McCarthy, but the minority leader has an advantage over most re-elected members and new GOP members he helped win their races with hundreds millions of dollars spent by its super PAC.
Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, a member of the Freedom Caucus who has become one of McCarthy’s top critics, acknowledged he would be tough to beat. He called Mr McCarthy the “Lebron James of special interest fundraising”.
“I have spoken with many Republicans in Congress and many of them will soon join our ranks. None are actually inspired by Kevin McCarthy. Although many feel financially indebted to him,” he said. “In this last cycle. Kevin McCarthy and his team raised half a billion dollars in campaign money. That buys a lot of friends or at the very least rents them.”
The speaker contest isn’t the only feud among Republicans.
The whiplash has already gotten ugly with Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana going head-to-head with Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota who currently chairs the GOP campaign arm.
Mr. Banks tried to capitalize on news reports that misinterpreted Mr. Emmer’s recent comments about working to bridge divisions in Congress as a commitment to work with Democrats, although Mr. Emmer was referring to working with various factions within a narrow GOP majority.
Two publications that misreported the remarks later published corrections. A spokesman for Mr Emmer told the Washington Times that reporters were corrected because the congressman “never said that”.
Yet soon after the stories aired, Mr Banks focused on his pitch to unite Republicans only.
“The whip will play a very big role in doing this with Republican votes, not Democratic votes,” Mr. Banks told Fox News. “Don’t give in to the radical left, but do what the voters asked us to do. Instead, stand facing them.
Mr Banks’ office did not respond to a request from The Times.
Mr. Banks has a close relationship with Mr. McCarthy and is the favorite for the job. He unveiled the House GOP’s “Pledge to America” plan ahead of the midterm elections and won key endorsements from his colleagues.
GOP lawmakers have also privately said that Mr. Emmer may struggle in his candidacy because the anticipated red wave has not materialized under his leadership of the Congressional Republican National Committee.
The congressman, however, refuted those claims, saying the party should still take control of the House.
“We have overthrown the House for only the third time since 1954. I am extremely proud of this achievement,” Emmer told reporters. “I am happy to make my case to my colleagues for the role of whip, and there will obviously be more news on this soon.”
Mr. Banks is also seen as an ally of the GOP establishment, not the more conservative elements in the conference.
“Banks will be the first to tell you he’s a conservative and a leader. But if you think he’ll be a champion of the conservatives in leadership, please point out one big fight where he didn’t take the leadership side over the conservatives,” a senior GOP official said privately.
Representative Drew Ferguson, a Republican from Georgia who currently serves as deputy chief whip, is also vying for the whip job. He is trying to get support based on his experience serving the current whip, Mr. Scalise.
The Kardashians Claim Blac Chyna Ruined Kourtney Kardashian’s Wedding Fitting With Her $100 Million Defamation Suit
The Kardashian ex-sister-in-law Blac Chyna sued nearly every member of the Kardashian except her ex-partner Rob Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian. So Chyna sued Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Kris Jenner (Momager) for defamation which led to the cancelation of her show with her ex dubbed Rob & Chyna. Well, the trial was a long one… Read More »The Kardashians Claim Blac Chyna Ruined Kourtney Kardashian’s Wedding Fitting With Her $100 Million Defamation Suit
‘We feel free’: CNN on the ground as Kherson celebrates liberation
CNN International Diplomatic Editor Nic Robertson spoke with newly liberated residents of the Ukrainian city of Kherson after Russian forces withdrew in one of President Vladimir Putin’s biggest setbacks since his invasion began.
John Legend’s Wife, Chrissy Teigen, Posts A N-de Pregnant Selfie To Thank Her Doctor For His Services
Chrissy Teigen‘s doctor must be turning in his seat at the moment or shaking in excitement or confusion if he is standing as her patient Chrissy has shared a n-de picture on her Instagram Story to appreciate his services all these years especially the acid reflux tape to ease her pain. John Legend’s wife Chrissy… Read More »John Legend’s Wife, Chrissy Teigen, Posts A N-de Pregnant Selfie To Thank Her Doctor For His Services
Biden struggles to convince the world that the United States is back as Asia begins to rock
During a speech in Egypt at the COP27 climate conference, Biden touted the United States as the world leader in the fight against climate change. And in Phnom Penh for a summit of Southeast Asian nations, he immediately began trying to unite other nations to provide a counterbalance to the growing economic and military threat posed by China.
However, one of the president’s persistent challenges has been persuading fellow leaders that former President Donald Trump’s disruption of US foreign policy was an aberration, not a long-lasting change. Hours into his presidency, Biden decided to rejoin the Paris climate accords that Trump left, and after voters delivered a verdict last week on his first two years in office, he tried to signal that his declaration of renewed American leadership was not in jeopardy.
Biden hopes to quell any notion that hardliners in the GOP led by Trump, who could announce another presidential campaign in days, could take power and torpedo any promises his administration has made on climate change. Moreover, it works to unite the world against Russian aggression and to show that American commitment to the cause of Ukraine is not in jeopardy despite possible Republican scrutiny of Congress.
As he began meetings with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, he said he would address “the biggest issues of our time”, including energy, climate, health and national security, as well as the impacts nations here are feeling from Russia’s war in Ukraine. He called ASEAN “the heart of my administration’s Indo-Pacific strategy”.
The president also said he hoped “to defend against significant threats to the rules-based order and threats to the rule of law,” an apparent reference to China.
Before a meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, Biden thanked Sen for his “clear condemnation” of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Yet even Biden wouldn’t have had to look far for a reminder of the uncertainty presented by domestic politics: In the roughly 20-hour journey on Air Force One over the past few days, television screens have been settled on CNN’s total election coverage. results.
One of the big tests will come during the president’s third and final stop on Monday in Bali, when he meets Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit. White House officials said they did not expect significant progress on major issues and called the meeting an effort to keep an open line of communication between the two countries. It will be the two leaders’ first face-to-face meeting since Biden took office.
While some Democrats feared a midterm annihilation would weaken him on the world stage, top White House aides say the relatively successful outcome should be a boost. “Tuesday’s results show that the American people are sending him onto the world stage in a very strong position,” Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser, told reporters ahead of the trip.
Biden has often noted that he faced skepticism abroad after Trump’s stormy tenure, citing a meeting of leaders from the world’s seven major economies early in his presidency. “I said, ‘America is back,’” Biden recounted. “And one of the leaders looked at me and said, ‘For how long?’ ”
“He wants to reassure people, but those assurances are very difficult given the political situation we find ourselves in. And I think Europeans are right to wonder how long we’re back,” said Samantha Gross, Fellow of the Brookings Institution. specialized in climate and energy.
Rosa Balfour, director of the Carnegie Europe think tank in Brussels, said on Wednesday that if the subject of American reliability with European partners “remains a relevant question”, calmed down a bit after the results of the midterm elections.
“Everyone was very, very, very worried in European capitals,” Balfour said. “The fact that it seems there was no [Republican] wave… is actually very promising.
However, some concern remains. And although the temperature has been lowered, she said, it’s clear to those watching from afar that the fever has not come down. “Perhaps there has not been a sufficient sense of urgency for Europe to prepare for a hostile president, perhaps even more hostile than Trump, in 2024,” she said. .
Biden’s stop in the resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh on the Sinai Peninsula was meant to be a visible reminder of the importance his administration places on climate change. He had originally not planned to attend, but after a long debate with advisers, he rearranged his schedule.
Ahead of his speech there, Biden met with Egyptian President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi, who is hosting the conference and has been criticized for his dismal human rights record.
The Biden administration decided in September to withhold $130 million in security assistance for Egypt for the second year due to a range of security concerns, including arbitrary arrests, excessive pretrial detentions and torture by government jailers. Political and media freedoms were also curtailed under Sisi.
Biden and Sisi had an in-depth human rights discussion, according to White House advisers, and Biden raised specific cases and pushed for the release of pro-democracy activist Alaa Abdel Fattah.
“I can say emphatically that we believe Alaa Abdel Fattah should be released,” Sullivan told reporters on Air Force One after the stopover in Egypt. He noted the “constant debate” over whether a diplomatic resolution is best pursued by “public pressure or private engagement”, then opted for the latter.
“As for the details of our discussions with the Egyptians, I would like to leave them behind closed doors for the time being,” Sullivan said.
One of Biden’s goals during his visit to ASEAN is to signal to key allies like Japan and South Korea that the United States is backing them as China gains economic power.
“Certainly the countries of the region don’t want a big power conflict or confrontation,” Sullivan said. “But they also very much want the American presence – a forward deployed presence in the region. And the reason they want this is because they see the United States as an important anchor of peace and stability.
“There is no doubt that the president is coming with a significant value proposition for the rest of the region that says, ‘The United States is a resident power of the Pacific. We have played a crucial role in the past. Today we play an essential role. And we intend to do so in the future,” Sullivan said.
