News
Sex offender, 62, sentenced to life in prison after raping and burning alive a 33-year-old professional poker player
A homeless sex offender who brutally raped and burned a professional poker player to death has been sentenced to life in prison – but has said he will appeal the verdict.
Jeffery Morris, 62, was sentenced to life without parole on Thursday after being convicted of first-degree murder and felony felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct a month ago.
The jury took less than an hour to convict him of murdering Susie ‘Susie Q’ Zhao, 33, in July 2020.
When given the chance to speak, he said he had “a lot to say”, but he would[at] this time I won’t say anything.
“I will wait until I come back to appeal and start again,” he told the judge.
The two met at a motel in Waterford Township on July 12, 2020, where she often stayed. Evidence indicates that Zhao was brutally raped, causing damage to her genitals, tied up with zip ties, doused with gasoline, and burned to death.
Jeffery Morris, 62 (pictured on Thursday) was sentenced to life without parole on Thursday for the murder of Susie ‘Susie Q’ Zhao, 33, in July 2020
He indicated he would appeal the verdict, saying: ‘There are a lot of things I would like to say… I will wait until I come back to appeal and start again’ (pictured in 2020)
Prosecutors took less than an hour to find him guilty of brutally raping, tying up and burning alive the professional poker player (pictured)
At a preliminary hearing in 2020, Deputy Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Hanosh told the court via teleconference that Zhao’s tongue was burned, his hair was burned, and smoke and soot were were discovered in her airways and lungs, leading to the conclusion that she was alive when she was set on fire.
Nahosh estimated that Zhao suffered burns to at least 90% of his body.
An autopsy also revealed extensive damage to the victim’s genitals after being “cut” with a fist or other object.
Her body was discovered by two men in a wooded area near the Pontiac Lake State Recreation Area and it was so burned they thought it was a mannequin.
White Lake Police Department Detective Thomas Sorasin said phone records showed eight calls between Morris and Zhao just hours before their July 12 meeting, according to CBS Detroit.
Both Morris and Zhao stayed at the Sherwood Motel in Waterford, and an FBI agent told the court that cellphone tower records indicated the couple had traveled from the motel to a remote part of the recreation area.
Prosecutors said the crime played out Morris’ depraved sexual fantasy, which included brutality against Asians and bondage, Oakland Press reported. Morris had previously been convicted of a sex crime in 1989.
Morris told cops in 2020 after his arrest that he picked up Zhao on Watkins Lake Road and they checked into the Sherwood Motel around 9:26 p.m. on July 12.
The suspected killer said the couple then briefly left the motel to buy alcohol at a party store before returning.
The two met at a motel in Waterford Township on July 12, 2020, before traveling to a remote area, where her body was found
Zhao then left the motel at midnight and took all of her belongings with her, including her cellphone, Morris told cops.
However, cellphone records place Zhao’s cellphone at the motel until around 5 a.m. the next morning – at the same time cellphone records and surveillance footage captured Morris leaving the motel, according to the court documents.
The suspect then drove to the secluded 3,745-acre park where he stayed for approximately seven minutes, WXYZ reported.
Police believe Morris tied Zhao with zip ties, sexually assaulted her with a large object before she was “set on fire to death”.
Morris was arrested on July 31 after being arrested in his vehicle in Ypsilanti on a warrant by White Lake Township officers.
A search of his vehicle revealed a fitted sheet with apparent bloodstains and a wooden baseball bat with a possible large bloodstain.
Several shoe prints, hair, fibers and other items with possible blood stains and duffel bags with Morris’ identification inside were also found in the car, according to court records.
Morris has a long history of violent and sexual crimes dating back over three decades.
Morris was convicted of third-degree felony sexual conduct by Oakland County Circuit Court in 1989 and has several domestic violence charges, including pleading guilty to misdemeanor domestic violence in 2009.
At the time of Zhao’s murder, he was on probation for retail fraud.
“What happened to him was so mean, so brutal and unnecessary,” prosecutor John Skrzynski said Thursday.
A medical examiner estimated that Zhao suffered burns to at least 90% of his body. Prosecutors said the crime played out Morris’ depraved sexual fantasy, which included brutality against Asians and bondage
Her friend said the professional player ‘spoke modestly about her success in the game’
Zhao was born in China and moved to the United States as a young girl and had moved from California to Michigan a month before her murder.
Judge Martha Anderson said the case was “one of the most agonizing trials” she has ever endured and that she “cannot get over the brutality of this murder and the pointlessness of it all”.
“You took advantage of a fragile person and basically destroyed everything she had achieved in her life,” she told him.
Zhao had moved from Los Angeles to Michigan in June 2020 to live with his mother and stepfather. She was also diagnosed with schizophrenia as an adult.
She was born in China and moved to the United States when she was eight years old.
Zhao started playing poker in middle school and eventually made it in the professional leagues.
‘[Zhao] found a lot of power in a card game,’ said childhood friend Meredith Rogowski, who spoke in court. She also said her friend “spoke modestly about her success at the game.”
dailymail us
News
Video review shows no anti-Semitic slurs leveled at bus carrying Jewish children in West Rogers Park – NBC Chicago
The principal of a Jewish elementary school in West Rogers Park said on Friday that video and interviews did not support claims that someone shouted anti-Semitic slurs and gave the Hitler salute on a bus carrying students earlier this week.
“No one got on the bus, there were no anti-Semitic slurs,” Rabbi Nosson Muller said. “Nothing like that, we watched the video several times.”
What happened, Muller said, was that a man on the street in the 2800 block of Jerome Street got upset when some of the kids on the bus started yelling at him on Wednesday afternoon. , “as children do at the end of the day”.
“So he stood in front of the bus and he asked the driver to open the door,” Muller said. “The driver shouldn’t have opened the door, that’s for sure, but he didn’t even step on the bus. He just uttered profanity.
“Nothing happened, just an upset individual,” Muller added.
On Thursday, the Simon Wiesenthal Center – a global human rights organization – said relatives told it someone got on the bus and shouted insults and gave the Hitler salute.
The parents called 311, triggering a police investigation, according to the center, which said police told it they were investigating a hate crime.
“When the Simon Wiesenthal Center went to press with the story and released the statement, it was verified by two parents who filed police reports based on what their sons had been through,” the center lamented. in a statement Friday.
“In addition, the SWC spoke to two detectives and an officer from the police department who were investigating the students’ allegations,” he said. “We were told it was a hate crime. Later that day the school released a statement refuting what the children had reported.
Police have so far not issued a statement regarding the hate crime allegations. He only said that someone stood in front of the bus, forcing it to stop, then entered and threatened to hurt a 12-year-old boy.
Police gave no further details, including a description of the man. No arrests were reported.
NBC Chicago
News
Disneyland’s ‘It’s a Small World’ attraction adds dolls on wheelchairs to expand message of inclusion
ANAHEIM, Calif. — For the first time in Disneyland’s 67-year history, wheelchair-bound characters are now featured on an attraction.
On Friday morning, two wheelchair dolls were unveiled during the theme park’s “It’s a Small World” ride, a project that spanned more than six months and involved both Disney creatives and the team. park accessibility.
The change was part of an ongoing effort to watch the resort “through a magnifying glass” for opportunities for inclusion, said Kim Irvine, Walt Disney Imagineering’s executive creative director for Disneyland Resort.
The attraction, designed by Disney artist Mary Blair, opened in 1966 in Anaheim after being featured at the 1964-65 World’s Fair in New York.
The same ride has been added to other Disney Parks around the world, where guests board a boat and cruise through multiple countries, featuring more than 300 Audio-Animatronics characters representing children from around the world .
Irvine said the new additions are in keeping with the spirit of the original attraction.
“What a wonderful story that Walt and Mary Blair, and the original Imagineers, have set up about the children of the world and our unity in bright sunshine – and how we really should rejoice in it together.”
Dolls that are now in wheelchairs were originally standing. Irvine said the same characters with the same clothes were recreated while seated, in wheelchairs designed to match Mary Blair’s style.
One doll is located in the South American carousel scene and the other appears in the final scene where dolls from many countries sing together.
Add “significant things”
The Disneyland attraction reopened on Friday after a brief closure for the addition of these dolls and the installation of holiday decor for the ‘It’s a Small World Holiday’ edition of the ride which will run until early January .
While holiday decor is seasonal, dolls in wheelchairs are a permanent addition.
Dolls with wheelchairs are also set to be added to “It’s a Small World” at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris next year.
But since each station’s version of the ride has a different layout and sets, these new dolls and wheelchairs will be designed with the specific version of the ride in mind.
“I think it’s definitely something the original Imagineers would embrace and find wonderful that we were looking at things like this,” Irvine said.
“We’re always looking to improve our attractions with not only fun things, but also meaningful things. And staying up to date with what’s happening in the world, and most importantly, you know, doing new things.
“I know we never want our attractions to become so predictable that you can ride them with your eyes closed and know what’s going on. We constantly like to surprise you with new things and important things, especially relevant things. .”
Erin Quintanilla, Disneyland Resort accessibility manager, said it was a historic moment.
“I feel seen. I feel represented. It’s a monumental moment to have my community in an attraction and represented,” said Quintanilla, who uses a wheelchair. “I cried when I saw them in the attraction.”
Quintanilla said her team had been approached by creatives at Disneyland who wanted to add these dolls. Her accessibility team made sure the look was authentic, right down to the angle of the dolls’ feet on the wheelchair footrests.
“We wanted to make sure it was a person in a wheelchair who moved around independently in life. So we didn’t want the wheelchair to look like a hospital-style wheelchair. You’ll notice in the design, it’s beautifully created to align with a Mary Blair style,” Quintanilla said.
“But there are details about the wheelchair, like having a driving rim so the doll can move through the story in a way that I go through the world. So it’s kind of special to have those exact details. “, said Quintanilla.
Other Disney Changes
New dolls have not been added to the Disneyland version of this ride since 2009.
Around this time, a “Spirit of America” room was added, featuring three Native American dolls and characters from the movie “Toy Story”.
More dolls of specific Disney characters have been added throughout the attraction.
As part of overall efforts to improve inclusion and diversity at its theme parks, Disney recently announced the change of the Splash Mountain attraction, based on characters from “Song of the South”, to a theme inspired by from “The Princess and the Frog”. featuring Disney’s first black princess.
The-CNN-Wire & 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Company. Discovery. All rights reserved.
The Walt Disney Co. owns Disneyland and this ABC station.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
Computer chip ban signals new era as Biden and Xi meet
WASHINGTON– The Biden administration’s decision to block exports of advanced computer chips to China signals a new phase in relations between the world’s two largest economies – one in which trade matters less than increasingly cutthroat competition to become the world’s leading technological and military power.
The aggressive move, announced last month, will help set the tone for President Joe Biden’s upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday on the sidelines of the G20 Asia summit. It’s evidence of Biden’s determination to “manage” U.S. competition with China, whose officials were quick to condemn the export ban.
After more than two decades in which the focus has been on expanding trade and global growth, both countries are openly putting their national interests first as the global economy grapples with high inflation and the risk of recessions. The United States and China have each identified the development and production of computer chips as vital to economic growth and their own security interests.
“We’re going to do whatever it takes to protect Americans from the threat of China,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in an interview. “China is crystal clear. They will use this technology for surveillance. They will use this technology for cyber. They will use this technology to, in various ways, harm us and our allies, or our ability to protect ourselves.
Xi responded to the export ban in his statement to the Chinese Communist Party Congress last month, where he won a third term as leader of the country. He promised that China would act more aggressively to become self-sufficient in the production of semiconductors and other technologies.
“To improve China’s innovation capability, we will accelerate the launch of a number of major national projects that are of strategic, comprehensive and long-term significance,” Xi said.
The Chinese government has named the development of advanced computer chips capable of handling everything from artificial intelligence to hypersonic missiles as one of its top priorities. To bridge the gap until it can get there, China has relied on imports of advanced chips and manufacturing equipment from the United States, which has imposed a series of controls on the export last month that block the shipment to China of the world’s most advanced chips, factory and industry equipment. America-related experts.
The United States and its allies deployed export controls against Russia after the invasion of Ukraine in February, which made it more difficult to resupply Russian forces with weapons, ammunition, tanks and planes. Because of these constraints, Russia has relied on Iranian drones and the United States has accused North Korea of supplying them with artillery.
Until recently, the United States assumed that strong trade relations would bring countries together in a way that would make the world safer and wealthier, a post-Cold War order. Global supply chains were supposed to reduce costs, increase profits and allow democratic values to seep into the terrain of oligarchies, dictatorships and autocracies.
But after a global pandemic, the war in Ukraine and China’s own ambitions, the Biden administration and many European and Asian allies have chosen to prioritize national security and industrial strategies. The United States and the European Union have provided tens of billions of dollars in incentives to further stimulate domestic production of computer chips.
In a speech last month at IBM, Biden said China specifically lobbied against a law providing $52 billion to produce and develop advanced semiconductors in the United States, an incentive package that was followed by a series of announcements from Intel, Micron, Wolfspeed and others. on the construction of computer chip factories in the United States.
He said some of the GOP lawmakers who opposed the measure agreed with the arguments made by China.
“The Chinese Communist Party was lobbying the United States Congress against passing this legislation,” Biden said. “And unfortunately some of our friends from the other team bought it.”
Donald Trump has had fiery rhetoric about China during his presidency, imposing tariffs that the Biden administration has yet to lift. But by any qualitative measure, the computer chip export bans are much tougher than anything imposed by Trump, said Gregory Allen, senior fellow in the strategic technologies program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
Allen said the Trump-era tariffs were significant in dollar terms, but had almost no effect on the trade balance. Import taxes were also not strategic. Export controls imposed by the Biden administration would be a setback for Chinese tech that is already decades behind the United States
“We basically pledged to say, China, you’re not going to achieve your number one goal,” Allen said.
The era of China, Russia and other competitors having relatively free access to U.S. and European markets appears to be coming to an end, said Christopher Miller, a Tufts University professor and author of the book “Chip Wars.” .
“The risks posed by these countries have increased, so Western leaders have reconsidered the wisdom of giving adversaries open access to their markets,” Miller said.
Instead of trying to work together as a single global economy, new alliances are formed such as the Quad (Australia, India, Japan and the United States) and existing partnerships such as NATO are expanded. Economic integration between these partners has become essential, as US controls on advanced chip exports need support from other producers in Japan and the Netherlands.
“All major powers are restructuring international economic relations in ways they hope will improve their geopolitical position,” Miller said. “Semiconductors are just one of many areas where trade, technology and capital flows are being re-politicized due to great power rivalry.”
ABC News
News
Herschel Walker’s allies think DeSantis is ‘better fit’ than Trump on the campaign trail
Supporters of Georgia’s Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker have the idea that popular Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will join him on the campaign trail.
Walker faces incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in a runoff to be decided Dec. 6.
Some Republicans worry Trump, who backed Walker early in his campaign, could hurt the former NFL running back by injecting himself further into the campaign, and believe DeSantis or Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) would be more useful.
“I think Youngkin or DeSantis are better suited for the soft Republicans or suburban independents that we need to train,” Ralph Reed, chairman of the conservative Faith and Freedom coalition, told CNN.
A person close to Walker’s campaign also told CNN that DeSantis campaigning for Walker would be “a huge draw if we could get him,” pointing out that the governor of Florida didn’t shy away from the governor of Georgia. Brian Kemp, who was opposed by Trump. , although the state is less than 20 miles from the Governor’s Mansion in Tallahassee.
Kemp, who beat Democrat Stacey Abrams on Tuesday, reportedly told his allies he wanted to help Walker in any way he could before Dec. 6.
Trump allies told CNN it would be much harder to persuade Trump to stay out of state if DeSantis campaigned for Walker.
“To imagine [Trump] seeing Ron campaign for Herschel as he is told, “Please stay away.” It would go ballistic,” the Trump ally told the outlet.
Trump launched a social media tirade against DeSantis on Thursday, saying DeSantis shouldn’t run in 2024 and calling him an “average REPUBLICAN governor with great public relations.”
Trump also lambasted Youngkin on Friday in a racially insensitive attack, where he said the governor’s name “sounds Chinese.”
With GOP hopes for Senate control looking increasingly hinged on the outcome in Georgia, party strategists fear Trump’s involvement in the runoff race could drive Republican voters away from the polls.
“Let’s hope Trump stays out of the race as much as he can,” a Republican aide to the Hill said.
One compromise that is being discussed in Trumpworld, according to CNN, is to ask the 45th president to write a generous check to help Walker’s campaign. Trump’s super PAC MAGA Inc. sits on a war chest of more than $100 million, and it gave GOP candidates $16.4 million at the end of the 2022 cycle.
“He’s looking at how he can salvage this moment and one of the ways for him to do that is to help Walker win,” a Trump adviser told CNN, referring to the stinging Election Day defeats. several Trump-backed candidates would have endured. left Trump in a “bad mood.”
New York Post
News
Biden launches multimillion-dollar ‘Gender Equity and Climate Fund’
President Joe Biden announced the launch of his multi-million dollar ‘Climate Gender Equity Fund’ to address alleged inequalities women face in climate finance at the UN climate conference COP 27 in Egypt Friday.
The Climate Gender Equity Fund “will leverage contributions from the private sector to help equip women climate leaders with technical skills, networks and capital to develop and scale climate solutions,” according to a House statement. White.
The Biden White House just announced the launch of a “Climate Gender Equity Fund” to “help provide women climate leaders with the technical skills, networks, and capital to grow and scale. the scale of climate solutions”.
It is funded by USAID and Amazon. pic.twitter.com/3WGnwzMuum
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 11, 2022
The program will have initial funding of $6 million, with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) matching the $3 million investment from e-commerce giant Amazon.
Amazon said the program will have a “global focus” and “help women access the networks and technical skills they need to accelerate the development of their climate change technologies.”
Amazon’s Global Vice President of Sustainability Kara Hurst said:
As an important step in solving climate change, we must tackle the gender inequalities that persist in climate finance and ensure that women entrepreneurs have an equal place at the negotiating table and have access to finance. , networks and technical support they need to scale up climate solutions. We are proud to partner with USAID and the Biden administration to help bring women-led climate solutions to scale globally.
Amazon added that “businesses founded by women typically receive a fraction of total venture capital, and that percentage has dropped during the pandemic.” Amazon also announced that it would allocate an additional $50 million from its Climate Pledge Fund to invest in climate tech companies founded and led by women.
Biden’s White House has also launched, among other programs, the “Indigenous Peoples’ Funding Facility,” a $2 million program that “will enable continued climate management by Indigenous Peoples and local communities by improving their access to climate finance”.
The multimillion-dollar Climate Gender Equity Fund comes after Biden signed a $430 billion climate spending bill under the guise of fighting inflation.
Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter.
Breitbart News
News
Marc-Andre Fleury posts shutout as Wild earn 1-0 win over Kraken
SEATTLE — Wild coach Dean Evason knew what to expect heading into the matchup with the Kraken on Friday night at Climate Pledge Arena.
His players did, too, after the Wild got shut out last week in a 4-0 loss to the Kraken.
That result was on Evason’s mind in the hours leading up to puck drop.
“They are as aggressive as any team that we’ve seen offensively and defensively,” Evason said. “We have to find ways to exit our zone, and we have to find ways to get it completely deep into their zone in order to give ourselves a chance to have some offense. This isn’t the team from last season.”
No it certainly is not. After spending last season near the bottom of the league, the Kraken have been much improved this season, and they proved that once again on Friday night by making life miserable for the Wild.
In the end, though, the Wild closed out the West Coast road trip in style with a 1-0 win over the Kraken. Mats Zuccarello scored the lone goal of the game for the Wild, while Marc-Andre Fleury was outstanding in the crease, making 28 saves to record the shutout.
After getting blanked in a 1-0 loss to the Kings to start the West Coast road trip, the Wild turned things around in a hurry, earning a 4-1 win over the Ducks, then a 1-0 win over the Kraken. They returned to the Twin Cities with a 7-6-1 record heading into a game with the San Jose Sharks this weekend.
After a back-and-forth start to the first period, Zuccarello put the Wild in front 1-0, finishing off a fortuitous bounce in front. The sequence started with Jon Merrill whipping the puck toward the boards in an attempt to hold the offensive zone. The puck ricocheted off the boards and bounced directly into the slot, where Zuccarello ripped a snipe top shelf.
Meanwhile, the penalty kill continued to be lights out with some impenetrable play in front of Fleury. In fact, the Wild finished up the West Coast road trip a perfect 12 for 12 on the penalty kill, selling out time and time again
That stellar defensively play continued in the second period as the Wild stood tall in front of Fleury with a bevy of blocked shots.
That paved the way for the third period, where Fleury saved his best for last. He made a handful of saves down the stretch, then denied Kraken center Yanni Gourde as time expired to put the finishing touches on the win.
Sex offender, 62, sentenced to life in prison after raping and burning alive a 33-year-old professional poker player
Video review shows no anti-Semitic slurs leveled at bus carrying Jewish children in West Rogers Park – NBC Chicago
Disneyland’s ‘It’s a Small World’ attraction adds dolls on wheelchairs to expand message of inclusion
Computer chip ban signals new era as Biden and Xi meet
Herschel Walker’s allies think DeSantis is ‘better fit’ than Trump on the campaign trail
Biden launches multimillion-dollar ‘Gender Equity and Climate Fund’
Marc-Andre Fleury posts shutout as Wild earn 1-0 win over Kraken
Grounded Jet Airways reports loss of Rs 308 Crore in September quarter
Veterans shine on Veterans Day as Gophers men’s hockey rallies to split with Penn State
World’s Tallest Woman Rumeysa Gelgi Seeking Bay Area Tech Job Inspires Others To Dream Big
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News7 days ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News3 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
News1 week ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
News2 weeks ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
Finance3 weeks ago
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Pro and Con List For Deciding Whether to Sue For a Car Accident