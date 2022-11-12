Connect with us

Blockchain

Silvergate Provides Statement on FTX Exposure

Silvergate Provides Statement on FTX Exposure
LA JOLLA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Silvergate Capital Corporation (the “Company” or “Silvergate”) (NYSE: SI), the leading provider of innovative financial infrastructure solutions to the digital asset industry, today issued the following statement regarding its exposure to FTX and its related entities (“FTX”):

“In light of recent developments, I want to provide an update on Silvergate’s exposure to FTX. As of September 30, 2022, Silvergate’s total deposits from all digital asset customers totaled $11.9 billion, of which FTX represented less than 10%. Silvergate has no outstanding loans to nor investments in FTX, and FTX is not a custodian for Silvergate’s bitcoin-collateralized SEN Leverage loans. To be clear, our relationship with FTX is limited to deposits,” said Alan Lane, Chief Executive Officer of Silvergate.

Lane continued, “To date, all SEN Leverage loans have continued to perform as expected with zero losses and no forced liquidations. As a reminder, all SEN Leverage loans are collateralized by Bitcoin, and we do not make unsecured loans or collateralize SEN Leverage loans with other digital assets.”

Lane concluded, “Silvergate’s platform was built to support our clients during times of market volatility and transformation, and the SEN has continued to operate as designed and without interruption. As a federally regulated banking institution that is well capitalized, we maintain a strong balance sheet with ample liquidity to support our customers’ needs.”

Upcoming Conferences

Chief Executive Officer Alan Lane will participate in a fireside chat at the Oppenheimer Blockchain & Digital Assets Summit at 2:55 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Interested investors and other parties can access a live webcast of the presentation by visiting the investor relations section of Silvergate’s website at ir.silvergate.com. An online replay will be available on the same website following the presentation.

About Silvergate

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) is the leading provider of innovative financial infrastructure solutions and services for the growing digital asset industry. The Company’s real-time payments platform, known as the Silvergate Exchange Network, is at the heart of its customer-centric suite of payments, lending and funding solutions serving an expanding class of digital asset companies and investors around the world. Silvergate is enabling the rapid growth of digital asset markets and reshaping global commerce for a digital asset future.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Hunter Stenback/Ashna Vasa

(858) 200-3782

[email protected]

Media:

Evann Berry

[email protected]

Blockchain

Bitvo Comments on Pending Transaction with FTX Trading Ltd.

Bitvo Comments on Pending Transaction with FTX Trading Ltd.
CALGARY, Alberta–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Noting that Bitvo Inc. (“Bitvo”) previously entered into an agreement to be acquired by FTX Trading Ltd. (“FTX”) and given the series of events that unfolded this week with respect to FTX, management would like to provide an update that the transaction has not closed and Bitvo remains independent from the FTX group of companies with no material exposure to them.

We also wanted to ensure our customers that your funds are secure with Bitvo and that trading operations as well as withdrawals and deposits have and will continue seamlessly, always honouring our Bitvo Same Day Guarantee.

Further, we wanted to emphasize that Bitvo operates on a full reserve basis and in compliance with Canadian regulations as a licensed Money Services Business with FINTRAC and as a Restricted Dealer with the Canadian Securities Administrators. Digital assets are held with independent third-parties BitGo Inc. and BitGo Trust Company, with over 80% of assets held in cold storage.

Should you have any questions, please contact Bitvo’s 24/7 customer support team at [email protected] or 1-833-86BITVO (1-833-862-4886).

About Bitvo

Bitvo (www.bitvo.com) is a crypto asset trading platform that facilitates buying and selling of crypto assets through its best-in-class website and mobile applications. Bitvo differentiates itself by making transacting in crypto assets easier than anyone else and offering proprietary features such as the Bitvo Same Day Guarantee, the Bitvo Cash Card and technical trading analysis tools. Additionally, Bitvo is managed and owned by a group of competent, transparent and qualified individuals comprised of seasoned financial markets and payment processing professionals (read more about the team here). Finally, Bitvo makes security a top priority. The company has never lost customer funds. Fiat funds are stored at major Canadian banks and crypto assets are stored primarily in cold storage with BitGo Trust Company, a licensed trust company with the South Dakota Division of Banking with US$100 million of insurance.

Contacts

Pamela Draper

President & CEO

587-885-2170

[email protected]

Blockchain

Tokens.com Announces No Exposure to FTX, Alameda Research or FTT Token

Tokens.com Announces No Exposure to FTX, Alameda Research or FTT Token
TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN)(Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) (“Tokens.com” or “the Company”), a publicly-traded company that invests in web3 assets and builds businesses linked to crypto staking, the metaverse and play-to-earn gaming, today provides an update in light of recent market developments relating to FTX, a digital asset exchange that does not provide any services, or hold any cash or digital assets, for Tokens.com. The Company wishes to confirm that neither Tokens.com nor any of its subsidiaries have any exposure to FTX, its affiliate Alameda Research or its corresponding FTT token.

Tokens.com’s cash balances are held in both US dollars and Canadian Dollars with a nationally chartered banking institution in Canada. All of Tokens.com’s cryptocurrency are listed in a recent press release dated November 1st, 2022. There have been no significant changes to holdings since that date.

As a public company, Tokens.com operates with transparency, providing regular quarterly financial statements and disclosures, which can be found under the Company’s issuer profile on www.sedar.com.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp is a publicly traded company that invests in web3 assets and builds web3 businesses. The Company focuses on three operating segments: i) crypto staking, ii) the metaverse and, iii) play-to-earn crypto gaming. Tokens.com owns digital assets and operating businesses within each of these three segments.

Staking operations occur within Tokens.com. Metaverse operations occur within a subsidiary called Metaverse Group. Crypto gaming operations occur within a subsidiary called Hulk Labs. All three businesses are tied together by the utilization of blockchain technology and are linked to high-growth macro trends within web3. Through the sharing of resources and infrastructure across these business segments, Tokens.com is able to efficiently incubate these businesses from inception to revenue generation.

Visit Tokens.com to learn more.

Keep up-to-date on Tokens.com developments and join our online communities on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as “may”, “will”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Contacts

Tokens.com Corp.

Andrew Kiguel, CEO

+1-647-578-7490

[email protected]

Jennifer Karkula, Head of Communications

[email protected]

Media: Ali Clarke – Talk Shop Media

[email protected]

Blockchain

FTX Effects Continues, Even After the Fall of BlockFi!

FTX Effects Continues, Even After the Fall of BlockFi!
  • BlockFi announces an official halt of all possible transactions.
  • The ban on transactions was said to be temporary.
  • All revolves around the fall of FTX globally.

Ever since the fight between FTX and Binance, things have been taking a quite different approach throughout the entire crypto industry. With the onset of the rivalry between CZ and Sam, both being the CEOs of top crypto exchanges, indeed affected the entire global crypto industry on many terms. 

Though the year 2022, has been bitterly cold throughout, nearing towards the end, situations have gotten worse. And so, a triggered cold condition is prevailing currently. With the downfall of FTX crypto exchange, BlockFi has officially announced the halt of all the platform’s transactions. 

Behind BlockFi’s Halt

Though BlockFi’s halt has been declared as a temporary one by itself, the consequences so far due to FTX are quite undetermined. BlockFi is a crypto financing platform, which lends all sorts of crypto buying support. Moreover, BlockFi also functions as an exchange and a trading platform too. Collateral assets could be also kept in exchange for crypto assets. 

As FTX has been a major investor, and a partner of BlockFi, the downfall of FTX has quite adversely affected BlockFi. Apart from BlockFi, FTX US, Alameda all collapsed due to the FTX effect. 

 BlockFi admitted that they came to know regarding the FTX situation through Twitter only. In spite of all this, they point out evidently that their entire traffic, and business has been adversely affected due to FTX, FTX US, and Alameda entirely. 

And so, BlockFi puts out that they are halting all their platform activities just temporarily. Despite all this they openly stated out to their customers to not to invest anything upon their platform also. 

However, with the current trend, even though BlockFi promises to look after its clients, and customers, the chances for BlockFi to declare bankruptcy is not a longtime down the line.

Blockchain

Struggling Crypto Exchange FTX Files For Bankruptcy

Struggling Crypto Exchange FTX Files For Bankruptcy
  • The exchange went from a $32 billion value to insolvency in a matter of days.
  • FTT has dropped by over 27% in the previous hour following the announcement.

FTX has formally declared bankruptcy. Liquidity dried up, user funds were frozen, and competitor exchange Binance pulled up its non-binding deal to purchase FTX, sending the firm from a $32 billion value to insolvency in a matter of days.

The processes are entirely optional for Alameda Research and the other 130+ affiliated companies. However, LedgerX (which operates as FTX US Derivatives), FTX Express Pay, FTX Digital Markets, and FTX Australia are not included in the release.

Revival Efforts Failed

Although FTX withdrawals were suspended, FTX U.S. withdrawals continued normally. For the sake of regulators, FTX has resumed withdrawals in the Bahamas and indicated that a few other countries have begun partial withdrawals throughout the course of the preceding hours.

Earlier, FTX tweeted that it has reached a deal with Justin Sun’s TRON network, allowing holders of TRX and a few other currencies to trade their assets from FTX to other third-party wallets. 

With the bankruptcy announcement, the price of bitcoin dropped by a thousand dollars, lowering it to $16,500 in a matter of minutes, and is now trading at $16,983. Because of this revelation, the native token of the FTX exchange, FTT, has dropped by over 27% in the previous hour and by 95% in the past 7 days. At the time of writing, it was trading at $2.7.

Sam Bankman-Fried was trying to save his failing cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, with a $9.4 billion rescue plan. But it seems nothing worked out in the end.

Blockchain

Binance CEO CZ Cautions of Cascading Effects Due to FTX Fall

Binance CEO CZ Cautions of Cascading Effects Due to FTX Fall
